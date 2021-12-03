USA Today Sports

Tayshaun Prince not in consideration for Blazers GM

Tayshaun Prince not in consideration for Blazers GM

Main Rumors

Tayshaun Prince not in consideration for Blazers GM

December 3, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Quick @jwquick
A popular name floated to replace Neil Olshey in Portland has been Tayshaun Prince, who is a VP in the Memphis Grizzlies front office and a former teammate of Blazers coach Chauncey Billups. However, a source says Prince is not a candidate at this time. – 5:26 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
While Joe Cronin has been promoted to Portland’s interim general manager, two names circulating as potential longterm replacements atop the Trail Blazers basketball operations: Grizzlies executive Tayshaun Prince and Spurs executive Brent Barry. – 12:17 PM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home