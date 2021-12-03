Tayshaun Prince not in consideration for Blazers GM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Quick @jwquick
A popular name floated to replace Neil Olshey in Portland has been Tayshaun Prince, who is a VP in the Memphis Grizzlies front office and a former teammate of Blazers coach Chauncey Billups. However, a source says Prince is not a candidate at this time. – 5:26 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
While Joe Cronin has been promoted to Portland’s interim general manager, two names circulating as potential longterm replacements atop the Trail Blazers basketball operations: Grizzlies executive Tayshaun Prince and Spurs executive Brent Barry. – 12:17 PM
Main Rumors, Coaching, Neil Olshey, Chauncey Billups, Tayshaun Prince, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers