LeBron James cleared to return from health and safety protocols

LeBron James cleared to return from health and safety protocols

LeBron James cleared to return from health and safety protocols

December 2, 2021

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers status report for tomorrow…LBJ back!!!

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James is listed as probable for tomorrow's game against the Clippers. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable.
Breaking on @ForbesSports
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LeBron James Clears Virus Protocols, Will Return Friday Vs. Clippers
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James cleared from #NBA health and safety protocols.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
NBA Statement on @LeBron James, who has cleared the league's protocols and can return to play tomorrow night against the Clippers:

Sean Highkin @highkin
Got the email about LeBron James' health status
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The NBA's statement on LeBron James being cleared of the league's Health and Safety Protocols.

::84 tweet notifications later::
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
LeBron had a false positive result. Got it, folks. Probably won't need to make a documentary about it.
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Statement from NBA on LeBron James clearing health and safety protocols:

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA says LeBron James has returned enough negative PCR tests to clear the protocols. He had a series of conflicting results that forced the NBA to place him in the protocols.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
NBA statement on LeBron James clearing health and safety protocols

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA issues statement clearing LeBron James to return to the court on Friday after a false positive COVID-19 test.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA statement on LeBron James, who has cleared the NBA's Health and Safety protocols after having two negative PCR tests

Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA statement on LeBron James being cleared from Health and Safety protocols:

The NBA announces below that the Lakers’ LeBron James has been cleared from the league’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/jqB1S9n0Vx6:14 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The NBA has just released an official statement confirming the Athletic's report that LeBron is out of the COVID-19 protocols. His first positive test has been declared a false positive after returning several negative results in the last two days.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
League statement on LeBron James

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA statement on LeBron James

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The NBA has released the following statement on Lakers superstar LeBron James clearing the league's health and safety protocols:

Bill Oram @billoram
Huge turn of events for the Lakers with @Shams Charania report on LeBron. Gives them a realistic chance to finally build some momentum – 6:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the talking points, what’s the possible explanation for LeBron’s cryptic “something’s fishy” tweet? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/o_GpF4t2G3o?t=…3:50 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
ESPN looking at an intracity matchup of LA teams and saying, “Nah, we’re good,” is such a referendum on this Lakers team. Even with LeBron out, even for Warriors/Suns, it’s still a pretty stunning message of the Lakers lack of appeal right now. – 1:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Philosophical question: Do you think that ESPN would flex off that game if everything else was the same, but LeBron James was healthy? – 1:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast. We discuss LeBron’s “something’s fishy” tweet, Malik Monk’s development, and Talen Horton-Tucker’s slump. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tal…10:42 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Anthony Davis sees a silver lining In LeBron James’ latest absence that will greatly benefit the #Lakers
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-…10:36 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Think about the West’s injured All-Star team right now…
Kawhi, LeBron, Klay, Dame, Zion, Ja, Murray, Booker, KAT… sheesh – 9:24 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs snap a 20-game losing streak in Miami 111-85. Mind boggling that last team to win there had @LeBron James and @Shaquille O’Neal. What a step. – 9:47 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Last time the #Cavs won in Miami, LeBron, Shaq and Booby Gibson were in the starting lineup. Big Z, Andy and Jamario Moon came off the bench. Mo Williams and Delonte West were inactive. Cleveland won by a point — 92-91.
#Cavs up 24 tonight. Early 4Q. – 9:22 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I thought I had that LeBron effect. I could come in and just do it by myself. But this is the NBA. You realize you really can’t do it by yourself,” #Timberwolves star @Karl-Anthony Towns told @TheUndefeated. bit.ly/3rrgHJ5 #nba #Minnesota – 7:09 PM

Shams Charania: NBA statement on LeBron James:

