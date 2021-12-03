Wesley Matthews back to Milwaukee

Shams Charania: Free agent Wesley Matthews plans to sign a deal with the Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year veteran, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to return to Milwaukee.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marquette alumnus Wesley Matthews is set to return to the Milwaukee #Bucks jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel #mubb – 6:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Bucks to sign veteran Wesley Matthews to add guard depth nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/03/rep… – 5:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gotta hand it to the Bucks for going above and beyond the luxury tax to plug in rotation players. Wesley Matthews will cost them a good chunk more in tax money that Kalaitzakis would have. Just like adding Cousins added to the tax bill. That’s a positive commitment to spending. – 5:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
