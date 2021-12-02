Pelicans to sign Gary Clark

Shams Charania: The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward Gary Clark to a non-guaranteed deal for the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Clark joins the Pelicans via the NBA G League’s Mexico City Capitanes.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Gary Clark has spent time with 4 NBA teams, including the Rockets and Magic. He was most recently with the Capitanes of the G League. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 5:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Deleted the other tweets, because I’m 99% sure the Pelicans are going to move Didi Louzada to the Suspended List and will then sign Gary Clark to the additional roster spot then. – 4:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Emiliano Carchia: Gary Clark is working out for the Boston Celtics, sources tell @sportando. Clark has played more than 130 NBA games in three seasons. -via Twitter @Carchia / September 20, 2021