Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Dale Ellis and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Stephen Curry No. 61 in points now
Moved ahead of Dale Ellis with 19,013 points. He’s now 2 away from Reggie Theus
Wayne Ellington No. 85 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Antawn Jamison with 1,164 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Quentin Richardson
Al Horford No. 86 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Hassan Whiteside with 1,069 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Mychal Thompson
Al Horford No. 90 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace with 7,405 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Juwan Howard
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 95 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye with 1,106 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Evan Fournier
Rudy Gay No. 98 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,102 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye
Russell Westbrook No. 100 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Maurice Williams with 1,096 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Robert Covington
Myles Turner No. 110 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Chris Kaman and Chris Bosh with 933 blocks. He’s now tied with Sam Perkins
Jae Crowder No. 113 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Allen Iverson and Nick Anderson with 1,060 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Andre Iguodala and Jrue Holiday
Marcus Morris No. 117 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Channing Frye, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Marvin Williams with 1,052 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jeff Green
Joe Ingles No. 124 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Steve Blake with 1,038 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Nick Young
Dwight Howard No. 147 in steals now
Moved ahead of johnny Newman with 1,065 steals. He’s now 2 away from Alex English
Jordan Clarkson No. 148 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Anthony Peeler with 941 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Damon Jones
Rudy Gobert No. 148 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson with 6,468 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Mike Gminski
D’Angelo Russell No. 153 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 927 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Chucky Atkins
Kevin Durant No. 153 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of DeMarcus Cousins with 6,399 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Armen Gilliam
Kyle Lowry No. 155 in points now
Moved ahead of Bill Russell with 14,543 points. He’s now 8 away from Allan Houston
Paul Millsap No. 157 in points now
Moved ahead of Ricky Pierce with 14,470 points. He’s now tied with Hersey Hawkins
Eric Bledsoe No. 173 in assists now
Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong with 3,398 assists. He’s now tied with Mitch Richmond
Anthony Davis No. 176 in points now
Moved ahead of Fred Brown with 14,024 points. He’s now 10 away from David West
Anthony Davis No. 178 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Hot Rod Williams and Alton Lister with 5,999 rebounds. He’s now tied with Joe Graboski
Draymond Green No. 181 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Gerald Wallace with 682 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Stromile Swift
Mike Conley No. 193 in points now
Moved ahead of Dave Cowens with 13,523 points. He’s now 83 away from Xavier McDaniel
Draymond Green No. 216 in steals now
Moved ahead of Andre Drummond, Christian Laettner, Chris Morris and James Posey with 922 steals. He’s now tied with Spud Webb
Andre Drummond No. 218 in steals now
Moved ahead of Christian Laettner, Chris Morris and James Posey with 919 steals. He’s now 3 away from Spud Webb and Draymond Green
Marcus Smart No. 226 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Teague and Kelly Olynyk with 710 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Brandon Knight and Dominique Wilkins
Davis Bertans No. 230 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tony Snell with 693 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Kerry Kittles
Al Horford No. 233 in points now
Moved ahead of Jack Marin with 12,544 points. He’s now tied with Otis Birdsong
Dennis Schroeder No. 245 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Isaiah Rider with 669 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Sam Cassell
