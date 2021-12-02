San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (6-13) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday December 2, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 84, Portland Trail Blazers 65 (Q3 00:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Spurs with 1 point in the last 5+ minutes, and while the Blazers aren’t setting the nets on fire, they do have the lead down to 78-62 with 2:50 to play in the third quarter. – 11:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have gone cold on offense in this 3Q with just 10 points and 3 mins left.
The Spurs have gone cold on offense in this 3Q with just 10 points and 3 mins left.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Spurs kinda going off the rails here offensively. Looked like they’d never played against a zone before, and now inventing atrocious turnovers out of whole cloth. Fortunately they built a huge cushion first and still lead by 16. – 11:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs haven’t managed a field goal in over four minutes. They’re still up by 16, but you get the feeling they’re going to have to eventually start scoring again to win. – 11:35 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
Austin won. Spurs winning and Cowboys winning. Can you ask for much more for a Thursday night – 11:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
McLemore 3-pointer cuts Portland deficit to 77-56.
McLemore 3-pointer cuts Portland deficit to 77-56.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Note to future Spurs opponents: “Let’s keep challenging Poeltl at the rim and see what happens” is unlikely to prove profitable. – 11:23 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
This may be the worst effort level I’ve ever seen the Blazers show at home. EVER! And my ever is probably longer than yours. What the hell is going on? – 11:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by 25 points in 3 of 20 games this season.
The Spurs have led by 25 points in 3 of 20 games this season.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs took away the paint from Portland in the first half.
Blazed with just 39% of attempts in paint and made just 35%.
POR relying on jumpers and FTs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Rolling into the half on 🔝
Rolling into the half on 🔝
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Halftime Box Score: Spurs 68, Trail Blazers 47
Halftime Box Score: Spurs 68, Trail Blazers 47
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 21
Spurs take 2Q 36-25
Spurs with 65 of their 68 points from the 3PT line & Paint.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs go into half up 68-47. Three players in double figures: McDermott (14), Johnson (11) and Murray (11).
Spurs go into half up 68-47. Three players in double figures: McDermott (14), Johnson (11) and Murray (11).
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Halftime: Spurs 68 Blazers 47. Spurs made eleven 3s, which I believe shatters the franchise record for any month. – 11:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Spurs 68, Blazers 47: halftime. 12 points, 3 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 10 points, 5 rebounds for @Robert Covington. 9 points, 1 rebound/assist for @CJ McCollum. – 11:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have 33 points from three and 32 points from the paint in the first half.
The Spurs have 33 points from three and 32 points from the paint in the first half.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With Lillard out, feels like Portland needs C.J. McCollum to be special in order to hang in games.
With Lillard out, feels like Portland needs C.J. McCollum to be special in order to hang in games.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs are using up all their allotted 3s for the game. Need to be careful. – 10:56 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🗣AND ONEEEE!
🗣AND ONEEEE!
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The other day in Portland, Casey said he wanted his team to react when things were tough, when things weren’t going well. He got his wish tonight. – 10:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain) will not return. – 10:53 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs largest leads in last 3 games:
vs Celtics: +24
vs Wizards: +18
@ Blazers tonight: +21
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by 20 points in 5 of 20 games this season.
The Spurs have led by 20 points in 5 of 20 games this season.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Smooth looking catch-and-shoot 3 from Dejounte Murray — his third in first half. Chip Engelland and Spurs development staff have done such an amazing job with him; couldn’t shoot at all when he got to league. – 10:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by 15 points in 8 of 20 games this season.
SA enters 5-2 when leading by 15.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
If the Spurs could keep Norm Powell off the foul line, they’d be running away with this thing. – 10:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Hate it when that happens. Anfernee Simons came down on someone’s foot and tweaked his ankle. – 10:43 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Looks like Simons rolled his right ankle pretty good and he’ll head back to the locker room with the Blazers trailing 38-28 with 8:57 to play in the first half. – 10:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Automatic points for Thad Young when he attempts shots in the paint pic.twitter.com/9BhSasc67j – 10:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 10
Good defense by SA, holding POR to 22. Spurs get over 30 on offense against the 27th ranked defense.
Spurs with 18 points from 3PT (56% of their points)
SA winning 3PT line by 6 and winning paint by 8
McDermott, White 6 pts each
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Spurs 32, Trail Blazers 22
First Quarter Box Score: Spurs 32, Trail Blazers 22
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Looking like an NBA team in the Year of Our Lord 2021, the Spurs made six 3-pointers in the first quarter. The real story is their defense, which held PDX to 8-24 shooting.
Looking like an NBA team in the Year of Our Lord 2021, the Spurs made six 3-pointers in the first quarter. The real story is their defense, which held PDX to 8-24 shooting.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
A lot of game left.
A lot of game left.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
What. a. beauty.
What. a. beauty.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Spurs 32, Blazers 22: end of first quarter. 5 points, 4 rebounds for @Robert Covington. 4 points, 1 rebound for @CJ McCollum. POR shooting 33 percent, SAS 52 percent. – 10:34 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Meanwhile back in the real NBA, Thad Young doing all kinds of Thad Young things right now in Portland. Spurs 32-22 after one period. – 10:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 55% of their games this season.
The Spurs have led by double digits in 55% of their games this season.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs are winning both key areas early on – paint by 4 and 3PT line by 9
Spurs are winning both key areas early on – paint by 4 and 3PT line by 9
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin Vassell is back tonight.
Makes his first shot attempt.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Thad Young steal, brings the ball up himself, finds Lonnie Walker trailing for a 3. If this were the AT&T Center, there would be MVP chants. – 10:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
More embarrassing: OKC losing by 73, or Portland losing at home to the Flint Tropics? – 10:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Another McBucket for Doug 🎯
Another McBucket for Doug 🎯
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
OK shut-ins: Thad Young is the first big off the bench tonight. – 10:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Biggest win in NBA history:
68 — Cavs vs Heat in 1991
Sean Highkin @highkin
The vibes of the no-Dame Blazers (on the court and in the size of the crowds) are BLEAK. – 10:18 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
At the 8:37 mark of 1Q, we are still awaiting our first 2-point field goal of the game.
At the 8:37 mark of 1Q, we are still awaiting our first 2-point field goal of the game.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs open the game with a 7 point lead.
Winning the 3PT line 9-0, with all 100% of the Spurs’ points from three
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers start the night 0-of-7 from the field, prompting Billups to call time with Portland down 9-2 with 8:37 to play in the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Thunder 152-79 tonight, the largest margin of victory in NBA history:
+73 MEM vs. OKC (tonight)
+68 CLE vs. MIA (Dec. 17, 1991)
+65 IND vs. POR (Feb. 27, 1998)
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
There’s a party tonight in Spurs Digital Arena pres. by
@SociosHoops
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I won’t be covering the Jazz vs. Celtics game tomorrow night. I’m taking a couple days off to head to Portland and cheer on the Claret and Cobalt. 😈😈💁🏼♀️💁🏼♀️💁🏼♀️ – 9:48 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Thad Young is frustrated with his playing time on the Spurs.
Thad Young is frustrated with his playing time on the Spurs.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @San Antonio Spurs
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham opens up scoring with a 3-ball. He’s coming off a career-high 26-point game in Portland. – 9:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Norman Powell is back tonight for the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/rgB5Xaed3P – 9:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Knicks have turned an 18-point halftime deficit to 79-76 in first 5:57 of 3rd.
Knicks have turned an 18-point halftime deficit to 79-76 in first 5:57 of 3rd.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
That escalated quickly … Bulls doing a Houston/Portland in the third…. – 9:05 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
📍: Portland, OR
📍: Portland, OR
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Team announces that @Norman Powell (right quad contusion) has been upgraded from questionable to available for tonight’a game vs. Spurs – 9:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Greetings from Portland, where Oregon State’s Drew Eubanks makes his triumphant return tonight for the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/IFaJfpMyJD – 8:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell with both be available tonight, per Pop.
Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell with both be available tonight, per Pop.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Yeah,” says Coach Pop of Doug McDermott being back in the starting lineup tonight. – 8:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
7:45 pm CT check out ProjectSpurs.com for a pregame audio session
7:45 pm CT check out ProjectSpurs.com for a pregame audio session
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
2️⃣4️⃣ is back on the court tonight! 🙌
2️⃣4️⃣ is back on the court tonight! 🙌
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He looks like he’s having fun. Defensively, he’s pressuring guys.” – Coach Billups says he likes how Dejounte Murray has continued to improve as a point guard – 8:20 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard will be spending a lot of time resting over these 10 days but he “hopes” they’ll be able to get him a little bit of basketball activity. There’s been no talk of surgery at this point. – 8:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“They’re a dangerous team. They compete. They’re the best team scoring in the paint.” – Coach Billups on the Spurs
“They’re a dangerous team. They compete. They’re the best team scoring in the paint.” – Coach Billups on the Spurs
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Billups says Norman Powell is still a game time decision. – 8:16 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The first guys off the first bus to warm up: Jock Landale and Tre Jones. pic.twitter.com/ov4pkKLsWo – 7:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
What will tonight’s point total be? 🤔
What will tonight’s point total be? 🤔
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Game Day Poster!
Tonight’s Game Day Poster!
The Ringer @ringernba
Dame and CJ are magic on offense but tragic on defense. Now is the time for the Blazers to break them up. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/LMwqeGZi7Z – 7:22 PM
Jock Landale @JockLandale
Looking forward to seeing that banner hung tonight! @MelbUnitedHQ – 7:08 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Thad Young was blindsided by the Bulls-Spurs trade and found out through Twitter.
Thad Young was blindsided by the Bulls-Spurs trade and found out through Twitter.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
putting work in before our matchup in Rip City
putting work in before our matchup in Rip City
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Wade Bowen, Sam Hunt and Little Big Town added to San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo 2022 lineup, joining Lucacris, Lady A, Toby Keith et. al. for what organizers hope will be a record year after a slump on 2021. More at 6 on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/f67nL6wjFu – 5:16 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Hopping on @1080TheFAN in Portland at 2:45 MT to talk about whatever. – 4:41 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
a sneakerhead’s dream 👟🤩
a sneakerhead’s dream 👟🤩
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
San Antonio’s in town.
San Antonio’s in town.
