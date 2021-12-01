Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) play against the Washington Wizards (8-8) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 49, Washington Wizards 45 (Q2 02:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kat 5-8 after his 0-6 start. Starting to get the best of Kuzma. – 7:57 PM
Kat 5-8 after his 0-6 start. Starting to get the best of Kuzma. – 7:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If the Wizards are going to guard KAT with one player, and if the Wolves plan to exploit that is with post ups, then KAT has to do his work early and get position deeper. Can’t let them push him out to 17 feet. – 7:55 PM
If the Wizards are going to guard KAT with one player, and if the Wolves plan to exploit that is with post ups, then KAT has to do his work early and get position deeper. Can’t let them push him out to 17 feet. – 7:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Timberwolves have no answer for Montrezl Harrell in the pick and roll
Already has 13 points on 5-6 shooting in 10 minutes – 7:55 PM
Timberwolves have no answer for Montrezl Harrell in the pick and roll
Already has 13 points on 5-6 shooting in 10 minutes – 7:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell’s defense this year has successfully dared opponents to be dumb – 7:46 PM
D’Angelo Russell’s defense this year has successfully dared opponents to be dumb – 7:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Regarding that Dec. 21 Brooklyn game against the #Wizards that just got picked up nationally by #TNT, it’s still only available on @YESNetwork locally. The #Nets have reached their limit of a dozen national games – the first time in their history that has ever happened. #NBA – 7:46 PM
Regarding that Dec. 21 Brooklyn game against the #Wizards that just got picked up nationally by #TNT, it’s still only available on @YESNetwork locally. The #Nets have reached their limit of a dozen national games – the first time in their history that has ever happened. #NBA – 7:46 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Montrezl Harrell just threw down an alley-oop. Literally, he Dwight Howard-style got up high and threw it down through the hoop. – 7:42 PM
Montrezl Harrell just threw down an alley-oop. Literally, he Dwight Howard-style got up high and threw it down through the hoop. – 7:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
No one expected Davis Bertans to sprint straight to the hoop so Spencer Dinwiddie finds him in transition for an easy basket
Well, I shouldn’t say easy because it was an awkward dunk attempt but a bucket is a bucket – 7:40 PM
No one expected Davis Bertans to sprint straight to the hoop so Spencer Dinwiddie finds him in transition for an easy basket
Well, I shouldn’t say easy because it was an awkward dunk attempt but a bucket is a bucket – 7:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, we’re tied at 24.
Edwards leads all with 7 points on 3-6 shooting.
Russell dished out 3 assists in the first quarter after having a season-high 11 assists Monday night against Indiana. – 7:39 PM
At the end of the first quarter, we’re tied at 24.
Edwards leads all with 7 points on 3-6 shooting.
Russell dished out 3 assists in the first quarter after having a season-high 11 assists Monday night against Indiana. – 7:39 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards, Timberwolves 24 all after Q1
Daniel Gafford leads the way with 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.
Anthony Edwards has 7 points on 50% shooting. pic.twitter.com/vtlB45gO8m – 7:39 PM
Wizards, Timberwolves 24 all after Q1
Daniel Gafford leads the way with 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.
Anthony Edwards has 7 points on 50% shooting. pic.twitter.com/vtlB45gO8m – 7:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards and T’wolves are tied at 24 after one. And Daniel Gafford keeps cookin’ – 7:38 PM
The Wizards and T’wolves are tied at 24 after one. And Daniel Gafford keeps cookin’ – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s tied at 24-24 after the first quarter. Gafford leads the Wizards with 6 pts, he also has 5 reb and 2 blk. – 7:37 PM
It’s tied at 24-24 after the first quarter. Gafford leads the Wizards with 6 pts, he also has 5 reb and 2 blk. – 7:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that A1 first step is too quick. pic.twitter.com/0JowfiLpMv – 7:36 PM
that A1 first step is too quick. pic.twitter.com/0JowfiLpMv – 7:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Montrezl Harrell just took a charge and has come out of the game as he held his right arm at his side. – 7:34 PM
Montrezl Harrell just took a charge and has come out of the game as he held his right arm at his side. – 7:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell is slow to get up after taking a charge against Naz Reid. He is flexing his right hand on the bench. – 7:34 PM
Montrezl Harrell is slow to get up after taking a charge against Naz Reid. He is flexing his right hand on the bench. – 7:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
instant impact @Leandro Bolmaro 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/JbrFL302wi – 7:32 PM
instant impact @Leandro Bolmaro 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/JbrFL302wi – 7:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija has been one of the best isolation defenders this season, but this was a tough move by Anthony Edwards 😳 pic.twitter.com/iZrDmVEdl3 – 7:31 PM
Deni Avdija has been one of the best isolation defenders this season, but this was a tough move by Anthony Edwards 😳 pic.twitter.com/iZrDmVEdl3 – 7:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Washington has scored 16 of its 19 points in the paint. The score’s tied 19-19 with 2:59 remaining in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM
Washington has scored 16 of its 19 points in the paint. The score’s tied 19-19 with 2:59 remaining in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Montrezl Harrell flexing after forcing a loose ball foul is so on brand lol – 7:29 PM
Montrezl Harrell flexing after forcing a loose ball foul is so on brand lol – 7:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Overheard from a Wizards fan behind me: “I didn’t love the Westbrook trade.”
Me: pic.twitter.com/hAehTJ1o9F – 7:26 PM
Overheard from a Wizards fan behind me: “I didn’t love the Westbrook trade.”
Me: pic.twitter.com/hAehTJ1o9F – 7:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that block by vando.
ant pulls up from three. 🐜 pic.twitter.com/mTY79e0Za8 – 7:22 PM
that block by vando.
ant pulls up from three. 🐜 pic.twitter.com/mTY79e0Za8 – 7:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the first timeout, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 10-8 with 6:49 left in the first.
Towns has 2 points and 2 rebounds so far tonight. Coming into tonight against the Wizards, he’s averaged 28.2 points and 12.1 rebounds, recording 10 straight double-doubles against Washington. – 7:21 PM
At the first timeout, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 10-8 with 6:49 left in the first.
Towns has 2 points and 2 rebounds so far tonight. Coming into tonight against the Wizards, he’s averaged 28.2 points and 12.1 rebounds, recording 10 straight double-doubles against Washington. – 7:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Karl-Anthony Towns, meet Daniel Gafford. pic.twitter.com/5eoeIp99LQ – 7:15 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns, meet Daniel Gafford. pic.twitter.com/5eoeIp99LQ – 7:15 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Daniel Gafford very slow to get up after blocking KAT at the rim. Just grabbed a defensive board though so he should be good. – 7:15 PM
Daniel Gafford very slow to get up after blocking KAT at the rim. Just grabbed a defensive board though so he should be good. – 7:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura sitting on the Wizards bench for the first time this season, encouraging step pic.twitter.com/LnOepJSoqw – 7:13 PM
Rui Hachimura sitting on the Wizards bench for the first time this season, encouraging step pic.twitter.com/LnOepJSoqw – 7:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura, who is not in uniform tonight, is watching the Wizards’ game from the team’s bench. It’s the first time that’s happened this season. – 7:12 PM
Rui Hachimura, who is not in uniform tonight, is watching the Wizards’ game from the team’s bench. It’s the first time that’s happened this season. – 7:12 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I thought I had that LeBron effect. I could come in and just do it by myself. But this is the NBA. You realize you really can’t do it by yourself,” #Timberwolves star @Karl-Anthony Towns told @TheUndefeated. bit.ly/3rrgHJ5 #nba #Minnesota – 7:09 PM
“I thought I had that LeBron effect. I could come in and just do it by myself. But this is the NBA. You realize you really can’t do it by yourself,” #Timberwolves star @Karl-Anthony Towns told @TheUndefeated. bit.ly/3rrgHJ5 #nba #Minnesota – 7:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is on the bench with the Wizards for the first time this season, not in uniform of course. – 7:09 PM
Rui Hachimura is on the bench with the Wizards for the first time this season, not in uniform of course. – 7:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s first 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/fc4vVOOWmJ – 6:30 PM
Tonight’s first 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/fc4vVOOWmJ – 6:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt are AVAILABLE.
Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain), Jaden McDaniels (Flu-like Symptoms), and McKinley Wright IV (G-League Two-Way) are OUT vs. Washington. pic.twitter.com/ZxEESoDXPb – 6:29 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt are AVAILABLE.
Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain), Jaden McDaniels (Flu-like Symptoms), and McKinley Wright IV (G-League Two-Way) are OUT vs. Washington. pic.twitter.com/ZxEESoDXPb – 6:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are back in town to host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Wolves. Here are my 3 keys to the game including who the Wizards could use more free throws from.
Game tips at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/TdbtvZYPvt – 6:29 PM
The Wizards are back in town to host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Wolves. Here are my 3 keys to the game including who the Wizards could use more free throws from.
Game tips at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/TdbtvZYPvt – 6:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyle Kuzma take a quick break from their pre-game warmup routines to hug at center court – 6:20 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyle Kuzma take a quick break from their pre-game warmup routines to hug at center court – 6:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Wiz
– DLo over 6.5 asts
His passing feel is dialed in lately
– KAT under 10.5 rebs
Has had 11+ rebs in 1/3 of games
– Gafford over 9.5 pts + 6 rebs
Will pepper him on roll
– LOVE Beal over 3.0 FTs made
Averaged 6.8 FT makes per game last 2 seasons – 6:08 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Wiz
– DLo over 6.5 asts
His passing feel is dialed in lately
– KAT under 10.5 rebs
Has had 11+ rebs in 1/3 of games
– Gafford over 9.5 pts + 6 rebs
Will pepper him on roll
– LOVE Beal over 3.0 FTs made
Averaged 6.8 FT makes per game last 2 seasons – 6:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Back at home 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/beedTlq4dX – 6:08 PM
Back at home 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/beedTlq4dX – 6:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @1067thefan
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @1067thefan
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With TNT dumping Heat vs the disappointing Pacers on Dec. 21, Heat’s only national TV game (not counting NBA TV) in next 2 months is Dec. 8 vs. Bucks on ESPN. Wizards-Nets replaced Heat-Pacers on TNT schedule…. Heat has 5 national TV games after Jan., including Raptors Feb. 3 – 5:46 PM
With TNT dumping Heat vs the disappointing Pacers on Dec. 21, Heat’s only national TV game (not counting NBA TV) in next 2 months is Dec. 8 vs. Bucks on ESPN. Wizards-Nets replaced Heat-Pacers on TNT schedule…. Heat has 5 national TV games after Jan., including Raptors Feb. 3 – 5:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers’ only scheduled appearance on national TV (TNT or ESPN/ABC) for the 2021-22 season has been dropped.
TNT will air Wizards-Nets on Dec. 21 instead of Pacers-Heat. – 5:43 PM
The Pacers’ only scheduled appearance on national TV (TNT or ESPN/ABC) for the 2021-22 season has been dropped.
TNT will air Wizards-Nets on Dec. 21 instead of Pacers-Heat. – 5:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The NBA announces that the Heat’s Dec. 21 home game vs. Pacers has been dropped from the TNT schedule. Replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:40 PM
The NBA announces that the Heat’s Dec. 21 home game vs. Pacers has been dropped from the TNT schedule. Replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The NBA has dropped Dec. 21 Pacers at Heat from its TNT schedule, replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:37 PM
The NBA has dropped Dec. 21 Pacers at Heat from its TNT schedule, replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Jaden McDaniels is not on the trip, so out for Friday in Brooklyn as well. Everyone else is in tonight (Edwards, Vanderbilt, Nowell). Just a matter of how they feel in terms of how long they go/how effective they are. – 5:37 PM
Chris Finch said Jaden McDaniels is not on the trip, so out for Friday in Brooklyn as well. Everyone else is in tonight (Edwards, Vanderbilt, Nowell). Just a matter of how they feel in terms of how long they go/how effective they are. – 5:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Aaron Holiday out tonight due to a non-COVID illness, Corey Kispert is likely to receive a bump in minutes tonight, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:37 PM
With Aaron Holiday out tonight due to a non-COVID illness, Corey Kispert is likely to receive a bump in minutes tonight, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards’ game against the Nets on Dec. 21 has been flexed to TNT. – 5:37 PM
The Wizards’ game against the Nets on Dec. 21 has been flexed to TNT. – 5:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Wizards at #Nets game on Tuesday Dec 21 will now be televised by #TNT. #NBA – 5:35 PM
The #Wizards at #Nets game on Tuesday Dec 21 will now be televised by #TNT. #NBA – 5:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Wizards at Nets on Dec. 21 now moves to TNT. Pacers at Heat dropped. – 5:34 PM
Wizards at Nets on Dec. 21 now moves to TNT. Pacers at Heat dropped. – 5:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards-Nets game on Dec. 21 is now a national broadcast. Game was moved to TNT – 5:34 PM
The Wizards-Nets game on Dec. 21 is now a national broadcast. Game was moved to TNT – 5:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📺 Our December 21 game at Brooklyn will now be broadcast nationally on @NBAonTNT! #DCAboveAll – 5:33 PM
📺 Our December 21 game at Brooklyn will now be broadcast nationally on @NBAonTNT! #DCAboveAll – 5:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaylen Nowell — who are dealing with illnesses — made the trip and are active tonight.
Finch says they will be monitoring how they feel.
Jaden McDaniels did not make the trip. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaylen Nowell — who are dealing with illnesses — made the trip and are active tonight.
Finch says they will be monitoring how they feel.
Jaden McDaniels did not make the trip. – 5:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
For Dec. 21, TNT will broadcast the Wizards-Nets game and have dropped the Pacers-Heat game – 5:32 PM
For Dec. 21, TNT will broadcast the Wizards-Nets game and have dropped the Pacers-Heat game – 5:32 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jarred Vanderbilt is out here for his pre-game workout routine. Jaylen Nowell was also out here. pic.twitter.com/S7eyGexKHQ – 5:17 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt is out here for his pre-game workout routine. Jaylen Nowell was also out here. pic.twitter.com/S7eyGexKHQ – 5:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija has a wrap wround his right ankle as he watches film with assistant coach Pat Delany pre-game
Already that time of year where players are fighting through minor nagging injuries – 4:50 PM
Deni Avdija has a wrap wround his right ankle as he watches film with assistant coach Pat Delany pre-game
Already that time of year where players are fighting through minor nagging injuries – 4:50 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
McDermott (knee) and Vassell (quad) are probable for Thursday night at Portland. No surprise after both worked out at shootaround before Monday’s win over Wizards. Primo, Wieskamp & Cacok back with Austin. – 4:35 PM
McDermott (knee) and Vassell (quad) are probable for Thursday night at Portland. No surprise after both worked out at shootaround before Monday’s win over Wizards. Primo, Wieskamp & Cacok back with Austin. – 4:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bringing you something fresh ahead of tonight’s game.
#WallpaperWednesday | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/XjckrE6DMJ – 3:49 PM
Bringing you something fresh ahead of tonight’s game.
#WallpaperWednesday | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/XjckrE6DMJ – 3:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
It’s @GWtweets night at @CapitalOneArena on Friday!
Buy your tickets now to receive an exclusive co-branded tumbler!
#DCAboveAll – 3:17 PM
It’s @GWtweets night at @CapitalOneArena on Friday!
Buy your tickets now to receive an exclusive co-branded tumbler!
#DCAboveAll – 3:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni Avdija leads the team with a 99.6 defensive rating this season (min. 10 GP).
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/g0krbgC1pu – 2:30 PM
Deni Avdija leads the team with a 99.6 defensive rating this season (min. 10 GP).
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/g0krbgC1pu – 2:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Great piece by @JADubin5 with some fascinating numbers about KCP, Kuzma, and Harrell in particular. This one illustrates one reason why I think Kuzma has been the Wizards’ unsung hero. https://t.co/3Dpn202tOE pic.twitter.com/6KyiUZnnjD – 2:17 PM
Great piece by @JADubin5 with some fascinating numbers about KCP, Kuzma, and Harrell in particular. This one illustrates one reason why I think Kuzma has been the Wizards’ unsung hero. https://t.co/3Dpn202tOE pic.twitter.com/6KyiUZnnjD – 2:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Back in The District.
Ready to take on the Wolves tonight!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ZtthlvpbEU – 2:08 PM
Back in The District.
Ready to take on the Wolves tonight!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ZtthlvpbEU – 2:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Today, @CapitalCityGoGo GM Amber Nichols was named to the #ForbesUnder30 list!
This week, Nichols sat down with @Chris Miller and Tommy Sheppard to talk about her journey and how she approaches the job.
🎙LISTEN: https://t.co/fzZV3W7mt5 | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/Kz3I8o4BCD – 2:00 PM
Today, @CapitalCityGoGo GM Amber Nichols was named to the #ForbesUnder30 list!
This week, Nichols sat down with @Chris Miller and Tommy Sheppard to talk about her journey and how she approaches the job.
🎙LISTEN: https://t.co/fzZV3W7mt5 | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/Kz3I8o4BCD – 2:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Denver’s Jokic/Gordon/Jeff Green trio remains intact tonight in Orlando.
Pure dominance: Nuggets have a 128.5 ORtg, 104 DRtg, 24.5 NetRtg with that 3-man lineup this season. It’s Denver’s best 3-man NetRtg (minimum 150 min) and the 5th best NetRtg of any 3-man lineup in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/FmTtXjJqrl – 1:02 PM
Denver’s Jokic/Gordon/Jeff Green trio remains intact tonight in Orlando.
Pure dominance: Nuggets have a 128.5 ORtg, 104 DRtg, 24.5 NetRtg with that 3-man lineup this season. It’s Denver’s best 3-man NetRtg (minimum 150 min) and the 5th best NetRtg of any 3-man lineup in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/FmTtXjJqrl – 1:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff is coming off of a productive road trip.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/5yiFKmjcHN – 1:00 PM
Gaff is coming off of a productive road trip.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/5yiFKmjcHN – 1:00 PM