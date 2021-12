Magic likely keeping Mo Bamba

Yossi Gozlan: He went from potentially Orlando not giving him a qualifying offer and letting him become an unrestricted free agent to not only expecting to make him a restricted free agent, but I think they want to keep him now despite any long-term questions there could be with his fit with Carter Jr. You’ve also got Jonathan Isaac who’s eventually going to be back. Before the season, everyone’s thinking that Isaac and Carter Jr. would be the frontcourt of the future. Maybe it makes sense to pair Isaac with Bamba more defensively. Orlando has a lot of money to spend. They can afford to get Bamba back.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype