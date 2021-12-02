Daily statistical milestones: Al Horford moves past Hassan Whiteside and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kevin Love No. 56 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Terry Porter with 1,303 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mike Dunleavy
Al Horford No. 86 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside with 1,069 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Mychal Thompson
Khris Middleton No. 106 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady and Gilbert Arenas with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Cuttino Mobley
Myles Turner No. 113 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Derrick Favors with 930 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Chris Kaman
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 118 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Morris, Marvin Williams and Michael Redd with 1,047 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Channing Frye
Gordon Hayward No. 138 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 979 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Matt Barnes
D’Angelo Russell No. 154 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong with 924 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Raymond Felton
Eric Bledsoe No. 179 in steals now
Moved ahead of Shane Battier and Kevin Durant with 989 steals. He’s now tied with Craig Ehlo
Clint Capela No. 190 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Olden Polynice and Terry Cummings with 652 blocks. He’s now tied with Spencer Hawes
Kevin Love No. 195 in points now
Moved ahead of Baron Davis and Cliff Hagan with 13,454 points. He’s now 40 away from Mike Conley
PJ Tucker No. 207 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tracy Murray with 754 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mario Chalmers
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 210 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Drew Gooden, Tom Gola and Jerry Sloan with 5,619 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Brian Grant
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 215 in points now
Moved ahead of Derrick Coleman, Wayman Tisdale and Rik Smits with 12,899 points. He’s now 15 away from Kendall Gill
Will Barton No. 221 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Andrew Wiggins
Davis Bertans No. 231 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers and Bobby Jackson with 691 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Tony Snell
Ed Davis No. 233 in blocks no
Moved ahead of Mason Plumlee with 561 blocks. He’s now tied with Brian Grant
Al Horford No. 235 in points now
Moved ahead of Marc Gasol with 12,523 points. He’s now 18 away from Jack Marin
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 236 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bryon Russell with 686 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Chandler Parsons and Mike James
DeMarcus Cousins No. 245 in points now
Moved ahead of Cazzie Russell with 12,379 points. He’s now 12 away from Darrell Griffith
Dennis Schroeder No. 246 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kenny Smith and Lamar Odom with 666 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Isaiah Rider
