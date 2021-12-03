TJ McConnell to miss several weeks

Tony East: TJ McConnell’s wrist is in a cast, Rick Carlisle says. It will be a weeks long absence. Says replacing him will be “by committee” and mentioned LeVert and Wanamaker’s names specifically.
Scott Agness: Pacers guard T.J. McConnell will be “out for a while,” Rick Carlisle said. The extent of the injury is still being evaluated. Expect a full update in a day or two. It’s his right (shooting) wrist. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / December 2, 2021