Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (8-14) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021
Sacramento Kings 52, Los Angeles Clippers 35 (Q2 04:58)
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Louis King and Chimezie Metu have both had their feet come out from under them because of wet spots on that end of the floor. Somebody grab a mop. – 11:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris tosses the ball against the stanchion after being whistled for a foul in transition on SAC’s Holmes and Sacramento leads … 47-30. – 11:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The steal, the pass, the finish 👑 🔋 pic.twitter.com/S80zodpolu – 11:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Kings blew a 14-point third quarter lead last night.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Franz Wagner is an intriguing player. Did not expect him to play like this. Tantalizing combination of shooting, playmaking, and off-ball skills.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers Slam Squad.
Apparently, the louder you scream, the higher they jump.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The lob to @Isaiah Hartenstein!!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kings lead LA 42-28 with 8:30 left in first half. Davion Mitchell with 13 points and hasn’t missed a shot from anywhere. – 11:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Davion up to 13 PTS on 4-of-4 from the field and 3-for-3 from three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DOa3mRm5gF – 11:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings have taken 17 threes in 15 minutes. Thankfully they’ve made 7 of them.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Davion Mitchell is first player in double figures, and then he forced Eric Bledsoe into a turnover for Kings’ first steal. Of course it led to a fast break bucket.
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Don’t dribble in Davion Mitchell’s general vicinity unless it’s absolutely necessary. – 11:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
END 1Q: Kings lead Clippers 29-21.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Kings 29, Clips 21 | End 1 | Eight Clippers have scored, but none of them has more than four points. FWIW — even with the infusion of size in the starting lineup, the Clippers are being outrebounded 16-10, including 4-0 on offensive boards. – 11:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
11 of Jayson Tatum’s 26 came in the 4th quarter tonight. He’s four behind DeMar DeRozan for the league lead…
NBA LEADERS – 4th QUARTER POINTS
1. DeRozan, Chi 147
2. TATUM, BOS 143
3. LaVine, Chi 136
4. George, LAC 120
5. Herro, Mia 119 – 11:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only two turnovers for Clippers, so there’s a short term improvement.
But Kings didn’t foul Clippers at all in first quarter, and LA missed 5 of 6 3s. Kings also owned glass once Ibaka/Zubac left.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Kings lead the Clippers, 29-21, after one quarter, thanks to a 14-2 run late in the quarter.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 29-21 after 1Q. Mitchell leads with 8 points. 6 for Metu. – 11:05 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🚫 DENIED 🚫
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It took 10 minutes, but Clippers have their first turnover (not great that it was a shot clock ATO) – 11:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I appreciate Davion Mitchell continuing to shoot with confidence even with his struggles this season. Not all rookies keep that confidence. – 11:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kings are on a 14-2 run that basically started when the Clippers started making subs.
I rememeber when the LA bench was a strength too…
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ha: @BSieman saying “people were saying” Brandon Boston’s double-duty Monday in a G League game + Clippers vs Nola game was a “Boston Marathon.”
@Jim Jackson‘s like, pssh, these kids play “18 AAU games in one day.” – 10:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Reggie Jackson fought for control of his own miss — alas, went Sacramento’s way … as Reggie ended up in Steve Ballmer’s lap baseline. – 10:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kings looking a little discombobulated on the sub, picking up a delay of game with Louis King trying to come in.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Serge Ibaka checks out with 4:43 to play in the first. The dual-big lineup was +1 in its first shift. – 10:53 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Bled and Serge check out, Terance, Luke check in.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This lineup is holding up so far, with LA out to a 12-9 lead 5.5 minutes in.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Sacramento is 3-10 from the field and has yet to grab an offensive rebound — what had been the Clips’ “kryptonite,” PG said. Success for the two-big lineup? – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here is the only time last season that Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka, and Ivica Zubac shared the floor last season.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Terence Davis spent the summer working on his decision making….” -Mark Jones
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kings vs “Clippers” to close the night means I get to go to bed as soon as postgame media for the Celtics is done. That’s a win! – 10:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu gets the Kings on the board with a solid bounce. Fox drills a triple. 5-0 Kings. – 10:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Clippers starters:
Marcus Morris Sr.
Serge Ibaka
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jae’Sean Tate was a go-to guy in Australia with the Sydney Kings. Not surprised he has the capacity for games like this. – 10:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon 👇
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/uOTtu9nDSX – 10:23 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon 👇
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/uOTtu9nDSX – 10:23 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs win 139-107 tonight in New Orleans, shooting a franchise record 68.7% FG!!! The old record was 67.7% on March 24, 1983 vs the San Diego Clippers – 10:21 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Just like Alvin Gentry apologized to Kings fans last night, someone from the organization should apologize to Pelicans fans after that performance tonight – 10:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Mavericks set a franchise record tonight by shooting 57-83 from the floor, adding up to a new best of .687 FG%.
*.687 at NOP, 12/1/21
.677 at SD, 3/24/83
.655 at HOU, 11/25/09
.652 vs. SAC, 11/3/07
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not sure Jaylen Brown should be playing. I’m pretty sure a cross-country flight isn’t going to do him any wonders. And I’m really sure he shouldn’t play in the back-to-backs on the trip (UTA-POR and LAL-LAC). – 10:11 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips-Sac (about those rebounding issues?)
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Serge Ibaka
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
SAC
Terence Davis
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes
Tyrese Haliburton
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at LA Clippers – 12/1:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Chimezie Metu
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs Clippers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Chimezie Metu
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, Marcus Morris Sr., Serge Ibaka, and Ivica Zubac tonight vs Kings – 10:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue mentioned that Paul George “tweaked” an ankle Sunday against the Warriors.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann’s game reminds me so much of… Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 9:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I railed on the Kings on today’s Locked On NBA. Pels look like them tonight. – 9:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Moe Harkless has been ruled out, per Alvin Gentry
I feel like Clippers could go a lot of ways here, including starting three bigs. – 9:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alvin Gentry when asked about Kings’ defensive issues, especially in paint points allowed:
“One of the things we can do is stop turning the ball over.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Former Clipper Maurice Harkless has been ruled out tonight for SAC. – 9:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Maurice Harkless (knee) has been ruled out vs. the Clippers tonight. – 9:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Alvin Gentry praising Terance Mann when I asked him about LA’s defense. Said Mann is one of the league’s more underrated defenders, takes on assignments 1-4, etc. – 9:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford has five blocks tonight. His career-high is seven, set in 2011 against the Sacramento Kings. – 9:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kings coach Alvin Gentry said he believes Terance Mann is one of the league’s more underrated defenders because of his pressure and versatility. – 9:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Alvin Gentry on Clippers’ defense: “I think one of the underrated players in the league is Terance Mann” for his defensive versatility. – 9:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really night finish by Tre Mann there at the rim. Crafty scorer. – 8:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets cut a 15-point lead to four with Tate doing everything. But the extra small lineup inviting OKC to the rim. Mann three-point play. – 8:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Amir Coffey isn’t available tonight for the Clippers, Ty Lue says. – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue says he’s going “Rick Carlisle” today and not telling us (or Alvin) his starting lineup for tonight vs Kings – 8:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum, who has been in health and safety protocols for 10 days, says he “feels better,” according to Ty Lue. But it’s unclear for his return date. – 8:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty ain’t saying who’s starting for Paul George tonight vs. SAC: “I’m Rick Carlisle today.” – 8:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault is going super small in the first quarter with SGA, Mann, Maledon, Watson, JRE. Everything is on the table. – 8:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings Beat virtual happy hour is set for tomorrow, Thurs. Dec. 2 from 5:30-7. I’ll open up five more slots between now and midnight for anyone who wants to jump on board as a premium subscriber.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s #wallpaperwednesday is absolutely rich 😏
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs OKC:
Mathews, Gordon, Tate, Porter, Wood.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Wood, Gordon, Porter Jr.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann is a “sweetheart.”
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann starting: “He’s shown significant progress in a short amount of time. He’s got a lot of sauce.” – 6:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters with Giddey out:
– SGA
– Mann
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Rockets
SGA
Tre Mann (!)
Dort
Bazley
JRE
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Gators are in Norman tonight. Tre Mann would be there as a fan if the Thunder wasn’t playing.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Winners of 17 straight to tie franchise record set in 2006-07, #Suns (18-3) have 8 games before facing #Lakers 12-21.
12-2 DET, 12-3 @ GS, 12-6 vs. SA, 12-10 vs. BOS, 12-13 @ LAC, 12-14 at POR, 12-16 vs. WAS, 12-19 vs. CHA.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley (non-covid related illness) and Harrison Barnes (right foot sprain) are out again tonight. Moe Harkless is questionable. – 5:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This time last year, Jay Scrubb was dealing with a foot injury to start his rookie season. Now, rookie Jason Preston is out with a foot injury as well.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Keon Johnson on comeback push:
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Agua Caliente Clippers had 25 turnovers today, were outscored 33-14 off turnovers.
However…
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings vs Clippers tonight in LA. Sacramento will be without Marvin Bagley (non-COVID illness), Harrison Barnes (foot sprain) & Maurice Harkless is questionable (left knee soreness). – 4:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Agua Caliente Clippers win 116-108. Jay Scrubb had 36 and 9. Keon Johnson had 14/8/9.
It’s the Clippers, so of course they came back from a double digit deficit.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are listing Maurice Harkless (knee) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Clippers. Marvin Bagley III (illness), Harrison Barnes (foot) and Robert Woodard II (ankle) are out. – 4:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Scrubb got another go-ahead FG under a minute here, Moses Wright erased Butler’s angle drive, then Keon Johnson got his 9th assist to Scrubb to finish break.
