LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier have both entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and are expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Rod Boone @rodboone
Sources: #Hornets are recalling Kai Jones, James Bouknight and Vernon Carey Jr. from the @greensboroswarm. Move was already planned, but obviously the #Hornets could potentially use their services since they will be without LaMelo, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels. – 10:46 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LaMelo Ball, other 3 Hornets players enter NBA health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/lamelo-ball… – 10:38 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Something to note on the Hornets COVID situation: If Ball, Rozier, Plumlee & McDaniels all have positive tests, they can sign a player via hardship immediately.
Usually there is a waiting period, but the hardship rules have been tweaked in positive COVID situations. – 10:12 AM
Something to note on the Hornets COVID situation: If Ball, Rozier, Plumlee & McDaniels all have positive tests, they can sign a player via hardship immediately.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
This situation in Charlotte is…not optimal. LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels are in health and safety protocols – 9:51 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jeez… Charlotte announces that LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee have all entered health and safety protocols. – 9:49 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say they have placed four players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols: LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:46 AM
The Hornets say they have placed four players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols: LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and could be out for at least 10 days, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/d9IMjH2q4C – 9:44 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Killer for the Hornets to lose both Ball and Rozier at the same time. And they’re already sliding some, as they’re on a three-game losing streak. Could be a really tough couple of weeks for Charlotte. – 9:30 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier have both entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and are expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Charlotte Hornets PR: UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets have placed the following players in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols: LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier -via Twitter @HornetsPR / December 4, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: After Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier entered into health and safety protocols, there’s concern of more possible positive Covid tests on the Hornets, sources tell ESPN. Team sent players and staff home from practice facility. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 4, 2021
Shams Charania: Ball and Rozier are expected to be sidelined for at least 10 days, or unless they record two negative tests in a 24-hour period moving forward, sources said. Charlotte will be without its young star and fellow starting guard for the time being. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 4, 2021