Daily statistical milestones: DeMar DeRozan moves past Glen Rice and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
DeMar DeRozan No. 74 in points now
Moved ahead of Glen Rice and Dave Bing with 18,355 points. He’s now 9 away from Julius Erving
Evan Fournier No. 94 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye with 1,108 three-pointers. He’s now 15 away from David Wesley
Robert Covington No. 98 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rudy Gay with 1,101 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Bojan Bogdanovic
Derrick Rose No. 152 in assists now
Moved ahead of Sedale Threatt with 3,615 assists. He’s now 35 away from Elgin Baylor
Zach LaVine No. 160 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rasual Butler with 912 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Brandon Jennings
Thaddeus Young No. 188 in points now
Moved ahead of Predrag Stojakovic with 13,651 points. He’s now 84 away from Bradley Beal
Ben McLemore No. 215 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Hubert Davis, Steve Kerr and John Salmons with 729 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Victor Oladipo
DeMar DeRozan No. 232 in steals now
Moved ahead of Marques Johnson with 889 steals. He’s now 4 away from Kenyon Martin
Evan Fournier on ‘important’ back & forth btn he & Julius Randle in loss last night: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 11:21 AM
1. Stephen Curry: 14.82
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.12
3. Kevin Durant: 13.78
4. DeMar DeRozan: 13.47
5. Nikola Jokic: 13.3
6. Trae Young: 13.05
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.57 pic.twitter.com/QNhJA01HH4 – 10:35 AM
– D. DeRozan: 34 pts, 6 reb, 12-19 fg
– J. Grant: 34 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl
– F. VanVleet: 29 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast
– Z. LaVine: 27 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast
– N. Vucevic: 27 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast
– J. Jackson Jr: 27 pts, 2 blk, 20 min
– Jr. Holiday: 26 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast – 10:34 AM
It’s the first time in @Chicago Bulls history a trio has done that in consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/dEpDKqbaLW – 10:31 AM
The last duo to record at least 10 such games through the first 23 games of a season was Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in 2000-01. pic.twitter.com/twahhJnddO – 9:51 AM
Vucevic, Fournier, Poeltl, and more in full European recap
Highlights, results, and standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 3:35 AM
Just an incredible shotmaker, and he’s at his all-time best this year. His poise and patience. The spin move. He never looks even remotely sped up. 34 pts in CHI’s win at MSG pic.twitter.com/z3k5SbWgXq – 2:08 AM
8:33 left…
POR leading in the 4th 10-3 – 11:52 PM
And they are impacting each other, and the Bulls, in beneficial ways on and off the court.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:48 PM
Entering Thursday:
LeBron James – 7.3
After Thursday:
DeMar DeRozan – 7.5
#AllStarVote – 11:39 PM
Milestones, Ben McLemore, DeMar DeRozan, Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, Robert Covington, Thaddeus Young, Zach LaVine