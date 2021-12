Klay Thompson hopes to return in the next few weeks

But a year removed from Achilles repair and almost 2 ½ years past ACL surgery, Thompson appeared overwhelmed by just how much he has endured and how tough the final steps will be in his arduous trek back to the court. “He can’t help but stop and think about how much he’s lost during the past couple of years,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “He loves the game so much. Not being able to play and not being able to really be a part of the team the way he wants, it’s been pretty emotional for him. He’s very human. He’s vulnerable. He’s emotional. That’s what makes him such a beautiful person. He cares. He loves the game, and he loves the work. “He wants to be a part of everything, and all of that has been ripped away the past two years.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / November 29, 2021