Andre Drummond: There was never any beef with Joel Embiid

What was the fan experience like when you were an opponent compared to what it’s like now? Especially with the whole “beef” you had Jo? Andre Drummond: Being an opponent here in Philly, I always loved playing here because I always played to the crowd. I like talking (expletive) to the crowd despite obviously (the Sixers) always having an upper hand against us when we played you guys. Playing against Joel, there never was, we’ve never any real beef, and I think people really misunderstood that. And the reason why that is is because I never backed down, so people thought it was beef. Like he would kill every big in the NBA and they would, you know, go under in a shell like I didn’t give a (expletive). You can bust my (expletive), I’m gonna keep coming. He’s not just gonna have a free night against me. I’m gonna keep playing regardless of how well he’s playing. He knew that, too. I think that’s kind of why he respected, I would say respected, my game because I just wouldn’t back down from him regardless of how well he played. And being on his team now, it’s very, very fun just seeing him every day and seeing his day-to-day and seeing how much of a great guy and helluva player he is and a great teammate.
Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the #Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:02 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Joel Embiid went 3 for 17 Wednesday night.
It was the 3rd time in his career he failed to shoot 20% from the floor (minimum 10 shots).
Two of the three have been at TD Garden.
0-11 – Nov. 25, 2019 at Toronto
1-11 – Feb. 1, 2020 at BOSTON
3-17 – Dec. 1, 2021 at BOSTON – 11:17 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid on banging his hand up during tonight’s game: “That’s what happens when Freedom has too much freedom” #Sixers – 10:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid says “that’s what happens when Freedom has too much Freedom” with a big smile in reference to him shaking his shooting hand throughout the game. Said he got hit pretty hard on it in the first quarter, and that it was bothering him afterward. – 10:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid says he wouldn’t use getting sick as an excuse, but that it will take him awhile to get his legs and cardio back under him. He has gone 7-for-33 across the past two games after a huge performance in his return Saturday against Minnesota. – 10:53 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid says he thinks it will take him a “while to get back” after his battle with COVID #Sixers – 10:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford on the final possession: “Embiid set a great screen. It was such a great screen we had to switch it. So, I just wanted to make sure to keep (Harris) in front of me. I tried to rush him a little bit. Rob made a great play to block the shot.” – 10:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said Philly got what they wanted on that last play: Joel Embiid on a switch against a smaller defender in the post. Said they just couldn’t get him the ball. – 10:14 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says they were trying to get Joel Embiid the ball on that final play. Says he “wanted shooting on the floor” and that’s the reason why Maxey and Milton weren’t on the floor #Sixers – 10:09 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Al Horford continues his back-to-the-future play with a “you’ve been son’d” performance in limiting Joel Embiid (13 pts, 3/17 shooting) in Boston’s 88-87 win. pic.twitter.com/UI2XwzEhB3 – 10:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 88-87
Tatum – 26 points, career-high 16 rebounds
Horford – 10 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks
Williams – 10 points, 2 blocks
Schroder – 13 points
Celtics – 41.8% FGs
Celtics – 13 TOs
Curry – 17 points
Milton – 16 points
Embiid – 13 points, 3-17 FGs
Sixers – 37.1% FGs – 10:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen spent multiple possession working against Embiid like was on a blocking sled. Huge props to him for that level of effort. But it might have been costly. We’ll see – 10:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Embiid pump-faked out of a clean look and Green bailed him out with a bomb. – 9:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Horford’s presence behind the 3-point line forward Embiid to motion there once Schroder faked a pass, opening the lane for a layup. BOS 88, PHL 84 with 37.1 left. #Celtics #76ers – 9:55 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Pick and pop from Al Horford pulled Joel Embiid away from the rim and cleared the lane for Schroder to use his speed and get to the rim – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Defensive clinic by Horford tonight. Great defense on Embiid all game. Also been great on switches. – 9:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics are completely ignoring Matisse Thybulle defensively. It’s allowing them to load up to the side of the court Embiid is trying to post up on. – 9:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Don’t understand why Doc would run a crunch time post up to Embiid with Tisse entering to him of all people when the Celtics are obviously going to sag off to deny the entry pass to Embiid. – 9:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid caught Al Horford with his hand in the cookie jar on that one. Been a rough night for Embiid, who is 2-for-15 after going 4-for-16 Monday, but after splitting two free throws he still has 11 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists, and it’s tied up at 82 with 2:14 to go. – 9:51 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown clearly not himself and had some defensive lapses in this game. But heck of an effort here denying Joel Embiid and then contesting shot with Celtics mismatched. pic.twitter.com/UEi42Wncam – 9:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I get that you want his defense + Danny is still on a minutes limit with the hammy, but Thybulle’s guy hard-doubling Embiid off-ball is just brutal – 9:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very strong showing from the @Philadelphia 76ers bench thus far (bench has scored 32 of the team’s 73 points).
In a very close game throughout, something worth noting:
Korkmaz: +9
Niang: +8
Drummond: +8
Milton: +7
Thybulle: +4 – 9:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Thought it was encouraging that Embiid started to look more active towards the end of his shift there. Still threw up a ton of bricks but that’s the entire team right now.
Sixers shooting 36 percent from the field, trail by one after three. At least the defense is playing OK? – 9:25 PM
Thought it was encouraging that Embiid started to look more active towards the end of his shift there. Still threw up a ton of bricks but that’s the entire team right now.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 64-63 after three
Tatum – 15 points, 13 rebounds
Horford, 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks
Williams – 10 points
Celtics – 43.3% shooting
Celtics – 12 TOs
Curry – 15 points
Milton – 14 points
Embiid – 9 points, 2-14 FGs
76ers – 35.7% shooting
76ers – 5 TOs – 9:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Blah 3rd quarter. C’s up 1, but the energy isn’t there. They have wasted a 2-14 Embiid performance to this point. There’s an opportunity for a big run here to start the 4th – 9:24 PM
Blah 3rd quarter. C’s up 1, but the energy isn’t there. They have wasted a 2-14 Embiid performance to this point. There’s an opportunity for a big run here to start the 4th – 9:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid and Maxey are shooting a combined 4-23. Celtics lead 64-63 heading into the fourth. – 9:23 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Something else I’ve never seen just happened — Enes Freedom called for a 3-second violation because he stood in the lane…fixing his shoe, while the Celtics had the ball. Easiest defense Andre Drummond has ever played. – 9:22 PM
Something else I’ve never seen just happened — Enes Freedom called for a 3-second violation because he stood in the lane…fixing his shoe, while the Celtics had the ball. Easiest defense Andre Drummond has ever played. – 9:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid is 1-for-11 from the field. The last time he shot this poorly vs the #Celtics was on Feb. 1, 2020. Back then, he finished with 11 points on 1-for-11 shooting in a 21-point loss. The good is, despite his shooting, the Sixers are up 52-49 with 7:38 left in the 3rd tonight. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said it would be hard getting everyone minutes with the entire roster healthy. With Boston prioritizing size against Embiid, tonight’s DNP victim is Romeo Langford. That’s tough because Langford had strung together a few good games in a row. – 8:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics lead 44-40 at the half. The #Sixers are fortunate to be this close. Harris (1-6), Embiid (1-9), Green (0-3) and Maxey (1-7) are having rough shooting nights. – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 44-40 at the half
Tatum – 10 points, 9 rebounds
Williams – 8 points
Horford – 7 points, 3 blocks
Smart – 5 assists
Celtics – 45% shooting
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Milton – 14 points
Curry – 8 points
Niang – 8 points
Embiid – 4 points, 1-9 FGs
76ers – 34.9% shooting – 8:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 44-40 at half. Tatum 10, RWilliams 8, Horford 7; Milton 14, Curry 8, Embiid 4, Harris 2. – 8:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: 44, Sixers 40. Philly is somehow right in this one on a night where Embiid, harris and Maxey combine to shoot 3-of-22 from the floor. Milton has 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Niang with 8 in his hometown. Also helping: Sixers only have 3 turnovers. – 8:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid, Harris, Maxey: 3-22 from the field.
Sixers somehow down three, but that is very much not gonna cut it. – 8:31 PM
Embiid, Harris, Maxey: 3-22 from the field.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After seven straight misses to open the game, Joel Embiid gets a jumper to go late in the second. Low-scoring affair here in Boston, with the game tied at 38. – 8:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid made his first field goal with 2:49 left in the half. He’s shooting 1-for-8. – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Mike Gorman so much.
“Andre Drummond…he really (long pause) fills out that uniform.” – 8:16 PM
I love Mike Gorman so much.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics lead 21-20 after one quarter. The Sixers made 8 of 23 shots. Embiid has 1 point and is shooting 0-7. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 21-20 after one
Horford – 7 points
Brown – 5 points
Smart – 4 assists
Tatum – 6 rebounds
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Milton – 12 points
Embiid – 1 point, 0-7 FGs
76ers – 34.7% shooting
76ers – 1 turnover – 8:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics, lead by as many as 12, but up just 21-20 on #76ers. Shake Milton has 12 points on 5-for-5 FG. Horford 7, Brown 5. Embiid 1 on 0-for-7 FG. – 8:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid not having any semblance of his midrange touch is a problematic development for the Sixers. – 8:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid is having a rough start. He’s shooting 0-7 in 10 minutes of action. #Celtics lead 20-12. – 8:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Nothing but jumpers from Embiid so far. C’s defense doing a good job there but I also don’t know what kind of energy he has coming off that long COVID absence. I knew had a big game, but we saw with Jaylen that it can still be tough to recover after that – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After going 4-for-16 on Monday, another rough start for Joel Embiid, who is now 0-for-7 in the first quarter tpnight. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another slow offensive start for Embiid, who is 0-for-7 from the floor. – 8:02 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
At some point (I assume?) it won’t feel weird to say “Freedom, blocked by Embiid!” and at that point, the word “freedom” will be divorced from its meaning, and isn’t that the opposite of what he’s going for? – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Enes Freedom first off the bench. The Celtics are watching Robert Williams’ minutes, as he comes back from the flu.
In the past, Freedom has hung in there well against Joel Embiid for Boston. – 7:51 PM
Enes Freedom first off the bench. The Celtics are watching Robert Williams’ minutes, as he comes back from the flu.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Horford revenge game?
Also, Boston has already gotten some good looks against Embiid in drop coverage. That was something Kemba Walker excelled at in the pullup game, but Tatum and Brown can knock those down too. – 7:48 PM
Horford revenge game?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford going at Embiid there for the jump hook. Horford has 5 of Boston’s first 7 points – 7:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka had Smart and Brown over for an extended conversation during those Embiid free throws. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m curious to see how Boston goes at Philadelphia. When Al Horford was on the Celtics the first time, they’d use him to pull Joel Embiid way from the paint. Then it was about working against Embiid in the drop for pull-ups.
I assume Embiid guards Rob Williams and floats/helps. – 7:39 PM
I’m curious to see how Boston goes at Philadelphia. When Al Horford was on the Celtics the first time, they’d use him to pull Joel Embiid way from the paint. Then it was about working against Embiid in the drop for pull-ups.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Danny Green
Seth Curry
Tyrese Maxey – 7:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 1, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: None Philadelphia: Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/MFU35OpivB – 7:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid getting warmed up at TD Garden ahead of Sixers-Celtics. pic.twitter.com/WdYSHSu2px – 6:53 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Here’s a photo from exactly 26 months ago, Oct. 1, 2019. Al Horford’s first training camp practice as a Sixer — felt like a big day.
He’ll play Joel Embiid tonight for the first time since then. pic.twitter.com/FRXXcZF4BL – 6:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Philaunite – 5:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the #Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I talked with Andre Drummond about the fan base, his relationship with Joel Embiid, his game day routine, and his Welcome to the NBA moment #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/andre-dr… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:08 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I sat down with Andre Drummond and quizzed him on his NBA career and all of his accomplishments. We talked about his game winners, his career highs, and his relationship with Blake Griffin. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/do-you-r… via @SixersWire #NBA – 3:55 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
The shadow in this Andre Drummond pic 😍📸 pic.twitter.com/bViIvcx2Zn – 2:41 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Los Angeles Clippers DeAndre Jordan made just 12 of 34 free throws in a win over the Blazers.
Jordan tied Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA record for most free throws missed in a game. Less than two months later, Andre Drummond missed 23 free throws to break the record. pic.twitter.com/TY7ahWmHIV – 11:01 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Andre Drummond had 7 and 7 in the 2nd half and he received credit for changing the game to help beat the Magic at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/29/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Latest winner of the big energy chain:
@Andre Drummond.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Andre Drummond walks up to the podium wearing the Sixers’ Big Energy Chain.
“Flava Flav,” he says pic.twitter.com/G63FZ5Pota – 10:18 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says he thinks Andre Drummond changed the game for the #Sixers tonight when they were struggling – 9:22 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
If Doc Rivers wants to win this game, he’s gonna go back to Andre Drummond instead of Joel Embiid – 8:54 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Andre Drummond has completely dominated the Magic down low. He has 7 points and 13 rebounds, including 7 offensive. – 8:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers will start the fourth with Milton, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Harris and Drummond. – 8:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That was a timely first FG for Drummond. But he cannot connect on the free throw to make it a two-possession game. Bad third quarter for the Sixers to let Orlando back into this, but they lead 81-78 heading to the fourth. Curry with 22 on 9-of-12 shooting. – 8:38 PM
