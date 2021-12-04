Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (10-11) play against the New York Knicks (11-11) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Saturday December 4, 2021
Denver Nuggets 51, New York Knicks 43 (Q2 02:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Always starts on defense.
@Evan Fournier x @Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/1Gxiw0tlnA – 1:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon has three of Denver’s four turnovers. Feels like of all four turnovers, the Knicks have capitalized. – 1:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Every time the Knicks play “Bing Bong” on the Jumbotron here at MSG, feels like the other team goes on an 8-0 run. – 1:53 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Having a great time at our official watch party at Cherry Cricket Ballpark!
There’s still time to stop by and win some signed merch!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Shm2Uq42Ai – 1:52 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Zeke Nnaji only gets wide open three-pointers but he also makes every single one of them, which is pretty helpful. – 1:52 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks reverting back to the ol’ “let guys shoot wide-open 3-pointers” defensive approach this afternoon – 1:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I’ve really liked Davon Reed for awhile. Thought he was the best non Bones player on the Summer League team. He’s smart, athletic, and versatile.
Averaged 6 assists in the G League as well. Smart passer. – 1:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
11 points, 3 rebounds and great defense by Zeke Nnaji in his first 10 minute stint. Might be the best I’ve see him play. – 1:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji’s now 15-23 from 3 this season. He’s 3-5 from distance today. Stepping in and shooting it with confidence every time. – 1:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets’ second unit putting it on New York right now. They open the quarter with a 14-3 run. Really intriguing defensive lineup with Facu, Barton/Gordon, Reed, Ja. Green and Nnaji.
Nuggets up 44-28 … and Nnaji’s got a game-high 11 … with Jokic coming back in soon. – 1:49 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Nuggets of Zeke Nnaji lead 44-28 in second quarter as boos surface at Garden – 1:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Zeke Nnaji looks like the best shooter in the league.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Saturday afternoon, holiday season, a time for families to gather at Madison Square Garden … and they are not pleased. Knicks down 44-28 to a very shorthanded Nuggets squad. – 1:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boos raining down on the Knicks here at Madison Square Garden as Denver jumps out to a 44-28 lead and forces Tom Thibodeau to call a timeout midway through the second. This game is looking reminiscent to what happened Thursday night vs. Chicago so far. – 1:48 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
That was a great stint for Zeke Nnaji! Maybe the best of his career. And I love seeing some emotion from him. – 1:48 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Love seeing Davon Reed out there. Hard worker, good energy guy and defender, and banked threes don’t hurt either. Been waiting for Reed to get up with this squad, and hope he blossoms. Denver’s second unit is keeping the energy up as a whole now. – 1:47 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone very pleased with how the Nuggets are sharing the ball early in this one. 9 assists in the first quarter alone.
Also very pleased with the defense.
“Keep sharing the ball and keep getting stops.” – 1:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks bench scored one point in four minutes to start the second half and offense looks terrible. Wonder if Thibs is reconsidering Kemba’s DNP status. – 1:45 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The smiles on Michael Malone and Jamal Murray’s faces after Davon Reed banked in that fly. Probably helps that the Nuggets have been flying around on defense. – 1:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Davon Reed buries a 3-pointer for his first shot. Can tell why the #Nuggets like him so much. Defends, hustles, plays hard, is long. Really active hands, too. – 1:44 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Missed seeing these Statement jerseys 🔥 pic.twitter.com/om2SnlO1Vc – 1:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Davon Reed looks like he belongs; full stop. Seems like the Nuggets found another gem. Having a Dozier clone on Denver’s new G-League team is already paying off dividends for the Nuggets. – 1:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver’s 3 turnovers, extra free throws and a couple offensive rebounds are the reasons the Knicks are still close despite shooting badly. – 1:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
End of the quarter, Jamal Murray, Jeff Green & Nikola Jokic go & greet Zeke Nnaji as he heads to the bench. Nnaji buried two 3-pointers in productive 1st. Denver leads 30-25 after quality def. quarter. Knicks shoot just 36% with only 7 rebounds. Denver already w/ 14 on the glass. – 1:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Encouraging first stint from Davon Reed. Solid defense and made a couple nice passes to Zeke Nnaji for two knockdown 3s. He’s taking Markus Howard’s minutes on Denver’s second unit. – 1:38 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Nerlens with the steal ➡️ Nerlens with the finish. pic.twitter.com/kcyIAKtjhZ – 1:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic talking to the refs about Noel yanking his jersey.
Noel: “He does everything in the book! Elbows, everything.”
Jokic: pic.twitter.com/50fIo0Mf7i – 1:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Zeke Nnaji is legit. I cannot wait to see how he blossoms now that he knows he is a NBA-caliber player. – 1:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic checks out with 10 points (5-of-9 shooting), 6 rebounds and an assist in 10 minutes. Decent production. – 1:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Zeke Nnaji missed a three. and I couldn’t believe it.
He made the next one. – 1:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And the Nerlens Noel availability question is answered – as he checks in in the first quarter. – 1:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, it seems that Jokić is motivated for this one. Being very physical in this first quarter. Mitchell Robinson is not having a good time.
The Knicks being a better shooting team than years past is hurting Denver. – 1:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Evan Fournier was asked to name super heroes for some commercial skit and two of the names he said were Goku and Gohan. Denver lost a good one all those years ago. – 1:17 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Hustlin’ & musclin’.
Welcome back, RJ. pic.twitter.com/Kc0oePL7M1 – 1:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Looked like Michael Malone and Aaron Gordon were arguing that AG got pushed out before the TO call.
Unsurprisingly, good energy in the building. Nikola even got some oohs/ahhs from Garden faithful on his assist to Gordon earlier. – 1:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon’s intent going downhill is so clear. It doesn’t matter if he’s cutting, driving or rolling off a pick and roll; he is using his strength and size to get to the rim and it’s led to better offensive production individually for him while opening up the Nuggets offense. – 1:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic opens the scoring against the Knicks and dimes Aaron Gordon for a layup a possession later. – 1:13 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver’s No. 1 priority tonight: defend. That’s really the main storyline I’m watching for. When Denver defends, they win. It’s that simple. – 1:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
We are one minute in and I’m reminded that Jokic is the best passing big man … ever? – 1:13 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Knicks
🔑 UNDER 100 (9-1 when they do this)
🔑 SECOND HALF EFFORT (last 8 games, Nuggets are basically -11 in the second half.
🔑 3 pt shooting, defend and make!
pic.twitter.com/KkQRr3HwFF – 1:12 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Will Coughlon’s wish was to meet Derrick Rose. The two formed a special bond and stayed in touch through FaceTime before Will passed earlier this year.
D-Rose met with Will’s family before the game thanks to @GardenofDreams and @MakeaWish 💙 pic.twitter.com/5ftYa2cOpT – 1:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Never got in the story but feel like it’s worth mentioning as we’re about to tip off here at MSG – Julius Randle took 21 shots Thursday and zero 3’s. First time since March 10, 2020 he didn’t attempt a 3. – 1:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alrighty, back at it in New York. This is a game the Nuggets can definitely win. The last time Denver played New York, it wasn’t close. Let’s see if Nikola will put on a show at MSG. – 12:46 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Today’s starters against @New York Knicks ⤵️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/jMk4wgn8fF – 12:42 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Nuggets coach Mike Malone reminiscing about his Knicks days starting out as “coaching associate” for Van Gundy. Malone said he worked for 4 HCs in 4 years and fellow assistant Tom Thibodeau “always looked out for me. Maybe because he liked my father (Brendan).” – 12:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said when he got on the bus after that loss in Orlando, he received a text from Jamal Murray. Malone talked about how it’s lonely when you lose as a head coach. Murray was uplifting and supportive. Said Murray said “I wish I could’ve played for you tonight coach.” – 12:26 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett is back in the starting lineup for NYK today vs. DEN, team says. – 12:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green on playing at MSG: “To have the opportunity each year to go there to play in that arena… the smell of it, it’s just different from any other arena. I’m not saying it’s a bad smell… You smell popcorn and beer.” – 12:11 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Davon Reed joins Denver Nuggets on 10-day deal sportando.basketball/en/davon-reed-… – 12:06 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Young Quick in the house it’s so necessary.
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/T3SxPDWAC1 – 12:05 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Something unique in MSG – the concourse has a “this day in history” for every day of the year. I always go up and look at what happened on the day the Nuggets play the Knicks each season. pic.twitter.com/ZtS3v7GyEg – 11:50 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray’s rehab: “Every report I get from my training staff is he’s doing an incredible job. He’s committed…We have not and we will not put a timeline on Jamal’s return.” – 11:32 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Sign that should hang above the tunnel as the #Knicks enter the Garden court. Until then, it’s a message that needs to be delivered before EVERY game! #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/oPe0uD3Svp – 11:31 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Thibodeau had a lot of great things to say about Jokić too. Called him “the engine that makes (Denver) go.” Said when Jokić plays, the Nuggets are as good as anyone.
“When he’s on the floor you have a chance every night.” – 11:22 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Freshly fitted 💧
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/frUTWXt50M – 11:18 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Tom Thibodeau just said Monte Morris is one of the most underrated players in the league. – 11:17 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Noel and Barrett look like they will play today. Need Noel vs. Jokic. – 11:16 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Nerlens will go through pregame and if all goes right he’s available. Barrett will play. Sims is a game time decision. – 11:15 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Don’t forget to join us at Cherry Cricket Ballpark this morning for our official watch party!
Plenty of signed merch will be up for grabs, as well as tickets to our 12/30 game against the Warriors 👀
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/4ESoWHvtEE – 11:08 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji from 3-point range this season: 66.7% (12-18). He leads the NBA in 3-point percentage out of players averaging at least two attempts per game. – 11:06 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have officially signed Davon Reed to a 10-day contract. He’ll be available today vs. the Knicks. – 10:57 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
This clip of Bernard King breaking down how he scored is incredible. – 10:45 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.85
2. Kevin Durant: 13.95
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.77
4. DeMar DeRozan: 13.06
5. Trae Young: 13.05
6. Nikola Jokic: 13.03
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.32
8. Anthony Davis: 11.95 pic.twitter.com/jB2poc18hx – 10:38 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Looking to keep the streak alive at MSG 👀
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K!
👉 https://t.co/kRjEE7SVsr
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/I5hbEFQsWW – 10:30 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
This Week In Basketball has just been freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide and covers:
🏀 Michael Porter Jr. and a very influential MPJ superfan …
🏀 Injuries leaguewide …
🏀 Question of the Week 💙 …
🏀 What happens next in Portland + more!
marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… – 10:25 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Saturday matinee @TheGarden!
🏀: vs. Nuggets
🕐: 1:00 PM ET | 📺: @MSGNetworks
#NewYorkForever x @BetMGM pic.twitter.com/vJbceZQiwL – 10:20 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Happy Birthday to one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Bernard King! #NewYorkForever 👑 pic.twitter.com/gWqW6rXZSq – 10:00 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
ROSTER UPDATE: We’ve signed guard Davon Reed to a 10-day contract
📰 https://t.co/2Ghe1GJdcX
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Vgjviqzwma – 10:00 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “I have a different mission than just living my life as a celebrity or a basketball player.”
Baron Davis on his efforts to help Black-owned businesses & how his time w/NYK – & its medical/training staff – helped him thrive off the court: sny.tv/articles/forme… – 9:55 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
📝 The battle beyond the arc is one to watch for in today’s game against the Knicks.
nba.com/nuggets/news/n… – 9:45 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: The legend Doris Burke on the Warriors-Suns match-up, her sit-down with Draymond, Knicks, Wolves, more. Then Hornets play-by-play favorite Eric Collins on his unique style and the team:
Apple: apple.co/3GcEFvW
Spotify: spoti.fi/31ik4Yk – 9:30 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Saturday matinee at The Garden!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/BIwDV4R03s – 9:00 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks two-way power forward Luka Samanic, a former Spurs first-round pick, with 36 points and 12 rebounds for Westchester Knicks last night. – 8:34 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday column: Homecoming goes sour, but Kemba Walker stays positive newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 8:10 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Taj Gibson back after ejection and the Knicks need him – and every center – with Nikola Jokic and Nuggets at Garden today. newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:09 AM
