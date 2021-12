Zion Williamson experiences delay in rehab

As Williamson gets closer to making his season debut, he’ll join a team that is off to one of the worst starts in franchise history. His return will bring some much-needed stability to the young core, but the Pelicans are looking to follow the 2020-21 Washington Wizards and become just the fourth team since the ABA/NBA merger to make the playoffs after starting 6-17. “We haven’t had Z this season. [We’re] really waiting for him. We need him,” Valanciunas said. “He’s gonna be the big piece for us offensively, defensively. The game is gonna change in a good way, big time.” -via ESPN / December 1, 2021