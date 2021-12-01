Magic likely keeping Mo Bamba

Yossi Gozlan: He went from potentially Orlando not giving him a qualifying offer and letting him become an unrestricted free agent to not only expecting to make him a restricted free agent, but I think they want to keep him now despite any long-term questions there could be with his fit with Carter Jr. You’ve also got Jonathan Isaac who’s eventually going to be back. Before the season, everyone’s thinking that Isaac and Carter Jr. would be the frontcourt of the future. Maybe it makes sense to pair Isaac with Bamba more defensively. Orlando has a lot of money to spend. They can afford to get Bamba back.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
The Magic tied the game up at 93 points apiece on a put-back slam by Mo Bamba. Joel Embiid put the Sixers back up by two at the FT line with 48.1 seconds left. – 9:05 PM
Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba will both play for the #Magic tonight. – 5:32 PM
#Orlando #Magic center Mo Bamba (back) and guard Terrence Ross (back) are questionable tonight vs. #Sixers. Cole Anthony (ankle), MCW (ankle, protocols), Markelle Fultz (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and E’Twaun Moore (knee) are out. – 12:16 PM
Both Mo Bamba (back) and Terrence Ross (back) were full participants in shootaround today. However, they remain game-time decisions for the @Orlando Magic’s road game against the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight. – 11:13 AM
Both Mo Bamba (back) and Terrence Ross (back) were full participants in shootaround today. However, they remain game-time decisions for the @Orlando Magic’s road game against the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight. – 11:13 AM