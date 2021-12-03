Klay Thompson hopes to return in the next few weeks

Kendra Andrews: On his Instagram live, Klay Thompson says he hopes to be back in the court in the next few weeks, maybe a month. “It’s hard to gauge.”
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay on his boat saying “bring back my Sonics,” flashing a Tshirt with Jimi Hendrix in a Sonics jersey on. Big Seattle vibes. pic.twitter.com/UbL1FdkLvH – 3:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
On his Instagram live, Klay Thomson says he hopes to be back in the court in the next few weeks, maybe a month. “It’s hard to gauge.” – 3:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors injured guard Klay Thompson said on IG that he hopes to be back “in the next few weeks. Maybe a month.” – 3:34 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
At practice with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, Klay Thompson pulled up for a game-winning 3-pointer during a scrimmage with the team. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/01/wat… – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
At practice with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, Klay Thompson pulled up for a game-winning 3-pointer during a scrimmage with the team. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/01/wat… – 1:00 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank has mastered the Klay Thompson “catch and never bring the ball down” release. He hits a 3 to make it a single-digit game again. – 9:46 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
At practice with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, Klay Thompson pulled up for a game-winning 3-pointer during a scrimmage with the team. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/01/wat… – 4:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson being in Santa Cruz: “He lit it up shooting the ball. He can do that forever.” Kerr noted that Klay mostly improved with his conditioning. – 3:55 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Think about the West’s injured All-Star team right now…
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Warriors announce they have recalled Klay Thompson from the G League (along with James Wiseman and Damion Lee). Warriors rematch with the Suns slated for Friday in San Francisco. – 1:28 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors recall Damion Lee, Klay Thompson, and James Wiseman from Santa Cruz. – 1:12 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While preparing to make his long-awaited return, Klay Thompson was getting up shots at practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/29/wat… – 1:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This is the first time Steve Kerr has roped Klay Thompson into a postgame answer about schemes. Return is on the horizon and you can tell team is beginning to calculate that in more. pic.twitter.com/Fqna6DYc95 – 1:26 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
While preparing to make his long-awaited return, Klay Thompson was getting up shots at practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/29/wat… – 1:00 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
A game at this pace is a reminder why Klay’s not ready yet. Soon. – 10:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
It’s wild Jordan Poole is gonna be coming off the bench as soon as Klay returns. Dude’s a bucket. Poole was so raw as a rookie but always has this fearlessness, just plays a much more seasoned game now. Warriors really nailed it with some of their young guys. – 10:33 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
I really want to see Curry, Klay, Poole, Payton and Draymond on the floor at the same time….4 draft picks.. 1 free agent snapped off the scrap heap. – 10:26 PM
But a year removed from Achilles repair and almost 2 ½ years past ACL surgery, Thompson appeared overwhelmed by just how much he has endured and how tough the final steps will be in his arduous trek back to the court. “He can’t help but stop and think about how much he’s lost during the past couple of years,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “He loves the game so much. Not being able to play and not being able to really be a part of the team the way he wants, it’s been pretty emotional for him. He’s very human. He’s vulnerable. He’s emotional. That’s what makes him such a beautiful person. He cares. He loves the game, and he loves the work. “He wants to be a part of everything, and all of that has been ripped away the past two years.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / November 29, 2021
“Unless he wants to write a book and tell every step of the way, nobody will understand what he’s been through away from the game,” Warriors point guard Stephen Curry said. “Two-plus years is a long time. Going into this particular season, with him getting closer than he’s ever been to getting back on the floor, I kind of predicted that this would be the hardest part of his journey. “He’s got the basketball back in his hands every day. He’s feeling like himself. He’s playing pickup. He’s around our practices. He’s back with us in those type of situations, but he’s still not on the court.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / November 29, 2021
“He’s right there, getting toward the end of the road. Or, the beginning of the road. However you choose to look at it,” Green said. “He has these days from time to time. I understand it as far as I can understand, without going through it. I don’t know many people who love basketball the way that Klay loves basketball or loves competing the way he loves competing. “You want to impact the game. You want to have your presence out there and make your presence felt. After almost three full calendar years off the floor, it’s tough. … But it’s beautiful to watch him conquer his journey.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / November 29, 2021