Daily statistical milestones: DeMar DeRozan moves past Glen Rice and more

Milestones

December 3, 2021- by

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

DeMar DeRozan No. 74 in points now

Moved ahead of Glen Rice and Dave Bing with 18,355 points. He’s now 9 away from Julius Erving

Evan Fournier No. 94 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye with 1,108 three-pointers. He’s now 15 away from David Wesley

Robert Covington No. 98 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rudy Gay with 1,101 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Bojan Bogdanovic

Derrick Rose No. 152 in assists now

Moved ahead of Sedale Threatt with 3,615 assists. He’s now 35 away from Elgin Baylor

Zach LaVine No. 160 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rasual Butler with 912 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Brandon Jennings

Thaddeus Young No. 188 in points now

Moved ahead of Predrag Stojakovic with 13,651 points. He’s now 84 away from Bradley Beal

Ben McLemore No. 215 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Hubert Davis, Steve Kerr and John Salmons with 729 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Victor Oladipo

DeMar DeRozan No. 232 in steals now

Moved ahead of Marques Johnson with 889 steals. He’s now 4 away from Kenyon Martin


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ian Begley @IanBegley “The key was communicating. I would rather have that than not saying anything & hold grudges & stuff. So, stuff like that happens all the time and I’m glad it happened.”
Evan Fournier on ‘important’ back & forth btn he & Julius Randle in loss last night: sny.tv/articles/knick…11:21 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math Our current RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and our Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.82
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.12
3. Kevin Durant: 13.78
4. DeMar DeRozan: 13.47
5. Nikola Jokic: 13.3
6. Trae Young: 13.05
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.57 pic.twitter.com/QNhJA01HH410:35 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from December 2:
– D. DeRozan: 34 pts, 6 reb, 12-19 fg
– J. Grant: 34 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl
– F. VanVleet: 29 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast
– Z. LaVine: 27 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast
– N. Vucevic: 27 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast
– J. Jackson Jr: 27 pts, 2 blk, 20 min
– Jr. Holiday: 26 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast – 10:34 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan have each scored at least 25 points while shooting 50% from the field in each of the last two games.
It’s the first time in @Chicago Bulls history a trio has done that in consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/dEpDKqbaLW10:31 AM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan takes over another fourth quarter in Bulls’ win over Knicks theathletic.com/2995235/2021/1…9:54 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko The @Chicago Bulls DeMar DeRozan (34 points) and Zach LaVine (27) each scored at least 25 points in the same game for the 10th time this season.
The last duo to record at least 10 such games through the first 23 games of a season was Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in 2000-01. pic.twitter.com/twahhJnddO9:51 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman Julius Randle and Evan Fournier explain what they were debating after halftime buzzer – a scene caught by MSG Network’s cameras. The Post’s Peter Botte has the story. #Knicks nypost.com/2021/12/03/kni…9:07 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Breakout game for Santi Aldama as Grizzlies set NBA-record margin of 73 points
Vucevic, Fournier, Poeltl, and more in full European recap
Highlights, results, and standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…3:35 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie I love watching DeMar DeRozan, and his run at the start of the 4th Q vs. the Knicks was an example why.
Just an incredible shotmaker, and he’s at his all-time best this year. His poise and patience. The spin move. He never looks even remotely sped up. 34 pts in CHI’s win at MSG pic.twitter.com/z3k5SbWgXq2:08 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold Spurs 114, Blazers 83: FINAL. Home winning streak ends at 10 games. 16 points, 4 rebounds for both @CJ McCollum and @Norman Powell. 10 points, 7 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 10 points, 6 rebounds for @Robert Covington. 11 for @BenMcLemore. – 12:14 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA 27 point lead down to 12 after McLemore drills his 3rd three.
8:33 left…
POR leading in the 4th 10-3 – 11:52 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress The Blazers have Zeller, Nance, McLemore, Snell and Smith on the floor. Cut deficit to 87-75. – 11:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan is the NBA’s leading 4th-quarter scorer. Zach LaVine is the third.
And they are impacting each other, and the Bulls, in beneficial ways on and off the court.
For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…11:48 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13 Most 4th quarter PPG this season
Entering Thursday:
LeBron James – 7.3
After Thursday:
DeMar DeRozan – 7.5
#AllStarVote11:39 PM

