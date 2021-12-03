New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (6-18) play against the Dallas Mavericks (9-9) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday December 3, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 75, Dallas Mavericks 66 (Q3 01:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
💪💪💪
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/DLjtCz6z0P – 10:17 PM
💪💪💪
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/DLjtCz6z0P – 10:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
KIRA FOR THREE
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/orvc7soCPJ – 10:15 PM
KIRA FOR THREE
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/orvc7soCPJ – 10:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are getting clobbered in the third quarter, now trailing 70-61 after a Hardaway 3-pointer. – 10:14 PM
Mavericks are getting clobbered in the third quarter, now trailing 70-61 after a Hardaway 3-pointer. – 10:14 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dallas can’t hit a three, but the Pelicans are playing tough man. Really taking it to the Mavericks in this 3rd quarter — great finish by Jonas Valanciunas and then Brandon Ingram grabs the offensive rebound off a free throw miss and now going to the line for two. – 10:12 PM
Dallas can’t hit a three, but the Pelicans are playing tough man. Really taking it to the Mavericks in this 3rd quarter — great finish by Jonas Valanciunas and then Brandon Ingram grabs the offensive rebound off a free throw miss and now going to the line for two. – 10:12 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram with a career-high 12 assists. We’re in the middle of the 3rd quarter. – 10:12 PM
Brandon Ingram with a career-high 12 assists. We’re in the middle of the 3rd quarter. – 10:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
It’s the mini Luka in the ROTY jersey for us 🥺
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/AzHAZHkhq4 – 10:11 PM
It’s the mini Luka in the ROTY jersey for us 🥺
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/AzHAZHkhq4 – 10:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is holding the back of his head. It appears to have been a knee the got him. – 10:09 PM
Doncic is holding the back of his head. It appears to have been a knee the got him. – 10:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
gettin to it 😤
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/yROHNcpMuh – 10:09 PM
gettin to it 😤
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/yROHNcpMuh – 10:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
New Orleans just got another point, a previous 2-pointer by Jones was changed to a 3. It’s 59-54. Mavs have scored 6 points in the first 6:04 of the third quarter. – 10:08 PM
New Orleans just got another point, a previous 2-pointer by Jones was changed to a 3. It’s 59-54. Mavs have scored 6 points in the first 6:04 of the third quarter. – 10:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels get back-to-back layups in transition to take a 58-54 lead over Dallas. Pels are up to 14 fast break points tonight.
Willie Green has said all season this team is at their best when they can force misses and get into their offense early. – 10:07 PM
Pels get back-to-back layups in transition to take a 58-54 lead over Dallas. Pels are up to 14 fast break points tonight.
Willie Green has said all season this team is at their best when they can force misses and get into their offense early. – 10:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram with a great take to the rim and then plays excellent defense to ward off a Dorian Finney-Smith drive into the lane.
He’s been doing it on both ends of the floor the entire game. ❤️ – 10:07 PM
Brandon Ingram with a great take to the rim and then plays excellent defense to ward off a Dorian Finney-Smith drive into the lane.
He’s been doing it on both ends of the floor the entire game. ❤️ – 10:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks have been outscored 14-6 through the midpoint of the third quarter and are down 58-54. Brandon Ingram with 12 points, 11 assists for Pels. Luka with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six turnovers (all in the first quarter). – 10:07 PM
The Mavericks have been outscored 14-6 through the midpoint of the third quarter and are down 58-54. Brandon Ingram with 12 points, 11 assists for Pels. Luka with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six turnovers (all in the first quarter). – 10:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels go up 58-54 and that’s a timeout for Dallas.
Pels doing a much better job of being physical with Luka Doncic tonight and making sure he sees extra bodies on drives. – 10:06 PM
Pels go up 58-54 and that’s a timeout for Dallas.
Pels doing a much better job of being physical with Luka Doncic tonight and making sure he sees extra bodies on drives. – 10:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herbert Jones is 3-3 on jumpers thus far, including a three-pointer.
Pelicans trail Mavericks 54-52. – 10:03 PM
Herbert Jones is 3-3 on jumpers thus far, including a three-pointer.
Pelicans trail Mavericks 54-52. – 10:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas is there 🤝
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/tHlL1lmgzT – 10:02 PM
Jonas is there 🤝
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/tHlL1lmgzT – 10:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
My favorite thing about sitting courtside is hearing all the Pels on the bench scream, “Yeah, Fred!!” every time Herb Jones knocks down a 3. – 10:01 PM
My favorite thing about sitting courtside is hearing all the Pels on the bench scream, “Yeah, Fred!!” every time Herb Jones knocks down a 3. – 10:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram’s reads continue to be phenomenal early in the second half. The way he’s getting open, attacking with the dribble and hitting teammates in stride. Beautiful basketball. – 10:00 PM
Brandon Ingram’s reads continue to be phenomenal early in the second half. The way he’s getting open, attacking with the dribble and hitting teammates in stride. Beautiful basketball. – 10:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones walked to Tony Brothers to ask him why that was a foul. Brothers was somewhat dismissive at first but Garrett Temple walked up and said “Explain it to him, he’s just a rookie.” Brothers then gave Herb a fuller explanation of why he made the call. – 10:00 PM
Herb Jones walked to Tony Brothers to ask him why that was a foul. Brothers was somewhat dismissive at first but Garrett Temple walked up and said “Explain it to him, he’s just a rookie.” Brothers then gave Herb a fuller explanation of why he made the call. – 10:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic takes a tumble and comes up rubbing his left ankle. That’s the ankle (and knee) that was sprained 10 days ago and cost him three games. He stayed in the game. – 10:00 PM
Luka Doncic takes a tumble and comes up rubbing his left ankle. That’s the ankle (and knee) that was sprained 10 days ago and cost him three games. He stayed in the game. – 10:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels open the second half with Herbert Jones on Luka – since Garrett Temple has 3 fouls. – 9:57 PM
Pels open the second half with Herbert Jones on Luka – since Garrett Temple has 3 fouls. – 9:57 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
That wasn’t necessarily what Naismith had in mind. Mavs 48-44 over NO at halftime. Mavs turn it over 11 times (after 18 on Wed), but hold NO to 31.2% FG Doncic 12-5-3 and 6 TO (all in first 7:17). Kleber 9-5 on 3-3 3pt. Ingram 10 for NO. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:50 PM
That wasn’t necessarily what Naismith had in mind. Mavs 48-44 over NO at halftime. Mavs turn it over 11 times (after 18 on Wed), but hold NO to 31.2% FG Doncic 12-5-3 and 6 TO (all in first 7:17). Kleber 9-5 on 3-3 3pt. Ingram 10 for NO. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Halftime stats:
@Brandon Ingram: 10 pts, 7 ast, 4 reb
@Devonte Graham: 6 pts, 2 ast
@Herb Jones: 6 pts, 2 ast
@treymurphy: 6 pts (2/2 3PM) – 9:44 PM
Halftime stats:
@Brandon Ingram: 10 pts, 7 ast, 4 reb
@Devonte Graham: 6 pts, 2 ast
@Herb Jones: 6 pts, 2 ast
@treymurphy: 6 pts (2/2 3PM) – 9:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Halftime in Dallas
🔵🔵⚪⚪
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/lDDc7WPU4r – 9:43 PM
Halftime in Dallas
🔵🔵⚪⚪
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/lDDc7WPU4r – 9:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trail the Mavericks 48-44 at halftime. Both offenses picked up and the stars led the charge.
Brandon Ingram: 10 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 0 turnovers
Luka Doncic: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 turnovers – 9:42 PM
The Pelicans trail the Mavericks 48-44 at halftime. Both offenses picked up and the stars led the charge.
Brandon Ingram: 10 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 0 turnovers
Luka Doncic: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 turnovers – 9:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Mavs 48, Pelicans 44
Ingram 10 pts & 7 assts
Graham 6 pts
Jones 6 pts
Pels shot 31.9 percent in the 1st half, their worst figure in any 1st half this season. Were also held to just 12 points in the paint. They’ve gotta get easier looks in the 2nd half. – 9:42 PM
End of the 1st half: Mavs 48, Pelicans 44
Ingram 10 pts & 7 assts
Graham 6 pts
Jones 6 pts
Pels shot 31.9 percent in the 1st half, their worst figure in any 1st half this season. Were also held to just 12 points in the paint. They’ve gotta get easier looks in the 2nd half. – 9:42 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Mavs 48, Pels 44
– Ingram: 10p, 7a, 4r
– Graham: 6p, 2/6 3P
– Herb: 6p, 2a
– JV: 4p, 5r, 2a
– Trey: 6p, 2/2 3P
Pels: 31.9 FG%, 6/18 3P, 7/10 FT
Mavs: 43.6 FG%, 6/17 3P, 8/11 FT
– Luka: 12p, 5r, 3a, 6 TO (t-career high for a 1H, all 6 in 1Q – career high for a quarter) – 9:42 PM
HALF: Mavs 48, Pels 44
– Ingram: 10p, 7a, 4r
– Graham: 6p, 2/6 3P
– Herb: 6p, 2a
– JV: 4p, 5r, 2a
– Trey: 6p, 2/2 3P
Pels: 31.9 FG%, 6/18 3P, 7/10 FT
Mavs: 43.6 FG%, 6/17 3P, 8/11 FT
– Luka: 12p, 5r, 3a, 6 TO (t-career high for a 1H, all 6 in 1Q – career high for a quarter) – 9:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are up 48-44 at the half. They held the Pelicans to 31.9 percent shooting, which helped Mavs overcome 11 turnovers. – 9:42 PM
Mavericks are up 48-44 at the half. They held the Pelicans to 31.9 percent shooting, which helped Mavs overcome 11 turnovers. – 9:42 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Easy to understand why Jones wants to help on Doncic as much as possible, but watch Temple appear to say to Jonas don’t come over to double if Doncic is well guarded like this pic.twitter.com/SdfOurlGQ3 – 9:41 PM
Easy to understand why Jones wants to help on Doncic as much as possible, but watch Temple appear to say to Jonas don’t come over to double if Doncic is well guarded like this pic.twitter.com/SdfOurlGQ3 – 9:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
MAXI 3️⃣BER is 3-3 from deep 🔥
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/GG69Ejbpk6 – 9:39 PM
MAXI 3️⃣BER is 3-3 from deep 🔥
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/GG69Ejbpk6 – 9:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs answered a 9-0 Pelicans run with a 9-0 run of their own. This game has the runs. – 9:39 PM
Mavs answered a 9-0 Pelicans run with a 9-0 run of their own. This game has the runs. – 9:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
G. TEMP. 🔥🔥
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/QdeqIg0D70 – 9:32 PM
G. TEMP. 🔥🔥
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/QdeqIg0D70 – 9:32 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
For #Cavs: Garland, season-hi 32pts, 11-17FG, 5-6 3ptFG, game-hi 10asst, 8reb; Allen, 6th straight dbl-dbl, 28pts (ties career-hi from Mon v. DAL), 13-17FG, game-hi 13reb, 2blk; Markkanen, 15pts, 6reb, 2asst; Love, 13pts, 9reb off bench. – 9:31 PM
For #Cavs: Garland, season-hi 32pts, 11-17FG, 5-6 3ptFG, game-hi 10asst, 8reb; Allen, 6th straight dbl-dbl, 28pts (ties career-hi from Mon v. DAL), 13-17FG, game-hi 13reb, 2blk; Markkanen, 15pts, 6reb, 2asst; Love, 13pts, 9reb off bench. – 9:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram is doing everything. Started with some solid defense, then got his shot rolling, now he’s dissecting Dallas’ D with smart offense and pivotal playmaking. – 9:31 PM
Brandon Ingram is doing everything. Started with some solid defense, then got his shot rolling, now he’s dissecting Dallas’ D with smart offense and pivotal playmaking. – 9:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
BI gettin through 💨💨
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/C7rHT3Rauo – 9:31 PM
BI gettin through 💨💨
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/C7rHT3Rauo – 9:31 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Reggie Bullock with three fouls. Takes a seat for final 4 minutes of half. Mavericks down 36-34. – 9:29 PM
Reggie Bullock with three fouls. Takes a seat for final 4 minutes of half. Mavericks down 36-34. – 9:29 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
These are the numbers Max and I were just talking about…
Three of the top seven scorers from the 2013 NBA Draft in action this weekend as the Celtics visit Utah and Portland.
Giannis, Schroder, Hardaway and Gobert were all taken outside the lottery. pic.twitter.com/FvRcT0GFor – 9:29 PM
These are the numbers Max and I were just talking about…
Three of the top seven scorers from the 2013 NBA Draft in action this weekend as the Celtics visit Utah and Portland.
Giannis, Schroder, Hardaway and Gobert were all taken outside the lottery. pic.twitter.com/FvRcT0GFor – 9:29 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
This play is @steveaoki approved 👏👏👏
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/P8hSbZ72Wc – 9:26 PM
This play is @steveaoki approved 👏👏👏
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/P8hSbZ72Wc – 9:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dallas No. 4 scorer Tim Hardaway Jr. (right quad contusion) is questionable to return. Mavericks No. 2 scorer Kristaps Porzingis is a DNP tonight with knee contusion – 9:24 PM
Dallas No. 4 scorer Tim Hardaway Jr. (right quad contusion) is questionable to return. Mavericks No. 2 scorer Kristaps Porzingis is a DNP tonight with knee contusion – 9:24 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Tim Hardaway Jr. (right quadriceps contusion) is available to return to tonight’s game against New Orleans. – 9:22 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. (right quadriceps contusion) is available to return to tonight’s game against New Orleans. – 9:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
PULL UP THREE 👌
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Q10cwFDJ0b – 9:21 PM
PULL UP THREE 👌
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Q10cwFDJ0b – 9:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Good job by Trey Murphy to force a miss at the rim and then he comes down and drills his 2nd 3-pointer of the night. Pelicans on 8-0 run and only trail Mavericks 24-22.
TMIII breakout game? 🙏 – 9:20 PM
Good job by Trey Murphy to force a miss at the rim and then he comes down and drills his 2nd 3-pointer of the night. Pelicans on 8-0 run and only trail Mavericks 24-22.
TMIII breakout game? 🙏 – 9:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
SATO AND1
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/CMBYAUOgpT – 9:19 PM
SATO AND1
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/CMBYAUOgpT – 9:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Tim Hardaway Jr. (right quadriceps contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game against New Orleans. – 9:18 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. (right quadriceps contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game against New Orleans. – 9:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
End of the first ☝️
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/G4IMcEbdiR – 9:14 PM
End of the first ☝️
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/G4IMcEbdiR – 9:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Once a Mav, always a Mav 🤝
@Jerry Stackhouse | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/RRqJrwikyb – 9:13 PM
Once a Mav, always a Mav 🤝
@Jerry Stackhouse | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/RRqJrwikyb – 9:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks shooting 35 percent after one quarter. Sounds bad until you put it next to New Orleans’ 20.8 percent. Mavericks have a 19-14 lead, despite eight turnovers, six by Luka Doncic. – 9:12 PM
Mavericks shooting 35 percent after one quarter. Sounds bad until you put it next to New Orleans’ 20.8 percent. Mavericks have a 19-14 lead, despite eight turnovers, six by Luka Doncic. – 9:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Mavs 19, Pelicans 14
Ingram 6 pts
Murphy 3 pts
The Pels shot 20 percent in the quarter and still only trail by 5 points. – 9:12 PM
End of the 1st: Mavs 19, Pelicans 14
Ingram 6 pts
Murphy 3 pts
The Pels shot 20 percent in the quarter and still only trail by 5 points. – 9:12 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans hold Dallas to 19 points.
That’s tied for the lowest an opponent has scored in the first quarter this season.
The Pelicans scored 14 points.
That’s the lowest the team has scored in a first quarter this season. – 9:12 PM
The Pelicans hold Dallas to 19 points.
That’s tied for the lowest an opponent has scored in the first quarter this season.
The Pelicans scored 14 points.
That’s the lowest the team has scored in a first quarter this season. – 9:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It has felt like Trey Murphy has shot poorly in his rookie season but after making that corner three he’s now at 40% on three-pointers, hitting 29 of 73 attempts – 9:12 PM
It has felt like Trey Murphy has shot poorly in his rookie season but after making that corner three he’s now at 40% on three-pointers, hitting 29 of 73 attempts – 9:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
On Trey Murphy III’s first shot attempt, he makes the Pels first 3-pointer of the game. Rookie might need to see 30 minutes!
Pelicans have closed gap to 17-14 against Mavericks with 43.4 seconds left. Dallas takes timeout with Tim Hardaway Jr down on the group in some pain. – 9:11 PM
On Trey Murphy III’s first shot attempt, he makes the Pels first 3-pointer of the game. Rookie might need to see 30 minutes!
Pelicans have closed gap to 17-14 against Mavericks with 43.4 seconds left. Dallas takes timeout with Tim Hardaway Jr down on the group in some pain. – 9:11 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Tim Hardaway Jr. down in the corner, limping badly on way to locker room. Appears to be right leg problem. Putting some weight on it. – 9:10 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. down in the corner, limping badly on way to locker room. Appears to be right leg problem. Putting some weight on it. – 9:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic on pace for a not-so-great triple-double in the first half alone: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 6 turnovers. – 9:09 PM
Doncic on pace for a not-so-great triple-double in the first half alone: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 6 turnovers. – 9:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Eight turnovers by the Mavericks, who are league leaders in fewest giveaways per game at 12.1. – 9:07 PM
Eight turnovers by the Mavericks, who are league leaders in fewest giveaways per game at 12.1. – 9:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
8 turnovers for Dallas, which entered the game averaging the fewest turnovers (12.1) in the NBA. – 9:07 PM
8 turnovers for Dallas, which entered the game averaging the fewest turnovers (12.1) in the NBA. – 9:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans trail Mavericks 13-7 and we’re almost 10 minutes.
Hard to believe it’s possible for a team to score 152 points for a game if watching this first quarter. – 9:04 PM
Pelicans trail Mavericks 13-7 and we’re almost 10 minutes.
Hard to believe it’s possible for a team to score 152 points for a game if watching this first quarter. – 9:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
There is some terrible basketball being played in Dallas right now – 9:03 PM
There is some terrible basketball being played in Dallas right now – 9:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Unbelievable. Pels are 2-of-20 — but the score is still 13-7, Dallas. Seven turnovers not helping Mavs’ cause. – 9:03 PM
Unbelievable. Pels are 2-of-20 — but the score is still 13-7, Dallas. Seven turnovers not helping Mavs’ cause. – 9:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon gets the bucket 🏀
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/jV1XLyK6nQ – 9:02 PM
Brandon gets the bucket 🏀
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/jV1XLyK6nQ – 9:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks and Pelicans scoring at a pace similar to a Southland Conference game, although the Southland Conference might take offense to that. – 9:01 PM
Mavericks and Pelicans scoring at a pace similar to a Southland Conference game, although the Southland Conference might take offense to that. – 9:01 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Shooting like the Pels are rn is the time to get Trey Murphy back on the court – 9:00 PM
Shooting like the Pels are rn is the time to get Trey Murphy back on the court – 9:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Since there’s no offense to speak of, that’s three straight good defensive possessions for Brandon Ingram when guarding Luka Doncic. – 8:59 PM
Since there’s no offense to speak of, that’s three straight good defensive possessions for Brandon Ingram when guarding Luka Doncic. – 8:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Luka Doncic is already up to 5 turnovers in the 1st quarter.
Much different from the dominant performance we saw from him in the 1st quarter a few nights ago. – 8:57 PM
Luka Doncic is already up to 5 turnovers in the 1st quarter.
Much different from the dominant performance we saw from him in the 1st quarter a few nights ago. – 8:57 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
I am very surprised they didn’t look at that foul on Garrett Temple. He definitely got Luka in the jaw. Probably would’ve been a flagrant 1 if they reviewed it. – 8:57 PM
I am very surprised they didn’t look at that foul on Garrett Temple. He definitely got Luka in the jaw. Probably would’ve been a flagrant 1 if they reviewed it. – 8:57 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the third, #Cavs have a 99-72 lead.
At one point this quarter, the Cavs held a 36-point lead, which is their biggest lead of the season. They broke their previous biggest lead, which was 31 points versus both Dallas and Miami this week. – 8:53 PM
At the end of the third, #Cavs have a 99-72 lead.
At one point this quarter, the Cavs held a 36-point lead, which is their biggest lead of the season. They broke their previous biggest lead, which was 31 points versus both Dallas and Miami this week. – 8:53 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
After not being able to watch the Pelicans the last few games, I’ve watched the first five minutes tonight and have been reminded that this team stresses me tf out – 8:52 PM
After not being able to watch the Pelicans the last few games, I’ve watched the first five minutes tonight and have been reminded that this team stresses me tf out – 8:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
New Orleans starts the night 0-for-8 from the field and 2-for-4 from the free-throw line. Mavs defense is working hard, but Pelicans also are offensively challenged right now. – 8:51 PM
New Orleans starts the night 0-for-8 from the field and 2-for-4 from the free-throw line. Mavs defense is working hard, but Pelicans also are offensively challenged right now. – 8:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ugly offense or great defense? Mavs lead 7-2 with 6:52 left in the first quarter.
New Orleans is 0-8 from the field, 0-4 on 3-pointers. – 8:51 PM
Ugly offense or great defense? Mavs lead 7-2 with 6:52 left in the first quarter.
New Orleans is 0-8 from the field, 0-4 on 3-pointers. – 8:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
For a moment, Luka Doncic had two fouls in the first 4:24. But the last one was changed to Dwight Powell. No. 7 instead of 77. Mavericks up 7-2 early. – 8:49 PM
For a moment, Luka Doncic had two fouls in the first 4:24. But the last one was changed to Dwight Powell. No. 7 instead of 77. Mavericks up 7-2 early. – 8:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s game time! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/Zrbb0zkdUO – 8:47 PM
It’s game time! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/Zrbb0zkdUO – 8:47 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards trail 81-48 with 7:05 to play in the third quarter. The 33-point deficit is the largest deficit the Wizards have faced all season. The previous high: 30, on Nov. 24 in New Orleans. The Wizards lost that game 127-102. – 8:34 PM
The Wizards trail 81-48 with 7:05 to play in the third quarter. The 33-point deficit is the largest deficit the Wizards have faced all season. The previous high: 30, on Nov. 24 in New Orleans. The Wizards lost that game 127-102. – 8:34 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber apparently replacing the injured Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup. This is setting up for a big night from Tim Hardaway Jr. But don’t quote me. – 8:31 PM
Maxi Kleber apparently replacing the injured Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup. This is setting up for a big night from Tim Hardaway Jr. But don’t quote me. – 8:31 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Pelicans for the second straight game tonight, this one at @AACenter. Frank Ntilikina is available tonight after missing the last 4 with a calf strain. Porzingis who has played the last 12 is out with a left knee contusion, Maxi Kleber will start. Game at 730p on BSSW. – 8:08 PM
Mavs vs Pelicans for the second straight game tonight, this one at @AACenter. Frank Ntilikina is available tonight after missing the last 4 with a calf strain. Porzingis who has played the last 12 is out with a left knee contusion, Maxi Kleber will start. Game at 730p on BSSW. – 8:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Bullock, Doncic
NO starters: Jones, Ingram, Valenciunas, Temple, Graham
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:06 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Bullock, Doncic
NO starters: Jones, Ingram, Valenciunas, Temple, Graham
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/LYvTpIJZSi – 8:03 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/LYvTpIJZSi – 8:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5 for tonight 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/NlPXvn7PF6 – 8:00 PM
Starting 5 for tonight 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/NlPXvn7PF6 – 8:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:00 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:00 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels rolling with the same starting lineup as two nights ago:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:54 PM
Pels rolling with the same starting lineup as two nights ago:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/sTxTXtdpPW – 7:45 PM
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/sTxTXtdpPW – 7:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Running late on the Mavericks’ Mailbag this week. In part because of a lack of sensible questions. Respond to @Eddie Sefko and I’ll answer all your burning queries. – 7:36 PM
Running late on the Mavericks’ Mailbag this week. In part because of a lack of sensible questions. Respond to @Eddie Sefko and I’ll answer all your burning queries. – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Round 2 in Dallas 🤝
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/BqbOsAuZFF – 7:24 PM
Round 2 in Dallas 🤝
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/BqbOsAuZFF – 7:24 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Josh Hart is out with left knee soreness.
We saw Hart with ice on his knee at shootaround this morning. Green said he’s hoping to have Hart back for Sunday’s game against Houston. – 7:02 PM
Willie Green says Josh Hart is out with left knee soreness.
We saw Hart with ice on his knee at shootaround this morning. Green said he’s hoping to have Hart back for Sunday’s game against Houston. – 7:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart is out tonight. “Hopefully, we can get him back by Houston,” Willie Green says. – 7:02 PM
Josh Hart is out tonight. “Hopefully, we can get him back by Houston,” Willie Green says. – 7:02 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd also lauded Burke’s “high-level” play, so “someone’s got to sit.” Sounds like Burke has worked his way up into the rotation. – 6:59 PM
Kidd also lauded Burke’s “high-level” play, so “someone’s got to sit.” Sounds like Burke has worked his way up into the rotation. – 6:59 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Porzingis will miss tonight’s game against the Pelicans with a left knee contusion. – 6:57 PM
Porzingis will miss tonight’s game against the Pelicans with a left knee contusion. – 6:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd lauded Boban’s play this season, says that on most teams, given his productivity, Boban would play 25 minutes a game. In other words, expect a lot of Boban tonight with Porzingis and C-S out. – 6:56 PM
Kidd lauded Boban’s play this season, says that on most teams, given his productivity, Boban would play 25 minutes a game. In other words, expect a lot of Boban tonight with Porzingis and C-S out. – 6:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
What should we expect with LeBron James’ return? How has Brandon Ingram handled a tough season in New Orleans? I talk about that & more with @JaredSGreenberg on @NBATV. Tune in at 4:10 pm PT – 6:54 PM
What should we expect with LeBron James’ return? How has Brandon Ingram handled a tough season in New Orleans? I talk about that & more with @JaredSGreenberg on @NBATV. Tune in at 4:10 pm PT – 6:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: No Porzingis (bruised knee) or WCS. Kleber becomes to starter. Nitilikina is back after missing the last week with a calf strain. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 6:52 PM
Per JKidd: No Porzingis (bruised knee) or WCS. Kleber becomes to starter. Nitilikina is back after missing the last week with a calf strain. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 6:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Porzingis bumped knees with someone during Wednesday’s game. – 6:51 PM
Kidd says Porzingis bumped knees with someone during Wednesday’s game. – 6:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Kristaps Porzingis is out tonight with a left knee contusion. He had 20 points Wednesday in New Orleans. – 6:51 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is out tonight with a left knee contusion. He had 20 points Wednesday in New Orleans. – 6:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Kristaps Porzingis (knee contusion) is out tonight vs. #Pelicans, per Jason Kidd – 6:50 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (knee contusion) is out tonight vs. #Pelicans, per Jason Kidd – 6:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight against New Orleans after banging knees with a Pelicans player Wednesday night, Mavs coach Jason Kidd says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:50 PM
Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight against New Orleans after banging knees with a Pelicans player Wednesday night, Mavs coach Jason Kidd says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:50 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Frank Ntilikina (right calf strain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pelicans.
Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Kristaps Porzingis (left knee contusion) will miss tonight’s game. – 6:50 PM
Frank Ntilikina (right calf strain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Pelicans.
Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Kristaps Porzingis (left knee contusion) will miss tonight’s game. – 6:50 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Here’s my key to tonight’s game: Hold Dallas below 68.7% shooting. – 5:18 PM
Here’s my key to tonight’s game: Hold Dallas below 68.7% shooting. – 5:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson being held back due to soreness
🏀 When will Zion finally play?
🏀 @alex_squadron on the Birmingham Squadron and the G-League
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/Vmn2V4GV1h – 3:30 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson being held back due to soreness
🏀 When will Zion finally play?
🏀 @alex_squadron on the Birmingham Squadron and the G-League
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/Vmn2V4GV1h – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Roster Move: Pelicans sign Gary Clark
neworlns.co/Clark123 – 3:03 PM
Roster Move: Pelicans sign Gary Clark
neworlns.co/Clark123 – 3:03 PM