Nets still taking (and not making) calls about Kyrie Irving

To that end, it’s worth noting that, as of late last month, Brooklyn remained open to talking trades involving Irving, per SNY sources. ESPN reported in late October that the Nets were taking calls on potential Irving trades, but not making them. In the weeks following that report, several teams said Brooklyn has continued to take that approach with the All-Star guard.
Source: SportsNet New York
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
With Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving back in attendance, No. 25 Seton Hall routs Wagner nj.com/setonhall/2021… – 8:55 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There has to be a world where Kyrie Irving, John Wall, Kemba Walker and Ben Simmons can be part of a four team trade – 7:19 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie Irving ia back Courtside for his 2nd @SetonHallMBB game And the students chanted his name pic.twitter.com/1Zy4mWqonv – 7:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Knicks Game:
▪️Brooklyn’s bench only scored 11 points last game against the Suns.
▪️Evan Fournier has put up 16 PPG in his past five games.
▪️Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris & Nic Claxton are out. – 7:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says there’s no update on Kyrie Irving when asked today if there’s anything new on that front. – 6:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says there’s no update on Kyrie Irving’s availability this season. Nash says they stay in touch but as to whether he will return to play, no update. #Nets – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no update on Kyrie Irving. They stay in touch, but that’s it. – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash when asked if the Nets need James Harden to score more without Kyrie Irving and others in the rotation: “I don’t know about need..” – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Joe Harris, Nic Claxton, David Duke Jr. and Kyrie Irving as out tomorrow against the Knicks. Duke has hip tendinopathy. – 3:55 PM
“I would’ve said Philly legitimately made sense with the swap of Ben Simmons and Kyrie,” one of the executives told HoopsHype. “That’s a team I could’ve seen who’s going for it and needs a scoring guard. That’s literally the only one I could see.” -via HoopsHype / November 9, 2021
“I don’t think they can trade him,” one executive said bluntly. “I think they’re just stuck. I don’t think it makes sense for anybody. I’m not aware of any team that wants him.” -via HoopsHype / November 9, 2021
“He had his own way about things,” as one of Irving’s former assistant coaches for several seasons told HoopsHype. “If he didn’t agree with the philosophy, he was going to do his own thing. In coaching, you always hope the player will at least try the coach’s way. Most coaches will see they’re trying to execute, and if it’s not working, they change it. Kyrie is like, if this isn’t going to work, I’m not going to do it.” -via HoopsHype / November 9, 2021