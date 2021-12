Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 34-29 lead over the Wizards. Allen up to 14 pts and 6 rebounds. Darius Garland has 8 pts and 5 assists.They shot 13-of-26 from the field (50%) and 4-of-7 from 3 (57.1%). Cavs are also taking care of the ball better, as they have 2 turnovers – 7:38 PM