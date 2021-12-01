Josh Hart expected to draw interest

Michael Scotto: Also, the Pelicans and Josh Hart. A lot of executives thought when he signed his contract that it was designed to be traded. He’s a guy I can see getting some value around the league due to his defensive ability and knowing himself as a role player. Yossi Gozlan: Hart’s contract is very unique. It’s got multiple non-guaranteed years, and one of those years also has an option.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Hart has been added to tonight’s injury report with left knee soreness, per the Pelicans. He’s questionable.
He clearly tweaked the knee early in Monday’s win over the Clippers and played through the pain. We’ll see if he can go tonight. – 11:08 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans are listing Josh Hart as questionable tonight with left knee soreness. – 11:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pelicans had a 3.75 assist-turnover ratio tonight (30 assists, 8 turnovers).
That’s by far the highest this season by a Clippers opponent, along with most assists. Clippers had a season-low 2 steals.
Josh Hart led Pelicans with 9 assists tonight and was a game-best +28. – 1:05 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
That Herb Jones lay-in was Josh Hart’s 9th assist. He’s got 11 rebounds. Two steals also. But only two points on 0-8 from the field.
Hello Draymond! – 12:30 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Fantastic defense by Josh Hart. Charge on Paul George. Ty Lue knows he shouldn’t challenge that, but since it involves the star, he was stuck in no man’s land. 🤣 – 12:25 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Josh Hart looks like he’s hampered by something. Looks like he has a slight limp – looked like something he did in the first quarter.
But he’s making up for his shot in other areas – 8 assists and 11 rebounds right now. – 12:19 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips vs Nola tonight
LAC
Paul George
Amir Coffey
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
NOP
Herbert Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas
Josh Hart
Devonte’ Graham – 10:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:47 PM
Multiple NBA executives told HoopsHype they believe the Pelicans structured Josh Hart’s three-year deal this offseason with the intent of trading him. “I think they signed him to that deal just so they could trade him,” as one executive told HoopsHype, noting Hart’s deal is non-guaranteed next season. “His three-year deal with the non-guaranteed years after the first year could add value because it gives whatever team flexibility if he’s traded.” -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021
Yossi Gozlan: The Pelicans ended up operating over the cap after clearing a lot of money in their trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. While they couldn’t get an All-Star caliber player with their flexibility, they might have better fits on their team now that they have more shooting to surround Williamson. They could be primed for a significant in-season trade with many young players, draft picks and tradeable salaries in their arsenal. Satoransky and Josh Hart could be particularly expendable due to New Orleans’ glut of guards, with Hart being an intriguing name to keep an eye on due to his unique salary structure. -via HoopsHype / September 23, 2021