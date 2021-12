Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle frustrated with Knicks-Nets officiating

Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists but went to the line only twice the entire game. The Knicks’ star forward initially did not want to talk about the officiating until he was asked whether he was surprised he isn’t getting the benefit of calls usually reserved for a team’s star. “Got to ask them,” Randle said of the officiating crew of Scott Foster, Mark Lindsay and Jason Goldenberg. “I don’t know what they’re watching or what they’re seeing. As aggressive as I played, attacking the paint, I can’t be penalized for just being stronger than people. And that is an answer that I got today.” -via ESPN / December 1, 2021