Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (11-11) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (11-11) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 3, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers 98, Los Angeles Lakers 93 (Q4 07:44)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
HELLO NASTY!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/2ReUZakseB – 11:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Hot damn!!! I’ve been waiting ages for a classic LeBron-Hartenstein mano y’ mano! AK – 11:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Three of Isaiah Hartenstein’s four buckets tonight have been those little floaters in the paint. He has such touch with that shot. – 11:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Three straight buckets for LAL with the spaced out LeBron-at-5 lineup, but LAC managed two FG’s at the rim on the other end. – 11:54 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Put ’em in a spin cycle! 🔄
📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/2ZHvdhJ1kZ – 11:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers up 87-79 at the end of three quarters in Los Angeles despite Paul George and Reggie Jackson missing 12 of 13 3s.
Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris Sr. join George and Jackson in double figures. Only 7 turnovers for Clippers, which has been the biggest factor along with FTs. – 11:50 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 87, Lakers 79 | End 3 | In the third, Lue’s team goes 13 for 24, 7 for 15 from 3 and turns it over just once. That’ll help the cause. – 11:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have been much better in third quarters of late, but tonight were outscored 34-29, allowing the Clippers to take an 87-79 lead into the 4th Q.
LAL kept LAC off the FT line in the period, but the Clippers hit 13 of 24 FG’s, including 7 of 15 3’s (3 from Marcus Morris alone). – 11:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers give up 34 points in third and trail Clippers 87-79 end of the quarter. – 11:49 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
PG almost gave it away a moment ago, but after games of seven and eight turnovers, tonight he’s got just the one so far. And the Clippers have seven with 1:29 to go in the third. – 11:47 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
AND ONE!!!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/fW94bPHJtB – 11:46 PM
AND ONE!!!
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have built a nine-point lead and are now turning to much of their bench to protect it with 2:01 to play in the third quarter. – 11:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a 10-point lead before Malik Monk 3.
But Paul George is a fixed 3-pointer away from a complete game here. He’s 5/8 on FGs inside the arc, has made 5/6 FTs, and has 7 rebs, 5 asts, 2 steals. Only ONE turnover.
Clippers up 77-68 with 3:23 left in third quarter. – 11:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
4-point play for Marcus Morris Sr. Welcome to the 2021-22 season, Mook! – 11:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers coaches were putting hands to an arm to show a foul on Marcus Morris even before he hit the floor on his corner three and-1. Clippers lead by seven and it has so much to do with his 5-for-8 shooting from 3. – 11:39 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George is 0 for 6 from 3 thus far… but Mook? He’s 5-8, including that one, falling into the bench and drawing the foul. – 11:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Malik Monk in the game.
It was at this time Tuesday in Sacramento that the Lakers completely flipped the game (although that sub upstate was for THT, not for Russ) – 11:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
ANOTHER THREE FOR @Serge Ibaka!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/HcQ76mOh7L – 11:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That SLOB was fascinating… Lue audibled out of original setup after Lakers made an adjustment prior to the inbound.
Then George fired an absolute laser to Morris for a corner 3.
Clippers started this second half decently enough, and still lead 64-59 with 7:17 left in third. – 11:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pels are 6-6 over their last 12 games with wins over Memphis, LA Clippers (2x), Washington, Utah and Dallas. – 11:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
MOST 3’S AGAINST BOSTON – NBA HISTORY
27 – @ Utah – Dec. 3, 2021
23 – @ Atlanta – Feb. 24, 2021
22 – Vs. LA Lakers – Feb 7, 2019
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard just forced a turnover with a deflection, where he’s excelled this season. He ranks 7th in the NBA in deflections per 36 minutes (4.1). – 11:28 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers feel Nicolas Batum’s absence ocregister.com/2021/12/03/cli… – 11:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
MOST 3’S AGAINST BOSTON – NBA HISTORY
24 – Utah – Dec. 3, 2021**
23 – Atlanta – Feb. 24, 2021
22 – LA Lakers – Feb 7, 2019
21 – Four times
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
One thing to watch for is how the Clippers start second half. Ty Lue has needed to use quick timeouts often during 3-7 slide.
And Lakers should have an extra gear after not playing last two days (James has been off testing since Sunday night).
Clippers in 4th game in 6 nights. – 11:18 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Silky smooth with it.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/L3SSSSgVSB – 11:17 PM
Silky smooth with it.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/L3SSSSgVSB – 11:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Out of 11 Lakers fouls, 10 of the resulted in Clippers free throws.
Clippers might be in decent shape if non Morris/Ibaka shooters make 3s (Morris/Ibaka: 3/5 3s; rest of team: 1/10 3s) – 11:15 PM
Out of 11 Lakers fouls, 10 of the resulted in Clippers free throws.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
MOST 3’S AGAINST BOSTON – NBA HISTORY
23 – Atlanta – Feb. 24, 2021
23 – Utah – Dec. 3, 2021**
22 – LA Lakers – Feb 7, 2019
21 – Four times
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Clippers 53, Lakers 50
Anthony Davis has 12 points & 5 rebounds. LAL has outscored LAC 24-16 in the paint, but the Clippers are dominating the Lakers at the FT line (19-20 compared to 6-10). Carmelo Anthony & Wayne Ellington are providing a spark w/ their shooting. – 11:12 PM
Halftime: Clippers 53, Lakers 50
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 53, Lakers 50 | Half | Clippers took more free throws that half than in any other this season — and go 19 for 20. Otherwise, they’re 15 for 38 from the field and 4 for 15 from 3 (Morris has two). – 11:12 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis has 12 points, 5, LeBron James 7 points and Carmelo Anthony 8, but the Lakers trail the Clippers 53-50 at the half. – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers built an 11-point lead, but Ellington’s shooting and an increased pace to end the quarter allowed Lakers to close on 10-2 run in 90 seconds.
It’s still a 53-50 Clippers lead at halftime despite Clippers shooting only 39.5% from field and 26.7% from 3. Only 6 LAC TOs. – 11:11 PM
Clippers built an 11-point lead, but Ellington’s shooting and an increased pace to end the quarter allowed Lakers to close on 10-2 run in 90 seconds.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Clippers had an 11 point lead with about 2 minutes to go, but the Lakers closed it to 53-50 at the half. Gritty 12 points from Anthony Davis leading them. Russ has 5 points, 5 assists. Was an interesting closing group with Melo and Ellington complementing the Big Three. – 11:11 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 53, Lakers 50
Paul George with 11 points, Ivica Zubac with 10 and Reggie Jackson with 9 for LAC, while Anthony Davis has 12 for LAL. Lakers have yet to lead. – 11:10 PM
Halftime: Clippers 53, Lakers 50
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ellington out there alongside LeBron, AD, Russ + Melo pays off in the final two minutes, as he drills a 3 from each side of the court to quickly trim what grew to an 11-point lead down to 5.
AD then drew a foul with 4.0 seconds left, and hit 2 FT’s to cap a 10-2 run. – 11:09 PM
Ellington out there alongside LeBron, AD, Russ + Melo pays off in the final two minutes, as he drills a 3 from each side of the court to quickly trim what grew to an 11-point lead down to 5.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
In the Pels’ two lowest-scoring first quarters of the season – tonight and 11/19 vs LAC – they’ve gone on to win the game.
And they won both by double digits. – 11:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers and Clippers both have the same number of assists (7). But a strong difference in free-throws between the Clippers (19-of-20) and Lakers (4-of-8). – 11:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Stat that bears repeating/updating: #Pelicans started this season 1-9 on the road, but have now won three of last four, beating Utah, Clippers, Dallas – 11:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
MOST 3’S AGAINST BOSTON – NBA HISTORY
23 – Atlanta – Feb. 24, 2021
22 – LA Lakers – Feb 7, 2019
22 – Utah – Dec. 3, 2021**
21 – Four times
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Clippers are about to be up to 20 FTs in the first half alone. – 11:02 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Difference in the game, free throws…
-Clippers 18 of 18
-Lakers 4 of 8
Lakers down 48-40… – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
THT is getting the Josh Okogie treatment (that is, Ivica Zubac is guarding the sub-30% 3-point shooter) – 11:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers have been foul happy tonight, sending the Clippers to the line 16 times already, with LAC yet to miss one attempt. Zubac has 6 makes, and both George and Bledsoe 4.
LAL trail 44-38 with 4:26 left in the 1st, having gone just 4 for 8 from the line. – 10:57 PM
Lakers have been foul happy tonight, sending the Clippers to the line 16 times already, with LAC yet to miss one attempt. Zubac has 6 makes, and both George and Bledsoe 4.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Brandon Boston Jr. has spent this game glued next to Kawhi on the bench when he’s been sitting. Guessing the rookie is getting some lessons passed down to him. – 10:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Random stat … coming into this game, @Anthony Davis ranked 2nd in the NBA in contested shots:
Rudy Gobert – 268
Anthony Davis- 255
Evan Mobley – 254 – 10:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron scrambled to switch over to Zubac to relieve a guard on a mismatch, and Zubac couldn’t move him, leading to a turnover. LAL turned it over on the other end, though, as LeBron tried a lob to Reaves, and LAL still trail by 1. – 10:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James tried to throw a lob pass to Austin Reaves. That would’ve been something if it worked. – 10:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Horton-Tucker likes his matchups against Clippers centers, that much is clear. – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is only the fifth game that Eric Bledsoe is coming off the bench since leaving the Clippers in 2013. – 10:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Brandon Boston Jr. on the floor with LeBron for the first time tonight — former Sierra Canyon player, meet Sierra Canyon spectator. – 10:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers are up on the Los Angeles Lakers 23-22 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams shooting poorly: 40/30/100 for Clippers, 43.5/28.6/0 for Lakers.
Clippers doing a slightly better job than Lakers in terms of holding onto the ball (3 to 5 TO advantage) – 10:37 PM
The LA Clippers are up on the Los Angeles Lakers 23-22 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams shooting poorly: 40/30/100 for Clippers, 43.5/28.6/0 for Lakers.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 23, Lakers 22 | End 1 | Pretty even, as the score would indicate, though the Clippers did lead by 7. PG is leading the Clips with 6 points. – 10:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Clippers 23, Lakers 22
Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony lead the Lakers with 5 points each. LA’s 3-point shooting (2 of 7) and FT shooting (0 of 3) has hurt them early. Some solid minutes from Dwight Howard as starting center. – 10:37 PM
First quarter: Clippers 23, Lakers 22
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of the first: Clippers 23, Lakers 22
Clippers shooting 40% overall, 30% from 3 and have only three turnovers. – 10:35 PM
End of the first: Clippers 23, Lakers 22
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After starting 0 for 5 from 3, LAL got triples from both ‘Melo and Westbrook in the final 1:04. Then ‘Melo added an and-1 jumper (missed FT) off an inbounds pass, to cap an 8-2 run.
As such, LAL trail by just 1, 23-22. – 10:35 PM
After starting 0 for 5 from 3, LAL got triples from both ‘Melo and Westbrook in the final 1:04. Then ‘Melo added an and-1 jumper (missed FT) off an inbounds pass, to cap an 8-2 run.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After two days off for the first time since late October, the Lakers may have fresh legs, but they haven’t found any rhythm on offense, now at 7 for 19 from the field (36.8%) with 5 turnovers.
They trail 21-14. – 10:32 PM
After two days off for the first time since late October, the Lakers may have fresh legs, but they haven’t found any rhythm on offense, now at 7 for 19 from the field (36.8%) with 5 turnovers.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Waiting at the scorer’s table, Brandon Boston Jr. is about to rotation minutes. He replaces Reggie Jackson, so the Clippers add a bit more size. – 10:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We’ve had some subs, but looks like Bledsoe may be Reggie Jackson’s direct backup tonight. Mann/Hartenstein/Kennard have gotten in already.
Clippers up 19-14 despite shooting only 40% from field with 2:49 left in opening quarter of play. Lakers have missed all 5 3s, both FTs – 10:29 PM
We’ve had some subs, but looks like Bledsoe may be Reggie Jackson’s direct backup tonight. Mann/Hartenstein/Kennard have gotten in already.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Heads-up touch pass leads to the slam 💥 pic.twitter.com/6qbkacllQZ – 10:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Clippers are 3 for 5 from 3 early, with LAL 0 for 3, the early diifference in the game as LAC lead 15-8. – 10:22 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
High IQ play by Dwight to get LeBron that easy transition dunk – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George’s first turnover is a bad pocket pass that results in LeBron James’ first field goal on the break.
Two plays before that, Reggie Jackson had to foul after James stole it from him.
Tyronn Lue calls timeout with the game tied at 8-8, 7:18 left in first quarter – 10:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Really unique start to this game, with both teams massive for modern standards. It’s 8-8 at the 7:18 mark after a LeBron dunk courtesy of a pretty touch pass from Howard.
Clips started Morris at the 3 (their usual small ball 5), Ibaka the 4 and Zubac the 5 to counter LAL. – 10:17 PM
Really unique start to this game, with both teams massive for modern standards. It’s 8-8 at the 7:18 mark after a LeBron dunk courtesy of a pretty touch pass from Howard.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Russ starting out defensively on Paul George. Interesting assignment to see play out, for however long it does. AK – 10:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Serge startin’ us off 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Serge Ibaka pic.twitter.com/dvjRyI8aVT – 10:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Before tipoff, LeBron James pointing at Clippers coach Ty Lue and exchanging some trash talk – 10:10 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
PG says: Let’s play some basketball!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/MpffTSQjS7 – 10:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
☑️ First Cavalier with 32-10-8 in a game since LeBron James in 2018
☑️ Third Cavalier in franchise history with 32-10-8 before turning 22
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/85XC6bMWqM – 10:10 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James, fresh off a two-day stint in NBA’s covid-19 health and safety protocols, ready to go for “Battle of LA” against Clippers at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/Ukfj3Ky0PI – 10:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland tonight:
32 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
11-17 FG
5-6 3P
He is the third Cavs player ever with a 30/8/10 game before turning 22. The other two were LeBron and Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/7qF3vp3W4C – 9:55 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Bron back. Dwight in.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/IwG90Z5HUQ – 9:42 PM
Bron back. Dwight in.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his 10th assist tonight (21 PTS, 10 AST), Trae Young has recorded his 70th career 20+ point, 10+ assist outing of his career, tying Russell Westbrook for most 20p/10a games since 2018-19.
Young has notched seven 20p/10a games this season, the second-most in the league. – 9:38 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LA vs Los Angeles
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Serge Ibaka
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
LAL
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Dwight Howard
Talen Horton-Tucker
Russell Westbrook – 9:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is back and starting against the Clippers.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/WNIu7X12Dz – 9:31 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James is back and starting against the Clippers.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Dwight gets the start
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/1BNcYWb9aD – 9:30 PM
Dwight gets the start
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Tonight’s the last game between the Lakers and Clippers at Staples Center before the building changes its name to https://t.co/RbGGF9G7ZG Arena later this month. Plenty of fun moments between the two teams here the last 22 years, but this one stands out to me: pic.twitter.com/gkdwepISUM – 9:11 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Angeleno Ivica Zubac — once a Laker, now a Clipper — on what he loves about L.A. “I just like how in one city you got whatever you need. Where I grew up no shopping malls, no movie theaters, no bowling alleys, nothing like that. I just like having everything in the same city.” pic.twitter.com/9kjMu3J2hP – 8:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
For a moment, Luka Doncic had two fouls in the first 4:24. But the last one was changed to Dwight Powell. No. 7 instead of 77. Mavericks up 7-2 early. – 8:49 PM
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
Losing by 30+ points to a LeBron-less Cavs team is bad, but hey, at least it isn’t a 73-point deficit amirite? – 8:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings officially list Harrison Barnes (foot) as doubtful Saturday vs. Clippers. Maurice Harkless (knee) is questionable. Marvin Bagley III (illness) is not listed on the injury report. Robert Woodard II (G League) is out. Louis King, Jahmi’us Ramsey, Neemias Queta are active. – 8:43 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Friday night hoops in DTLA.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/ezVcmjA8BV – 8:39 PM
Friday night hoops in DTLA.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Bledsoe will come off the bench tonight.
Jackson, George, Morris, Ibaka, Zubac tonight at Los Angeles – 8:39 PM
Eric Bledsoe will come off the bench tonight.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said Paul George feels good after tweaking an ankle Sunday. – 8:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue says Paul George’s tweaked ankle shouldn’t be an issue: “He said he feels good.” – 8:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says the Clippers will use their big starting lineup again vs. Lakers. He felt their start was “pretty good” in their debut Wednesday. – 8:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel not sure if LeBron James did individual work privately while he was away from the team because of health protocols. But Vogel suspects LeBron got some work in – 8:27 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Chatted with Ivica Zubac pregame, @TomerAzarly wondered: “LeBron was expected to be out, then cleared protocol – did that change anything for you guys in the last couple days?”
Zu: “I mean, he’s one of the best players in the world. It changed our scouting report a little bit.” – 8:27 PM
Chatted with Ivica Zubac pregame, @TomerAzarly wondered: “LeBron was expected to be out, then cleared protocol – did that change anything for you guys in the last couple days?”
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he saw “a lot of Scottie Pippen” in Paul George when he coached him with the Pacers. – 8:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Frank Vogel says that he thought the Clippers would lose Reggie Jackson in free agency this past offseason after how well Jackson played in the playoffs – 8:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook, THT, LeBron, AD and Howard will start tonight (another new starting 5).
Vogel said Avery Bradley is technically available with the sprained thumb, but he won’t start, and we’ll see if he ends up being used. – 8:21 PM
Westbrook, THT, LeBron, AD and Howard will start tonight (another new starting 5).
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel said he was told it was “a possibility” that LeBron could clear protocols earlier than expected, but proceeded as if he could miss more time until he was told otherwise.
Dwight Howard will be in the starting lineup, as Vogel suggested yesterday. THT will also start. – 8:20 PM
Frank Vogel said he was told it was “a possibility” that LeBron could clear protocols earlier than expected, but proceeded as if he could miss more time until he was told otherwise.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters against the Clippers:
Dwight Howard
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Russell Westbrook – 8:20 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Lakers starting lineup: Russ-THT-LeBron-AD-Dwight. Avery Bradley is available, and the game itself will dictate whether or not he plays. AK – 8:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers starters tonight, per Frank Vogel: LeBron, AD, Russ, Dwight and THT – 8:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he won’t start Avery Bradley. But he’ll use him.
Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker will start tonight. – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Avery Bradley is not going to start but is going to be available tonight, per Frank Vogel. – 8:19 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Per @EliasSports, Young (23 years, 75 days) is the second-youngest player in NBA history to tally 5,500+ points and 2,000+ assists (LeBron James-22 years, 97 days).
He’s also the second-quickest in terms of games played (227 games) to do so (Oscar Robinson-192 games). – 7:55 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
What should we expect with LeBron James’ return? How has Brandon Ingram handled a tough season in New Orleans? I talk about that & more with @JaredSGreenberg on @NBATV. Tune in at 4:10 pm PT – 6:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement with @Jphanned is live @UnderdogFantasy now through tipoff
Suns vs. Warriors rematch, Lakers/Clippers, WOLVES! taking all player prop/ATS/DFS questions and breaking lineup news to get you ready for tonight’s slate ⬇️
https://t.co/xDczCMmIjb pic.twitter.com/N9x71qr9dx – 6:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
After 23 games, @Bell19Raja is ready to finally say it … the Lakers are NOT championship contenders. #RealOnes
Presented by @Hennessy. Please drink responsibly. #ad pic.twitter.com/xBTg91jvVK – 6:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
David Locke @DLocke09
4 of the top 10 plpayers in the NBA with the most off the dribble three point shot attempts this season are shooting below 30% on those shots – Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul George – 5:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Wesley Matthews plans to sign a deal with the Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year veteran, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to return to Milwaukee. – 5:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: with special guest @SethPartnow, Author of The Midrange Theory: https://t.co/sSrOGbizbN
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/Nx8j37tkBj – 4:00 PM
