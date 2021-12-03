Optimism among Bucks that Brook Lopez could return this season

There is optimism within the organization, though, that Lopez could return this season, per a team source. And while this is the 14th NBA season for the 33-year-old Lopez, Budenholzer told reporters the team does not believe this surgery has a chance to be career-threatening.
Source: Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez is incredibly important to the Bucks.
So, after Lopez’ back surgery, what’s next for the big man and the Bucks?
At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/2994833/2021/1… – 11:32 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌
So much to get through on today’s pod.
-Back surgery for Brook Lopez and what does it mean?
-A Giannis game winner and now calf concern?
-Boogie Cousins debuts
-A split B2B
📺 https://t.co/SQESCkXoMv
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or75rZX pic.twitter.com/T7YNwxIikS – 12:12 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks’ center Brook Lopez out indefinitely following back surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/02/buc… – 9:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“We feel good about the surgery today & he’ll begin his rehab and do everything he can I think to put himself in position to play for us.” – #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Brook Lopez.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 7:19 PM
“We feel good about the surgery today & he’ll begin his rehab and do everything he can I think to put himself in position to play for us.” – #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Brook Lopez.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I’m not going to put a timeline on it, but I’m also not going to say he’s not to play this season,” Bucks Mike Budenholzer on Brook Lopez undergoing back surgery today. – 6:07 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Discussed the Brook Lopez injury on NBA Today with @Malika Andrews: youtube.com/watch?v=EqfBRC… – 6:04 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Here’s @Zach Lowe on the Brook injury: “There’s optimism around the situation that Brook Lopez will be able to return in the regular season before the playoffs, [but] obviously you never know with back injuries…”
FWIW: 70 days to NBA trade deadline. youtu.be/EqfBRC4NZx0 – 4:55 PM
Here’s @Zach Lowe on the Brook injury: “There’s optimism around the situation that Brook Lopez will be able to return in the regular season before the playoffs, [but] obviously you never know with back injuries…”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bucks announce Brook Lopez had back surgery today. Lopez has been out for the past several weeks. pic.twitter.com/Y4WJWbDxli – 2:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The Milwaukee #Bucks have announced that center Brook Lopez underwent back surgery in Los Angeles today. – 2:01 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Brook Lopez has undergone back surgery, Bucks say. Lopez is out indefinitely. – 2:01 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Bucks say Brook Lopez had back surgery today. He has been out since the season opener. – 1:59 PM
