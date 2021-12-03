Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (13-9) play against the Indiana Pacers (15-15) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 3, 2021
Miami Heat 83, Indiana Pacers 75 (Q3 02:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Fourth foul on Sabonis with 3:30 to play in third, as Yurtseven enters again. – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This defense from Indiana is high pick and roll heaven
It’s where Lowry and Herro thrive on the quick pull following the screen
Gotta keep drilling it – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat fans: you have Myles Turner at home pic.twitter.com/xKVp7bNXrV – 8:26 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he saw “a lot of Scottie Pippen” in Paul George when he coached him with the Pacers. – 8:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
The GOAT graced us with her presence tonight!
🔴🐼 pic.twitter.com/OQacPQv42W – 8:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Big time buckets from Kyle with 20 points in the first 24 minutes 💪 pic.twitter.com/o4xMRgVuJy – 8:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Here are your @PointsBetIN Numbers at the Half 👇 pic.twitter.com/jlRyvon1qq – 8:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
That Gabe 3 was a perfect way to end the half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ljpyysLJWF – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lowry and Duncan combine for 7 first half threes
They combined for 4 triples over the last 2 games – 8:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The role of Miami’s guards have always been to get back after the shot goes up
Lowry just sprints right to the basket for potential offensive boards every time
He just plays his own game – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up 13 early, Heat go into half up 62-55 on Pacers. Lowry with 20, Robinson 16, Herro 12. Might need one more contributor, with Butler and Adebayo out. – 8:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry has done so much more in this first half than 20 points
Pulling defenders to the corner, finding rollers/shooters, and looks so much more energized overall
Just a great half from him – 8:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
No prob getting through the lane for Caleb pic.twitter.com/QCVryb3Zcx – 7:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Several @BallySports regional networks are experiencing technical difficulties, they are working hard to fix it. We apologize for the broadcast interruptions during tonight’s game vs Indiana. – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Omer Yurtseven also getting a chance tonight.
In fact, Tyler Herro currently out there in a lineup with Yurtseven, Martin, Strus and Vincent.
Not being sarcastic here, but were there times he was surrounded with more at Kentucky? – 7:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Looking like ourselves on the court again. pic.twitter.com/5x6VrXIohG – 7:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
THREE AND ONE
Duncan with 14 points in the first quarter 👌 pic.twitter.com/3j6SB8ewgH – 7:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 32, Pacers 25 after one. Robinson with 14 for Heat, Lowry 11. – 7:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
STEAL AND SLAM 💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/4fxUrhv3XO – 7:33 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
First time this season Udonis Haslem has played in a first quarter as Erik Spoelstra adjusts to the absence of Bam Adebayo. – 7:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The way Kyle Lowry dares the officials not to call a charge is remarkable. Death glare even before whistle. – 7:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
underway at home!
@Domantas Sabonis 🤝 @Caris LeVert pic.twitter.com/BG8K21W5Z8 – 7:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I watched Tyler Herro stand in the corner for the first 6 minutes
That’s when I knew Miami would be in a good spot
Now they’re looking to him, and 5 straight points – 7:23 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
All business tonight 💼
Kyle has 8 early points and is 3/3 from the floor. pic.twitter.com/kWroaRuHOu – 7:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami put PJ on Brogdon and Duncan on Turner
Turner letting them off the hook by standing on the perimeter before – 7:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan and Lowry currently have double their combined points from the game against Cleveland – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Pacers: Torrey Craig started in place of Domantas Sabonis, who is tending to a family matter and is questionable to play tonight. – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Make it 2 for 2 on 3s for Robinson. The Heat needed more from Robinson and Lowry. They’re getting it early, with Lowry already with eight points. – 7:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry has been pacing himself
I’m not worried about him picking out mismatches and taking advantage in the mid-range in the long run
As we see right now, he knows they need aggressive Kyle tonight
So he’s bringing it – 7:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Domantas Sabonis is tending to a family matter and is questionable to play tonight vs the Heat.
He was out there earlier for individual warmups. He had started in all 24 games. – 7:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lowry and Duncan kick off scoring with back to back threes
Well that’s a great start – 7:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson converts first 3-point attempt, now on a one-game 3-point streak. – 7:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
seeing double. The Discount Kings 👑
@SraydenBimpson 🤝 @BaileyMcComas pic.twitter.com/JL4NTi5nBc – 7:02 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Duane Washington is with the Pacers and active tonight. Probably won’t be in the rotation, but he’s one guard injury away from being needed. pic.twitter.com/8MaCOyecpx – 7:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with 11 available players tonight. If Spoelstra goes his typical nine deep, it means one of Okpala, Yurtseven or Haslem would play. – 6:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pacers starters tonight vs. Heat:
Malcolm Brogdon
Chris Duarte
Caris LeVert
Domantas Sabonis
Myles Turner – 6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How times have changed: In discussing the Heat during his big-screen pregame video, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle cites Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, as well as the Heat’s other 3-point shooters. – 6:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Duncan Robinson ties Jason Williams for 23rd on the Heat all-time list. – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is the 170th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 6:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
THE FIVE
⚔️ @Malcolm Brogdon
🦆 @Chris Duarte
〽️ @Caris LeVert
🤘 @Myles Turner
🐶 @Domantas Sabonis
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ysfaZyJyXZ – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The new-normal starting lineup again for Heat: Dedmon, Tucker, Robinson, Herro, Lowry. The more interesting part will be what comes next. – 6:31 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Pregame Show youtu.be/_BfdoE-b2co via @YouTube – 6:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
let’s go to work.
@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/4iJJ16CXSL – 6:19 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
3 names interest me most as @Portland Trail Blazers look for new GM: @Danny Ainge, @Barryathree & Chad Buchanan, the latter in his 4th season as @Indiana Pacers GM. Ainge’s credentials are impeccable. Barry is a rising front-office star. Buchanan served as interim GM prior to Olshey hire in PDX. – 6:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Miami:
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
Justin Holiday – Out (health and safety protocols)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/RWSOJypXfn – 6:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Asked Spoelstra about the different looks the Heat get with the players they will use to replace Bam (Dedmon, Okpala, Tucker, Yurtseven):
“They are all a little bit different… we still have great versatility with our front court.”
Full answer: pic.twitter.com/eGbgzQkxnp – 5:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Miami’s Cristobal pursuit has been ongoing for several days, per multiple sources, and there is optimism internally that UM will land him. THIS DOES NOT MEAN UM IS DEFINITELY GETTING HIM; I don’t know that. I know the highest levels of UM are optimistic. – 5:46 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Warmup time for Kelan Martin and Jeremy Lamb, two guy who are more important for the Pacers now with TJ McConnell and Justin Holiday out: pic.twitter.com/s6Ohb3MnKR – 5:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
We’ve dropped several videos on TikTok so far.
Suns 16-0 month: https://t.co/gJp6NoQ0TM
Tyler Herro 6MOY + MIP: https://t.co/OwRpTtm9IB
LaMelo All-Star season: https://t.co/Hq26i7ayPM
CP4MVP: https://t.co/Qq8nXwqO9c pic.twitter.com/fqqn2peHMA – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rick Carlisle says Arvydas Sabonis is in town visiting with his son. – 5:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Update: T.J. Warren (left foot) will not have another scan until later this month, or early January. He will not play in December, according to Rick Carlisle. – 5:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Update: T.J. McConnell (right wrist) is in a cast and is still being evaluated, but he will be out “weeks, not days,” according to head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:20 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young dished out his 2,000th career assist on 12/1 against the Pacers, becoming the fifth youngest player in NBA history to do so.
Young has scored 30+ in five straight games – the longest streak in the NBA this season and a career-high tying 30+ scoring streak. – 5:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon on filling in for Bam Adebayo: ‘I still got a little prime juice in these knees’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat no longer in NBA record book for worst loss; Grant Long: ‘I hate that’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Sign up with @PointsBetIN today and get $100 in free bets when you bet $1.
» https://t.co/AWmsxQXhZz pic.twitter.com/qk4Ml287ds – 3:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Any analysis before these Heat games can be given, but there’s one obvious overarching point:
If Lowry and Duncan don’t play well, Miami won’t win a game until Jimmy returns
One of them playing well can make it a game
But both of them even things out – 3:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🚨 @KidQuill is coming to @GainbridgeFH!
He will perform at halftime of Wednesday’s game against the Knicks 🔥
Secure your seats » https://t.co/TW2m3LNVTL pic.twitter.com/DAPzqGNINx – 2:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Last time Miami faced Indiana, even thought they fell short, they went mostly drop and actually handled them decently enough on that end
Offense was just terrible
That’ll be the formula again tonight without Bam, which makes the defensive scheming more winnable than other teams – 2:42 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A quick 2-game road trip starts tonight vs the Pacers… and with that comes $20 off a @MiamiHEATstore item you’ll want to flex as temps start to get a little cooler 👀
gohe.at/3Iu4ObB – 2:27 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Where does the combo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo rank among young superstars? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Lance Stephenson thought he was headed back to Indiana. Then there was momentum he’d land in Denver. When nothing panned out, he played pickup with whoever he could find.
The latest #Nuggets Ink pod:
denverpost.com/2021/12/02/nug… – 1:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat no longer in NBA record book for worst loss. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Glen Rice, today to the Sun Sentinel, “That’s a record you don’t mind someone breaking. Glad to see the torch is being passed. Why would you want to have that kind of a record? I’m good on that.” – 1:24 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mason Plumlee said he’s looking forward to playing on Sunday. The calf strain first occurred in their win over Indiana and he played through it until he felt something again in Orlando and knew he wasn’t right. pic.twitter.com/t0mSgts52b – 1:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the first time we played Miami this season, Chris came through in the clutch 🥶
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/7lxH9EWIvd – 1:02 PM
