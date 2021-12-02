Sixers still eyeing James Harden

Even before those reports, Nets people who would need to be aware of Harden’s future were well aware that Philadelphia loomed as a potential suitor for the guard, SNY sources say.
Source: SportsNet New York
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
What We Learned About the Knicks and Nets From Harden and Randle shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:40 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Over the Suns’ last two games, Mikal Bridges has put the clamps on…
– James Harden, who had 2 points on 0-2 shooting in the 6:57 they were matched up one-on-one
– Steph Curry, who had 0 points on 0-3 shooting in the 7:21 they were matched up one-on-one basketballnews.com/stories/suns-w… – 9:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
James Harden snapped out of his recent slump and delivered a monster 34-point, 10-rebound, 8-assist performance against the Knicks.
Afterward, he revealed that a certain NBA legend gave him a pregame pep talk and provided the motivation that he needed: basketballnews.com/stories/james-… – 8:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets need version of James Harden they got versus #Knicks nypost.com/2021/12/01/net… via @nypostsports – 8:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle was right about getting swiped by James Harden nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night’s game: James Harden said Saturday he was still learning the scoring/playmaking line this season. Against the Knicks, he walked it perfectly. On his game, the rotation and a Nets/Knicks matchup that might finally have some buzz: theathletic.com/2990360/2021/1… – 9:22 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
James Harden last night:
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 8 AST
Harden became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 2,500 career 3PM.
It’s the 190th time he’s recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in a game, the third-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/o3aY0sz2aV – 9:21 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: James Harden
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/zBrhfq4ImF – 7:35 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Lack of calls puts Knicks’ Randle in foul mood in loss to Nets
Randle attempted only two free throws while Nets stars James Harden and Kevin Durant totaled 19. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:22 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Reggie Miller’s advice to #Nets star James Harden bites #Knicks nypost.com/2021/12/01/reg… via @nypostsports – 5:44 AM
But if things go sideways in Brooklyn and Harden decides to test the market, Morey and the Sixers will almost certainly have interest. At that point, Simmons-for-Harden sign-and-trade wouldn’t seem so far-fetched. -via SportsNet New York / December 2, 2021
Michael Scotto: James Harden on not signing an extension: “The contract, the money is going to be there. I don’t plan on leaving this organization and the situation we have. My focus is on the season and winning a championship. The contract and all that stuff will play itself out as it should.” -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / October 20, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Brooklyn is confident that James Harden wants to be there long-term. And the fact that Kevin Durant signed his extension in the offseason, that’s a pretty good indicator that he knows James Harden is confident in his future in Brooklyn. -via YouTube / October 20, 2021