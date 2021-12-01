Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle frustrated with Knicks-Nets officiating

The Knicks’ Julius Randle and coach Tom Thibodeau walked off the Barclays Center floor on Tuesday night talking to each other and “pissed” at the officiating during their 112-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle crying about officiating overshadows solid outing by #Knicks in Brooklyn nypost.com/2021/12/01/kni… via @nypostsports – 9:07 AM
Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle crying about officiating overshadows solid outing by #Knicks in Brooklyn nypost.com/2021/12/01/kni… via @nypostsports – 9:07 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle says referees acknowledged their bias against him:
“I can’t be penalized for just being stronger. That’s the answer that I got tonight.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:16 AM
Julius Randle says referees acknowledged their bias against him:
“I can’t be penalized for just being stronger. That’s the answer that I got tonight.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:16 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Lack of calls puts Knicks’ Randle in foul mood in loss to Nets
Randle attempted only two free throws while Nets stars James Harden and Kevin Durant totaled 19. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:22 AM
Lack of calls puts Knicks’ Randle in foul mood in loss to Nets
Randle attempted only two free throws while Nets stars James Harden and Kevin Durant totaled 19. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:22 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Tom Thibodeau was as “pissed”as you’ll ever see him, feeling Julius Randle’s frustration over the officiating. Randle after the Knicks’ loss to Nets: “I can’t be penalized for being stronger than people. And that is an answer I got [from refs] today” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:17 AM
Tom Thibodeau was as “pissed”as you’ll ever see him, feeling Julius Randle’s frustration over the officiating. Randle after the Knicks’ loss to Nets: “I can’t be penalized for being stronger than people. And that is an answer I got [from refs] today” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:17 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Holiday Whine: Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle ‘pissed’ at refs after #Knicks loss to #Nets nypost.com/2021/12/01/kni… – 12:12 AM
Holiday Whine: Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle ‘pissed’ at refs after #Knicks loss to #Nets nypost.com/2021/12/01/kni… – 12:12 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle says referees acknowledged their bias in Brooklyn nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:48 PM
Julius Randle says referees acknowledged their bias in Brooklyn nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:48 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle said refs told him tonight that certain contact doesn’t affect him like it affects other players because of his size/strength, which factors in to how he’s officiated. “I can’t be penalized for just being stronger…. That’s now how you officiate the game.” – 10:39 PM
Julius Randle said refs told him tonight that certain contact doesn’t affect him like it affects other players because of his size/strength, which factors in to how he’s officiated. “I can’t be penalized for just being stronger…. That’s now how you officiate the game.” – 10:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I’d assume a fine is coming for Thibs, but if Randle is correct in claim that officials told him he’s not getting calls because he’s too strong and contact doesn’t affect him, well, that’s odd. – 10:35 PM
I’d assume a fine is coming for Thibs, but if Randle is correct in claim that officials told him he’s not getting calls because he’s too strong and contact doesn’t affect him, well, that’s odd. – 10:35 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle said he was told by officials he’s not getting calls because he’s stronger than defenders and contact is not affecting him:
“That’s not how you’re supposed to referee a game.” – 10:28 PM
Julius Randle said he was told by officials he’s not getting calls because he’s stronger than defenders and contact is not affecting him:
“That’s not how you’re supposed to referee a game.” – 10:28 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Julius Randle says he has always looked up to and idolized Kevin Durant. Durant came over and talked to Randle after the game. – 10:27 PM
Julius Randle says he has always looked up to and idolized Kevin Durant. Durant came over and talked to Randle after the game. – 10:27 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle on getting to the free-throw line only twice tonight: “You saw what happened. Everybody saw what happened.” Says he doesn’t wanna talk about the refs or his tech beyond that. Randle was frustrated w officials on the court after the game, as was Thibs in his presser. – 10:26 PM
Julius Randle on getting to the free-throw line only twice tonight: “You saw what happened. Everybody saw what happened.” Says he doesn’t wanna talk about the refs or his tech beyond that. Randle was frustrated w officials on the court after the game, as was Thibs in his presser. – 10:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant said he was looking for a one-on-one situation with Julius Randle with that last possession. Thought D-Rose was set to jump him and he saw James Johnson get open so he went to him. Also saw he had Patty Mills open among others. – 10:11 PM
Kevin Durant said he was looking for a one-on-one situation with Julius Randle with that last possession. Thought D-Rose was set to jump him and he saw James Johnson get open so he went to him. Also saw he had Patty Mills open among others. – 10:11 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Julius Randle had to be held back and walked off the court by Knicks people after the game ended. The Knicks star looked heated and talking at someone from midcourt. Kevin Durant helped calm him down with a big bear hug. Randle obviously unhappy about something. – 9:56 PM
Julius Randle had to be held back and walked off the court by Knicks people after the game ended. The Knicks star looked heated and talking at someone from midcourt. Kevin Durant helped calm him down with a big bear hug. Randle obviously unhappy about something. – 9:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau walks Randle off the court after he went at the officials as the game ended. – 9:56 PM
Thibodeau walks Randle off the court after he went at the officials as the game ended. – 9:56 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle gets in the fce of the official after the Knicks lose. He is heated. – 9:55 PM
Julius Randle gets in the fce of the official after the Knicks lose. He is heated. – 9:55 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 112, Knicks 110
James Harden (34 PTS, 10 REBS, 8 ASTS), Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 9 ASTS) & the Nets still run New York. As usual, Julius Randle (24 PTS) was raging in the closing minutes, but it couldn’t stop his Knicks from being outmatched and outplayed. – 9:55 PM
FINAL: Nets 112, Knicks 110
James Harden (34 PTS, 10 REBS, 8 ASTS), Kevin Durant (27 PTS, 9 ASTS) & the Nets still run New York. As usual, Julius Randle (24 PTS) was raging in the closing minutes, but it couldn’t stop his Knicks from being outmatched and outplayed. – 9:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
swear to god if that Randle T ends up being the final score difference – 9:45 PM
swear to god if that Randle T ends up being the final score difference – 9:45 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Nets doubled Randle -> Burks open 3.
Nets didn’t double -> Randle fadeaway.
Not a difficult choice, IMO. – 9:43 PM
Nets doubled Randle -> Burks open 3.
Nets didn’t double -> Randle fadeaway.
Not a difficult choice, IMO. – 9:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant is going to work in the fourth. Julius Randle was HOT with an official with teammates checking on him during this timeout. – 9:42 PM
Kevin Durant is going to work in the fourth. Julius Randle was HOT with an official with teammates checking on him during this timeout. – 9:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
With 3 mins left, Knicks-Nets trading blows. As always, Knicks fans come strong to Barclays but Nets fans are making an effort to drown out Knicks cheers when they get louder. Julius Randle is close to a triple-double. After James Harden got off to a hot start, Durant warming up. – 9:39 PM
With 3 mins left, Knicks-Nets trading blows. As always, Knicks fans come strong to Barclays but Nets fans are making an effort to drown out Knicks cheers when they get louder. Julius Randle is close to a triple-double. After James Harden got off to a hot start, Durant warming up. – 9:39 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Rivalry, what rivalry? I’m not going to believe Randle any more when he tells us Knicks-Nets is a media and fan creation. – 9:30 PM
Rivalry, what rivalry? I’m not going to believe Randle any more when he tells us Knicks-Nets is a media and fan creation. – 9:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets started the 3rd quarter on 14-0 run, but the Knicks clawed back and trail 84-88 entering the 4th quarter. Kevin Durant is up to 16 points and James Harden has 30 on 9/16 FG. Randle + Burks = 35 points and D-Rose has 14 off the bench. Great finish incoming. – 9:14 PM
The Nets started the 3rd quarter on 14-0 run, but the Knicks clawed back and trail 84-88 entering the 4th quarter. Kevin Durant is up to 16 points and James Harden has 30 on 9/16 FG. Randle + Burks = 35 points and D-Rose has 14 off the bench. Great finish incoming. – 9:14 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Julius Randle was down underneath the basket for a moment after landing awkwardly on his right leg and it got quiet real quick in Brooklyn. He’s up and playing now. – 9:08 PM
Julius Randle was down underneath the basket for a moment after landing awkwardly on his right leg and it got quiet real quick in Brooklyn. He’s up and playing now. – 9:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle went down for a second but is walking off whatever it was. – 9:08 PM
Julius Randle went down for a second but is walking off whatever it was. – 9:08 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Outstanding back door cut by Randle with Brown overplaying the ball. Randle is a different player when he gets downhill towards the bucket with or without the ball – 9:06 PM
Outstanding back door cut by Randle with Brown overplaying the ball. Randle is a different player when he gets downhill towards the bucket with or without the ball – 9:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail the #Knicks 61-60. James Harden looking aggressive with 28 points to keep Brooklyn even in this. Kevin Durant – with just six points on 2-of-9 shooting – was largely outplayed by 2020-21 Julius Randle. – 8:31 PM
#Nets trail the #Knicks 61-60. James Harden looking aggressive with 28 points to keep Brooklyn even in this. Kevin Durant – with just six points on 2-of-9 shooting – was largely outplayed by 2020-21 Julius Randle. – 8:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Knicks 61-60. Harden with his third 3 before the buzzer. He’s up to 28. Cam Thomas has 10. DeAndre’ Bembry, one game removed from his season-high took just one shot the whole first half. Julius Randle didn’t get going until the end of the half. – 8:30 PM
Halftime: Nets trail the Knicks 61-60. Harden with his third 3 before the buzzer. He’s up to 28. Cam Thomas has 10. DeAndre’ Bembry, one game removed from his season-high took just one shot the whole first half. Julius Randle didn’t get going until the end of the half. – 8:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle got a brief MVP chant late in 2nd Q at Barclays Center that was quickly drowned out by Nets fans. Based on what I can hear from media section, crowd seems to be split 50/50 between Knicks and Nets fans. – 8:29 PM
Julius Randle got a brief MVP chant late in 2nd Q at Barclays Center that was quickly drowned out by Nets fans. Based on what I can hear from media section, crowd seems to be split 50/50 between Knicks and Nets fans. – 8:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
This Knicks-Nets game has seen its two star lefties find their 2020-21 form. James Harden has 28 points at the half. Julius Randle has 10 points and 6 assists. Knicks up 61-60 in Brooklyn, as KD misses 7 of his 9 shots. – 8:29 PM
This Knicks-Nets game has seen its two star lefties find their 2020-21 form. James Harden has 28 points at the half. Julius Randle has 10 points and 6 assists. Knicks up 61-60 in Brooklyn, as KD misses 7 of his 9 shots. – 8:29 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 60, Knicks 61
James Harden (28 PTS) Cam Thomas (10 PTS) & the Nets are putting on a show with the Knicks. Kevin Durant (6 PTS, 2-9 FG) is struggling, but it’s only a matter of time until he gets out of this slump. Especially with Julius Randle (10 PTS) coming at him. – 8:29 PM
HALF: Nets 60, Knicks 61
James Harden (28 PTS) Cam Thomas (10 PTS) & the Nets are putting on a show with the Knicks. Kevin Durant (6 PTS, 2-9 FG) is struggling, but it’s only a matter of time until he gets out of this slump. Especially with Julius Randle (10 PTS) coming at him. – 8:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant bites on Julius Randle’s pump fake, and Randle gets him, plus the made basket. Now we’ve got MVP chants for Randle while he’s at the line, that are drowned out by boos for Randle. – 8:26 PM
Kevin Durant bites on Julius Randle’s pump fake, and Randle gets him, plus the made basket. Now we’ve got MVP chants for Randle while he’s at the line, that are drowned out by boos for Randle. – 8:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Julius Randle with a hell of an and-1 .Spike Lee got out of his seat for that one. – 8:26 PM
Julius Randle with a hell of an and-1 .Spike Lee got out of his seat for that one. – 8:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle (6) and Durant (4) leading their teams in assists so far. – 8:21 PM
Randle (6) and Durant (4) leading their teams in assists so far. – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle just made an impossible layup over both Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge to give the Knicks 51-49 lead, plus free throws coming. – 8:21 PM
Julius Randle just made an impossible layup over both Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge to give the Knicks 51-49 lead, plus free throws coming. – 8:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead the #Knicks 33-28 after one. James Harden has 15 points and Cam Thomas eight in just eight minutes – including 2-of-3 from deep. Julius Randle has two points and six assists against a Brooklyn defense intent on slowing him. – 7:58 PM
#Nets lead the #Knicks 33-28 after one. James Harden has 15 points and Cam Thomas eight in just eight minutes – including 2-of-3 from deep. Julius Randle has two points and six assists against a Brooklyn defense intent on slowing him. – 7:58 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Too much fading away by Julius Randle. He’s got to get moving towards the basket with the ball or without – 7:57 PM
Too much fading away by Julius Randle. He’s got to get moving towards the basket with the ball or without – 7:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant drops Julius Randle and finds Cam Thomas, who knocks down another three. Thomas has 8 points off the bench and is 3/3 from the field. Durant is chilling, and has just got his first FG of the night on a pull-up jumper. – 7:54 PM
Kevin Durant drops Julius Randle and finds Cam Thomas, who knocks down another three. Thomas has 8 points off the bench and is 3/3 from the field. Durant is chilling, and has just got his first FG of the night on a pull-up jumper. – 7:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant just dropped Julius Randle but Thomas is hot. He’s hit all three shots and both 3s. @TyBatiste is going to need Tylenol from all the fist-pumping he’s probably doing. – 7:54 PM
Kevin Durant just dropped Julius Randle but Thomas is hot. He’s hit all three shots and both 3s. @TyBatiste is going to need Tylenol from all the fist-pumping he’s probably doing. – 7:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas stands his ground against Julius Randle, forces a contested, fall-away baseline shot that misses. Meanwhile, James Harden is looking like an MVP tonight. He has 15 points in the first quarter and is 4/5 FG, 2/2 3PT and 5/6 from the line. – 7:48 PM
Cam Thomas stands his ground against Julius Randle, forces a contested, fall-away baseline shot that misses. Meanwhile, James Harden is looking like an MVP tonight. He has 15 points in the first quarter and is 4/5 FG, 2/2 3PT and 5/6 from the line. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was some good defense by Cam Thomas on Julius Randle. That’s a play where Randle needs to put his butt into Thomas and back him right into the goal. But Thomas did a good job staying in front and forcing the contested long two. – 7:48 PM
That was some good defense by Cam Thomas on Julius Randle. That’s a play where Randle needs to put his butt into Thomas and back him right into the goal. But Thomas did a good job staying in front and forcing the contested long two. – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas with some nice defense on Julius Randle that last possession. Forced Randle into a last second baseline jumper to avoid a shotclock violation. – 7:48 PM
Cam Thomas with some nice defense on Julius Randle that last possession. Forced Randle into a last second baseline jumper to avoid a shotclock violation. – 7:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle gets ready to face ‘the best player in the league’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:55 AM
Julius Randle gets ready to face ‘the best player in the league’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:55 AM
More on this storyline
Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists but went to the line only twice the entire game. The Knicks’ star forward initially did not want to talk about the officiating until he was asked whether he was surprised he isn’t getting the benefit of calls usually reserved for a team’s star. “Got to ask them,” Randle said of the officiating crew of Scott Foster, Mark Lindsay and Jason Goldenberg. “I don’t know what they’re watching or what they’re seeing. As aggressive as I played, attacking the paint, I can’t be penalized for just being stronger than people. And that is an answer that I got today.” -via ESPN / December 1, 2021
The 6-foot-8 and 250-pound Randle said the crew told him that his stature and strength are why he isn’t getting more calls. “They said because certain contact doesn’t affect me like it affects other players,” Randle said. “Because I am stronger, they miss the calls.” “It pisses me off even more,” Randle said when asked what his reaction is when he hears that. “To be honest with you, because that is not how you officiate the game.” -via ESPN / December 1, 2021
But what really set Thibodeau off was how Randle was officiated. “I want to watch the film but … something’s not right,” Thibodeau said. “I don’t know [why]. I don’t know. I am watching what is going on both ways. [The Nets] are a good team. They played well. But I know Julius is driving that ball pretty darn hard. “And I’m pissed.” -via ESPN / December 1, 2021