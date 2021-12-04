Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (12-11) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (12-12) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday December 4, 2021
Boston Celtics 62, Portland Trail Blazers 58 (Q2 00:05)
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Juancho Hernangomez is a -18 in a game Boston once led by 21 and currently lead by 6 – 11:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Wow! C.J. McCollum fouled on a 3-point attempt. Marcus Smart apparently said the magic word or words, gets T’d up. C.J. makes 3 of them and now that ginormous lead Boston had, is down to just two points (50-48) with 3:24 to play in the 2Q. – 11:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
“Enes Freedom” has been said over the PA about 4 or 5 times now and it hasn’t stopped being funny. – 11:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics are….unraveling. Smart fouls McCollum on a 3, then gets a tech for complaining about it.
19-point lead is down to 2 in a blink. Started when Boston went deep into its bench. – 11:00 PM
Celtics are….unraveling. Smart fouls McCollum on a 3, then gets a tech for complaining about it.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Three fouls on Marcus Smart.
And a technical on Smart.
Three fouls on Marcus Smart.
And a technical on Smart.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers on a 16-3 run that has cut what once was a 21-point deficit down to 5 with 3:30 to play in the first half. – 10:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Some truly rotten offense by the Celtics here. Being bailed out by the Williamses on the offensive glass. – 10:58 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Stay solid
@Dennis Smith | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/cAk8EFp2yC – 10:58 PM
Stay solid
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
If we could take a look inside Ime Udoka’s head right now looking at what the Celtics have done this quarter defensively… pic.twitter.com/cmL9JIetad – 10:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs improve to 5-1 when leading by 20 points.
Their largest leads in the last 4 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
@ GSW: +22 – 10:55 PM
The Spurs improve to 5-1 when leading by 20 points.
Their largest leads in the last 4 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
John Karalis @John_Karalis
It looked like Udoka laid into Robert Williams after the timeout. Rob left Zeller to try to block the shot on the drive and Zeller just put back the easy dunk. Just like last night when he left Gobert. Undisciplined stuff from Rob – 10:53 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
As well as the #Celtics start to tpnight’s game was, they are doing some very Celtics-like things (not boxing out; missing open shots; getting beat off the dribble) that has allowed the Blazers back into the game, w/Boston’s lead now down to 11 pts (47-36). C’s fans are like… pic.twitter.com/gPFnL1FRGi – 10:53 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Since starting 4-13, Spurs have won four straight, including wins over Boston, Washington-and, tonight, over the red-hot Warriors in San Francisco. – 10:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good timeout by Udoka. Boston needs to get reorganized. Don’t want to push the minutes too much on a back-to-back, but need to get Schroder and Smart back in there soon. – 10:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not the best sequence for Juancho. Bad turnover then tripped over halfcourt and let Nance get a runout layup. – 10:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum is throwing some pinpoint passes today. That one through traffic to Juancho was laser guided – 10:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Celtics 38, Trail Blazers 23
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211204/… – 10:49 PM
First Quarter Box Score: Celtics 38, Trail Blazers 23
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBC Sports Boston just ran the highlights of Larry Bird playing a game mostly left-handed in Portland and dominating. – 10:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Like to see Boston run some stuff to get Pritchard and Nesmith some good looks. Anything to get them feeling good. – 10:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is Tatuming all over the Blazers.
13 points on 4-of-5 shooting. – 10:42 PM
Tatum is Tatuming all over the Blazers.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum’s handle the last couple of weeks has been a lot tighter than it was to open the season. – 10:42 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
The ONLY negative of the #Celtics first quarter in Portland was Rob Williams early foul trouble. Sorry @Chris Forsberg! – 10:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard opens at PG to start Q2. Schroder went the full 12 minutes in Q1. Grant went the full Q1 too. – 10:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 38-23 after one
Schroder – 10 points
Tatum – 7 points
Celtics – 73.7% shooting
Celtics – 6-8 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Nurkic – 10 points
McCollum – 6 points
Blazers – 33.3% shooting
Blazers – 0-5 three-pointers
Blazers – 2 turnovers – 10:39 PM
Celtics lead 38-23 after one
Schroder – 10 points
Tatum – 7 points
Celtics – 73.7% shooting
Celtics – 6-8 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Nurkic – 10 points
McCollum – 6 points
Blazers – 33.3% shooting
Blazers – 0-5 three-pointers
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Well that was a pretty good first quarter. The Celtics fouled too much and they gave up their trademark opponent run to close the quarter, but they’re still up 17 thanks to 73.7% shooting. – 10:39 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics scored 87 points in a Wednesday night win over the Sixers.
They’ve scored 168 in the 5 quarters since.
They lead 38-23 after 1 in Portland.
They made 12 straight shots over a 8:45 span midway through the quarter. – 10:39 PM
The Celtics scored 87 points in a Wednesday night win over the Sixers.
They’ve scored 168 in the 5 quarters since.
They lead 38-23 after 1 in Portland.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics put up 38 points in the first quarter — that’s their second-highest point total in a quarter this season. – 10:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Celtics 38, Blazers 23: end of first quarter.e 10 points, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points, 1 assist for @CJ McCollum. POR shooting 33 percent, BOS 74 percent. – 10:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Grant Williams missed a 3-pointer which got a mocking clap from a few fans. Prior to the miss, Boston had made 14 of its first 15 shot attempts. – 10:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I want Boston to have a 3/4 court heave, because I just assume it would go in tonight. – 10:35 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
This is getting insane lol. The Celtics haven’t missed a shot in nearly 8 minutes.
They’re now 14 for 15 overall, 6 for 7 on threes and 4 for 4 from the line. – 10:34 PM
This is getting insane lol. The Celtics haven’t missed a shot in nearly 8 minutes.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
I’ve had this conversation on @TheGardenReport w/the guys about whether Grant Williams should start in place of Al. The thinking is that it’ll strengthen the bench and better balance out the first unit. What do you think? – 10:34 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
The Celtics are 12-of-13 from the floor. Shooting 92.3% is a good strategy, IMO. – 10:31 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Nine minutes into the game, the Blazers are down 17 and the Celtics are shooting 92% from the floor. This team is a mess in every way. – 10:31 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
I’m with Chauncey Billups right there. If Grant Williams is hitting you with the pump fake followed by a baseline floater… pic.twitter.com/jyD5yztiQ0 – 10:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great job by Aaron Nesmith doing the little things with his defense and passing – 10:30 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
For what it’s worth: not sold out but considerably bigger crowd than there’s been this season. Could be due to Celtics fans traveling well, could be due to other things. Who can say pic.twitter.com/FuKlit1xvp – 10:29 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
All 28 Celtics points in the first 8 minutes have come on 3s, paint attempts, and free throws. – 10:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Portland’s defense is in theory.
Not good in theory. Just the concept of playing defense at all in theory. – 10:28 PM
Portland’s defense is in theory.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka has gone against all three of the teams he’s previously coached over the past 10 days. Now a homecoming in Portland. And not just for him but most of his staff.
About as close to a “home” game for the Celtics as they’ll see on this trip. pic.twitter.com/VcUb4U6aaf – 10:28 PM
Ime Udoka has gone against all three of the teams he’s previously coached over the past 10 days. Now a homecoming in Portland. And not just for him but most of his staff.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was the quickest release on a Grant Williams 3-pointer that I’ve ever seen – 10:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Grant Williams with the catch-and-shoot 3-ball? pic.twitter.com/vyixA3v4ji – 10:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics shooting 90 percent from the field and 80 percent from 3. If this holds up, they might have a shot. – 10:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
First quarter minutes for Aaron Nesmith.
Not a ton of offense on the floor for Boston right now. Need Schroder and Richardson to create for this group. – 10:26 PM
First quarter minutes for Aaron Nesmith.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s a good take by Schroder. McLemore can’t guard him off the bounce. – 10:25 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart deflection, dive on the floor, leads to a Celtics defensive stop, followed by a Smart driving lay-up. #ballfindsenergy – 10:24 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics open with a 14-7 run, shooting 5-for-6 from the field, leading to a Blazers time-out with 7:47 to play in the first quarter. – 10:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If every Celtics player is rocking a headband, it bums me out that Horford isn’t playing tonight. Headband Al would be a new one! – 10:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum struggled at the rim earlier this year, partly because he was getting challenged a lot. Over his last few games, Tatum has found his way to more uncontested layups – 10:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum was great last night at Utah. That’s carried over tonight. Once again, everything has been pretty quick. No 10-dribble moves into a fallaway. He’s getting it and going. – 10:21 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nurk gets Portland’s first field goal on a nifty move at the basket past Freedom – 10:20 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart’s two-man (passing) game is creating great looks offensively thus far. But to put it in perspective, they are facing a Blazers squad that has the NBA’s second-worst defensive rating (111.8) this season. – 10:20 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Portland’s game plan thus far – attack, attack, attack – has been effective in terms of creating fouls. Boston has 3 fouls committed in the game’s first 1:15. – 10:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are team headband tonight. Whole starting five is wearing one. – 10:13 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Very important update:
The entire Celtics starting lineup is wearing headbands. – 10:13 PM
Very important update:
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams scores the game’s first points off – what else? – a lob dunk. – 10:13 PM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
That’s cool that Blazers Broadcasting aired a @brookeolzendam interview with Ime Udoka, really acknowledging what a special thing his first head coaching game here is. – 10:12 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Five seconds into the game and the Celtics have turned the ball over. #notagoodstart – 10:11 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
You know it’s not just another game when you’re the visiting coach (Ime Udoka) and you get a nice round of applause from the crowd. Before tonight’s game, Ime Udoka acknowledged this one “means a little more” because Udoka, who is from Portland, Oregon, is home. – 10:10 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Big cheers for Portland native Ime Udoka introduced as the Celtics’ head coach. – 10:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Put the kids to bed, turn the lights down low…it’s time for Celtics After Dark. – 10:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jayson Tatum laughs off selfish label but knows he has to play better for the Celtics: ‘It’s going to be all right’
— great read here from @Jay King on the sluggish start for the Celtics star theathletic.com/2996822/2021/1… – 10:04 PM
Jayson Tatum laughs off selfish label but knows he has to play better for the Celtics: ‘It’s going to be all right’
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 for Pride Night!
1⃣0⃣ @Dennis Smith
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/QaZYmFnjVa – 9:56 PM
Starting 5 for Pride Night!
1⃣0⃣ @Dennis Smith
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Some of the seasonal numbers on tonight’s starting five for the Celtics (Smart; Schröder; Tatum; G. Williams; R.Williams)
GP: 7
ORtg: 97.1
DRtg: 107.0
Min: 32 – 9:56 PM
Some of the seasonal numbers on tonight’s starting five for the Celtics (Smart; Schröder; Tatum; G. Williams; R.Williams)
GP: 7
ORtg: 97.1
DRtg: 107.0
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Since 2000, the Celtics have won 45% of their road games, but 65% of their games at the Moda Center.
It’s their 3rd best record in any city in the new millennium.
Minnesota 15-6
New York 29-13
PORTLAND 13-7
Charlotte 22-12
Memphis 12-8 – 9:31 PM
Since 2000, the Celtics have won 45% of their road games, but 65% of their games at the Moda Center.
It’s their 3rd best record in any city in the new millennium.
Minnesota 15-6
New York 29-13
PORTLAND 13-7
Charlotte 22-12
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Blazers – Moda Center – December 4, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Schroder, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Portland – Dennis Smith, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusef Nurkic
OUT: Boston: Brown, Horford, Langford Portland: Lillard, Simons, Little pic.twitter.com/jeuIgJJZrE – 9:24 PM
Celtics at Blazers – Moda Center – December 4, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Schroder, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Portland – Dennis Smith, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusef Nurkic
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Boston Celtics
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/DJH4gAuNRy – 9:22 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Boston Celtics
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Enes Kanter Freedom supporters came out early to see him. And he rewarded them by spending time with them before tonight’s game. This was one of two sections with a sizeable amount of Enes fans. pic.twitter.com/aGCjuji7OW – 9:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Update: Spurs’ largest leads in last 4 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
@ GSW: +22 (a while ago) – 9:12 PM
Update: Spurs’ largest leads in last 4 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
Boston Celtics @celtics
As we look to respond tonight against the Blazers, Enes Freedom discusses his return to Portland and the importance of coming out and setting the tone early. pic.twitter.com/oW7zGelEW0 – 9:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Your Ime Udoka Portland story of the day…
His mother, pregnant with him at the time, attended the Blazers’ NBA Championship parade in 1977.
So he tells people he was there as well. – 8:59 PM
Your Ime Udoka Portland story of the day…
His mother, pregnant with him at the time, attended the Blazers’ NBA Championship parade in 1977.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs’ largest lead in last 4 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
@ GSW: +19 (right now) – 8:56 PM
Spurs’ largest lead in last 4 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Around-the-league notes column for your around-the-league NBA viewing tonight. Featuring:
🏀 Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. plight and an influential MPJ superfan …
🏀 Injuries leaguewide …
🏀 Question of the Week …
🏀 Portland latest + more! ⬇️
marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… – 8:47 PM
Around-the-league notes column for your around-the-league NBA viewing tonight. Featuring:
🏀 Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. plight and an influential MPJ superfan …
🏀 Injuries leaguewide …
🏀 Question of the Week …
🏀 Portland latest + more! ⬇️
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ime Udoka says of coaching his first game in his home town of Portland, “For myself personally, it’s good to be back and see family and friends – briefly – but also handle business.” – 8:43 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) are out tonight vs Portland as well as Romeo Langford (ankle). – 8:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics will start Schroder, Smart, Tatum, Grant Williams and Rob Williams – 8:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder – 8:42 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Staring lineup tonight will be Schröder, Smart, Tatum, and both Williamses – 8:42 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Ime Udoka confirms that Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) will not play tonight in Portland. – 8:41 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Romeo Langford is officially out tonight, joining Jaylen Brown and Al Horford. – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown “really fought me to play tonight”. But the team wants to get him back to 100% and not take a risk with Brown. Hoping he may go in Los Angeles next week. – 8:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Ime: Jaylen “really fought me hard” to play tonight, but we’re looking more at the big picture. – 8:37 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown really fought hard to play tonight but the team is taking “the big-picture approach” with his hamstring. – 8:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown fought Ime Udoka ‘hard’ to play tonight according to Udoka but team didn’t want to take the chance. Wants to get him back at 100 percent. – 8:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Al Horford probably could have played tonight but they’re being cautious. He says Jaylen Brown really fought hard to play in this game, but they’re taking the big picture approach. – 8:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Al Horford probably could have played tonight, but the Celtics want to be careful on a back-to-back and while on a road trip. – 8:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Big Oregon vibes on the newest colorway of @CJ McCollum‘s signature sneaker, the @LiNingHoops CJ1 pic.twitter.com/dV149355rJ – 8:29 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With three significant injuries in the backcourt (Lillard, Simons, Little), Dennis Smith Jr. will start at the point for the Blazers tonight against Boston.
He started nine games for Dallas last year after being traded from the Knicks. – 8:24 PM
With three significant injuries in the backcourt (Lillard, Simons, Little), Dennis Smith Jr. will start at the point for the Blazers tonight against Boston.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups just said that Dennis Smith Jr. will start at point guard against Boston with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out. #RipCity – 8:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I can’t really come up with a good argument to put Notre Dame in over Georgia. – 8:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame in the @adidas Basketball Dame 7 EXT “Sully” pic.twitter.com/lxHXFjAHIi – 7:45 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Have you seen today’s deal yet?
Check https://t.co/nViTeRGhJT every day to see what new deal has been unlocked. pic.twitter.com/oWJQDAgo8Y – 7:19 PM
Have you seen today’s deal yet?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster:
🎨 by @Sparkykneecap pic.twitter.com/tafUe0HWYc – 7:00 PM
Tonight’s Gameday Poster:
The Ringer @ringernba
Is it time for the Blazers to break up Dame and CJ? @Kevin O’Connor takes a look on #TheVoidNBA. pic.twitter.com/phW4QkxXSl – 6:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr. & the Trail Blazers organization welcomes you to our Annual Pride Night Celebration. Follow along on social or open the Trail Blazers app to see how you can get involved! 🏳️🌈 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9aSZH29P7I – 6:00 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Cada vez que se rompe una barrera como lo hizo anoche Beth Mowins, se produce un momento incómodo. ¿Por qué no derribaron la barrera antes, hace mucho tiempo?
pic.twitter.com/kT7wNW8zR3
📸@NBA – 5:44 PM
Cada vez que se rompe una barrera como lo hizo anoche Beth Mowins, se produce un momento incómodo. ¿Por qué no derribaron la barrera antes, hace mucho tiempo?
pic.twitter.com/kT7wNW8zR3
Boston Celtics @celtics
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics at @Portland Trail Blazers
⏰ 10PM
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙 @985TheSportsHub
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/OaA09X6DUb – 4:41 PM
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics at @Portland Trail Blazers
⏰ 10PM
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙 @985TheSportsHub
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Danny Ainge is totally taking Alex Barcello in the second round if he takes the Portland job – 4:31 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Celtics: Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Al Horford (lower back) are both out tonight vs. Portland. Romeo Langford (ankle) questionable. – 4:24 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Team abnounces that @Norman Powell has suffered a “nasal fracture” though he’s probable for tonight’s game versus Celtics. – 4:12 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Celtics Injury Report:
Romeo Langford (right ankle; sprain) is questionable.
Jaylen Brown (right hamstring; tightness) and Al Horford (Low back; stiffness) are out vs. Blazers tonight. – 4:06 PM
Romeo Langford (right ankle; sprain) is questionable.
Jaylen Brown (right hamstring; tightness) and Al Horford (Low back; stiffness) are out vs. Blazers tonight. – 4:06 PM