Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (4-17) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday December 2, 2021
Detroit Pistons 37, Phoenix Suns 49 (Q2 04:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Phoenix Suns @Suns
This is @Cameron Payne‘s world. We’re just all living in it. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/IHNl3S2ABm – 9:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Terrific Suns video package during the timeout of players guessing the baby picture of the player. Cam Payne saw Cam Johnson’s, pointed at the picture and said, “Forehead. Cam Johnson.” Boom roasted. – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with 7 and 5. #Suns up 11. Timeout Pistons. 7:20 left in 1st. – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne giving #Pistons the business. Has 8 on 4-of-7 shooting. #Suns – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wainright screams out after finding trailer Cam Johnson for dunk in transition. #Suns up 11 as Bey answers with 3 on other end. – 9:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That’s one done.
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 7 PTS / 2 AST / 1 REB
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 2-4 FG
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 2 PTS / 5 REB pic.twitter.com/suFOlq5r2Q – 9:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wainright starting second quarter with Johnson, Payne, McGee and Payton. #Suns – 9:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Expect Monty to let this second unit roll as long as it can. In Golden State tomorrow so CP3 getting as much rest as possible is even bigger without Booker. – 9:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pistons have had no chance keeping Payne from getting downhill and the offense got rolling off that. Eight points for McGee. Good defense + that and the lead is 12. – 9:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Suns 30, Pistons 18. Detroit shot 7-22 overall and 1-7 from 3
Grant: 7 points
Cunningham: 5 points
Javale McGee has 8 points for Phoenix, and Chris Paul has 6 – 9:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns follow up giving up just 18 points in 4th quarter vs. Warriors to giving up only 18 in 1st quarter vs. #Pistons in taking a 12-point lead after one. – 9:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Suns 30, Pistons 18.
Game got away when the bench came in. Just no one to stop McGee, who has a game-high 8 points, on the glass.
Grant: 7 points
Cunningham: 5 points – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 30, DET 18
Paul: 6 Pts, 4-4 FT
McGee: 8 Pts
Ayton: 3 Pts, 4 Reb
Grant: 7 Pts, 3-7 FG
Suns close 1Q on 12-2 run – 9:35 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Watch for the @Cameron Payne ball fake!
Stay for his reaction 👏 pic.twitter.com/scCgkychMv – 9:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Said it before, but I think the Pistons unis look much better in person than they do in photos. And they already looked pretty good in the photos – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns played DMX’s version of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer during timeout.
RIP to The Dog. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/sOJM2jHdwe – 9:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Yeah, these are the best Pistons jerseys since … the teal. These things pop. – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Two-way player Ish Wainright looking to check in with 2:36 left in 1st quarter. #Suns – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Young fella just learned to keep hands back and out of Chris Paul’s wheelhouse.
The rip move is coming.
Killian Hayes Hayes picks up foul. Paul hits both FTs. #Suns up one. – 9:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul when an opposing team is at the limit or an opposing defender is in foul trouble pic.twitter.com/TQWuYy3B1J – 9:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Cams checking in together first which is just about the same but Payne taking Shamet’s spot is not. First quarter CP3-Payne minutes – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker on sidelines was looking down at the Pistons bench in what I believe was trying to make eye contact with Josh Jackson.
Have a question.:
How would Josh Jackson look playing for Monty Williams? #Suns #Pistons – 9:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Aaaaand Chris Paul just got Cade Cunningham his third foul five minutes into the first quarter on the rip-through.
Welcome to the league, rook. – 9:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
CP3 baits Cade Cunningham into another foul. That’s his third in less than six minutes. He’s coming out. – 9:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul routinely makes smart reads (like that pass to the corner for Mikal Bridges) look exceedingly easy, and they’re really not. – 9:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was Cade’s second foul. Solid start to the night otherwise, 5 points on 2-3 shooting. Frank Jackson is about to come in. – 9:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Shamet misses his first two open looks before making his third. Everyone looking more aggressive offensively.
The fouls these Pistons are committing are giving me flashbacks. Cunningham got 2 quick ones and is staying in. – 9:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Someone finally made a shot. Cade knocks down a 3 to get the Pistons on the board – 9:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham opens up scoring with a 3-ball. He’s coming off a career-high 26-point game in Portland. – 9:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With Booker out tonight, the Suns’ starting lineup of CP3, Shamet, Bridges, Crowder and DA is a +5 in 16 minutes so far this season, with a +14.7 Net Rating – 9:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker’s occasional counter to a defender being stuck to him in man or box-and-one of just standing in the corner at half-court so his teammates can play 4-on-4 always makes me laugh pic.twitter.com/mAsq5PkKPp – 8:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 8:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starters as usual for the Pistons:
Killian Hayes
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart – 8:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5️⃣ from the Footprint Center ⤵️
1️⃣ @Killian Hayes
2️⃣ @Cade Cunningham
3️⃣ @SaddiqBey
4️⃣ @Jerami Grant
5️⃣ @Isaiah Stewart
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/30tTcrXgLj – 8:40 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Could Warriors-Suns be the NBA’s next great rivalry? It might not matter. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I was just thinking ‘Shaqtin’ A FooI. I’m going to be on one of those shows.”
Monty Williams on tech in #Suns win over Warriors as he walked on court thinking Steve Kerr called timeout after Jae Crowder 3 late in 4th.
Kerr hadn’t (w/videos). #DubNation https://t.co/Nhji97I7yv pic.twitter.com/IH4Wy7v8IK – 8:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
As expected, Devin Booker (hamstring) out versus Detroit tonight. – 8:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It doesn’t flip overnight.” #Pistons coach Dwane Casey. pic.twitter.com/laTywdlYih – 8:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns “great template” for making the come up, says #Pistons coach Dwane Casey.
“Patience is the key.” pic.twitter.com/rFXnHF9IvG – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey broke down former #Suns wing Josh Jackson’s 2nd season in Detroit.
Started hot.
Lost minutes to Hamidou Diallo.
Not in doghouse.
“No one has given up on Josh.”
Casey added Jackson will get opportunity in next few games starting tonight in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/5ux0ZiAzHl – 8:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Golden hour in Phoenix.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/xyazbKBwmX – 7:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Cade is starting to settle in after missing preseason and training camp. Wants to see Detroit’s shooting tick up before he considers any major lineup tweaks. “We want to make sure we get over the hump from that standpoint before we move to something else.” – 7:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Dwane Casey about the Suns growth from the start of tenure in Detroit and it being a template for new Pistons: Said building the foundation, like Phoenix did, with patience and then adding the pieces down the line is the template. Pointed to the Suns and Hawks. – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey: “I look back at Seattle when they got Durant, it took them how many years to grow in OKC. (Phoenix), look at how long it took them to grow. You may have some missteps along the way … but it can be done.” Said the key for Detroit is the foundation. – 7:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on the Suns’ going from rebuild to contender: “Patience is key, and adding the veteran pieces to the young guys you already have once they grow up and take their butt-whoopings around the league. Phoenix is a great template for a lot of our young teams around the league.” – 7:33 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Doors are open! Let’s pack our house!
@Opendoor | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/SsqS2ozP5b – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams liked the look with Cam Johnson starting for Devin Booker in 2nd half of Tuesday’s win vs. Golden State.
Williams reiterated Johnson is a starter in this league, but wouldn’t say who is starting for Booker tonight vs. #Pistons . #Suns pic.twitter.com/iWRHIyB5mg – 7:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Show us your best Pistons fits and you may be featured in our next @UWM Reppin’ the D shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/X023cqjER1 – 7:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams’ first impression of Cade Cunningham on tape is that he’s smart. Rarely saw him getting sped up. Said that doesn’t mean Cunningham has figured it all out already but emphasized his ability to see things develop as a rookie. – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Monty on Isaiah Stewart: “That young man has a motor. You can’t just match it, you have to exceed it.” – 7:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams did not have an update on Devin Booker. With Abdel Nader, agreed it’s just a case of Nader needing to rest that right knee. – 7:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Monty Williams on Cade Cunningham: “He’s smart. … He’s got his own pace. I haven’t seen him get sped up yet.” – 7:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said the Suns don’t have an official update on Devin Booker yet. Also wouldn’t reveal their starting lineup with Book out pic.twitter.com/MjGVBC4mMW – 7:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The end of this video is something I asked Chris Paul about and you can see/hear 2 possessions prior he’s encouraging Deandre Ayton when he’s tired.
“It’s a fast-paced game so I saw he was a little winded and I kept telling him, ‘You alright, you alright, you alright.’” pic.twitter.com/9c0LOFCUP2 – 7:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📍 Valley of the Sun
9PM ET | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/HtJGTS3w8g – 7:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will miss tomorrow’s game vs. the Suns, as they’ll be playing for Santa Cruz. – 6:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Monty Williams wins Western Conference coach of the month honors after historic 16-0 run in November (w/videos) #NBA75 https://t.co/ZLP3yuv4BF via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/2emeJOF6cS – 6:24 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter after the Suns extended their win streak to 17 games with a victory over the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the Phoenix Suns: pic.twitter.com/DA6VoTNhjJ – 5:52 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Crossover Thursday. @LukeBraunNFL previews the #Vikings with us. Also- more coordinator movement? Lynn is a pro though. #FirstListen. DEC 2. Locked On Lions – Daily Podcast On The Detroit Lions https://t.co/5lEQAN5wGq pic.twitter.com/8NvZXleb7A – 5:39 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
LANDRY WITH THE DAGGER!
@PayPal Highlight of the Week pic.twitter.com/9SihaiYWCR – 5:02 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Sweater weather! Pick up tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal.
👕 https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/30tRqtEyPh – 4:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams 3rd career Western Conference coach of the month honor. #Suns pic.twitter.com/PaT6HbqHvS – 4:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Suns head coach Monty Williams and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in October and November. pic.twitter.com/lwlqvBTNOF – 4:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams wins Western Conference Coach of the Month honors. Suns went an NBA-best 18-3 in October and November – 4:02 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steve Kerr said he’d like to see sharper execution from his team in the Suns-Warriors rematch tomorrow. That means better screens, better cuts. Kerr said his team’s defense was “not bad, but okay.” – 4:01 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Suns head coach Monty Williams and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month for November: pic.twitter.com/d1RYc7p9Ar – 4:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA announces that Billy Donovan is Eastern Conference coach of month for games played in Oct./Nov.
Suns Monty Williams wins West award. – 4:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Should Phoenix #Suns start Cam Johnson or Landry Shamet in place of injured Devin Booker? (w/videos) #NBA #NBA75 https://t.co/XcYCErhFVU via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/sAhVHUDZJ5 – 3:58 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Damion Lee will play tomorrow against the Phoenix Suns, but Andre Iguodala is still out. – 3:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala will remain sidelined for tomorrow’s game vs the Phoenix Suns. Damion Lee will be back – 3:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Joining @Jake Fischer on @thehalftimeapp at 4 ET to talk Pistons here shortly, tune in – 3:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Damion Lee will play vs. Suns. Andre Iguodala (knee soreness) will not. – 3:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Damion Lee will return for the Warriors tomorrow against the Suns. Andre Iguodala remains out. – 3:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Damion Lee will be available to play tomorrow against Phoenix. Andre Iguodala won’t play. – 3:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Broke down just about every angle of how the Suns’ rotation and responsibilities could change without Devin Booker: arizonasports.com/story/2918335/… – 3:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Month for October/November. Stephen Curry won it.
Booker: 23.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.5 APG, 45.8 FG%, 40.3 3P%, 85.7 FT%, 18-3 record
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (23.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.5 APG, 45.8 FG%, 40.3 3P%, 18-3 record) was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Month.
Steph Curry (27.8 PPG, 6.6 APG, 5.7 RPG, 45.2 FG%, 41.2 3P%, 17-3 record) won it – 3:06 PM
