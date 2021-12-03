Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) play against the Washington Wizards (8-8) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 3, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 86, Washington Wizards 54 (Q3 04:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Darius Garland, having himself a night, within triple-double reach at 27 points, nine assists, seven rebounds with 5:00 left in the third quarter. He might not see much time in the fourth, though with Cavs up 32. – 8:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
24 PTS
8 AST
7 REB
7:05 left in the 3Q. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/IBLrJyiES2 – 8:36 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Some boos from Wizards fans with Cavs up 81-48 with 7:05 left in the third quarter.
Yes, bad night for the Wiz, but overall, it’s been a nice season so far. – 8:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards trail 81-48 with 7:05 to play in the third quarter. The 33-point deficit is the largest deficit the Wizards have faced all season. The previous high: 30, on Nov. 24 in New Orleans. The Wizards lost that game 127-102. – 8:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
After that pretty 3, #Cavs Darius Garland has 24 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. – 8:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Cavaliers are on a 25-2 run stretching back to the second quarter. And with that Darius Garland 3 to increase Washington’s deficit to 81-48, there are some boos inside the arena. – 8:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Cavs just recently went on a 19-0 run. The Wizards are now down 33 points to Cleveland. Biggest deficit of the season for the Wiz. Lots of boos at Capital One Arena. – 8:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Capital One Arena is booing the Wizards as they are down 81-48 to the Cavs with 7:05 left in the third quarter – 8:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A shot or a lob to JA?
Either way it was goin’ in 😏 pic.twitter.com/UeDRqQKo5C – 8:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. trying to find anything to get the Wizards back in it so despite the Cavs having 3 7-footers on the floor, he puts in Davis Bertans for Daniel Gafford – 8:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma slipped and may have slightly hyperextended himself trying to hold his pivot foot. Comes up stretching out his leg a bit, but staying in the game. Comes up short on his next shot. – 8:24 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs jump all over Wizards late in 2Q, close 1H on 17-4 run – up on WAS, 65-46; CLE, 49%FG, WAS, 44%; reb: CLE, 31, WAS, 16: CLE, 7-15 3ptFG; 2nd chance pts: CLE, 11, WAS, 0; Allen, 18pts, 8-10FG, 9reb, 2blk; Garland, 15pts, 6-9FG, 8asst; Markkanen, 12pts, 4-8FG; Mobley, 3blk. pic.twitter.com/vJcaWeizhj – 8:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Perfect cap to that first half 😍
@Ricky Rubio ➡️ @Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/snYunfxrkq – 8:17 PM
Perfect cap to that first half 😍
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Wizards getting crushed on the lobs to Cavs’ Jarrett Allen tonight. Allen has 18 first half points, 10 on on dunks, 16 at the rim. Cavs dominating glass 31-16. Not one offensive rebound for Wizards in the first half. – 8:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Brought the block party to DC! 🎉 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/EFiWXQKTG4 – 8:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the 1st half, #Cavs have a 65-46 lead over the Wizards. Their defense is leading the way again.
Wizards don’t have a single offensive rebound, while the Cavs have 22 defensive rebounds. They are outrebounding Washington 31-16. Cavs also have 5 blocks, Mobley with 3 – 8:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Cavs 65, Wizards 46
Allen: 18 pts. (8/10 FGAs), 9 rebs.
Garland: 15 pts., 5 rebs., 8 assts.
Kuzma: 10 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Second-chance pts.: Cavs 11, Wizards 0 – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime down 19 points to the Cavs. They were outscored 31-17 in the 2nd quarter. Jarrett Allen has 18 pts, Darius Garland has 15 pts/8 ast. – 8:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Cavs end the first half on a 9-0 run to take a 19-point lead into intermission over the Wizards
Looks like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope may have gotten a technical foul, too
Ugly half for the home team, down 65-46 – 8:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First half double-double watch 👀
12 PTS
8 AST
4 REB pic.twitter.com/Y7fQYOPDpH – 8:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie’s first shot of the game comes with less than 3 minutes in the first half, a missed 3-pointer late in the shot clock – 7:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Making his Markk! 👌
#CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/sx61QyQs3s – 7:56 PM
Making his Markk! 👌
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal with a nice chasedown block on Darius Garland, who played for his AAU team, Brad Beal Elite. pic.twitter.com/lZPwi0sL3l – 7:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal with a chase down block on Darius Garland and you know he is going to let his mentee hear about that one later – 7:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija blocks third overall pick Evan Mobley at the rim, forces another miss. pic.twitter.com/ASEePpMbMG – 7:46 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura’s reaction in the background of Deni Avdija’s 3 was hilarious. It was like, ‘oh, that’s new’ 😂 – 7:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 34-29 lead over the Wizards. Allen up to 14 pts and 6 rebounds. Darius Garland has 8 pts and 5 assists.
They shot 13-of-26 from the field (50%) and 4-of-7 from 3 (57.1%). Cavs are also taking care of the ball better, as they have 2 turnovers – 7:38 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 34-29 lead over the Wizards. Allen up to 14 pts and 6 rebounds. Darius Garland has 8 pts and 5 assists.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Cavaliers 34, Wizards 29
Kuzma: 10 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
Beal: 6 pts.
Allen: 14 pts., 6 rebs.
FG%: Cavs 50%, Wizards 57%
Second-chance pts.: Cavs 7, Wizards 0 – 7:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KUUUUUZ from beyond the arc!!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/39YLNPRBCy – 7:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Cavs 34-29 after one. Jarrett Allen is off to a big start with 14 pts, 6 reb, blk. Kuzma leads the Wizards with 10 pts. – 7:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Somebody was going to get a dunk 😂
@Kyle Kuzma and @Daniel Gafford going way up! pic.twitter.com/zXVAk3aANQ – 7:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Twice now in the first 10 minutes, Wizards guards have softly bumped Jarrett Allen at the rim. They either need to be more forceful with their fouls or let it go. – 7:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
WHAM WITH THE RIGHT HAND! 🔨
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/khPtVEqwT3 – 7:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Jarrett Allen has 11 of the Cavs’ first 13 points tonight on 5-6 FG. Wiz lead 17-13, though. – 7:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
This finish from @Kyle Kuzma was too nice 👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/UXoiQ4SBrR – 7:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is already up to 11 points here with about 7 minutes left in the first quarter. – 7:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan and Lowry currently have double their combined points from the game against Cleveland – 7:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Get us started, @Jarrett Allen! 👏
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/TU1UnfjNrQ – 7:16 PM
Get us started, @Jarrett Allen! 👏
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jarrett Allen always plays like he knows he was drafted with the Wizards pick – 7:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have Spencer Dinwiddie guarding Lauri Markkanen in the Cavs three 7-footers starting lineup – 7:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Timberwolves Game:
▪️Cam Thomas logged the most minutes off the bench last game with 20.
▪️D’Angelo Russell is coming off a bad game against the Wizards, shooting only 3-of-18 from the field & 1-of-12 from deep.
▪️Irving & Harris are out. – 7:01 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Duane Washington is with the Pacers and active tonight. Probably won’t be in the rotation, but he’s one guard injury away from being needed. pic.twitter.com/8MaCOyecpx – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
✍️✍️✍️
#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/nl2lj3Pwbd – 6:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s Wizards-Cavs tonight at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. Here are my 3 keys to the game, including one in honor of Ludacris who is performing on the court postgame. pic.twitter.com/Ga7wcYLiVG – 6:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Dean Wade is also going through a pregame workout. He was listed as doubtful with a calf strain. – 6:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The only player in the league averaging 12+ PPG, 6+ APG and 3+ RPG off the bench this season 😍
@Ricky Rubio | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jisiR3buKL – 6:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns (back/tailbone) will go through pregame warmups before determining if he can play tonight vs Brooklyn after taking that nasty fall late at Washington. – 6:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
About that time.
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
While #Cavs Cedi Osman is listed as out (low back soreness) for tonight’s game here in D.C., he’s out on the floor putting up some shots before the game and working with the coaching staff. – 5:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tommy Sheppard gives a Rui Hachimura update on ESPN 980
“He’s able to get into full contact now. He’s going to get into some practices. … He’ll stay back and then when we get back [from the road trip], that will really be ramp up time for Rui.” – 5:41 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
There’s a strong possibility Rui Hachimura doesn’t travel on the upcoming road trip, Wes Unseld Jr. says.
WUJ says that Rui is still in “phase 1” of his return to play plan, and hasn’t started 5v5 contact.
As I’ve mentioned before, Rui may not return until end of year/January. – 5:33 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: do you believe the Washington Football Team is having a real renaissance, or no? We’ll all find out Sunday in Vegas against the Raiders, but until then, @Ben Standig, @InstantRHIplay & I try to sort out what’s gone right the last 3 games: bit.ly/3prMeI3 – 5:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says he expects both Deni Avdija and Aaron Holiday to play tonight despite both being under the weather. They were each at shootaround today. – 5:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija and Aaron Holiday, who have a non-Covid illness, appear to be on track to play tonight against the Cavaliers, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:21 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
A look at 2021 3rd overall pick Evan Mobley’s pregame warmup ahead of his first game in D.C. against the Wizards: pic.twitter.com/8oRMXmQORC – 5:13 PM
David ‘Dubi’ Pick @IAmDPick
Road kill for @ELANCHALON over @tmb_toursbasket: Jonathan Fairell (15pts, 4reb, 2ast, 2blk) and Desi Washington (9pts, 4ast) contributed to a big win. – 4:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Goin’ for four in a row!
🆚 @Washington Wizards
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/XTY69za7sB – 4:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija said today it has been tough celebrating Hanukkah so far away from his family and friends in Israel, but lately he’s been able to share traditions with teammates and community members. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:59 PM
Ricky Rubio @rickyrubio9
… Today on #IDPD2021, I’m supporting @SpecialOlympics #FacesofBasketball empowering people with
intellectual disabilities to be seen, heard and safely return to sports and competition! Join me and
visit: https://t.co/E8GintgymL #EBW2021 pic.twitter.com/KG4YaGJf6P – 3:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
TONIGHT!
@Ludacris will be performing after our game against the Cavs 🎤
Get your tickets to the game and stay for the concert ⬇️ – 2:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎙TUNE IN
President & GM Tommy Sheppard will be on @team980 today at 3:40 PM! #DCAboveAll – 2:26 PM
Corey Kispert @corey_kispert
#CapitalOnePartner. Who’s coming to the Wizards game tonight? If you’re a @CapitalOne cardholder, make sure you check out all the perks you get, like an exclusive cardholder entrance. pic.twitter.com/hR3qvSOH7M – 2:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The fans at @CapitalOneArena are part of our culture. They’re family to us.
We’re in this together 🤝
Let’s bring that energy tonight and get another DUUUUB.
#DCFamily | @Montrezl Harrell – 2:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
In our first matchup with the Cavs this season, we recorded a 71.4% assist percentage, our second-highest of the season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/qhTlJ7qKYi – 1:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz was 🔥 ON FIRE 🔥 the last time we saw the Cavs.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/BLOdJHBwRq – 1:00 PM
