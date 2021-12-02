Zion Williamson experiences delay in rehab

Shams Charania: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson experienced a slight delay in his rehab due to soreness in his injured right foot. Team is optimistic it is not serious but will dial back his ramp up in approximately a week.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion was supposed to practice Thursday but didn’t. His return has been delayed after he told team officials he was experiencing soreness in his right foot.
Willie Green said the team will “see if the soreness goes away after a few days of dialing back.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:27 PM
Zion was supposed to practice Thursday but didn’t. His return has been delayed after he told team officials he was experiencing soreness in his right foot.
Willie Green said the team will “see if the soreness goes away after a few days of dialing back.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:27 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson’s return from injury pushed back. Quick thoughts on the news pic.twitter.com/BiAJbjbRg3 – 3:00 PM
Zion Williamson’s return from injury pushed back. Quick thoughts on the news pic.twitter.com/BiAJbjbRg3 – 3:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
STORY: Soreness in Zion Williamson’s surgically repaired right foot delays his return to the court.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:54 PM
STORY: Soreness in Zion Williamson’s surgically repaired right foot delays his return to the court.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson has slight delay in rehab while dealing with soreness in foot theathletic.com/news/pelicans-… – 2:53 PM
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson has slight delay in rehab while dealing with soreness in foot theathletic.com/news/pelicans-… – 2:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
To be clear:
1. This wasn’t Zion re-injuring the foot.
2. He experienced some soreness the morning after a workout. The team decided to slow down his ramp up process to manage the soreness.
3. There’s no plan as of now to get additional scans on the foot. – 2:39 PM
To be clear:
1. This wasn’t Zion re-injuring the foot.
2. He experienced some soreness the morning after a workout. The team decided to slow down his ramp up process to manage the soreness.
3. There’s no plan as of now to get additional scans on the foot. – 2:39 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
What is there to say about the Zion stuff anymore?
When there’s video of him participating in 5-on-5 practice, I’ll start to believe it. Until then, he’s just a guy on the sidelines. – 2:39 PM
What is there to say about the Zion stuff anymore?
When there’s video of him participating in 5-on-5 practice, I’ll start to believe it. Until then, he’s just a guy on the sidelines. – 2:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The @New Orleans Pelicans say left foot soreness ruled Zion Williamson out of practice today and has placed Williamson’s comeback on hold again.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:04 PM
The @New Orleans Pelicans say left foot soreness ruled Zion Williamson out of practice today and has placed Williamson’s comeback on hold again.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson experienced a slight delay in his rehab due to soreness in his injured right foot. Team is optimistic it is not serious but will dial back his ramp up in approximately a week. – 1:58 PM
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson experienced a slight delay in his rehab due to soreness in his injured right foot. Team is optimistic it is not serious but will dial back his ramp up in approximately a week. – 1:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson is dealing with lingering soreness in his foot and did not practice today.
Team looks at at as a slight delay in his rehab but not something serious. He won’t be doing any contact work during the upcoming road trip – 1:56 PM
Zion Williamson is dealing with lingering soreness in his foot and did not practice today.
Team looks at at as a slight delay in his rehab but not something serious. He won’t be doing any contact work during the upcoming road trip – 1:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson is experiencing soreness in his foot and his return has been delayed.
Williamson did not practice today. The soreness has persisted. No re-imaging has been scheduled at this time.
Williamson will be dialed back before ramping back up next week. – 1:55 PM
Zion Williamson is experiencing soreness in his foot and his return has been delayed.
Williamson did not practice today. The soreness has persisted. No re-imaging has been scheduled at this time.
Williamson will be dialed back before ramping back up next week. – 1:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion did not practice today. He is dealing with lingering soreness in his right foot. Latest round of imaging revealed no structural issues, but his return has been pushed back. – 1:55 PM
Zion did not practice today. He is dealing with lingering soreness in his right foot. Latest round of imaging revealed no structural issues, but his return has been pushed back. – 1:55 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Think about the West’s injured All-Star team right now…
Kawhi, LeBron, Klay, Dame, Zion, Ja, Murray, Booker, KAT… sheesh – 9:24 AM
Think about the West’s injured All-Star team right now…
Kawhi, LeBron, Klay, Dame, Zion, Ja, Murray, Booker, KAT… sheesh – 9:24 AM
Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites
Two quick fouls on Samuell Williamson, both offensive fouls with the ball. Cards offense really sloppy. – 7:32 PM
Two quick fouls on Samuell Williamson, both offensive fouls with the ball. Cards offense really sloppy. – 7:32 PM
More on this storyline
As Williamson gets closer to making his season debut, he’ll join a team that is off to one of the worst starts in franchise history. His return will bring some much-needed stability to the young core, but the Pelicans are looking to follow the 2020-21 Washington Wizards and become just the fourth team since the ABA/NBA merger to make the playoffs after starting 6-17. “We haven’t had Z this season. [We’re] really waiting for him. We need him,” Valanciunas said. “He’s gonna be the big piece for us offensively, defensively. The game is gonna change in a good way, big time.” -via ESPN / December 1, 2021
Shams Charania: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (fractured foot) has been cleared for full basketball activities, team says. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 26, 2021
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says the team is still waiting the specialist to review Zion Williamson’s latest scans. It’s still wait-and-see. Mentioned Williamson has been doing 3-on-3 work. Still waiting clearance to move to full team drills. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / November 24, 2021