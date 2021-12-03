Nuggets to sign Davon Reed

Shams Charania: In wake of depleted roster, the Denver Nuggets plan to sign forward Davon Reed of G League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold via hardship exception, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reed was a 2017 second-round pick and played two NBA seasons with the Suns and Pacers.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
The Denver Nuggets plan to sign Davon Reed
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Shams: Nuggets to call up Davon Reed from Grand Rapids Gold denverstiffs.com/2021/12/3/2281… – 2:13 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Davon Reed in seven games with the Grand Rapids Gold: 15 pts (46% from the field, 43% from 3), 8 rebs, 6 asts per game. Strong defender at 6-5 with a point guard’s mentality and spent training camp with Denver. Think PJ Dozier-esque. He gets the call instead of Lance Stephenson. – 10:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Can confirm the #Nuggets are calling up Davon Reed from the Grand Rapids Gold. He was a favorite of Michael Malone’s during preseason. – 10:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
In wake of depleted roster, the Denver Nuggets plan to sign forward Davon Reed of G League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold via hardship exception, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reed was a 2017 second-round pick and played two NBA seasons with the Suns and Pacers. – 10:28 PM
JD Shaw: As expected, the Nuggets are waiving veteran big man Tarik Black, per source. Black was on an Exhibit 10 contract. Denver is also expected to waive Davon Reed and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Both players inked Exhibit 10 contracts with the team. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / October 16, 2021