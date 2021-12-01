Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (11-10) play against the Boston Celtics (10-10) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 12, Boston Celtics 20 (Q1 01:35)
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After going 4-for-16 on Monday, another rough start for Joel Embiid, who is now 0-for-7 in the first quarter tpnight. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another slow offensive start for Embiid, who is 0-for-7 from the floor. – 8:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Shake going to the bank after hours. pic.twitter.com/YILc99Bv9f – 8:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shake Milton is 2-of-2 from the floor. The rest of the Sixers: 3-of-16. This 18-12 hole could be worse, all things considered. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics would try to trim some of Al Horford’s minutes with everyone healthy.
Ime Udoka said the Celtics would try to trim some of Al Horford’s minutes with everyone healthy.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
“Horford tries to spin, finds Freedom” is a call by @celticsvoice that works a couple of ways. – 7:57 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
At some point (I assume?) it won’t feel weird to say “Freedom, blocked by Embiid!” and at that point, the word “freedom” will be divorced from its meaning, and isn’t that the opposite of what he’s going for? – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Georges Niang was one of the best values this summer. Just a really solid player. Nothing spectacular, but he can shoot and move the ball. – 7:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Godspeed to everybody racing to be the first to get off the “Enes Freedom gets a standing ovation when he checks in” tweet. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Enes Freedom first off the bench. The Celtics are watching Robert Williams’ minutes, as he comes back from the flu.
Enes Freedom first off the bench. The Celtics are watching Robert Williams’ minutes, as he comes back from the flu.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Looked like Jaylen was flexing his right foot or something after landing. He has that wrap on his right calf. Wonder if that’s a new thing for him? – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A big ovation for Enes Freedom when he checks into the game for the first time at the 6:56 mark of the first quarter. – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As they have for years now, the Celtics will live with Tobias Harris shooting jumpers. If that’s how they go down, they’ll tip the cap and move along. It’s not that Harris is a bad shooter, just other stuff Boston would rather take away. – 7:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Enes Freedom gets a nice round of applause when he checks in #Celtics #76ers – 7:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Big ovation from Garden crowd as Enes Freedom enters the game for the first time as US citizen. – 7:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
It’s like the #Celtics put a lid on the #Sixers basket. They’re shooting 1-9. – 7:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Former Celtics assistant Jamie Young gets nice ovation during timeout in his return to Garden. Cool gesture by the team. – 7:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Nice gesture by the team to welcome Jamie Young back to Boston. Young started out on Doc’s staff then stayed with Stevens. Now he’s back with Doc in Phillty – 7:49 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Very cool on the #Celtics part to welcome back former assistant coach @Jamieallenyoung, now an assistant coach with the #Sixers. – 7:48 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics welcome back former assistant Jamie Young: pic.twitter.com/VUnBmh5wPZ – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Horford revenge game?
Also, Boston has already gotten some good looks against Embiid in drop coverage. That was something Kemba Walker excelled at in the pullup game, but Tatum and Brown can knock those down too. – 7:48 PM
Horford revenge game?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Horford is trying to put in work. He leads all scorers with 7 points on 3-3 shooting. The Celtics lead 13-4 8:04 left in the first quarter. The #Sixers are shooting 1-7. – 7:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Horford destroying the Sixers on both ends of the floor was about as predictable as it gets. – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
13-4 Celtics to start the game. Al Horford’s fingerprints all over this early lead with 7 points and a blocked shot that led to the Tatum jumper that forced the Philly timeout – 7:46 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ime Udoka is looking forward to building more continuity as a team beginning tonight with our fully healthy roster.
Ime Udoka is looking forward to building more continuity as a team beginning tonight with our fully healthy roster.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
It feels weird to say the Celtics are taking advantage of a size advantage against the Sixers, but they absolutely are. – 7:46 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Me thinks Al Horford trying to show #76ers he wasn’t washed. 7pts and 1 blk in opening four minutes. #Celtics – 7:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
As expected, Al Horford with a better four minutes to open this game than he had the entire season he was in Philly – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Everyone is worried about Jayson Tatum’s shooting, and rightly so. But he is all over the boards (career-high) and he’s been piling up assists lately. Gotta believe the shot will eventually come around, given his history. – 7:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Al Horford taking it to his former team in the opening minutes, with seven points on 3-of-3 shooting. – 7:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford going at Embiid there for the jump hook. Horford has 5 of Boston’s first 7 points – 7:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With the Celtics having a full complement of players for just the sixth time this season, will be a good opportunity to see who Ime Udoka will play and what different combinations will look like tonight. Early on, very good start for Boston, which jumps out to a 7-1 lead. – 7:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka had Smart and Brown over for an extended conversation during those Embiid free throws. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pretty important game for the Celtics here. Last home game for a couple of weeks. Really tough west coast trip after this one. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m curious to see how Boston goes at Philadelphia. When Al Horford was on the Celtics the first time, they’d use him to pull Joel Embiid way from the paint. Then it was about working against Embiid in the drop for pull-ups.
I assume Embiid guards Rob Williams and floats/helps. – 7:39 PM
I’m curious to see how Boston goes at Philadelphia. When Al Horford was on the Celtics the first time, they’d use him to pull Joel Embiid way from the paint. Then it was about working against Embiid in the drop for pull-ups.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
#Celtics. #Sixers. It’s game-time!!! pic.twitter.com/rLSkY1KnGF – 7:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
This is the Danny Green stat Ime and I were talking about; Tonight in Boston he makes his 693rd NBA start. Of the 145 players that have started 700 NBA games, only two, both centers, have scored fewer points.
Mark Eaton 5,216
Ben Wallace 6,254
This is the Danny Green stat Ime and I were talking about; Tonight in Boston he makes his 693rd NBA start. Of the 145 players that have started 700 NBA games, only two, both centers, have scored fewer points.
Mark Eaton 5,216
Ben Wallace 6,254
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Danny Green
Seth Curry
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Danny Green
Seth Curry
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There has to be a world where Kyrie Irving, John Wall, Kemba Walker and Ben Simmons can be part of a four team trade – 7:19 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 1, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 1, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid getting warmed up at TD Garden ahead of Sixers-Celtics. pic.twitter.com/WdYSHSu2px – 6:53 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Josh Richardson gearing up to face his old team #Sixers pic.twitter.com/weSrsTKbuW – 6:46 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons before tonight’s game vs. #Celtics:
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons before tonight’s game vs. #Celtics:
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Here’s a photo from exactly 26 months ago, Oct. 1, 2019. Al Horford’s first training camp practice as a Sixer — felt like a big day.
He’ll play Joel Embiid tonight for the first time since then. pic.twitter.com/FRXXcZF4BL – 6:24 PM
Here’s a photo from exactly 26 months ago, Oct. 1, 2019. Al Horford’s first training camp practice as a Sixer — felt like a big day.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Sneaker free agent Jaylen Brown rocking Pumas during warmups tonight: pic.twitter.com/T12Bl22MOl – 6:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Doc Rivers on the Celtics: “We know who they are and they know who we are.” – 6:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Winners of 17 straight to tie franchise record set in 2006-07, #Suns (18-3) have 8 games before facing #Lakers 12-21.
12-2 DET, 12-3 @ GS, 12-6 vs. SA, 12-10 vs. BOS, 12-13 @ LAC, 12-14 at POR, 12-16 vs. WAS, 12-19 vs. CHA.
Winners of 17 straight to tie franchise record set in 2006-07, #Suns (18-3) have 8 games before facing #Lakers 12-21.
12-2 DET, 12-3 @ GS, 12-6 vs. SA, 12-10 vs. BOS, 12-13 @ LAC, 12-14 at POR, 12-16 vs. WAS, 12-19 vs. CHA.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
A reunion with the Sixers in town… Jayson Tatum hanging out with former Celtics assistant Jamie Young pic.twitter.com/oDr05KCNpZ – 5:59 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says Jaylen’s workload will be increased to eight-minute stints, capping him at around 32 minutes. – 5:56 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics will try to cap Jaylen Brown’s minutes at around 32, but Ime Udoka says he can go beyond that if need be. He’ll play in eight-minute stretches. – 5:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown’s cap is “around 32 minutes, with leeway to go a little longer”. Udoka said that Brown will likely play in 8-minute stretches. – 5:51 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Ime Udoka says the #Celtics are 100% health-wise. So, looks like Jaylen Brown will play tonight after being questionable #Sixers – 5:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown will play tonight…the Celtics will be fully healthy for the 6th time in 22 games. – 5:48 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Former Celtics assistant coach Jamie Young makes his return to TD Garden tonight as a member of the Sixers staff.
He’s out on the court right now chatting with Mike Zarren and other members of the Celtics front office. – 5:34 PM
Former Celtics assistant coach Jamie Young makes his return to TD Garden tonight as a member of the Sixers staff.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaylen Nowell — who are dealing with illnesses — made the trip and are active tonight.
Finch says they will be monitoring how they feel.
Jaden McDaniels did not make the trip. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaylen Nowell — who are dealing with illnesses — made the trip and are active tonight.
Finch says they will be monitoring how they feel.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Grant Williams and Romeo Langford out on the floor going through their pregame routines: pic.twitter.com/6yZIBD3LqW – 5:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jarred Vanderbilt is out here for his pre-game workout routine. Jaylen Nowell was also out here. pic.twitter.com/S7eyGexKHQ – 5:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
On this day in 1988, Charles Barkley is called for charging at the buzzer and the expansion Hornets beat the 76ers 109-107, giving Charlotte its first win against a team over .500.
#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/cIVEgUEbxs – 5:05 PM
On this day in 1988, Charles Barkley is called for charging at the buzzer and the expansion Hornets beat the 76ers 109-107, giving Charlotte its first win against a team over .500.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Philaunite – 5:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
When Georges Niang steps on the TD Garden court tonight, he’ll see a lot of family and friends in the stands. The Lawrence, Mass. native will also be checking to see if any of them are wearing green under a Sixers jersey inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 4:35 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the #Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:01 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Bam Adebayo: The average time lost for in-season surgery to repair a torn UCL of the thumb is 26 games (~7 weeks). Chris Paul and Marcus Smart returned to the quickest, missing 39 days (14 games) and 44 days (15 games), respectively. – 3:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Currently watching Jared Butler get all the buckets right now at Staples for the Salt Lake City Stars against the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario… up to 18 points on 9 shots, with 4:12 left in first half.
(Brandon Boston Jr. isn’t here, but Keon Johnson & Jay Scrubb are) – 3:15 PM
Currently watching Jared Butler get all the buckets right now at Staples for the Salt Lake City Stars against the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario… up to 18 points on 9 shots, with 4:12 left in first half.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Boston’s own @Georges Niang grew up watching games in TD Garden. Returning home with the @Philadelphia 76ers, he offers his family an ultimatum:
“I basically told them if you’re not rooting for me, you’re x-ed out of the family and my will.” 🤣pic.twitter.com/IYAoVaCuiY – 3:14 PM
Boston’s own @Georges Niang grew up watching games in TD Garden. Returning home with the @Philadelphia 76ers, he offers his family an ultimatum:
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
The #Sixers taking on the #Celtics for the first time this season.
Lots to talk about and @Abby Chin joins me to break it all down!
🎧 on Apple pods here: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX
Everywhere else
https://t.co/JTqtPprnV1 pic.twitter.com/Adop1RFEsR – 2:34 PM
The #Sixers taking on the #Celtics for the first time this season.
Lots to talk about and @Abby Chin joins me to break it all down!
🎧 on Apple pods here: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX
Everywhere else
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
only one man can re-route this celtics team to the promised land pic.twitter.com/ZAscusQKQA – 1:50 PM
