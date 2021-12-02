NBA admits referees missed game-deciding foul on no-call against Chris Duarte

Tony East: Unsurprisingly, the Last Two Minutes report from last night’s Pacers-Hawks game reveals that a foul should have been called on Kevin Huerter during Chris Duarte’s go-ahead layup attempt with just a few seconds left: pic.twitter.com/a3T1TI3QnU
Source: Twitter @TEastNBA
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NBA’s Last Two Minute Report confirms Hawks guard Kevin Huerter fouled Chris Duarte on his go-ahead layup attempt. pic.twitter.com/5X3Pk5EVQj – 5:08 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Shades of last yr’s team transition D. Duarte attacks his mismatch but they get beat off a make. Should never happen. How? See LeVert weakside corner. When Duarte goes into his shot, LeVert should be in full sprint. Longest distance to run. Gets caught shot watching #PacersHawks pic.twitter.com/9qvGqj1gIF – 1:08 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers lose to the Hawks 114-111, and Rick Carlisle remains furious at the officials. Chris Duarte went up for a go-ahead layup and missed against two defenders with 5.6s left.
They’re now 1-8 in games decided by 4pts or less.
And it’s Nate McMillan’s 700th career win. – 9:20 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Jeremy Lamb spun one in from 3, Malcolm Brogdon stole it from Trae, Chris Duarte missed a layup in transition.
Young at the line with 1.2 seconds to go and the Hawks up 1 – 9:18 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Top Rookies on Mon
Franz Wagner, 27 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Tre Mann, 17 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk
Jalen Suggs, 17 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
Evan Mobley, 12 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
Bones Hyland, 19 pts, 3 ast, 5-8 3P
Chris Duarte, 14 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 3-5 3P – 12:16 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Carlisle disappointed in the technical fouls, noted that he wished a veteran official would have disfused the situation.
Rookie Chris Duarte received a two-technical ejection; then McConnell and Carlisle got one each a minute later in a 2-point loss. – 10:42 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Perfect timing from @JimPeteHoops on the discussion of Pat Bev and Duarte technicals! – 9:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Frustrated by lack of calls, Chris Duarte earns his first technical foul in the NBA. Then continues to complain and gets a second.
So he’s ejected with 10:05 to play. – 9:52 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Duarte just ejected for arguing with officials, and he’s taking any Wolves’ rights to gripe with him. They’ve been complaining, now it’s time to be quiet and play – 9:52 PM
James Ham: With the game going into triple overtime, the league had to do L2M reports for the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th quarters. Mistakes made in the late 4th, 5th and 6th quarters. Haliburton fouled AD in the 4th. Len fouled AD in the 5th and a clock malfunction in the 6th. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / November 27, 2021
Neil Dalal: NBA’s Last Two Minute report says the officials called a 100% correct ending to Wizards-Hornets. This includes no foul on LaMelo Ball when he popped the ball away from Montrezl Harrell and the shot clock resetting to 24. Assistant coach Pat Delany was irate on the sidelines. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / November 23, 2021