Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (14-8) play against the Toronto Raptors (13-13) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 2, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 16, Toronto Raptors 15 (Q1 03:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
For the 2nd straight game, VanVleet is seeing a lot of defensive attention. Bucks are blitzing him on the catch, just sent 3 defenders at him to force a travel. Could see a lot of Banton or Flynn next to him tonight in the hopes of freeing Fred up off ball. Dalano in there now – 7:56 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
when herbie kuhn doesn’t get to pronounce Antetokounmpo but gets Mamukelashvili instead pic.twitter.com/XdT7tRa6Qw – 7:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks trail 11-10 about halfway through the first quarter – Khris Middleton is 0-for-1, Grayson Allen 1-for-3 and Bobby Portis is 0-for-4. Team is shooting 33% and hasn’t hit a three yet. – 7:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 1 at first timeout, funny what happens when shots go in the basket
They’ve made 3 3s – 7:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Sandro Mamukelashvili checks in for the #Bucks. He’s the other “big.” That’s it. That’s the list. – 7:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo out with right calf soreness. – 7:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday establishing himself early in this one – he has all seven #Bucks points. Khris Middleton has yet to take a shot almost four minutes in. – 7:46 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Hope @FanDuel_Support plans on issuing refunds for the Giannis late switch and their archaic practice of locking lineups at 7:30 when games don’t tip until 7:40. Too much money gets wagered for amateur hour nonsense – 7:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fashion note:
Gary Trent Jr seems to be wearing one white shoe and one black shoe
That’s certainly a footwear statement of some kind – 7:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors missed Gary Trent’s defence, but they REALLY missed his offence. Welcome back, indeed. – 7:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Raptors are “small” anyway, with 6-8 Precious Achiuwa their center and 6-9 forwards Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes next to him — but Bobby Portis will have some heavy lifting tonight for the #Bucks – 7:41 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
This game was once Bucks -4.5 to -5, it’s now Raptors -1.5 to -2.5 at some books – 7:38 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Can confirm @ScottBarnes561 didn’t fall tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/SlYUKSlO7z – 7:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Giannnis, no Cousins, no Lopez
Am guessing this is first time this season, Raptors have a size advantage over an opponent – 7:26 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Bucks listing Giannis Antetokounmpo OUT for tonight’s game with the Raptors. That changes things a little, huh? – 7:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“We feel good about the surgery today & he’ll begin his rehab and do everything he can I think to put himself in position to play for us.” – #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Brook Lopez.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 7:19 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Giannis is not on the injury report, but also not in the starting lineup for the Bucks pic.twitter.com/DX14hAzyVu – 7:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No official word from the Bucks yet, but Giannis is not listed as a starter tonight. Milwaukee is in the 2nd night of a back-to-back. He’s in the building but could be a rest night for him. – 7:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Haven’t seen anything official from anyone but stats monitor here showing Giannis not in starting lineup for Bucks – 7:11 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nurse was asked if Scottie Barnes is done growing: “I don’t think so but I’m no expert on that.” 👀 – 7:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back in Toronto for the first time since the 108-97 WIN on February 25th, 2020!!
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/aFP51v6uzf – 7:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks are 4-0 this season when Middleton scores 20+ points.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/rExksbXIiV – 6:34 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
North of the wall ⚔️🛡❄️ pic.twitter.com/jKbo5j7c2O – 6:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Oh yeah, Gary Trent Jr. back for the Raptors tonight.
Adjust your lives, expectations accordingly – 6:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis posted his second game with 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.
No other player in the NBA has a 40/10/5 game this season.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/hkxJYiQXmp – 6:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I’m not going to put a timeline on it, but I’m also not going to say he’s not to play this season,” Bucks Mike Budenholzer on Brook Lopez undergoing back surgery today. – 6:07 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Discussed the Brook Lopez injury on NBA Today with @Malika Andrews: youtube.com/watch?v=EqfBRC… – 6:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. is in the lineup for Raptors vs. Bucks tonight. – 6:04 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Update on Khem Birch: there’s no update other than to say “I think he’s improving,” Nurse says – 5:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. is back in the Raptors’ lineup vs Milwaukee tonight. – 5:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is changing his game, and his body may thank him for it
🔒https://t.co/JIEycEDhUm via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/ABIc3g8yof – 5:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up before the #Bucks take on the #Raptors pic.twitter.com/eyRLvuMVeU – 5:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A lot of points were scored between these two last night.
Respect 🤝 pic.twitter.com/drC5t9j2AN – 5:00 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Here’s @Zach Lowe on the Brook injury: “There’s optimism around the situation that Brook Lopez will be able to return in the regular season before the playoffs, [but] obviously you never know with back injuries…”
FWIW: 70 days to NBA trade deadline. youtu.be/EqfBRC4NZx0 – 4:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Scary hours 🔥
@Giannis Antetokounmpo x #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/o8T6vwaokK – 4:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler did not travel with the Heat to Indiana. So it will be four games missed with tailbone bruise when also factoring in Saturday in Milwaukee. Also no Bam, Morris, Oladipo, Garrett. – 4:36 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Al Horford moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside in the all-time block rankings last night.
Also: Khris Middleton now has more three-pointers than Tracy McGrady and Gilbert Arenas.
hoopshype.com/2021/12/02/dai… – 4:25 PM
Al Horford moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside in the all-time block rankings last night.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I guess we know now why the Bucks decided to bite the luxury tax bullet on Cousins – 3:49 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
🚨 New Grizz Weekly Grind is up w/Mavs voice @Mark Followill to talk Mavs, #TedLasso and name drop @arlowhite … plus I answer your Grizz questions and recap Tuesday’s win @ TOR.
Get it here: cms.megaphone.fm/channel/thegri… or wherever you get your pods.
@DKSportsbook offer code #TBPN – 3:36 PM
🚨 New Grizz Weekly Grind is up w/Mavs voice @Mark Followill to talk Mavs, #TedLasso and name drop @arlowhite … plus I answer your Grizz questions and recap Tuesday’s win @ TOR.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“In the position I was in there was two things I could do: throw a floater up or try to sneak it in.”
Inside The Mind of Giannis’ game-winner presented by @Froedtert & MCW. pic.twitter.com/JRQdJPOr3b – 3:12 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1996, the @Houston Rockets Clyde Drexler swiped four steals in a loss to the Raptors, bringing his career total to 2,001.
Drexler became the second player in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points and 2,000 steals. There are now seven such players. pic.twitter.com/7qPtn9BwBc – 3:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🦌 Giannis hits Game Winner
📰 Headlines!
🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters
🔊 https://t.co/2mWxKhUoSH pic.twitter.com/GqBk5UCFjr – 2:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bucks announce Brook Lopez had back surgery today. Lopez has been out for the past several weeks. pic.twitter.com/Y4WJWbDxli – 2:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The Milwaukee #Bucks have announced that center Brook Lopez underwent back surgery in Los Angeles today. – 2:01 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Brook Lopez has undergone back surgery, Bucks say. Lopez is out indefinitely. – 2:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1954, Milwaukee Hawks rookie Frank Selvy made 24 of 26 free throws in a 117-108 win over the Lakers.
Selvy set an NBA record for most FTM in a game by a rookie, a distinction he still holds.
He also holds the @Jaryd Wilson franchise record for most FTM in a game. pic.twitter.com/yXC2ZCIn53 – 2:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks center Brook Lopez underwent back surgery and is out indefinitely. – 1:59 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Bucks say Brook Lopez had back surgery today. He has been out since the season opener. – 1:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just watched the rest of Bucks-Hornets.
-Cousins looked good. He’ll help the Bucks.
-Allen has been so good for Milwaukee
-I’ve never been more wrong about a player than I was about Melo
-Hornets defense is disgustingly bad. So many things are broken on that end of the floor – 1:34 PM
Just watched the rest of Bucks-Hornets.
-Cousins looked good. He’ll help the Bucks.
-Allen has been so good for Milwaukee
