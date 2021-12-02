LeBron James returned eight negative COVID-19 tests since Saturday

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James has been tested rigorously since returning to L.A. from Sacramento – he’s had eight Covid tests since Saturday, all of which have come back negative, sources told ESPN. His test in Sacramento was a false positive and James will return to the court Friday against LAC
Source: Twitter @mcten
Source: Twitter @mcten
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers status report for tomorrow…LBJ back!!! pic.twitter.com/AlgssPpJw1 – 6:43 PM
Lakers status report for tomorrow…LBJ back!!! pic.twitter.com/AlgssPpJw1 – 6:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable. – 6:41 PM
LeBron James is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable. – 6:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Breaking on @ForbesSports
LeBron James Clears Virus Protocols, Will Return Friday Vs. Clippers via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:30 PM
Breaking on @ForbesSports
LeBron James Clears Virus Protocols, Will Return Friday Vs. Clippers via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James cleared from #NBA health and safety protocols. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/26eekzPBsW – 6:27 PM
LeBron James cleared from #NBA health and safety protocols. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/26eekzPBsW – 6:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
NBA Statement on @LeBron James, who has cleared the league’s protocols and can return to play tomorrow night against the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/tqPAD6ij4T – 6:22 PM
NBA Statement on @LeBron James, who has cleared the league’s protocols and can return to play tomorrow night against the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/tqPAD6ij4T – 6:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The NBA’s statement on LeBron James being cleared of the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/MUdz3glmz4 – 6:17 PM
The NBA’s statement on LeBron James being cleared of the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/MUdz3glmz4 – 6:17 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Statement from NBA on LeBron James clearing health and safety protocols: pic.twitter.com/j0enCv2gce – 6:15 PM
Statement from NBA on LeBron James clearing health and safety protocols: pic.twitter.com/j0enCv2gce – 6:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA says LeBron James has returned enough negative PCR tests to clear the protocols. He had a series of conflicting results that forced the NBA to place him in the protocols. – 6:15 PM
NBA says LeBron James has returned enough negative PCR tests to clear the protocols. He had a series of conflicting results that forced the NBA to place him in the protocols. – 6:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
NBA statement on LeBron James clearing health and safety protocols pic.twitter.com/FCmt7uSlmZ – 6:15 PM
NBA statement on LeBron James clearing health and safety protocols pic.twitter.com/FCmt7uSlmZ – 6:15 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA issues statement clearing LeBron James to return to the court on Friday after a false positive COVID-19 test. pic.twitter.com/7zhK6UsBwP – 6:14 PM
NBA issues statement clearing LeBron James to return to the court on Friday after a false positive COVID-19 test. pic.twitter.com/7zhK6UsBwP – 6:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA statement on LeBron James, who has cleared the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols after having two negative PCR tests pic.twitter.com/7uwItkjgrE – 6:14 PM
NBA statement on LeBron James, who has cleared the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols after having two negative PCR tests pic.twitter.com/7uwItkjgrE – 6:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA statement on LeBron James being cleared from Health and Safety protocols: pic.twitter.com/R2Or9QQhs5 – 6:14 PM
NBA statement on LeBron James being cleared from Health and Safety protocols: pic.twitter.com/R2Or9QQhs5 – 6:14 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA announces below that the Lakers’ LeBron James has been cleared from the league’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/jqB1S9n0Vx – 6:14 PM
The NBA announces below that the Lakers’ LeBron James has been cleared from the league’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/jqB1S9n0Vx – 6:14 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The NBA has released the following statement on Lakers superstar LeBron James clearing the league’s health and safety protocols: pic.twitter.com/7hPFpFOUcf – 6:13 PM
The NBA has released the following statement on Lakers superstar LeBron James clearing the league’s health and safety protocols: pic.twitter.com/7hPFpFOUcf – 6:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has been tested rigorously since returning to L.A. from Sacramento – he’s had eight Covid tests since Saturday, all of which have come back negative, sources told ESPN. His test in Sacramento was a false positive and James will return to the court Friday against LAC – 6:11 PM
LeBron James has been tested rigorously since returning to L.A. from Sacramento – he’s had eight Covid tests since Saturday, all of which have come back negative, sources told ESPN. His test in Sacramento was a false positive and James will return to the court Friday against LAC – 6:11 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Huge turn of events for the Lakers with @Shams Charania report on LeBron. Gives them a realistic chance to finally build some momentum – 6:05 PM
Huge turn of events for the Lakers with @Shams Charania report on LeBron. Gives them a realistic chance to finally build some momentum – 6:05 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the talking points, what’s the possible explanation for LeBron’s cryptic “something’s fishy” tweet? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/o_GpF4t2G3o?t=… – 3:50 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the talking points, what’s the possible explanation for LeBron’s cryptic “something’s fishy” tweet? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/o_GpF4t2G3o?t=… – 3:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast. We discuss LeBron’s “something’s fishy” tweet, Malik Monk’s development, and Talen Horton-Tucker’s slump. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tal… – 10:42 AM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast. We discuss LeBron’s “something’s fishy” tweet, Malik Monk’s development, and Talen Horton-Tucker’s slump. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tal… – 10:42 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Anthony Davis sees a silver lining In LeBron James’ latest absence that will greatly benefit the #Lakers
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 10:36 AM
Anthony Davis sees a silver lining In LeBron James’ latest absence that will greatly benefit the #Lakers
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 10:36 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Think about the West’s injured All-Star team right now…
Kawhi, LeBron, Klay, Dame, Zion, Ja, Murray, Booker, KAT… sheesh – 9:24 AM
Think about the West’s injured All-Star team right now…
Kawhi, LeBron, Klay, Dame, Zion, Ja, Murray, Booker, KAT… sheesh – 9:24 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs snap a 20-game losing streak in Miami 111-85. Mind boggling that last team to win there had @LeBron James and @Shaquille O’Neal. What a step. – 9:47 PM
#Cavs snap a 20-game losing streak in Miami 111-85. Mind boggling that last team to win there had @LeBron James and @Shaquille O’Neal. What a step. – 9:47 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Last time the #Cavs won in Miami, LeBron, Shaq and Booby Gibson were in the starting lineup. Big Z, Andy and Jamario Moon came off the bench. Mo Williams and Delonte West were inactive. Cleveland won by a point — 92-91.
#Cavs up 24 tonight. Early 4Q. – 9:22 PM
Last time the #Cavs won in Miami, LeBron, Shaq and Booby Gibson were in the starting lineup. Big Z, Andy and Jamario Moon came off the bench. Mo Williams and Delonte West were inactive. Cleveland won by a point — 92-91.
#Cavs up 24 tonight. Early 4Q. – 9:22 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I thought I had that LeBron effect. I could come in and just do it by myself. But this is the NBA. You realize you really can’t do it by yourself,” #Timberwolves star @Karl-Anthony Towns told @TheUndefeated. bit.ly/3rrgHJ5 #nba #Minnesota – 7:09 PM
“I thought I had that LeBron effect. I could come in and just do it by myself. But this is the NBA. You realize you really can’t do it by yourself,” #Timberwolves star @Karl-Anthony Towns told @TheUndefeated. bit.ly/3rrgHJ5 #nba #Minnesota – 7:09 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: NBA statement on LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/amAumGxLO9 -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 2, 2021
Shams Charania: Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 2, 2021