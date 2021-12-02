Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-15) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-10) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 2, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 65, Memphis Grizzlies 129 (Q4 08:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Pacers led the Thunder by as many as 67 points last season.
The Grizzlies are nearing that territory, up 129-65. – 9:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jarrett Culver steal and coast-to-coast pic.twitter.com/m7xCbKSp87 – 9:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies lead this games by 64 points.
(I am afraid this might get flagged as fake news) – 9:50 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If the Grizzlies can hold on this will be their first three-game win streak of the season. – 9:49 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Alright, let’s check on Thunder-Grizzlies … wait, what in the- pic.twitter.com/XEk0e8Mu80 – 9:46 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
I turned over to the OKC broadcast and it’s just two grown men crying softly into a microphone occasionally mixed with the sound of stress eating – 9:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
i’m sure your local blog told you but we lead 113-62 after three quarters.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn – 9:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Ja-less Grizzlies are up by a million on the SGA-less Thunder. What a beating. – 9:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 3rd quarter
OKC 62
Grizzlies 113
Trip: 27 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Melton: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists
Brooks: 11 points, 3 assists, 2 steals
BC: 11 points
Tyus: 10 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds
Santi: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists – 9:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
My only take from this game: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are really good. – 9:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
John Konchar is determined to help the Grizzlies set the team record for points – 9:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
9 for 11. 27 points. 6 made threes.
pick up the phone @Jaren Jackson Jr. 📲 pic.twitter.com/s1hipc5uIZ – 9:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Yes, I am available for a few minutes tonight if the Grizzlies need me. – 9:35 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies biggest win ever was by 49 last season in Houston, where Justise Winslow scored 20.
Second biggest was by 47 over the Nets at the Pyramid, the game that got Byron Scott fired. – 9:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
There it is, the largest lead in franchise history for the Grizzlies. 52 points. – 9:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is tied for the largest lead in franchise history for the Grizzlies. – 9:32 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
OKC has 45 points midway through the 3rd quarter
If the Thunder score the next 45 points…they’ll still trail Memphis by 4 – 9:32 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Everyone is rightly pointing out how well Jaren Jackson, Jr. is playing – and he definitely is. Phenomenal last three games. It should be pointed out – all without Ja Morant. Jaren’s been the focal point and is actively seeking his shots. But can that continue when Ja returns? – 9:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TWO HANDS FOR SAFETY.
@Brandon Clarke | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/tqeIyKnUa2 – 9:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies up 46 in the third quarter and Dillon Brooks is not letting up on these officials. – 9:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is in his best form tonight.
Looking pretty, pretty scary. – 9:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC on the second night of a back to back without SGA, Giddey, Kenrich and Favors are getting rocked by the Grizz BUT…
…Tre Mann’s separation and stepbacks alone are worth sticking around for the second half. – 9:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
double up.
the gang shot 62% in the first half. pic.twitter.com/LwDIdIQDg0 – 9:07 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Grizzlies up 72-36 at the half. That, of course, is a doubling up. Could end 144-72 if the Grizzlies want it to. This OKC performance is the worst “NBA” half I have ever seen from a professional team. I think there are many G League squads who would have put up a better fight. – 9:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a perfect 7-7 for 17 points in the first half for @De’Anthony Melton. pic.twitter.com/NS1KAeovem – 9:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Grizzlies have doubled up the Thunder at halftime: 72-36
Fewest points OKC has scored in a half this season. Ties the most it’s given up in a half. – 9:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
72-36 is your Grizzlies halftime score!
If this keeps up, this night is going to go by fast for the @Memphis Grizzlies. While meanwhile, it’s going to be a LONG night for the Thunder. – 9:03 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
okc 36
grizzlies 72
Melton: 17 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds (7-7 shooting!)
Trip: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Tyus: 10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Clarke: 8 points, 2 rebounds – 9:03 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
NICE floater at the shot-clock buzzer from D-Melt to give the Grizzlies a 69-35 lead – 9:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
melt score.
bc dunk.
trip buckets.
just a whole lotta buckets going on right now. – 9:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies lead is 30.
You know what that means. What do you want me to tweet? – 8:58 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
(playing OKC, SAC, and an injury-hit TOR without Ja Morant is both a. ideal timing for the Grizzlies and b. going to do a number on the on/off ratings for Ja) – 8:57 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
3 straight threes for the @Memphis Grizzlies and Thunder have to call what feels like their 10th timeout. – 8:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is trying out some zone in the second quarter. Not a bad time to experiment.
Grizzlies lead 54-28 – 8:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
31-16 after the first 12 minutes.
@Jaren Jackson Jr. 9 points 2 boards
@Santi Aldama 6 points 2 boards
#GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/XxzpLem4vd – 8:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Grizzlies 31, Thunder 16
The Thunder has the 29th-ranked offense with SGA and Giddey. Without them, well, looks a lot like this. – 8:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The last time the Thunder played in FedExForum there was a foot of snow on the ground.
This time it is 70 degrees on Dec. 2nd.
#MEMPHIS – 8:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
What a 1st qtr! Grizzlies lead 31-16. Another night where the Grizz are getting it done on the boards and inside! – 8:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st
okc 16
grizzlies 31
Trip: 9 points, 2 rebounds
Santi: 6 points, 2 rebounds
Brooks: 5 points, 1 steal
Melton: 5 points, 3 rebounds
Tyus Jones: 3 rebounds, 3 assists – 8:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Gabriel Deck, despite rumors of a possible impending return overseas, is getting an early run tonight.
To the delight of the many passionate Argentinian Thunder fans who have been waiting to see La Tortuga play.🐢 – 8:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Gabriel Deck getting first-quarter minutes tonight. The Thunder only has 10 players available. – 8:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Grizz starting center Steven Adams played 530 games for the Thunder.
The entire Thunder starting lineup has played 361 career games combined. – 8:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Three early turnovers from Darius Bazley. He’s still out of sorts offensively. – 8:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Xavier Tillman is checking in after the timeout. His first rotation minutes since the 11/08 game against Minnesota. Good to see him back in the fold, even in a short-handed capacity – 8:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tre chasedown!
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/RinUMjbN2e – 8:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a defense force 🚫
18 straight games with a rejection for @Jaren Jackson Jr.. pic.twitter.com/cCx9X09Z7U – 8:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies up seven in the first 3 minutes. Trying to go wire-to-wire for a third straight game. – 8:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
tear da club up ‘21. let’s hoop.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/Jfl4mQsH2U – 8:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies on the board to kick off tonight’s game 😎 – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
peep @De’Anthony Melton & @konchjitty55 😂 pic.twitter.com/MzjAckoHLM – 7:58 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizz v Thunder:
OKC: Ty Jerome, Tre Mann, Dort, Robinson-Earl, Darius Bazley.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, JJJ, Adams, Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Fresh five.
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/KprU0DpENf – 7:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Short-handed Thunder squad tonight in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/4qogCx6HKh – 7:55 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Dear Unk: Please note the following officials are at the Grizzlies-Thunder game tonight.
Josh Tiven, Karl Lane, and Evan Scott.
I’m sure they have the @badunclep seal of approval and good tidings for the Holiday Season. – 7:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, De’Anthony Melton played 18 minutes and traveled 1.40 miles at an average of 4.39 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/hHkYH9AYPz – 7:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five vs. @Oklahoma City Thunder
🐻 @Tyus Jones
🐻 @Dillon Brooks
🐻 @Desmond Bane
🐻 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐻 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/uss9ZjAbvP – 7:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starters for both teams
OKC: Jerome, Mann, Dort, Robinson-Earl, Bazley
Memphis: Jones, Bane, Brooks, Trip, Adams
INACTIVES
OKC: Favors, Giddey, SGA, Vit Krejci, Maledon, Aaron Wiggins
Memphis: Anderson, Ziaire, Ja, Merrill, Pons – 7:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey: “I look back at Seattle when they got Durant, it took them how many years to grow in OKC. (Phoenix), look at how long it took them to grow. You may have some missteps along the way … but it can be done.” Said the key for Detroit is the foundation. – 7:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
turn your volume up, this is basketball asmr 😌 pic.twitter.com/Yoe7Ow7s8h – 7:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says SGA didn’t feel concussion symptoms until after a nap today.
He also clearly wasn’t happy with the “common” fouls from the Rockets:
“Those were hard fouls that concussed him. He’s out tonight as a result of those plays directly.” – 6:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
What’s it like to sit by Drake at a Thunder game?
Meet his “new parents,” Jim and Renee Stanley: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 6:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t start feeling the symptoms of a concussion until today after he woke up from a nap, per Mark Daigneault.
Daigneault said SGA wouldn’t have made the trip if they would have known earlier. – 6:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters with SGA and Giddey out:
– Dort
– Jerome
– Mann
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl – 6:34 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kyle Anderson and Ziaire Williams are OUT tonight for the @Memphis Grizzlies vs Thunder. Coach Jenkins said they want to give them the benefit of a couple days. – 6:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ziaire Williams and Kyle Anderson are out tonight.
Ja Morant is doing individual work but not 5-on-5 yet. His timeline hasn’t changed. – 6:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
With SGA out, Taylor Jenkins said they’re an ultra competitive team with good ball movement and frequent PNR play. They got interchangeable big men and shoot a lot of 3’s – 6:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says the timeline with Ja Morant hasn’t changed, but he’s responded really well to rehab, and they’ve been monitoring his knee in response to the work prior to ramping it up – 6:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ziaire Williams (knee soreness) and Kyle Anderson (back soreness) are out for tonight’s game, per Taylor Jenkins. Doesn’t see it as long-term – 6:19 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Jae’Sean Tate shines in OKC, and other role players contribute to Rockets’ first road victory; win streak continues
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2992639/2021/1… – 5:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Not allowing fast-break points will be a key for OKC against Memphis as the team looks to put together a solid, 48-minute game.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/uvs1RpckCy – 5:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Thunder say guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA in the concussion protocol and is out tonight.
Still no Josh Giddey.
Theo Maledon is with the Blue.
Will the Thunder starting point guard be Ty Jerome or… Tre Mann? pic.twitter.com/hucK51OUIc – 5:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Just two incorrect calls in the last two minutes of Rockets-Thunder but neither mattered. Eric Gordon got away with an offensive foul but turned the ball over moments later. OKC got away with a five-second violation but missed the shot that followed. – 5:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Gilgeous-Alexander Medical Update
🔗| https://t.co/dP3Da2yXJJ pic.twitter.com/9RUTduviMD – 5:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been placed in the concussion protocol, the Thunder announced. – 5:07 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the NBA’s concussion protocols pic.twitter.com/UREwB5yRol – 5:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
📼 ROOKIE OF THE MONTH 📼
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Z6FidyThhc – 4:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder list Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, Derrick Favors, and Josh Giddey as out tonight against Memphis. – 4:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Western a conference Rookie of the Months for Josh Giddey is really cool – 3:14 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Now’s the perfect time to run back this @J. Kyle Mann video on Rookie of the Month Josh Giddey and SGA, a.k.a. the funkiest duo in the NBA
youtu.be/qSvieH2lfnw – 2:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey Up.
Congratulations @Josh Giddey on being named Western Conference Rookie of the Month!
𝐏𝐓𝐒: 𝟏𝟎.𝟒 | 𝐀𝐒𝐓: 𝟓.𝟖 | 𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐒: 𝟕.𝟐 pic.twitter.com/enjx5cDC0G – 2:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Mavericks bench put together 72 points in last night’s win.
The 72 bench points are tied for the fifth-most in franchise history.
84 at MEM, 4/7/19 (OT)
77 at KC, 11/5/82
74 at LAL, 3/23/82
73 vs. DEN, 11/13/82
*72 at NOP, 12/1/21
72 at DEN, 2/10/11 pic.twitter.com/afLDgAaDxf – 2:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Thunder’s Josh Giddey and Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley named rookie of the month for October-November for their respective conferences. pic.twitter.com/TRhptqjmF3 – 2:20 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
KIA NBA Rookies of the Month, October/November | Josh Giddey and Evan Mobley
sportando.basketball/en/kia-nba-roo… – 2:17 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
OKC’s Josh Giddey (10.4ppg, 7.2rpg, 5.8apg) & Cavs Evan Mobley (14.4ppg, 8.0rpg, 1.8bpg) were named Western & Eastern Conf. Rookies of the Month.
#Rockets rookies @Jalen Green & @Alperen Sengun Sengun were among the 5 western conference nominees. – 2:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in October and November. – 2:09 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Josh Giddey was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November. Giddey averaged 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.9 cool passes per game (unofficially). Evan Mobley was named it in the East. – 2:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is the NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month.
Remember when he was considered a reach and a bad pick? – 2:02 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month for November: pic.twitter.com/OOQfrID1DD – 2:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey has been named Western Conference Rookie of the Month, the NBA announced. – 2:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA says Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in October and November. – 2:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Rookies of the Month (October/November): Thunder’s Josh Giddey and Cavaliers‘ Evan Mobley. – 2:00 PM
