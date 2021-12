Jason Kidd wants Luka Doncic to stop complaining to officials

That wasn’t necessarily what Naismith had in mind. Mavs 48-44 over NO at halftime. Mavs turn it over 11 times (after 18 on Wed), but hold NO to 31.2% FG Doncic 12-5-3 and 6 TO (all in first 7:17). Kleber 9-5 on 3-3 3pt. Ingram 10 for NO. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas