Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (14-8) play against the New York Knicks (10-10) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 2, 2021
Chicago Bulls 24, New York Knicks 13 (Q1 04:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Taj Gibson picks up a double technical and gets tossed from the game to a chorus of boos – 7:56 PM
Taj Gibson picks up a double technical and gets tossed from the game to a chorus of boos – 7:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Taj Gibson gets two straight illegal screen calls, completely loses his mind after the second one, gets two technicals and is ejected. New York is already down Nerlens Noel tonight, who is out with knee soreness. – 7:56 PM
Taj Gibson gets two straight illegal screen calls, completely loses his mind after the second one, gets two technicals and is ejected. New York is already down Nerlens Noel tonight, who is out with knee soreness. – 7:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Taj Gibson just called for an offensive foul – and a double tech hits quickly and he’s ejected. With Robinson in the back and Noel out, not great. – 7:56 PM
Taj Gibson just called for an offensive foul – and a double tech hits quickly and he’s ejected. With Robinson in the back and Noel out, not great. – 7:56 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Taj Gibson just got consecutive offensive fouls and went ballistic. Two techs and ejected. – 7:56 PM
Taj Gibson just got consecutive offensive fouls and went ballistic. Two techs and ejected. – 7:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wow. Knicks already shorthanded and Taj Gibson just got ejected at 4:14 mark of 1st. – 7:56 PM
Wow. Knicks already shorthanded and Taj Gibson just got ejected at 4:14 mark of 1st. – 7:56 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vučević throws down a dunk to tally 13 points so far in the first quarter. He’s single-handedly outscoring the Knicks right now. – 7:55 PM
Vučević throws down a dunk to tally 13 points so far in the first quarter. He’s single-handedly outscoring the Knicks right now. – 7:55 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Knicks have given up a ton of points so far tonight off bad weakside rotations, either with dump offs or offensive rebounds – 7:53 PM
Knicks have given up a ton of points so far tonight off bad weakside rotations, either with dump offs or offensive rebounds – 7:53 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The Knicks are throwing an extra defender (Taj Gibson) at LaVine trying to get the ball out of his hands, and he absolutely does not care. pic.twitter.com/qqthuoh7ua – 7:53 PM
The Knicks are throwing an extra defender (Taj Gibson) at LaVine trying to get the ball out of his hands, and he absolutely does not care. pic.twitter.com/qqthuoh7ua – 7:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Toughhhhhh fadeaway, Zach.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/m4xxUqitV1 – 7:52 PM
Toughhhhhh fadeaway, Zach.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/m4xxUqitV1 – 7:52 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
How about Zach LaVine blowing up a dribble handoff? pic.twitter.com/E8IOOsQPkR – 7:50 PM
How about Zach LaVine blowing up a dribble handoff? pic.twitter.com/E8IOOsQPkR – 7:50 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Fresh off his best performance of season vs. Charlotte, Nikola Vucevic is super involved early against Knicks. Took Bulls’ first three shots, scored Bulls’ first 7 points and has had lot of offense run through him
Up to 9 points on 3/4 shooting (1/1 from 3) at first stoppage – 7:50 PM
Fresh off his best performance of season vs. Charlotte, Nikola Vucevic is super involved early against Knicks. Took Bulls’ first three shots, scored Bulls’ first 7 points and has had lot of offense run through him
Up to 9 points on 3/4 shooting (1/1 from 3) at first stoppage – 7:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vučević supplying most of the early offense for the Chicago Bulls in this first quarter. He got into the paint and hit a 3-pointer for 9 of the team’s first 16 points of the game. – 7:50 PM
Vučević supplying most of the early offense for the Chicago Bulls in this first quarter. He got into the paint and hit a 3-pointer for 9 of the team’s first 16 points of the game. – 7:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Death, taxes, and Zach LaVine dunks 🔥
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/LEl6Ogub5D – 7:48 PM
Death, taxes, and Zach LaVine dunks 🔥
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/LEl6Ogub5D – 7:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson went to the bench and was looked at by trainers – now heading to the locker room. – 7:47 PM
Mitchell Robinson went to the bench and was looked at by trainers – now heading to the locker room. – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love when LaVine is on the break and looks like he’s going to lay it up and then crams one instead. Always catches the defender off guard. – 7:46 PM
I love when LaVine is on the break and looks like he’s going to lay it up and then crams one instead. Always catches the defender off guard. – 7:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
One thing to watch in this #Bulls-Knicks game, NYK ended its last game with Randle and Thibs very angry about the refs in narrow loss to BKN. Will Randle carry that energy into this one? – 7:41 PM
One thing to watch in this #Bulls-Knicks game, NYK ended its last game with Randle and Thibs very angry about the refs in narrow loss to BKN. Will Randle carry that energy into this one? – 7:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Have seen a few questions on this — Bulls-Knicks is about to get rolling on NBC Sports Chicago+ – 7:41 PM
Have seen a few questions on this — Bulls-Knicks is about to get rolling on NBC Sports Chicago+ – 7:41 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ayo Dosunmu is representing the Bulls at the pregame meeting with officials at center court. Not often you see a rookie there. Bulls split that duty. Evan Fournier was there for Knicks. – 7:29 PM
Ayo Dosunmu is representing the Bulls at the pregame meeting with officials at center court. Not often you see a rookie there. Bulls split that duty. Evan Fournier was there for Knicks. – 7:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s check in on DeMar’s shoe game: pic.twitter.com/G1XcSLbBvH – 7:12 PM
Let’s check in on DeMar’s shoe game: pic.twitter.com/G1XcSLbBvH – 7:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks starting Burks, Fournier, Randle, Robinson and inserting Quickley into Barrett’s spot. Grimes started the second half Tuesday when Barrett couldn’t play, but was quickly lifted. – 7:07 PM
Knicks starting Burks, Fournier, Randle, Robinson and inserting Quickley into Barrett’s spot. Grimes started the second half Tuesday when Barrett couldn’t play, but was quickly lifted. – 7:07 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Who’s ready for some Knicks basketball?
@Obi Toppin is. pic.twitter.com/QDgHsah9bF – 7:05 PM
Who’s ready for some Knicks basketball?
@Obi Toppin is. pic.twitter.com/QDgHsah9bF – 7:05 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : CHI (Visitor)
Ball, Lonzo
DeRozan, DeMar
Green, Javonte
LaVine, Zach
Vucevic, Nikola
Team : NYK (Home)
Burks, Alec
Fournier, Evan
Quickley, Immanuel
Randle, Julius
Robinson, Mitchell – 7:02 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : CHI (Visitor)
Ball, Lonzo
DeRozan, DeMar
Green, Javonte
LaVine, Zach
Vucevic, Nikola
Team : NYK (Home)
Burks, Alec
Fournier, Evan
Quickley, Immanuel
Randle, Julius
Robinson, Mitchell – 7:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks announce Immanuel Quickley is starting tonight with RJ Barrett (illness) out. – 6:58 PM
Knicks announce Immanuel Quickley is starting tonight with RJ Barrett (illness) out. – 6:58 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quick making the start tonight vs. Chicago 🔋 pic.twitter.com/0WQ4Wqp5Ne – 6:58 PM
Quick making the start tonight vs. Chicago 🔋 pic.twitter.com/0WQ4Wqp5Ne – 6:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And Knicks add Jericho Sims to the list of players out tonight – also with a non-covid illness. – 6:37 PM
And Knicks add Jericho Sims to the list of players out tonight – also with a non-covid illness. – 6:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have ruled out RJ Barrett (illness) and Nerlens Noel (sore right knee) for tonight’s game against the bulls – 6:29 PM
Knicks have ruled out RJ Barrett (illness) and Nerlens Noel (sore right knee) for tonight’s game against the bulls – 6:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce that Barrett is out tonight (illness) and Nerlens Noel (sore right knee) is also out. – 6:29 PM
Knicks announce that Barrett is out tonight (illness) and Nerlens Noel (sore right knee) is also out. – 6:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say RJ Barrett (illness) and Nerlens Noel (sore right knee) are out vs. Chicago. – 6:29 PM
Knicks say RJ Barrett (illness) and Nerlens Noel (sore right knee) are out vs. Chicago. – 6:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel are both out for tonight’s game for the Knicks. – 6:29 PM
RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel are both out for tonight’s game for the Knicks. – 6:29 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
RJ Barrett (illness) and Nerlens Noel (sore right knee) are out for tonight’s game against Chicago. – 6:28 PM
RJ Barrett (illness) and Nerlens Noel (sore right knee) are out for tonight’s game against Chicago. – 6:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Of note with @windycitybulls, #Bulls two-way player Tyler Cook scored 30 & 32 points in last two games vs Wis. Windy City is off until returning to Hoffman Estates for a home game on Sat. 12/15 – 6:28 PM
Of note with @windycitybulls, #Bulls two-way player Tyler Cook scored 30 & 32 points in last two games vs Wis. Windy City is off until returning to Hoffman Estates for a home game on Sat. 12/15 – 6:28 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Time for work.
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/FpoAL8Kr5z – 6:20 PM
Time for work.
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/FpoAL8Kr5z – 6:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan says Coby White’s COVID symptoms are similar to Vooch — feels like a cold, can’t tell if it’ll get worse with time.
Zach LaVine is feeling better than Monday, when he played through a fever. – 6:19 PM
Billy Donovan says Coby White’s COVID symptoms are similar to Vooch — feels like a cold, can’t tell if it’ll get worse with time.
Zach LaVine is feeling better than Monday, when he played through a fever. – 6:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said he’s spoken to Coby White since White tested positive for COVID. Reported feeling “not too bad” — like Nikola Vucevic, cold-like symptoms – 6:13 PM
Billy Donovan said he’s spoken to Coby White since White tested positive for COVID. Reported feeling “not too bad” — like Nikola Vucevic, cold-like symptoms – 6:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan says he’s happy the investigation into the Bulls signing Lonzo Ball this summer is over. The NBA announced the Bulls would lose a future second round pick as a result of the investigation yesterday. – 6:07 PM
Billy Donovan says he’s happy the investigation into the Bulls signing Lonzo Ball this summer is over. The NBA announced the Bulls would lose a future second round pick as a result of the investigation yesterday. – 6:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said he spoke to Coby White and his initial experience with COVID is similar to Nikola Vucevic’s. Feels like he has a cold. Vucevic ended up worsening a bit as his case progressed.
Donovan said Zach LaVine is feeling better. He has non-COVID-related illness. – 6:04 PM
Billy Donovan said he spoke to Coby White and his initial experience with COVID is similar to Nikola Vucevic’s. Feels like he has a cold. Vucevic ended up worsening a bit as his case progressed.
Donovan said Zach LaVine is feeling better. He has non-COVID-related illness. – 6:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan said he spoke to Coby White said he feels like he has a cold, but otherwise is OK. Said there are no other positive tests among the Bulls after being tested today. – 6:01 PM
Billy Donovan said he spoke to Coby White said he feels like he has a cold, but otherwise is OK. Said there are no other positive tests among the Bulls after being tested today. – 6:01 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
ALERT: Saturday night’s game at home vs. the Bulls will now tip off at 8:00pm ET pic.twitter.com/uRPwdENPaH – 5:50 PM
ALERT: Saturday night’s game at home vs. the Bulls will now tip off at 8:00pm ET pic.twitter.com/uRPwdENPaH – 5:50 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Thad Young was blindsided by the Bulls-Spurs trade and found out through Twitter.
“It definitely caught me off guard. My agent had just talked to everybody in Chicago and we were being told that I was coming back… I would’ve rather found out from them.” basketballnews.com/stories/thadde… – 5:47 PM
Thad Young was blindsided by the Bulls-Spurs trade and found out through Twitter.
“It definitely caught me off guard. My agent had just talked to everybody in Chicago and we were being told that I was coming back… I would’ve rather found out from them.” basketballnews.com/stories/thadde… – 5:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says RJ Barrett is a game time decision with a non-COVID illness. – 5:45 PM
Tom Thibodeau says RJ Barrett is a game time decision with a non-COVID illness. – 5:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night @TheGarden @Chicago Bulls @New York Knicks @Chicago Bulls radio network @670TheScore @Audacy 6:15 pre. Fired up. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. pic.twitter.com/e6GKpwTQH3 – 4:54 PM
Game night @TheGarden @Chicago Bulls @New York Knicks @Chicago Bulls radio network @670TheScore @Audacy 6:15 pre. Fired up. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. pic.twitter.com/e6GKpwTQH3 – 4:54 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. was nominated for Eastern Conference coach of the month for Oct./Nov., the first time he’s ever been eligible. The award went to Billy Donovan (Bulls). – 4:50 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. was nominated for Eastern Conference coach of the month for Oct./Nov., the first time he’s ever been eligible. The award went to Billy Donovan (Bulls). – 4:50 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. was a nominee for Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for games played in October and November after he guided the Wizards to a 13-8 record. Billy Donovan, whose Bulls went 14-8, won the award. – 4:44 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. was a nominee for Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for games played in October and November after he guided the Wizards to a 13-8 record. Billy Donovan, whose Bulls went 14-8, won the award. – 4:44 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Suns head coach Monty Williams and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in October and November. pic.twitter.com/lwlqvBTNOF – 4:09 PM
Suns head coach Monty Williams and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in October and November. pic.twitter.com/lwlqvBTNOF – 4:09 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Tapping into Knicks all day every day. #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/a8vdNotOdW – 4:05 PM
Tapping into Knicks all day every day. #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/a8vdNotOdW – 4:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Your Eastern Conference Coach of the Month… Billy Donovan! pic.twitter.com/dnXMMdDKc5 – 4:03 PM
Your Eastern Conference Coach of the Month… Billy Donovan! pic.twitter.com/dnXMMdDKc5 – 4:03 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Suns head coach Monty Williams and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month for November: pic.twitter.com/d1RYc7p9Ar – 4:01 PM
Suns head coach Monty Williams and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month for November: pic.twitter.com/d1RYc7p9Ar – 4:01 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Changes need to be made after blowout loss to Mavs
🏀 Kemba Walker a possible trade target?
🏀 Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky need to be out of the rotation
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/Kvf5QRlPEb – 3:35 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Changes need to be made after blowout loss to Mavs
🏀 Kemba Walker a possible trade target?
🏀 Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky need to be out of the rotation
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/Kvf5QRlPEb – 3:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The Chicago at Brooklyn game will change game time to 8 pm. #Nets #Bulls #NBA – 3:33 PM
The Chicago at Brooklyn game will change game time to 8 pm. #Nets #Bulls #NBA – 3:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
🚨 Bulls Drop Alert!
🗓 Friday 12/3 – 2PM CT
Join the drop in the Bulls App for a chance to win an exclusive signed team print, presented by @AmericanExpress! pic.twitter.com/6lgu6LYJEh – 3:00 PM
🚨 Bulls Drop Alert!
🗓 Friday 12/3 – 2PM CT
Join the drop in the Bulls App for a chance to win an exclusive signed team print, presented by @AmericanExpress! pic.twitter.com/6lgu6LYJEh – 3:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
😤 @Derrick Jones Jr. and @Javonte Green getting it done on the defensive end.
Pick your favorite @zennioptical Blokz of the month! – 2:09 PM
😤 @Derrick Jones Jr. and @Javonte Green getting it done on the defensive end.
Pick your favorite @zennioptical Blokz of the month! – 2:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trae Young got a write in vote for mayor of New York City and he loves it nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/02/tra… – 1:42 PM
Trae Young got a write in vote for mayor of New York City and he loves it nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/02/tra… – 1:42 PM