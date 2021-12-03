Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (11-11) play against the Atlanta Hawks (10-10) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 3, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 39, Atlanta Hawks 47 (Q2 02:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Sheesh. That was a nasty play by Trae Young. Shake Milton was glued to him, Young gets around the screen and pulls it with little space and drains the 3.
He’s got 14 and the Hawks are up 8 over Philly. Hawks on 26-8 run – 8:35 PM
Sheesh. That was a nasty play by Trae Young. Shake Milton was glued to him, Young gets around the screen and pulls it with little space and drains the 3.
He’s got 14 and the Hawks are up 8 over Philly. Hawks on 26-8 run – 8:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Breaking: Basketball is a game of runs. Hawks on a 22-8 one right now to flip this game. Trae’s got 14 and 4. – 8:35 PM
Breaking: Basketball is a game of runs. Hawks on a 22-8 one right now to flip this game. Trae’s got 14 and 4. – 8:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I’m all for the Sixers attacking Trae Young’s defense but not sure Danny Green post-ups are how I’d choose to go about it – 8:35 PM
I’m all for the Sixers attacking Trae Young’s defense but not sure Danny Green post-ups are how I’d choose to go about it – 8:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Sixers were up 11 toward the end of the first quarter.
… Hawks have outscored them 22-8 so far in the second quarter, taking a 44-39 lead. – 8:32 PM
Sixers were up 11 toward the end of the first quarter.
… Hawks have outscored them 22-8 so far in the second quarter, taking a 44-39 lead. – 8:32 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
It is striking how much of a bellwether Gallinari is for the Hawks. Hawks have been pretty bad, but when with Good Gallo present, they’re right in this one. – 8:24 PM
It is striking how much of a bellwether Gallinari is for the Hawks. Hawks have been pretty bad, but when with Good Gallo present, they’re right in this one. – 8:24 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Sharife Cooper – still just hilariously fast: pic.twitter.com/jMzbdjnE9X – 8:22 PM
Sharife Cooper – still just hilariously fast: pic.twitter.com/jMzbdjnE9X – 8:22 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
5 missed shots for the Sixers to open the second quarter.
9-0 run for the Hawks.
Hawks down 31-29 – 8:20 PM
5 missed shots for the Sixers to open the second quarter.
9-0 run for the Hawks.
Hawks down 31-29 – 8:20 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bench unit of Lou Williams, Delon Wright, Solomon Hill and Danilo Gallinari back out to start the second quarter, but this time with John Collins in the mix. – 8:18 PM
Bench unit of Lou Williams, Delon Wright, Solomon Hill and Danilo Gallinari back out to start the second quarter, but this time with John Collins in the mix. – 8:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Hawks first-quarter box. pic.twitter.com/B6KOkwxA12 – 8:18 PM
#Sixers vs. #Hawks first-quarter box. pic.twitter.com/B6KOkwxA12 – 8:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Curry in Q1: 11 PTS | 5-5 FG | 1-1 3FG pic.twitter.com/KwtV1oiGCk – 8:17 PM
Curry in Q1: 11 PTS | 5-5 FG | 1-1 3FG pic.twitter.com/KwtV1oiGCk – 8:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 31, Hawks 22 at the end of the first. Great start for Philly, led by Curry’s 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting. Hawks had 6 turnovers. Embiid is 1-of-5 from the floor but has been aggressive and drawing fouls (6-of-7 from the line) and has 5 boards. – 8:14 PM
Sixers 31, Hawks 22 at the end of the first. Great start for Philly, led by Curry’s 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting. Hawks had 6 turnovers. Embiid is 1-of-5 from the floor but has been aggressive and drawing fouls (6-of-7 from the line) and has 5 boards. – 8:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With the exception of Seth Curry, that was a very unwatchable quarter from both sides. – 8:14 PM
With the exception of Seth Curry, that was a very unwatchable quarter from both sides. – 8:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks trail the Sixers 31-22 at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 6/2/3, 3/8 FG
Capela: 5/2, 2 fouls
Collins: 0 FG attempts
Curry: 11, 5/5 FG – 8:13 PM
Hawks trail the Sixers 31-22 at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 6/2/3, 3/8 FG
Capela: 5/2, 2 fouls
Collins: 0 FG attempts
Curry: 11, 5/5 FG – 8:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Seven turnovers for the Hawks in that rough first quarter.
Sixers lead, 31-22, entering the second. – 8:13 PM
Seven turnovers for the Hawks in that rough first quarter.
Sixers lead, 31-22, entering the second. – 8:13 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Lou, Delon, Solo, Gallo and Dieng on the floor to close the quarter.
THIS GAME IS ON NATIONAL TV. SORRY TV EXECS!!!!!! – 8:11 PM
Lou, Delon, Solo, Gallo and Dieng on the floor to close the quarter.
THIS GAME IS ON NATIONAL TV. SORRY TV EXECS!!!!!! – 8:11 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Seven free throws in the first eight and a half minutes of this game for Embiid. Already put Capela in early foul trouble and helped slow the game down to his benefit – 8:05 PM
Seven free throws in the first eight and a half minutes of this game for Embiid. Already put Capela in early foul trouble and helped slow the game down to his benefit – 8:05 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
nothing new here. just @Tyrese Maxey sinking shots from impossible angles. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cZYa01M0jd – 8:02 PM
nothing new here. just @Tyrese Maxey sinking shots from impossible angles. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cZYa01M0jd – 8:02 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Two early fouls for Clint Capela and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Gorgui Dieng and Delon Wright checking in for the Hawks – 8:01 PM
Two early fouls for Clint Capela and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Gorgui Dieng and Delon Wright checking in for the Hawks – 8:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Hawks cheering section is now chanting “Simmons hates you” while Embiid’s at the line. – 8:00 PM
The Hawks cheering section is now chanting “Simmons hates you” while Embiid’s at the line. – 8:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Going on 4 minutes without a basket for the Hawks. Sixers up 8 and on a 15-1 run – 8:00 PM
Going on 4 minutes without a basket for the Hawks. Sixers up 8 and on a 15-1 run – 8:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Hawks cheering section keeps chanting, “Seth Curry sucks.” They may want keep quiet. The #Sixers guard has hit his first three baskets and has six points. Sixers lead 12-9. – 7:58 PM
The Hawks cheering section keeps chanting, “Seth Curry sucks.” They may want keep quiet. The #Sixers guard has hit his first three baskets and has six points. Sixers lead 12-9. – 7:58 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Sixers are on a 10-0 run to take a 12-8 lead vs. the Hawks.
Hawks have five turnovers already (we’ve still got 6:13 left in the first quarter). – 7:56 PM
Sixers are on a 10-0 run to take a 12-8 lead vs. the Hawks.
Hawks have five turnovers already (we’ve still got 6:13 left in the first quarter). – 7:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers up 12-8 at the first timeout. Embiid is off to another slow start (0-for-4), but Seth Curry is not (3-for-3). Hawks also already have four turnovers. – 7:56 PM
Sixers up 12-8 at the first timeout. Embiid is off to another slow start (0-for-4), but Seth Curry is not (3-for-3). Hawks also already have four turnovers. – 7:56 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Per @EliasSports, Young (23 years, 75 days) is the second-youngest player in NBA history to tally 5,500+ points and 2,000+ assists (LeBron James-22 years, 97 days).
He’s also the second-quickest in terms of games played (227 games) to do so (Oscar Robinson-192 games). – 7:55 PM
Per @EliasSports, Young (23 years, 75 days) is the second-youngest player in NBA history to tally 5,500+ points and 2,000+ assists (LeBron James-22 years, 97 days).
He’s also the second-quickest in terms of games played (227 games) to do so (Oscar Robinson-192 games). – 7:55 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Another good John Collins block vs. Joel Embiid (not quite T-shirt material, but still) – 7:53 PM
Another good John Collins block vs. Joel Embiid (not quite T-shirt material, but still) – 7:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Hawks fans were chanting “Where is Simmons” while Embiid was at the foul line. #NotOriginalFlow pic.twitter.com/0irXj2a9Ul – 7:53 PM
Hawks fans were chanting “Where is Simmons” while Embiid was at the foul line. #NotOriginalFlow pic.twitter.com/0irXj2a9Ul – 7:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“Where is Simmons?” chants coming fro the Hawks’ cheering section right near the press seats. – 7:52 PM
“Where is Simmons?” chants coming fro the Hawks’ cheering section right near the press seats. – 7:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae and Danny Green are guarding each other. Hawks are using TLC on Curry and Huerter on Maxey. – 7:48 PM
Trae and Danny Green are guarding each other. Hawks are using TLC on Curry and Huerter on Maxey. – 7:48 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first point of the night, Trae Young recorded his 5,500th career point … Young is the youngest Hawk to score 5,500 points (23 years, 75 days) and the fastest in terms of games played (227). – 7:47 PM
With his first point of the night, Trae Young recorded his 5,500th career point … Young is the youngest Hawk to score 5,500 points (23 years, 75 days) and the fastest in terms of games played (227). – 7:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Easily the biggest sporting event of the weekend in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/fq61nYZIj9 – 7:33 PM
Easily the biggest sporting event of the weekend in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/fq61nYZIj9 – 7:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Stephen A. Smith just said on NBA Countdown that New York is the one place Dame Lillard would angle for if he eventually wanted/asked out. Adds, “There are people in his camp who would like him to give Philadelphia stronger consideration.” – 7:14 PM
Stephen A. Smith just said on NBA Countdown that New York is the one place Dame Lillard would angle for if he eventually wanted/asked out. Adds, “There are people in his camp who would like him to give Philadelphia stronger consideration.” – 7:14 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:07 PM
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Georges Niang starts in Tobias Harris’ place tonight, like for like switch. – 7:02 PM
Georges Niang starts in Tobias Harris’ place tonight, like for like switch. – 7:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Georges Niang
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀 @RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/SOObPlVsI5 – 7:00 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Georges Niang
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀 @RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/SOObPlVsI5 – 7:00 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Sixers @ Hawks tips off in an hour!
This is a much different Hawks team than the Sixers beat in October…
@BTRowland and I preview tonight’s game
🎧 on Apple pods: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX pic.twitter.com/W6zkB3y9QL – 6:48 PM
Sixers @ Hawks tips off in an hour!
This is a much different Hawks team than the Sixers beat in October…
@BTRowland and I preview tonight’s game
🎧 on Apple pods: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX pic.twitter.com/W6zkB3y9QL – 6:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
While it is cool that Beth Mowins will be the first woman to call an NBA game on ESPN when she calls Hawks/Sixers, you’re also choosing between JVG or Vince and Nique and @HawksOnBally so I know you’ll make the right choice. – 6:17 PM
While it is cool that Beth Mowins will be the first woman to call an NBA game on ESPN when she calls Hawks/Sixers, you’re also choosing between JVG or Vince and Nique and @HawksOnBally so I know you’ll make the right choice. – 6:17 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will start for the Hawks again tonight, Nate McMillan said. – 5:46 PM
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will start for the Hawks again tonight, Nate McMillan said. – 5:46 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“To me, the big move is blatantly obvious: It’s doing what it takes to go get Ben Simmons by building a significant trade package around CJ McCollum.” —@Kevin O’Connor
#TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/RTZFLu9Snf – 5:23 PM
“To me, the big move is blatantly obvious: It’s doing what it takes to go get Ben Simmons by building a significant trade package around CJ McCollum.” —@Kevin O’Connor
#TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/RTZFLu9Snf – 5:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris to miss #Sixers’ game vs. #Atlanta #Hawks inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #PhillyUnite #NBA – 5:11 PM
Tobias Harris to miss #Sixers’ game vs. #Atlanta #Hawks inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #PhillyUnite #NBA – 5:11 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young dished out his 2,000th career assist on 12/1 against the Pacers, becoming the fifth youngest player in NBA history to do so.
Young has scored 30+ in five straight games – the longest streak in the NBA this season and a career-high tying 30+ scoring streak. – 5:03 PM
Trae Young dished out his 2,000th career assist on 12/1 against the Pacers, becoming the fifth youngest player in NBA history to do so.
Young has scored 30+ in five straight games – the longest streak in the NBA this season and a career-high tying 30+ scoring streak. – 5:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris will miss tonight’s game vs. the Atlanta Hawks with a non-COVID illness. – 4:56 PM
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris will miss tonight’s game vs. the Atlanta Hawks with a non-COVID illness. – 4:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris will miss tonight’s game in Atlanta with a non-COVID illness, per Sixers. – 4:48 PM
Tobias Harris will miss tonight’s game in Atlanta with a non-COVID illness, per Sixers. – 4:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris will not play in tonight’s game against the Hawks because of a non-COVID related illness. #sixers – 4:41 PM
Tobias Harris will not play in tonight’s game against the Hawks because of a non-COVID related illness. #sixers – 4:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Tobias Harris will not play tonight in Atlanta with a non-COVID illness. – 4:41 PM
The Sixers say Tobias Harris will not play tonight in Atlanta with a non-COVID illness. – 4:41 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks enter tonight’s contest with an 8-2 (.800%) record at State Farm Arena – tied for the best home winning % in the East.
At home this year, Atlanta ranks top-10 in the NBA in: ORTG (114.5, 1st), FT% (.829, 2nd), FG% (.477, 6th), 3FG% (.369, 7th), PPG (112.8, 7th). – 4:31 PM
The Hawks enter tonight’s contest with an 8-2 (.800%) record at State Farm Arena – tied for the best home winning % in the East.
At home this year, Atlanta ranks top-10 in the NBA in: ORTG (114.5, 1st), FT% (.829, 2nd), FG% (.477, 6th), 3FG% (.369, 7th), PPG (112.8, 7th). – 4:31 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
What is the most impressive part of Trae Young’s 30-point streak? What’s the key to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid jelling? @BethMowins joins NBA Today ahead of her historic night: pic.twitter.com/6jzcUyAzgg – 4:24 PM
What is the most impressive part of Trae Young’s 30-point streak? What’s the key to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid jelling? @BethMowins joins NBA Today ahead of her historic night: pic.twitter.com/6jzcUyAzgg – 4:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyres Maxey on his slump: “It’s nothing about a different role. I think everybody goes through stuff, missed shots…”
The #Sixers PG is not concerned about his recent offensive struggles: ‘You don’t let it get to you’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:57 PM
Tyres Maxey on his slump: “It’s nothing about a different role. I think everybody goes through stuff, missed shots…”
The #Sixers PG is not concerned about his recent offensive struggles: ‘You don’t let it get to you’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey is not concerned about his recent offensive struggles: ‘You don’t let it get to you’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #PhilaUnite – 3:39 PM
The #Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey is not concerned about his recent offensive struggles: ‘You don’t let it get to you’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #PhilaUnite – 3:39 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham has joined LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Alvan Adams and Ben Simmons as the only players in NBA history with at least 240 pts, 100 rebs, 75 asts, 20 steals and 10 blocks through 17 career games. #Pistons
(via @EliasSports) – 2:00 PM
Cade Cunningham has joined LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Alvan Adams and Ben Simmons as the only players in NBA history with at least 240 pts, 100 rebs, 75 asts, 20 steals and 10 blocks through 17 career games. #Pistons
(via @EliasSports) – 2:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Reddish is actually listed as out with a non-COVID illness for tonight: pic.twitter.com/smHBy2A6gg – 1:57 PM
Reddish is actually listed as out with a non-COVID illness for tonight: pic.twitter.com/smHBy2A6gg – 1:57 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game — not for his wrist injury but with a non-COVID illness. – 1:46 PM
Cam Reddish has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game — not for his wrist injury but with a non-COVID illness. – 1:46 PM