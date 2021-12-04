Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (15-8) play against the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday December 4, 2021
Chicago Bulls 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tough challenge for the Nets defense facing a team with several high-level offensive weapons. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have carried entire offenses in the past. Nets have their work cut out for them defensively and will need to be disciplined tonight. – 7:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I know many of you have an eye on Michigan-Iowa but that’s why God invented radio—just not any radio @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @audacy. So catch Bulls ball ..for hoops, knowledge and entertainment. – 7:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“You worry about, you know, are you infected? Are you healthy?”
COVID concerns continue to rise for the Chicago Bulls as Javonte Green becomes the 2nd player this week and 3rd in the last month to test positive. More here: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 7:59 PM
“You worry about, you know, are you infected? Are you healthy?”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Bulls tip shortly. Second time the Nets have seen the Bulls on the back end of a back-to-back. Can Brooklyn get their first back-to-back sweep of the season? No James Johnson for the Nets. Who gets those minutes? Updates to come. – 7:56 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nets at 16-6 , 8-4 at home. Bulls in second place. Just 1 -1/2 out.
The Nets gave up 42-4th quarter points @UnitedCenter in Bulls 1189-95 win. The Nets are 4-7 against winning teams. @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy – 7:54 PM
Nets at 16-6 , 8-4 at home. Bulls in second place. Just 1 -1/2 out.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets officially listed James Johnson as out with left shoulder soreness, which leaves an opening for Blake Griffin, who has been out of the rotation since Nov. 22 vs. Cleveland. Nic Claxton’s return, however, projects to eat into those available minutes. Something to watch. #Nets – 7:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar with the USC colorway tonight pic.twitter.com/2Buzjvk9ra – 7:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
30 minutes until tipoff between Nets & Bulls tonight. The Nets have split each of their 3 sets of back-to-backs so far this season.
10/24: L vs CHA
10/25: W vs WSH
11/7: W @ TOR
11/8: L @ CHI
11/16: L vs GSW
11/17: W vs CLE
Nets are also 0-5 against contenders this season. – 7:43 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Bulls Game:
▪️LaMarcus Aldridge can add to his best shooting season from the field, shooting it at 57% from the field so far.
▪️Alex Caruso (2.4 SPG) currently leads the league in steals
▪️Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris & James Johnson are out. – 7:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Caruso is good to go tonight vs.Nets. 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy – 7:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : CHI (Visitor)
Ball, Lonzo
Caruso, Alex
DeRozan, DeMar
LaVine, Zach
Vucevic, Nikola
Team : BKN (Home)
Aldridge, LaMarcus
Bembry, DeAndre’
Durant, Kevin
Harden, James
Mills, Patty – 7:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets have ruled James Johnson (left shoulder soreness) out for tonight’s game. – 7:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule James Johnson out tonight with left shoulder soreness. He played the most of any reserve last night. – 7:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Johnson (shoulder) is ruled out for tonight’s game, the team says. – 7:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Bulls:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
🎯LaMarcus Aldridge – 7:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Chicago: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. – 7:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC rejoins the starting lineup!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/YdYDq5HU2g – 7:30 PM
AC rejoins the starting lineup!
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
It’s a Saturday night..Helllllo Brooklyn ! @Chicago Bulls @Brooklyn Nets @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:45 pre. I will give you a personal shout out during the broadcast…just hit me up. Love Bulls Nation ! – 7:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan confirmed Javonte Green tested positive for COVID-19 and returned home to Chicago late last night. He’ll remain in isolation until he can clear protocol.
Coby White is also still in isolation. – 6:42 PM
Billy Donovan confirmed Javonte Green tested positive for COVID-19 and returned home to Chicago late last night. He’ll remain in isolation until he can clear protocol.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Johnson is questionable tonight against the Bulls with left shoulder soreness. Johnson has emerged as a key role player in Brooklyn and his versatility off the bench has earned him a steady role in the front court. #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:39 PM
James Johnson is questionable tonight against the Bulls with left shoulder soreness. Johnson has emerged as a key role player in Brooklyn and his versatility off the bench has earned him a steady role in the front court. #Nets
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Alex Caruso, meanwhile, is a game time decision with a hamstring issue that cropped up in the win over the Knicks on Thursday. – 6:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso (right hamstring strain) is a gametime decision vs. Nets, per Billy Donovan. See how warmups go – 6:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Javonte Green tested positive for Covid -19 and has returned to Chicago according to Head Coach Billy Donovan. – 6:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan says Javonte Green tested positive for COVID-19, and is back in Chicago now. Says that the Bulls aren’t the only one dealing with this, but his team has handled it well. Bulls have had three players enter protocols recently, including Coby White earlier this week. – 6:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green is in protocols with a positive COVID-19 test, per Billy Donovan – 6:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Javonte Green also has tested positive for COVID-19, per Billy Donovan. – 6:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Got a cool one coming tomorrow that I’m excited to share. In the meantime, ✈️ to Chicago. pic.twitter.com/uw7Ps8tfju – 6:26 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He finds the most happiness on the basketball court — It’s a long season, we don’t want to overburden him.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant possibly playing more minutes tonight. – 6:26 PM
“He finds the most happiness on the basketball court — It’s a long season, we don’t want to overburden him.”
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Johnson (left shoulder soreness) is questionable tonight. If he can’t go, Steve Nash wasn’t sure if this would be a potential spot for Blake Griffin to fill in given how the Bulls can go small. Cam Thomas (quad) is available to play. – 6:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash asked why the Nets haven’t swept a back-to-back this season. Said he’s something he’s thought about and doesn’t have one answer for. Could throw out a few options, but doesn’t feel strongly about one over the others. – 6:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash doesn’t seem to expect Blake Griffin to take James Johnson’s minutes if he can’t go tonight. Johnson is questionable with left shoulder soreness. Nash pointed out that the Bulls don’t play a lot of bigs, which doesn’t make for a natural place for Griffin. – 6:20 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms Blake Griffin may get minutes tonight amidst James Johnson being questionable. – 6:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nets coach Steve Nash on Bulls: “They have a great spirit. Like the top teams in our league, they all seem to play for each other.” – 6:18 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We didn’t play great. I don’t think they played great for three quarters — No excuses though, they beat us.”
⁃Steve Nash on losing to the Chicago Bulls in the first meeting. – 6:17 PM
“We didn’t play great. I don’t think they played great for three quarters — No excuses though, they beat us.”
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine rank 1st and 3rd in 4th quarter scoring.
No teammates have ranked inside the top 5 since KG (4th) and Cassell (5th) in 2003-04.
That’s the only other time since 1996-97 that two teammates ranked inside the top 5 in 4th quarter scoring. – 5:55 PM
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine rank 1st and 3rd in 4th quarter scoring.
No teammates have ranked inside the top 5 since KG (4th) and Cassell (5th) in 2003-04.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Can Thomas (left thigh contusion) will be available tonight vs the #Bulls. James Johnson (left shoulder soreness) is questionable for the #Nets. – 5:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
➡️ @Cam Thomas is AVAILABLE tonight pic.twitter.com/1vwClX0lmc – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Net say Cam Thomas is available tonight. He’s working out as I type this and looks fine. – 5:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy Living the dream ! 🙏🏻🙂🏀 pic.twitter.com/j71NZ4X0rP – 5:43 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How are KD and James Harden dealing with Kyrie’s absence? @BigWos talks to @Sarah Kustok on #FullCourtFits!
▶️: https://t.co/IuZYgAsGxm pic.twitter.com/FLhWC73hbo – 4:11 PM
How are KD and James Harden dealing with Kyrie’s absence? @BigWos talks to @Sarah Kustok on #FullCourtFits!
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Watched the @Denver Nuggets @New York Knicks @Zeke Nnaji went off for 21 nailing five- three pointers . Total respect to Michael Malone and Denver players navigating their way through Covid. Nuggets in Chicago Monday. – 4:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett said he was running back to throw up during the Brooklyn game. Feels better now. Doesn’t know the illness. – 4:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The look of a man who knows he’s about to put on a show. pic.twitter.com/ncRnAYaVVX – 3:51 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Thaddeus Young joined me on my podcast and talked about being blindsided when the Bulls traded him, his limited playing time in San Antonio, his name surfacing in trade rumors again, the key to longevity in the NBA, the Spurs’ young core and more. LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:26 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
And with 2 wins in the first 3 games of the road trip, the #Nuggets now have just 1 game left in this batch of games against a team with a winning record — Monday at Chicago. The trip finishes w/a game at New Orleans and 2 at San Antonio. – 3:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets play in Chicago Monday night. Make the call, @Denver Nuggets pic.twitter.com/3dwx2VwlTW – 3:06 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
D’Angelo Russell leads the NBA in clutch points scored. DLo discussed his expectations for the Timberwolves, Patrick Beverley’s impact, playing for coach Chris Finch, being traded from the Warriors, his time with the Nets, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/dangelo-… – 2:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boos raining down on the Knicks here at Madison Square Garden as Denver jumps out to a 44-28 lead and forces Tom Thibodeau to call a timeout midway through the second. This game is looking reminiscent to what happened Thursday night vs. Chicago so far. – 1:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets are listing former @LSUBasketball star Cam Thomas (left thigh contusion) as probable tonight vs. the Bulls – 1:39 PM
