Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (19-3) play against the Golden State Warriors (3-3) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 3, 2021
Phoenix Suns 68, Golden State Warriors 80 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I forget the exact numbers, but in NBA history when a team has a win streak of 10 or more games snapped, they tend to lose by double-digits. The wheels just kind of come off, because it’s hard to sustainably keep doing what it took to win every game.
Feels like the Suns tonight. – 11:59 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The episode of Draymond’s podcast with Andre was good. Andre gave an explanation of the benefits of NFT’s for artists that made me understand the appeal. – 11:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne keeping #Suns with late buckets in 3rd after going 0-for-6 from field in 1st half.
Phoenix down 12 going into 4th. – 11:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: GSW 80, GSW 68
Ayton: 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-14 FG
Paul: 12 Pts, 7 Ast
Crowder: 11 Pts, 3 Stl
Curry: 23 Pts, 6-11 3P
Suns bench: 11 points, 4-22 FG – 11:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Payne missed his first 9 shots but is sticking with it and has made 2 straight. Suns trailing by 11 through three quarters. – 11:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Suns’ 19-game winning streak is in real danger. The Warriors have an 80-68 lead over the hottest team in the league heading into the fourth quarter. – 11:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are now +158 in third quarters this season. Just stretched ahead of the Suns by 12 heading to the fourth. – 11:58 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andre Iguodala appearance on the bench. He’s sitting by Draymond. Kerr said Andre is “progressing” but it’s very unlikely he plays tomorrow. – 11:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tough night for the Suns’ normal bench guys. Cam Payne is 0-for-6. Cam Johnson is 1-for-5. Landry Shamet is 3-for-3 from beyond the arc but 0-for-5 on 2s. Somebody’s gotta get going – 11:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Juan Toscano-Anderson dunks all over JaVale McGee (VIDEO) nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/03/jua… – 11:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet working that right hand after going down on it on drive.
Shamet out, Bridges back in. #Suns – 11:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cams gonna need to get going. CP3 and Ayton go for a rest with Phoenix down 13. – 11:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Warriors looking to make that big run to close out the 3rd.
Up 13 to match their largest lead of the night. 3:47 left in 3rd. – 11:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors trying to get Jordan Poole going. So far, nada. 5 pts, 2/9 FG – 11:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For those wondering why Mikal Bridges isn’t spending more time on Curry tonight…the man played 41 minutes the last 3 games, and 39 minutes the game before that.
Also don’t want to go giving away too much away in a November “schedule loss” – 11:48 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
There’s a lot of great about Warriors-Suns, but having three of the smartest players of all-time out there is definitely part of it. – 11:48 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Saying that Chris Paul doesn’t get the credit that he deserves as a defender and then using steals as supporting evidence is as flimsy as it gets. Hes been a strong defender b/c of a dozen other reasons more telling than steals 🤷🏾♂️ – 11:48 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond limps a little on his right knee, but waives the doctor off in the time out. – 11:47 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond takes a hard tumble. Gets up slowly but walks to bench. Appears to be R knee. Looks like he’s gonna try to tough it out. – 11:47 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors with 4 team fouls just inside of 8 minutes left in the quarter. Suns with 0 – 11:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges suffers dislocated right pinky finger in first half of #Suns-#Warriors showdown rematch (w/video) https://t.co/a6DSxzaZb9 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Aos3rxkSlQ – 11:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP got to his spot 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/TdAuXhBgJx – 11:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
This move by Andrew Wiggins was gorgeous 😍 🔥
pic.twitter.com/0BCl5iaX6Q – 11:42 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
A very Harrison Barnes game for Wiggins. And I mean that in the best possible way. – 11:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns on Tuesday avoided the Warriors’ usual third quarter explosion but it’s a 16-8 start to Friday’s in under 4 minutes. Monty calls a timeout down 11. – 11:41 PM
Suns on Tuesday avoided the Warriors’ usual third quarter explosion but it’s a 16-8 start to Friday’s in under 4 minutes. Monty calls a timeout down 11. – 11:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
3 straight 3s and the Suns are suddenly down 11 again. The Warriors can do that to you – 11:41 PM
3 straight 3s and the Suns are suddenly down 11 again. The Warriors can do that to you – 11:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry 3
Wiggins 3
Poole 3
Warriors lead goes from 2 to 11 in 68 seconds, up 67-56, 8:29 Q3 – 11:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Timeout #Suns after Poole 3.
#Suns down 11 as #Warriors on 12-2 run. 8:29 remaining in 3rd. – 11:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The foul disparity — now 24-2 in free throw attempts — is in large part due to how Phoenix is aggressively going inside. Their FTs are mostly earned. Mostly
Now, whether the Warriors should have just 2 is another issue – 11:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton’s 11 FTAs makes it his third career game hitting double digit attempts. First one since January of 2020. – 11:36 PM
Deandre Ayton’s 11 FTAs makes it his third career game hitting double digit attempts. First one since January of 2020. – 11:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton is only 3-for-11 from the field tonight, but getting to the line a season-high 11 times is helping make up for it a bit. His preview season high was 7…just last night – 11:36 PM
Deandre Ayton is only 3-for-11 from the field tonight, but getting to the line a season-high 11 times is helping make up for it a bit. His preview season high was 7…just last night – 11:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Warriors lose challenge on Green foul defending Crowder on drive. #Suns – 11:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Step(h)back #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Bzk6VK8NEI – 11:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I know it’s frustrating for fans but Ayton deserves credit when he usually persists through these types of games when his touch is off. He keeps attacking. Just got to the foul line again – 11:34 PM
I know it’s frustrating for fans but Ayton deserves credit when he usually persists through these types of games when his touch is off. He keeps attacking. Just got to the foul line again – 11:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Just under two minutes into the second half and Steve Kerr is using his challenge against the foul call in Draymond Green. Looked pretty clean. – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saw Mikal Bridges walking onto court as I was heading to press area.
Helluva tape job on that dislocated right pinky finger. #Suns down 3 to #Warriors at the half.
Bridges has four points on 1-of-3 FGAs. 2-of-2 FTs. pic.twitter.com/sNxsqd0cyN – 11:30 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors are having a tough time defending without fouling. If that trend continues, it’s going to be a long night. – 11:23 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The first half comes to an end, and the Warriors lead the Suns 51-48. Curry leads all scorers with 15 points, and Andrew Wiggins added 9. – 11:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns’ 15 made free throws and 20 free throw attempts are both season highs for a first half, and all without Booker, the guy who gets there the most for them by far. Ayton 7-for-9.
Suns grinded to a three-point deficit. Pretty remarkable effort without Bridges for half of it – 11:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jarrett Jack just said something to Bridges as #Suns walked off court.
#Warriors up three, 51-48 at half.
PHX: Ayton 13. Crowder, Shamet 9 each. Bridges 4.
GSW: Curry 15. – 11:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors were hoping to cut down on their turnovers after 22 on Tuesday — but they racked up 9 in the first half and allowed Phoenix to climb back into the game. Ayton having another strong night with 13 already. Another spot where Wiseman is going to have to help when he’s back – 11:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Suns are 15-of-20 from the free throw line while the Warriors are just 1-of-2. – 11:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
32 Warriors turnovers in six quarters against the Suns this season. – 11:16 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
The Warriors are a Bridges pinky away from trailing this game. – 11:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: GSW 51, PHX 48
Ayton: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Blk
Shamet: 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-3 3P
Paul: 8 Pts, 5 Ast
Curry: 15 Pts, 4-7 3P
Suns close 2Q on 8-0 run – 11:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 letting that go out to kill clock was truly next level basketball IQ – 11:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul takes hit in head from Gary Payton II on rebound. Still grabbing at his forehead.
Hits FTs. #Suns down four. – 11:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges tried to follow up a missed 3 with a one-handed dunk with that right hand.
#Suns down six – 11:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns missing this many FTs has been so strange after they literally set the NBA record for FT% in 2020 – 11:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official on Mikal Bridges.
Dislocated right pinky finger. #Suns – 11:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
3⃣0⃣ threes away now from NBA history pic.twitter.com/046TRzhJr5 – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges has yet to handle the ball with the hand issue. So curious to see if he just catches and passes.
He’s right now handling the ball during the timeout and shooting shots right underneath the basket.
Taking ball out. #Suns – 11:04 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry so far tonight: 15 points, 15 minutes, 5/9 FG, 4/6 3p
Warriors 49, Suns 37, 4:19 left in the half – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Green talked about doing work early when guarding Ayton.
That’s what happened on that one possession as Ayton didn’t catch it in the paint on him.
Then Curry hits 3 in front of #Suns bench and stands there for a few seconds as #Warriors are up 12.
Timeout #Suns. 4:19 in half. – 11:03 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph has bounced back exactly the way the Warriors thought he would. He’s got 15 points in 15 minutes and has already knocked down four threes. He rarely has two bad games in a row — especially after the kind of performance he had on Tuesday. – 11:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Yeah…DA post-ups into turnaround jumpers against Draymond Green are NOT it – 11:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Try and say that basketball isn’t an art form. pic.twitter.com/w2ET3AAqnY – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton called for offensive foul as he had Green deep in paint.
#Suns down nine as Green scores. – 10:59 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Bridges is walking back to the bench — a good sign for the Suns after he suffered a hand injury at the end of the first quarter. – 10:59 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mikal Bridges out of the Phoenix locker room, in jersey, looks like he’s cleared to return. – 10:58 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Suns’ Mikal Bridges is probable to return with a dislocated right pinkie, the team says. – 10:58 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kevon Looney picks up his third foul in 9 minutes. Ayton is simply too big and mobile for Kevon, who takes a seat midway Q2 – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul gets Wiggins on rip move.
Goes to line.
Splits FTs. #Suns down 4. – 10:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The separation Steph Curry is getting on some of these shots without Mikal Bridges out there is night and day – 10:56 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
I don’t fully understand the fascination with Curry’s handle. It’s loose as hell, at times downright shaky. What’s otherworldly is his getting into shot out of dribble. But the actual dribbling? It’s not anything most NBA PGs can’t do. – 10:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great job by the Suns of stabilizing with a 10-2 run. Back within 5 – 10:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns first went on 7-0 run to cut #Warriors lead to six.
Now it’s down to five as Crowder hits 3. Has 8.
Ayton 9. #Warriors 36, #Suns 31 with 8:28 left in 1st half. – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns with an impressive 7-0 response after the Warriors put them down by 13. Streak or no streak, this group is so resilient – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton running the go route and Paul finds him for a layup over Porter
Fouled on play. Misses FT.
Lead down to six. – 10:50 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc on the key ATO Curry 3, with Trae chasing: “They switch a lot too. The whole key was Seth had to get open.”
On the second quarter offense: “It was awful… We literally had to get unstuck and we did that.”
On Embiid: “If you had a ratio of his shots, you liked it tonight.” pic.twitter.com/Wj0grDei1K – 10:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hoop & the harm 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/KDD6lvbHAw – 10:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns on spurt here as Crowder steal and coast-to-coast layup and is fouled by Toscano-Anderson.
Hits FT. #Suns cut lead to 8. – 10:49 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
EP bringing the hustle on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/PhdJ3ohCWz – 10:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That contest by Cam Johnson on Curry is why Phoenix is such a good defense. He ran from the paint to get a hand up on a wide-open Curry though the likelihood was he was too late. That kind of effort is a sign of the team culture – 10:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
I know I’m in Dallas but…
Juan Toscano-Anderson.
That’s it. That’s the tweet. – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“M-V-P!” chants for Curry after his kiss off glass that led to 3-point play. #Suns down 13. – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the ESPN broadcast about Mikal Bridges: “Not quite sure right now, just a little upset that he’s hurt. He means a lot to our team, and we’ve gotta respond.” – 10:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
alright alright one for the lockscreen 📲 pic.twitter.com/9kubfTfFA8 – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul, Payne, Payton, Johnson and McGee to start 2nd quarter. #Suns down 28-21. – 10:45 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in San Francisco: Warriors 28, Suns 21.
-Energy much higher than the other night
-Wiggins 7, Curry 6
-13-7 rebounding edge
-52pct FG to 40pct for PHX – 10:44 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steph Curry finished the 1st quarter with 6 points on 2-of-4 shooting, and the Golden State Warriors have a 28-21 lead over the Phoenix Suns. – 10:44 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the warriors’ bench reacting to jta’s monster smash pic.twitter.com/msl66N1jPm – 10:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: GSW 28, PHX 21
Ayton: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 2-6 FG
Shamet: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P
Wiggins: 7 Pts, 3-5 FG – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payton with the theft of Curry, then bucket on other end.
#Suns have Payton, Payne, Paul, McGee and Johnson close out the quarter. #Down seven. – 10:41 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
JUAN TOSCANO ANDERSON ON JAVALE MCGEE 😳🧨
(📼 @NBCSWarriors)
pic.twitter.com/ahtsUZMbkF – 10:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Rough game for Juan Toscano-Anderson the other in Phoenix. Yamming on JaVale like that was an act of catharsis – 10:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges got in a collision at center court for a loose ball. He came off the floor with a towel around his right hand. – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges walking off the court with an injured hand. He did not look happy. This game just became real irrelevant – 10:39 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Mikal Bridges heads back to the Suns’ locker room with a towel over his hand. He appeared to have hurt his pinkie finger. – 10:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
I won’t say that was the same as the famed @Baron Davis dunk, but Juan Toscano Anderson just baptized JaVale McGee to the delight of the Chase Center crowd. – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Playing football out there as Bridges hit the deck after collision with Toscano-Anderson.
#Suns down 23-19. Timeout with 1:47 left in 1st. #Warriors – 10:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
JTA just threw down a hellacious poster on JaVale McGee. The crowd is still buzzing after that one. JTA walks to the bench with a big smile on his face as the replays show on the video board. – 10:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton called over the back as Green rides him out the paint.
1st foul on Ayton. – 10:36 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“sorry landry shamet, you’re not mikal bridges” pic.twitter.com/k6zqv4Pd7f – 10:32 PM
Lang Greene @LangGreene
Draymond Green impacts the game in so many ways. The stuff that doesn’t show up on a box score at the end of the night – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Getting ready to have a lineup of Payne, Shamet, Johnson, Wainright and McGee as McGee is set to check in for Ayton.
#Suns down four as Poole scores. – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wainright checked in with 5:26 left in 1st quarter.
#Suns down two. – 10:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Of note: Chris Chiozza isn’t active tonight. Warriors opting to save a two-way day. Chiozza played 12 minutes the other night in Phoenix, not a rotation option tonight. Could mean more GP2 and the returning Damion Lee. – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Wainright in with Johnson so Monty can stagger Bridges with Curry still – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Curry and Green are certainly playing better than they did on Tuesday – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Green on the deflection of entry pass to Ayton, then Looney beats Ayton down the floor for dunk.
Ayton scores on next trip.
#Suns down 17-13 as Curry hits 3. – 10:28 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
If you love defense, you have to enjoy watching Draymond Green play. – 10:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two-way wing Chandler Hutchison is inactive tonight. He’s in the G League with …. the Santa Cruz Warriors, per Suns. – 10:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Andrew Wiggins had 10 points on 4-12 FG in the first game against the Suns. He’s already up to 7 points on 3-4 FG tonight – 10:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
FINAL: Rockets 118, Magic 116.
Cole Anthony gets a good look on a 3-pointer to potentially win the game, but shot is just a tad off.
Magic fall to 5-19.
Next up: Golden State Warriors on Monday in San Francisco. – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What the Warriors are missing is not only someone with size, but someone with size who can finish contested shots and defend the paint.
That’s why Deandre Ayton is the X-factor in these matchups. Had 24 and 11 in #Suns win Tuesday.
Warriors up 12-10 early tonight. #NBA75 – 10:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dray ➡️ Andrew
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/f8oLC9qRGG – 10:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Rockets have won 5 in a row since playing Christian Wood at center.
That’s the longest active win streak by any team not named the Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/UcRSH85TRB – 10:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SC for threeee
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/vhNS2w3dMs – 10:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Warriors go with Wiggins on Paul instead of Green. That’s so Wiggins can pick up Paul full court. They want to try and wear CP3 down. Easier to do when Wiggins isn’t on Booker. – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul over Looney, followed by 2nd Ayton block. #Suns within one. – 10:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins looks livelier than the other night when he was dealing with back spasms. Already has offensive rebound/putback, corner 3 and, no longer assigned to Booker, is picking up Chris Paul the length of the court. – 10:19 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Final stats for the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ hard-fought W:
Embiid: 28 PTS / 12 REB / 4 AST
Curry: 18 PTS / 5 AST
Niang: 13 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL
Maxey: 11 PTS / 5 AST
Green: 10 PTS / 3 REB
Korkmaz: 9 PTS / 3 REB
Drummond: 4 PTS / 7 REB – 10:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Keep an eye on how Curry and Green execute off the switches/pressure defensively on Curry. A handful of Golden State’s turnovers came during the Suns’ recovery after that initial Steph action. Kerr said they can’t get sped up. – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Three takeaways before tip.
1. Devin Booker is in the building.
2. Chris Paul got the loudest boos.
3. Let’s do this.
#Suns #Warriors – 10:15 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
JaVale McGee (@JaVale McGee) and the Phoenix Suns mean business. Warriors Vs. Suns is next. pic.twitter.com/IhlG1AXVhb – 10:14 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry debuts a new Curry 9 Flow PE tonight. pic.twitter.com/TPQzMHDI37 – 10:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 98, Hawks 96. Gutsy, gutsy win by Philly. Embiid with 28-12-4. Curry with 18 and 5.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
all of #DubNation is gettin’ buckets pregame
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/mBbwDq8VSC – 10:12 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Klay Thompson works out pre-game (in full uniform) in the Anta KT6 Low, as he gets closer to a return.
Earlier today on IG Live, he said he’s worn a headband throughout both of his rehabs and will wear one all season long. pic.twitter.com/XgmXOZhXwo – 10:11 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Philly scored but that was a ridiculous closeout by TLC on Curry after an offensive rebound. – 10:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
My current MVP ballot
1. Stephen Curry
2. Giannis
3. Garrison Mathews – 10:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Seth Curry missed the 3, Sixers get the offensive rebound, Joel Embiid drains a midrange jumper.
Hawks down 98-96 with 42 seconds to go – 10:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a fiery start to the season, Steph Curry has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month for October-November. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/02/war… – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What if #Suns beat #Warriors twice within a week and without Devin Booker this time? pic.twitter.com/oKSqcKW5qC – 9:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Great time for Curry to find his groove. Before this layup, the Sixers shooting guard had missed six consecutive shot attempts. Sixers trail, 92-91, with 4:27 left. – 9:57 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry drives to the hoop, and closes the gap to 1.
Hawks lead, 92-91, with 4:27 to play.
The @Philadelphia 76ers are fighting in Atlanta. – 9:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae can’t give up a Curry layup to keep Thybulle from getting a 3. – 9:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
And heeeere come the Sixers. Seth Curry is grinning as he walks back to the bench. The Red Sea opened for him on that layup to cut the Hawks’ lead to 92-91 with less than five to play. – 9:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Fresh ‘Player Edition’ kicks for Friday night hoops
#Curry9 || #CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/T04Pf7FFFp – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet gets 2nd straight start for Devin Booker (hamstring). #Suns – 9:44 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/KxDS216Ckv – 9:43 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
no idea how Jae’Sean Tate got this one to go. Not even facing the basket! pic.twitter.com/aFNJFLmru2 – 9:38 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Rick Barry would be proud of this @Deandre Ayton shot. #Suns #Warriors pic.twitter.com/zune6gvmJw – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns lead assistant Kevin Young out under #NBA health and safety protocols, sources say https://t.co/FjA8g8H0ee via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/q506idtycH – 9:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green gets some shots up before playing the Suns pic.twitter.com/ZEENY38smC – 9:23 PM
Draymond Green gets some shots up before playing the Suns pic.twitter.com/ZEENY38smC – 9:23 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry is getting ready for round 2 with the Phoenix Suns.
#Warriors Vs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/j0GckCnfqe – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We here. #Suns #Warriors #NBA #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ypTJ4aNYwN – 9:19 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr confirmed that it’s still the plan for Klay Thompson to make his return at home after missing the last two seasons.
“If it doesn’t happen, am I in trouble?” he said, flashing a smile. – 9:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think it gets confused at times like the players are promoting my message. Sometimes I promote theirs. I haven’t talked about the streak at all, but I know it’s important and I don’t want to deny that.” Monty Williams on #Suns franchise record 18-game win streak. #Warriors . pic.twitter.com/t7bzEl0X3p – 9:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Former Wolves coach Ryan Saunders in SF for Warriors-Suns tonight. Having a lengthy/friendly pregame conversation with Andrew Wiggins right now. – 8:59 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Plays are available with the #LakeShow & #ClipperNation dueling in L.A. and Round 2 of #DubNation vs. #ValleyProud as the Suns look for a 19th win in a row. Check https://t.co/H3MqROfC6k for plays and grab this freebie on #TakeNote vs. the #Celtics from the @WagerTalk #NBA show: pic.twitter.com/ShCm8NtXxt – 8:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Hawks 52, Sixers 42. Atlanta flipped the game in the second quarter, and are blasting Philly on the boards (25-15). Embiid with 12 points (3-of-10 FG) and 6 boards. Curry with 12 points, but held to one in the second quarter. Trae with 14 and 5. – 8:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Being told #Suns lead assistant Kevin Young isn’t on road trip as he’s out under #NBA health and safety protocols. – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.” Monty Williams when asked about if he’s using the same starting lineup from Thursday’s game as Landry Shamet started for Devin Booker (hamstring) #Suns – 8:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I just want to win.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on tonight’s matchup with #Warriors. pic.twitter.com/r6ScCBzwnG – 8:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams with a “we’ll see” on the starting lineup tonight.
Said last night it could change game to game without Booker. – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on whether the Suns will roll with the same starting lineup with Landry Shamet filling in for Devin Booker: “We’ll see.” – 8:30 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s mental state: “The more time on the boat, the better for Klay.” – 8:30 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson’s stamina now in scrimmages compared to when he first started scrimmaging is “pretty dramatic.” Kerr cautioned frustrating days could be ahead when the gains in endurance and strength aren’t as huge. “He needs to play day after day,” Kerr said. – 8:28 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala (knee) is progressing but will likely miss both games of this weekend’s back-to-back. – 8:25 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said these last few weekly will likely be toughest for Klay Thompson both mentally and physically because the final stretch of improvements will be gradual. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is getting up shots pregame tonight, but is expected to miss both sides of this back-to-back. That’ll be nine straight missed games because of right knee swelling. Progressing toward return, per Kerr. – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Steve Kerr said this game is definitely a “measuring stick” for where #Warriors are as they face #Suns for a second time within a week. Phoenix won 1st matchup at home. #NBA75 . pic.twitter.com/rj1e1tQDsc – 8:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Andre Iguodala (knee soreness) is progressing — but he is “very doubtful” for Saturday vs. the Spurs. – 8:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala is progressing and is currently getting shots up on the practice court. Still no timetable for his return. This is his eight consecutive missed game after some right knee swelling. – 8:20 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
The more early high PnR reps Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood get, the smoother their half court offense looks. Jae’Sean Tate and Eric Gordon have gotten clean looks off simply due to spacing. – 8:20 PM
The more early high PnR reps Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood get, the smoother their half court offense looks. Jae’Sean Tate and Eric Gordon have gotten clean looks off simply due to spacing. – 8:20 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala, who has missed eight-straight games, is progressing, but he added he’s doubtful for tomorrow. – 8:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Steve Kerr said the Suns defended them better than any other team this year. He’s glad they were able to experience it and can make adjustments from that for tonight. – 8:19 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr added that only so much can be determined from these December games, however, considering Booker is out for the Suns and Thompson and Iguodala are out for the Warriors. – 8:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Curry in Q1: 11 PTS | 5-5 FG | 1-1 3FG pic.twitter.com/KwtV1oiGCk – 8:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 31, Hawks 22 at the end of the first. Great start for Philly, led by Curry’s 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting. Hawks had 6 turnovers. Embiid is 1-of-5 from the floor but has been aggressive and drawing fouls (6-of-7 from the line) and has 5 boards. – 8:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With the exception of Seth Curry, that was a very unwatchable quarter from both sides. – 8:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks trail the Sixers 31-22 at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 6/2/3, 3/8 FG
Capela: 5/2, 2 fouls
Collins: 0 FG attempts
Curry: 11, 5/5 FG – 8:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Chilly day in The Bay
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/C8y5ojfzmd – 8:13 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Golden State vs. Phoenix pic.twitter.com/6m9ZHLFi7T – 8:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Our prediction and best bet for Friday’s rematch between the Warriors and Suns, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/03/war… – 8:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Hawks cheering section keeps chanting, “Seth Curry sucks.” They may want keep quiet. The #Sixers guard has hit his first three baskets and has six points. Sixers lead 12-9. – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers up 12-8 at the first timeout. Embiid is off to another slow start (0-for-4), but Seth Curry is not (3-for-3). Hawks also already have four turnovers. – 7:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae and Danny Green are guarding each other. Hawks are using TLC on Curry and Huerter on Maxey. – 7:48 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Devin Booker is still out with a hamstring stain. He’ll miss tonight’s Suns-Warriors rematch. – 7:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not going to sit here and act like no big deal and that kind of thing, I think it’s pretty cool, but I think it’s cool because how the players play and they let us
coach them every day.” Monty Williams on Western Conference coach of month honor. #Suns https://t.co/AEQh51ksRH pic.twitter.com/sOaoPfkr6G – 7:16 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Excited for Monday’s 5-7 p.m. book event for “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” at historic Huber’s Cafe in downtown PDX — the spot where Jerome met both his daughter’s mother & his wife. We’ll talk Kersey & enjoy a hot turkey sandwich & the city’s best Spanish coffee.
#RipCity – 7:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet was providing value for the Suns even before filling in for Devin Booker – https://t.co/zQIj5sEKyK via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/ob44qMDbYY – 7:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since Steph Curry got drafted, Chris Paul averages more points vs the Warriors than any other opponent.
https://t.co/oTY7vlZV1M pic.twitter.com/b5n3v9CoPG – 6:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns will play 2nd straight game without Devin Booker (hamstring) tonight at #Warriors and are still without Abdel Nader (knee) and Frank Kaminsky (knee).
Phoenix (19-3) has won franchise-best 18 straight. Golden State (18-3) hasn’t played since Tuesday’s loss to Suns. #NBA – 6:44 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement with @Jphanned is live @UnderdogFantasy now through tipoff
Suns vs. Warriors rematch, Lakers/Clippers, WOLVES! taking all player prop/ATS/DFS questions and breaking lineup news to get you ready for tonight’s slate ⬇️
https://t.co/xDczCMmIjb pic.twitter.com/N9x71qr9dx – 6:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
With our highly anticipated matchup against the Warriors tonight, take a look back at one of the greatest dunks in Suns history delivered by @Amare Stoudemire! 💪
@SweetJames | Sweet Play Since ‘68 pic.twitter.com/Pkn7hGPUtt – 6:02 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Deandre Ayton has been a major key for the Phoenix Suns during their win streak! 🔑 And here’s why: his mobility and tenacity on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/hmXtLILTrp – 5:51 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
draymond green is shooting a career-high 76.1% inside five feet (51/67). (previous high: 66% in 17-18.)
not all of them have been gimmes, either. pic.twitter.com/FXWkORukNh – 5:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
We’ve dropped several videos on TikTok so far.
Suns 16-0 month: https://t.co/gJp6NoQ0TM
Tyler Herro 6MOY + MIP: https://t.co/OwRpTtm9IB
LaMelo All-Star season: https://t.co/Hq26i7ayPM
CP4MVP: https://t.co/Qq8nXwqO9c pic.twitter.com/fqqn2peHMA – 5:37 PM
We’ve dropped several videos on TikTok so far.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Vassel (right quad contusion), Bates-Diop (right ankle sprain) are doubtful for Saturday at GSW, per Spurs injury report. – 5:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not surprisingly, Suns say Devin Booker, Frank Kaminsky and Abdel Nader are all out for tonight’s game against the Warriors – 5:10 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game time ⌚️
Bringing timeless moments to you all season long. We’re proud to announce the Dubs’ partnership with @TISSOT, a worldwide leader in the watch industry, known for their state-of-the-art timing and precision. pic.twitter.com/mPXpBDrBdr – 5:05 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 44 – The @Golden State Warriors are 16-2 or better through 18 games for the fourth time in team history and have reached the finals each time.
Useful or Useless?
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Warriors pic.twitter.com/KDskk6yA2E – 5:04 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 44 – The @Golden State Warriors are 16-2 or better through 18 games for the fourth time in team history and have reached the finals each time.
Useful or Useless?
Listen to it here 👇
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Andris Biedrinš pic.twitter.com/PQCAup6dQx – 4:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat no longer in NBA record book for worst loss; Grant Long: ‘I hate that’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:49 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
😳 The Grizzlies beating the Thunder by 73 points
🏀 The need for change in Portland
🏀 The defensive prowess of Mikal Bridges
🤔 Could you live in a world without the internet?
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Ahead of Warriors-Suns pt 2 on ESPN tonight, @Nick Friedell joins NBA Today to break down Mikal Bridges’ defense on Steph Curry and more: pic.twitter.com/IXawiFZaoJ – 4:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker (left hamstring) and Abdel Nader (right knee) are both out again for the Suns tonight against the Warriors. – 4:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Grizzlies registered a record-breaking 73-point win over the Thunder, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/02/war… – 4:00 PM
