Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) play against the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 3, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 51, Brooklyn Nets 45 (Q2 03:56)
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Anthony Edwards hits 3-pointers like that and he’s going to be a problem. #Nets #Timberwolves – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: Anthony Edwards just flew, then hit a 3 that gives the Wolves a 51-45 lead here with 3:56 to go in Q2. Edwards had 11 PTS on 3/5 FG, and Naz Reid has 12. Lindsey Vonn is also in the house. Here’s to a better 2nd half than the 1st. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Anthony Edwards is a bad man. Huge dunk and a 3 put the Wolves up six with 3:56 left in the first half. – 8:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It’s not so much that Naz Reid is a great individual defender. But if you’re one of the few who have been watching the Wolves over the past three seasons, you know the growth of Naz as a defender has been massive
So much of it is a growth in awareness and positioning. Impressive – 8:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash with a successful challenge: Josh Okogie has been given a defensive foul instead of a successful charge. – 8:29 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Brooklyn has gone scoreless from three and have only attempted 5 shots from there. Minnesota has attempted 17. – 8:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
they know all about that 🧊 in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/B2NAlmGp7D – 8:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton checked in for his first action since Oct. 25. He’d missed 17 straight, but is now hearing his name chanted by parts of the crowd. #Nets – 8:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton checks in for the first time since October with 9:26 left in the first half. – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton is on the floor for the first time in 17 games. – 8:21 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
While the Nets are on a 10-0 run, Nic Claxton is set to check in for the first time after 17 games. – 8:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jevon Carter shoots when he has an inch of space, when in reality he needs a foot of space to shoot. – 8:15 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch really upset after Harden draws a vintage James Harden 2019 NBA foul on Nathan Knight. – 8:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch clearly planning on matching up all of Jarred Vanderbilt’s minutes with all of Kevin Durant’s minutes.
KD plays the whole first quarter, so Vando does too.
Vando did pick up two first quarter fouls. That’s what might get in the way of tethering those two together. – 8:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-27.
Reid leads all with 10 points, his career-high for points in a first quarter.
Vanderbilt grabbed a game-high 8 rebounds in the quarter, tying a season-high for rebounds in any quarter. – 8:11 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 27, Wolves 34
James Harden (6 PTS, 4 ASTS), Kevin Durant (6 PTS) and the Nets can’t seem to slow down Minnesota. Despite forcing 9 turnovers, the Timberwolves are shooting 57% from and field while also outrebounding Brooklyn 12-5. – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Wolves 34-27. Sloppy start. Nets already with seven turnovers and 0-for-4 from 3. Durant and Harden each with six. Naz Reid had eight of the Wolves first 10 points. – 8:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Pretty boring first quarter resulting in a 34-27 lead for the Wolves after one. Looking like another game the Nets will successfully wake up for in the 2nd half. Can we fast-forward to then please – 8:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
What a weird quarter. Timberwolves lead 34-37 despite turning it over 10 times. Reid with 10 points on 4 of 4 shooting. Edwards with 0 points, 4 turnovers. – 8:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I asked D’Angelo Russell at shootaround if there was any added emotion playing his former #Nets team. “Maybe if Sean Marks was in a jersey, then there’d be something different. But he’s not.” #NBA – 8:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
D’Angelo Russell has seven points and four assists already against his old #Nets team. #Timberwolves lead 34-23. – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Wolves are out-rebounding the Nets, 12-5 in the first quarter. – 8:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
This is the Jarred Vanderbilt the Wolves have been missing. Much more energy and activity – 8:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Fantastic: Another game the Nets won’t start playing until the 3rd quarter. – 8:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid with 10 points here in the first 7 minutes tonight — starting in place of the injured Karl-Anthony Towns.
Not surprised. Naz has been HUNGRY for an opportunity to play more than 15 minutes in a game. He’s gonna go after it tonight. – 8:00 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Towns’ absence means minutes for Nathan Knight off the bench. – 8:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How are KD and James Harden dealing with Kyrie’s absence? @BigWos talks to @Sarah Kustok on #FullCourtFits!
▶️: https://t.co/IuZYgAsGxm pic.twitter.com/zbKcJK93zu – 8:00 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Great from Edwards on both ends: deflects the KD pass on the double then feeds Vanderbilt for the dunk – 7:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with 7:10 remaining in the first and the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 17-15.
In his first start of the season (27th career), Naz Reid leads all with 8 points on 3-3 shooting, including 2-2 from deep. – 7:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just played a defensive possession with one shoe. Taurean Prince took advantage of the 5-on-4-and-a-half and hits a 3 that gives the Timberwolves a 17-15 lead with 7:10 to go in Q1. Timeout, Nets. Prince is up to 5 points, D’Angelo Russell has 2 PTS, 3 AST. – 7:51 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves with 6 field goals (good!) and 6 turnovers (bad!) in the first 4:50 of this game. They lead 17-15 at the first timeout. Nets have four turnovers of their own. – 7:51 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Heads up hoops from @Patrick Mills! pic.twitter.com/rPAr9IPtsz – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas checking in at the 8 minute mark may be the earliest we’ve seen him in a Nets game this season. – 7:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Still not convinced teams know Naz Reid can shoot. They certainly don’t guard him as if he can. – 7:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves use D’Angelo Russell defensively like the guy in pickup football who is guarding the QB but never blitzes and actually just drops back as a safety, searching for interceptions. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I forgot all about this: It’s the Taurean Prince revenge game. He’s def going for 25+ – 7:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Wolves tips shortly. No KAT for Minny. Ant-Man is still balling. Clax is back. Updates to come. – 7:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone) is OUT for the Nets. Big break for Brooklyn, a team that has traditionally struggled defending stretch-fives and versatile scorers at the 5. – 7:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jaylen Nowell are AVAILABLE.
Karl-Anthony Towns (Tailbone Contusion), Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain), and Jaden McDaniels (Flu-like Symptoms) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/47coRPsCfQ – 7:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wolves say Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone contusion) is out against Nets. So is Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) and Jaden McDaniels (Flu-like Symptoms). – 7:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight (tailbone).
Jaden McDaniels (flu) and Patrick Beverley (groin) are also out.
Naz Reid will start in KAT’s place, next to Jarred Vanderbilt, Taurean Price, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. – 7:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Minnesota Timberwolves Starters at Brooklyn:
Russell
Edwards
Prince
Vanderbilt
Reid
OUT:
Patrick Beverley – Left Adductor Strain
Jaden McDaniels- Flu-like Symptoms
Karl-Anthony Towns- Tailbone Contusion
McKinley Wright IV – G League Two-Way – 7:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight vs. Nets. – 7:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Let’s try this again. Nets starters vs. the Wolves: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. Autocorrect has had it in for me this week. – 7:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden, Patty Mills, Kevin Durant, DeAndre’ Bembry and LaMarcus Aldridge are the Nets’ starters tonight against the Timberwolves. – 7:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Timberwolves:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
🎯LaMarcus Aldridge – 7:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Timberwolves Game:
▪️Cam Thomas logged the most minutes off the bench last game with 20.
▪️D’Angelo Russell is coming off a bad game against the Wizards, shooting only 3-of-18 from the field & 1-of-12 from deep.
▪️Irving & Harris are out. – 7:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Nets
Love Ant over 2.5 made FTs
– Big Stage Ant
Love Harden over 21.5 points
– No McDaniels + Harden in attack mode last game
Aldridge under 15.5 pts
– How many mins can he play if KAT’s out there?
KD over 5 made FTs
– Will play thru Vando’s physicality – 6:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jarred Vanderbilt has 82 rebounds in his last 200 minutes played. That’s a lot.
And 32 of those 82 are offensive rebounds. That’s a ton. – 6:31 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
An old friend made sure to check in with Herb 🎥 pic.twitter.com/BJXhK0Sf2X – 6:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Pressed by New York media on whether or not the playoffs are an expectation for the Timberwolves, Chris Finch said: “early returns are good, and the flavor of the team is pretty good”. – 6:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns will go through pregame warmups and then it will be his decision whether or not he plays tonight with his tailbone injury. – 6:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch says Karl-Anthony Towns (back/tailbone) will go through pregame warmups before determining if he can play tonight vs Brooklyn after taking that nasty fall late at Washington. – 6:03 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We appreciate having a versatile player — He has experience. He brings toughness. I enjoy being around him everyday.”
⁃Steve Nash on James Johnson. – 5:53 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash on Cam Thomas,
“That willingness and that ability to change … It has made me very proud of him.” – 5:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I don’t love to force. If it presents itself then we’ll get him out there.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He is an athletic, young active big — A unique profile for our team … There’s no reason why he can’t make an impact for us.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton. – 5:48 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s been working hard — That’s all you can ask … We know he has the ability.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton. – 5:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Nic Claxton is available but doesn’t see it as a lock for him to play. Said the Nets rotations are pretty said and they’re not bringing him back to play 25 minutes a game. – 5:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says he would like to get Nic Claxton some minutes tonight and tomorrow night. Nash says his rotations “are pretty solid right now” but they would like to give Claxton “a chance to get back in the lineup” and work his way back. – 5:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the most interesting man in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MBsJJSt0GI – 5:46 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Our rotations are pretty solid right now. It’s not like he’s coming back to play 20 minutes — We want to give a chance to get back in the lineup.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton. – 5:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Good to have you back, @Nic Claxton pic.twitter.com/AJn2RmUYeJ – 5:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton is back tonight after missing over a month with a non-COVID illness. Here he is getting pregame work in. pic.twitter.com/aHvfBiM9qG – 5:17 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
If you’re coming to Friday Night Live, get your photo on the Black Carpet outside Section 24 and post it with #EmbraceTheLights for a chance to win signed Kevin Durant merch! – 4:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green enters the health and safety protocols and will be out vs. the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow. The Bulls have reinstated daily testing following Coby White’s positive result. – 4:43 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Javonte Green out vs. Nets on injury report. Health and safety protocols. Bulls are testing daily following Coby White’s positive test. – 4:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green has entered health and safety protocols, per injury report. Out vs. Nets – 4:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
LeagueFits this man expeditiously. pic.twitter.com/OOd3XHBSX0 – 4:34 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also, @Anthony Slater got me to do it.
I predicted that the Minnesota Timberwolves make the playoffs. Not the play-in. The Playoffs.
FULL CLIP: https://t.co/q1Nem5zs8J pic.twitter.com/hpTUOhNEsE – 3:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Keep working @Kai Jones! 💪
🎙: https://t.co/O5EikjA8HJ
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/dSfYbcWqkZ – 3:03 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Anthony Slater is here; We dive deep on the Warriors and Suns and their battle at the top of the West. Also: the Porter Jr., Lopez and Adebayo injuries, plus the FUN Timberwolves!
iTunes: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
Spotify: https://t.co/Y9qktu716t pic.twitter.com/TaTNF914Wb – 2:59 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Lions players Trey Fowers (knee), Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and Bobby Price (shoulder) are all OUT vs. Minnesota. – 2:48 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
“On Draft Night I was definitely hurt, but I knew the job wasn’t done… I’ve got mouths to feed.”
I spoke with @Minnesota Timberwolves big @NazReid about his journey, lessons, relationship with KAT, changes in Minny, and expanding his outside game ⬇️
thesportssection.com/naz-reid-from-… – 2:42 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kevin Durant and James Harden aren’t too worried about Kyrie Irving being away from the Nets. #FullCourtFits
📺: https://t.co/IuZYgAsGxm pic.twitter.com/46mNMoEpFz – 2:30 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“I’m not sure how many minutes I’ll get, but I’ll be ready to suit up with the guys again.”
@Nic Claxton on being back in uniform for the first time since October 25 📹 pic.twitter.com/NLicTtd8HE – 2:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
played ball at the park today. fouled some guy very first play of game, not even close to anything dirty. i even called a foul for him and he wouldnt accept it. i was like ok i get it. my team turns ball over at other end and he walks up to me and says “ball dont lie.” bro, what? – 2:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“Once the [Hornets] moved to New Orleans, my dad started taking me to basketball games… Without that team, I don’t think I’d even be here today.” – @Kelly Oubre
📝 @sam_perley | #AllFly – 2:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton reveals hardest part of mystery illness as he returns to the court for the #Nets. nypost.com/2021/12/03/nic… via @nypostsports – 1:30 PM
