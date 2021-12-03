Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (5-18) play against the Houston Rockets (16-16) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 3, 2021
Orlando Magic 24, Houston Rockets 31 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 31, Magic 24 after 1, Rockets largest lead. Magic firing away from deep, just 3 of 15 on 3s. Good work from the guys who were hurt Wednesday. Wood with 7 rebounds, 3 assists, but 0 for 4. Porter with 8p, 5a. Strong close to quarter from Sengun on both ends. – 8:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Houston 31, Orlando 24 pic.twitter.com/kynQ8GjXeB – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Magic size has been an issue against the small lineup Rockets. Something to keep in mind not just tonight but with some full-sized lineups ahead. – 8:28 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz with the steal and the foul🤩
📺: https://t.co/MsCfpaZ3o8 pic.twitter.com/WeKdM53xQs – 8:22 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
The more early high PnR reps Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood get, the smoother their half court offense looks. Jae’Sean Tate and Eric Gordon have gotten clean looks off simply due to spacing. – 8:20 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
scooooppp @Wendell Carter Jr.
Bally Sports link: 📺: https://t.co/MsCfpaZ3o8 pic.twitter.com/mXoRliV2P6 – 8:19 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,153 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:15 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets legend Steve Francis did…not connect on the First Shot tonight. pic.twitter.com/4q5RpeJK2H – 8:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starting 5 vs Orlando! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/03x2frBpIy – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pregame hype video on Friday’s includes the Rudy T “Heart of a Champion” celebration. The long-time Magic fans in the building should not consider it anything personal, it’s a Friday Flashback thing. – 8:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets honor Steve Francis as part of Friday Flashback series houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Jalen Green ‘not going to play any time soon’ houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:59 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚀 #Rockets Legend Steve Francis is in the building signing autographs for fans!
🎨 Artist Ann Johnson created a limited-edition Francis poster. Proceeds benefit the Clutch City Foundation and Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston. pic.twitter.com/DnaCSUBBd8 – 7:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
almost time to take the stage 🍿 pic.twitter.com/yEYW1da8VB – 7:38 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Gordon, Mathews and Porter.
So both Wood (right ankle) & KPJ (left thigh) return to the starting lineup after not playing the 2nd half vs OKC on Wed. – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Gordon, Porter Jr.
Magic: Wagner, Carter Jr., Bamba, Harris, Anthony. – 7:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 24 at HOUSTON
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣4️⃣G: @thats_G_
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 7:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr is starting for the Rockets. Same lineup tonight – 7:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Josh Hart is out with left knee soreness.
We saw Hart with ice on his knee at shootaround this morning. Green said he’s hoping to have Hart back for Sunday’s game against Houston. – 7:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart is out tonight. “Hopefully, we can get him back by Houston,” Willie Green says. – 7:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. takes the floor for warmups looking spry, FWIW, and happy. – 6:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
When the Rockets sent Josh Christopher to the G League they wanted him to focus on running an offense, so I asked Stephen Silas if he saw progress from him in that aspect of his game on Wednesday night: “He got us organized at times, he was aggressive for sure..” pic.twitter.com/ivjBqiIB0W – 6:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Here’s Stephen Silas’ update on the injured Jalen Green: “He’s progressing in a good manner, but slowly, and we’re just going to continue to evaluate week-by-week, but he’s not going to play any time soon.” pic.twitter.com/PiumMD8Tt7 – 6:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr is a game time decision tonight per Stephen Silas. Christian Wood is expected to play – 6:29 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
forecast calls for a whole lotta drip 🌧
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/d2VcrKKGWg – 6:28 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood is probably going to play. Kevin Porter Jr is a game time decision. – 6:28 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Porter Jr. is a game time decision, per Coach Silas. – 6:27 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas update on Jalen Green:
Stephen Silas update on Jalen Green:
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Silas on Jalen Green after a week: “Nothing really new.” Will evaluate week by week. That does mean he is out at least another week. – 6:27 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Jalen Green update: Nothing really new. Still injured. He’s progressing in a good manner but slowly. We’re going to continue to evaluate him week by week, but he’s not going to play anytime soon. – 6:26 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas on Jalen Green: “Nothing really new. He’s still injured. He’s progressing in a good manner but slowly.” He said he’s not going to play anytime soon. – 6:26 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Nothing new on the Jalen Green front. He’s progressing in a good manner, but slowly. Coach Silas says they’ll continue to evaluate week by week but he’s not going to play any time soon. – 6:26 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🧢 Tonight’s @mitchell_ness Item of the Game!
📍 Purchase at the In-Arena #Rockets Team Shop or the Mitchell & Ness Kiosk on the West Concourse. pic.twitter.com/dbfvwhkysi – 5:30 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Christian Wood, listed as probable tonight, averaged 23.5 points and 12.5 rebounds against Orlando last year. The Rockets are 14-4 against the Magic in their last 18 matchups. – 5:28 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Tonight’s #Rockets First Shot:
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Former Rockets All-Star Steve Francis, honored tonight as part of the Rockets’ Friday Flashback series (and signing some autographs pregame,) to take tonight’s First Shot in game between his first two teams, Rockets and Magic. – 5:03 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: John Wall’s currently in limbo in Houston, while he and the Rockets work out exactly when and how much he’ll play this season. But there’s a way out for Wall, and a way to restart his career-emulate another former All-Star. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/31vgn0P – 5:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ D.J. Augustin cleared to play vs. Magic ift.tt/3pnMasY – 4:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Christian Wood ‘ready to go’ vs. Magic after taking precaution with ankle ift.tt/3ojCyjv – 4:18 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans-Colts game status/injury report: Houston lists 5 players OUT & 6 are QUESTIONABLE (If Amendola’s injury is longer than 3 weeks – & reportedly it will be – maybe the team will put him on IR, unlike earlier this year when he was hurt & he was inactive for 4 straight games). pic.twitter.com/PXJvS8lpCJ – 4:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Remix night vs Orlando! 💿
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/0YqQtGiyeh – 4:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
It’s a Flashback Friday / Remix Night for #Rockets – Magic. So this beauty is laid down again. #TheATeam from Toyota Center today. Steve Francis will be honored & signing autographs (limited) before the game. pic.twitter.com/HDusGaSDwR – 3:44 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
🏀 @Orlando Magic at @Houston Rockets Preview 🏀
🔹Magic look to build off last win
🔹Orlando’s unique shooting stat
🔹Cole Anthony shined in return
🔹Keys tonight against Houston
🔹Rivals Report with @ATTSportsNetSW‘s @cayleighgriffin:
on.nba.com/3EC1qZT – 3:00 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham has joined LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Alvan Adams and Ben Simmons as the only players in NBA history with at least 240 pts, 100 rebs, 75 asts, 20 steals and 10 blocks through 17 career games. #Pistons
(via @EliasSports) – 2:00 PM
