Daily statistical milestones: Al Horford moves past Hassan Whiteside and more

Milestones

December 2, 2021

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kevin Love No. 56 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Terry Porter with 1,303 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mike Dunleavy

Al Horford No. 86 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside with 1,069 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Mychal Thompson

Khris Middleton No. 106 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady and Gilbert Arenas with 1,082 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Cuttino Mobley

Myles Turner No. 113 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Derrick Favors with 930 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Chris Kaman

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 118 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Morris, Marvin Williams and Michael Redd with 1,047 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Channing Frye

Gordon Hayward No. 138 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 979 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Matt Barnes

D’Angelo Russell No. 154 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong with 924 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Raymond Felton

Eric Bledsoe No. 179 in steals now

Moved ahead of Shane Battier and Kevin Durant with 989 steals. He’s now tied with Craig Ehlo

Clint Capela No. 190 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Olden Polynice and Terry Cummings with 652 blocks. He’s now tied with Spencer Hawes

Kevin Love No. 195 in points now

Moved ahead of Baron Davis and Cliff Hagan with 13,454 points. He’s now 40 away from Mike Conley

PJ Tucker No. 207 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tracy Murray with 754 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Mario Chalmers

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 210 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Drew Gooden, Tom Gola and Jerry Sloan with 5,619 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Brian Grant

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 215 in points now

Moved ahead of Derrick Coleman, Wayman Tisdale and Rik Smits with 12,899 points. He’s now 15 away from Kendall Gill

Will Barton No. 221 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Andrew Wiggins

Davis Bertans No. 231 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers and Bobby Jackson with 691 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Tony Snell

Ed Davis No. 233 in blocks no

Moved ahead of Mason Plumlee with 561 blocks. He’s now tied with Brian Grant

Al Horford No. 235 in points now

Moved ahead of Marc Gasol with 12,523 points. He’s now 18 away from Jack Marin

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 236 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bryon Russell with 686 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Chandler Parsons and Mike James

DeMarcus Cousins No. 245 in points now

Moved ahead of Cazzie Russell with 12,379 points. He’s now 12 away from Darrell Griffith

Dennis Schroeder No. 246 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kenny Smith and Lamar Odom with 666 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Isaiah Rider


Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers Now reunited with the #Celtics, Al Horford reflects on his trying season as a Sixer: ‘It was a very low point’ inquirer.com/sixers/al-horf… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers #PhillyUnite #NBA11:04 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I watched Celtics-Sixers twice. Don’t know that we learned much about either team. They are flawed, hard-playing teams that are fairly evenly matched.
I will say that I don’t know if any big defends Embiid as well as Horford does. It’s been that way for years now. – 10:36 AM
Kevin Love @kevinlove 2️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ Family @ Miami, Florida instagram.com/p/CW_CMLng8c3/…10:07 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA After a loss to the Wizards, today we take a look at a few of the Wolves underlying issues.
– How DLo’s shot coming around will change the offense
– KAT’s post-up effectiveness
– A new hole in the D
– Nowell in the rotation + looking into his future in MN
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wol…9:01 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_ NBA’s defensive tracking data for Celtics vs Joel Embiid. 3-16 FG vs Horford + Freedom. pic.twitter.com/cStFxARwMc8:25 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis New on BSJ: Redemption sweet for Al Horford after career low point with Philadelphia 76ers
bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/12/02/red…12:54 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Terence Davis dimed Fox, then followed up his third 3 with a pick-six off Bledsoe.
Morris/Ibaka have 7 points on 3/17 FGs, 1/7 3s (no FTs).
Lue has to burn another timeout after a Davis fueled 7-0 Kings run has LA down 19 again – 12:03 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Turnover Eric Bledsoe, whose dribble was poked away on his way to the rim, and Terance Davis turns it into a dunk on the other end. It’s a 7-0 Sacramento run and back to a 19-point Kings lead. – 12:02 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Bledsoe got himself an and-one, Buddy Hield got up from the bench to tell the 5 Kings on the floor to huddle up, and Alvin Gentry called a timeout before Bledsoe could shoot the free throw.
Clippers up 75-62 with 7:52 left in third quarter. Second night of B2B looms… – 11:58 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier Khris Middleton on Giannis’ game winner:
“People talk about him just being dominant, but on that shot you can see the skill that he has. He’s not always dunking over people. That’s a tough layup even for guards” – 11:35 PM

