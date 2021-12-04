Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (12-11) play against the Sacramento Kings (14-14) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday December 4, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers 45, Sacramento Kings 50 (Half)
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings hold a 50-45 lead over the Clippers heading to the half. Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox have a combined 27 points. – 11:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Ty in a 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘
Game-high 15 points in the first half 💪 pic.twitter.com/OIFLmgmnBy – 11:05 PM
Ty in a 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Haliburton is feeling it. Game-high 15 points now on 6-of-7 shooting. He’s 3 of 3 from 3-point range. – 11:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get That Stuff Outta Here! 😤 @Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/e9EdJFQ9gB – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers offense is back in hell. No field goals since Ivica Zubac’s dunk, and other than 3 FTs, LAC has had eight scoreless possessions in more than 5 minutes.
Sacramento leads 45-42 with 2:24 left in first half. The legs are definitely struggling for Clippers on 5th in 7… – 11:01 PM
Clippers offense is back in hell. No field goals since Ivica Zubac’s dunk, and other than 3 FTs, LAC has had eight scoreless possessions in more than 5 minutes.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Stop… HAMMER TIME 🔨⏰
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/CyBQ7Ag6Zj – 10:58 PM
Stop… HAMMER TIME 🔨⏰
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Really good defensive possession ends with a blocked shot by Tyrese Haliburton. – 10:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Scott Foster isn’t gonna get Christmas cards addressed from Sacramento – 10:54 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Two plays, two great reactions — by Zu and by Davion Mitchell watching Zu throw down. pic.twitter.com/umCrJxz88I – 10:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Marvin Bagley with 8 points and 6 boards through his 10 minute stretch of this first half for the Kings. – 10:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III goes to the bench after putting up eight points and six rebounds in 10 minutes. Looks good after missing a couple of games due to illness. – 10:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III is up to eight points and three rebounds in eight minutes against the Clippers. He’s 2 of 3 from the field and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line. – 10:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley is up to 8 points and 3 rebounds here in the first half. – 10:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
And we have an in-game proposal in Sacramento. It was successful. The groom-to-be will not be charged a timeout. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke is really dribbling before made 3s now
Kings call timeout with Clippers up 35-31, 93 seconds into second quarter. Clips All-bench lineup bolstered by Sacramento’s difficulty defending perimeter with their bench+Haliburton. – 10:43 PM
Luke is really dribbling before made 3s now
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Bagley has hit 9 of his last 10 free throws. Very good sign for him.
He’s looked really solid so far tonight. Great energy and some nice defensive sequences. – 10:41 PM
Bagley has hit 9 of his last 10 free throws. Very good sign for him.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Hartenstein went down in apparent pain after being fouled but he popped up and is shooting free throws. – 10:41 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Startin’ strong from beyond the arc.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/pGcK0CXovj – 10:40 PM
Startin’ strong from beyond the arc.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were on wrong end of an 11-point first quarter turnaround prior to Luke Kennard’s late clock stepback 3.
Tie game at 29 in Sacramento through 12 minutes. Kings shooting 54.5% FGs after making 52.3% Wednesday in LA.
Clippers staying afloat with 6 3s. – 10:37 PM
Clippers were on wrong end of an 11-point first quarter turnaround prior to Luke Kennard’s late clock stepback 3.
Tie game at 29 in Sacramento through 12 minutes. Kings shooting 54.5% FGs after making 52.3% Wednesday in LA.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 29, Kings 29 | End 1 | Sac’s edge in rebounds (11-10) and fastbreak points (5-0) isn’t exactly overwhelming. – 10:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings off and running against the Clippers. Both teams tied 29-29 after 1. De’Aaron Fox 10pts (5/7) to lead Sacramento – shooting 55%. LA shoots 48% and 8 points each for Reggie Jackson & Paul George. – 10:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
All tied up at 29-29 after 1Q in Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox has 10 points. 7 for Haliburton. Paul George has 8 points for the Clippers. – 10:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First quarter is over in Sac: Clippers 29, Kings 29
Kings were able to play the game at their (fast) pace late in the quarter by getting out in transition. Clippers 6-10 from 3. – 10:35 PM
First quarter is over in Sac: Clippers 29, Kings 29
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🦊 out sprints everyone in transition.
🦊 out sprints everyone in transition.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield hasn’t hit a shot yet, but he’s filling up the stat sheet. He has a block, a steal, two assists and two rebounds. – 10:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Man, Bledsoe missed a tough shot in the paint, Fox rebounded it, and had a layup in five seconds.
BUGATTI SPEED
Fox is the first player in double figures tonight with 10. Clippers still up 24-22 with 2:58 left in opening quarter – 10:28 PM
Man, Bledsoe missed a tough shot in the paint, Fox rebounded it, and had a layup in five seconds.
BUGATTI SPEED
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
De’Aaron Fox has 10 points in nine minutes and just scored the Kings’ first fastbreak points. – 10:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fast start for Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, who has 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting over the first nine minutes against the Clippers. – 10:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox is rolling. He’s up to 10 points. Getting downhill on the Clippers. – 10:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III checking into the game for the first time after missing a couple of games due to illness. – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Metu with the corner 3-ball. 18-16 Clippers. Kings need to slow down Paul George. – 10:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton had to get some things cleared up with lead official Scott Foster before the timeout. Haliburton was getting furious with two calls against him in the early going. – 10:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George missed all 7 3s last night at Los Angeles, but hits his first 2 tonight in Sacramento.
George hasn’t been successful yet inside the arc, missing a long 2 and getting a drive swatted by Chimezie Metu that led to De’Aaron Fox’s third FG.
Clippers up 16-13 5.5 min in. – 10:19 PM
Paul George missed all 7 3s last night at Los Angeles, but hits his first 2 tonight in Sacramento.
George hasn’t been successful yet inside the arc, missing a long 2 and getting a drive swatted by Chimezie Metu that led to De’Aaron Fox’s third FG.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
I know PS5’s are in crazy high demand right now, but the Kings just gave away an ATARI at tonight’s game. No shit. – 10:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Haliburton is in attack mode. He has 7 points early. Fox is right there with him with 6 points. The two have all of the Kings’ 13 points. Clippers lead 16-13. – 10:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
One night after shooting 0-7 from three, Paul George has made his first two three-pointers. Clippers are 4-5 overall from three. – 10:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back-to-back threes from PG13!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/YD4nydbIw6 – 10:17 PM
Back-to-back threes from PG13!
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Locked in. 🔒
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/qQkO3tKqSF – 10:15 PM
Locked in. 🔒
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
How the Kings want to rebound tonight against the Clippers … pic.twitter.com/OWJaaaXaOy – 10:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
How the Kings intro the Clippers in Sacramento 💈 pic.twitter.com/SXwz7ymKEz – 10:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George received warmly but a pocket of fans at Golden 1 Center, so much so some Kings fans turned around to figure out where the cheers were coming from. – 10:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta getting loose in warm ups. pic.twitter.com/AGTqVpHvic – 9:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame film work.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/8jITbWT7Ft – 9:49 PM
Pregame film work.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta is officially on the Kings’ active roster again tonight. – 9:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/j7poWKSpOH – 9:36 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Chimezie Metu
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers – 12/4:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers – 12/4:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Chimezie Metu
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Clippers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes
Note: Harrison Barnes (foot) and Maurice Harkless (knee) have been officially ruled out. – 9:32 PM
Kings starters vs. Clippers:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. LA Clippers – 12/4:
Harrison Barnes (right foot sprain) – OUT
Moe Harkless (left knee soreness) – OUT – 9:30 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. LA Clippers – 12/4:
Harrison Barnes (right foot sprain) – OUT
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips-Kings, part 2
Marcus Morris Sr.
Serge Ibaka
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
SAC
Terence Davis
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes
Tyrese Haliburton
Clips-Kings, part 2
Marcus Morris Sr.
Serge Ibaka
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
SAC
Terence Davis
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes
Tyrese Haliburton
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 𝘼𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝘼𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩 🍹
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | https://t.co/aYI6Dl0RSC pic.twitter.com/OYvOtBXBFp – 9:30 PM
Learn how to make the 𝘼𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝘼𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩 🍹
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III getting loose for tonight’s game vs. the Clippers. He will be in uniform, but it’s not clear how much he will play after missing the last two games due to illness. pic.twitter.com/lVSiCieBDO – 9:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terence Davis and Davion Mitchell had their best shooting games of the season Wednesday night in LA.
I asked Alvin Gentry about encouraging players to shoot, and his answer was similar to what we’ve heard over the years from Doc Rivers and Tyronn Lue. pic.twitter.com/YYxQ8znT1K – 9:19 PM
Terence Davis and Davion Mitchell had their best shooting games of the season Wednesday night in LA.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
One night after reinjuring an ankle, Paul George isn’t showing any signs of being hampered pregame. pic.twitter.com/NtMCXD5Ntz – 9:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and center Richaun Holmes getting some work in before tonight’s game against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/JJ7DC7UErM – 9:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are 0-3 this season on the second night of back-to-backs this season. The Kings beat them on zero days rest Wednesday. We’ll see if the Clippers can return the favor tonight with both Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. available
@TheAthletic theathletic.com/2988897/2021/1… – 9:11 PM
The Clippers are 0-3 this season on the second night of back-to-backs this season. The Kings beat them on zero days rest Wednesday. We’ll see if the Clippers can return the favor tonight with both Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. available
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last night against the Lakers was one of only six games this season in which Paul George had a usage percentage under 30% – 9:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A look at tonight’s customized kicks for Tyrese Haliburton, going with the gang from Scooby Doo. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mm1yrxq8vY – 8:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says he doesn’t know yet when Nico Batum will be ready to rejoin the rotation as he comes out of health and safety protocols. – 8:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue says that he has no update on Nicolas Batum rejoining the team, but said it was good that he has been active, and rather he feels he is getting closer. – 8:41 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Nic Batum’s status: “I don’t know… but it was good seeing him back in the building, I can tell you that. It’s getting close and we definitely need him.” – 8:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Harrison Barnes (foot) and Maurice Harkless (knee) have been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Clippers. Marvin Bagley III (illness) will suit up, but Gentry isn’t sure how much he will play. – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says same starters tonight at Sacramento as last night: Jackson, George, Morris, Ibaka, Zubac – 8:37 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue, pregame on Zoom: Stressing transition D, and says the Clippers are gonna start the same five as last night.
More Big Serge and Big Zu, in that case. – 8:36 PM
Ty Lue, pregame on Zoom: Stressing transition D, and says the Clippers are gonna start the same five as last night.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry said Marvin Bagley will be available but isn’t sure just how much he will be able to play tonight coming off his illness. Also hopes that Harrison Barnes & Moe Harkless will be available by next game. – 8:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gentry is hopeful that both Harrison Barnes and Moe Harkless would be back next game, which isn’t until Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. – 8:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley is going to dress, but Gentry wasn’t sure how much he would play. He’s coming back from a non-covid related illness. – 8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marvin Bagley III will play tonight after he missed Wednesday night in LA.
Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless out again tonight. – 8:20 PM
Marvin Bagley III will play tonight after he missed Wednesday night in LA.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes and Moe Harkless are officially out according to Alvin Gentry. – 8:19 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s keep it goin’ tonight ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EvF7nK5s58 – 8:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes has been recalled by the Kings from G League Stockton head of tonight’s game vs Clippers. He’s doubtful for tonight. – 7:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ahead of tonight’s game, Sacramento has recalled Harrison Barnes, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 7:05 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Back tonight following Kings-Clippers and here’s the schedule for next week:
https://t.co/UfNWKIzuoy pic.twitter.com/U8JCVluSKp – 5:00 PM
Back tonight following Kings-Clippers and here’s the schedule for next week:
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
▪️ @Serge Ibaka was 3-3 from beyond the arc.
▪️ @Marcus Morris knocked down 6 threes, on 66.7% shooting.
▪️ @Luke Kennard shot 62.5% from three.
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/hq5PLbo8fS – 4:50 PM
▪️ @Serge Ibaka was 3-3 from beyond the arc.
▪️ @Marcus Morris knocked down 6 threes, on 66.7% shooting.
▪️ @Luke Kennard shot 62.5% from three.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Despite re-tweaking his ankle Friday, PG appears good to go against the Kings tonight. Here’s the Clips’ personnel report: pic.twitter.com/kGI6do2TyS – 4:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Clippers Injury Report:
OUT:
Nicolas Batum – Health and Safety Protocols
Kawhi Leonard – right knee; ACL reconstruction-injury recovery
Jason Preston – right foot surgery; injury recovery
Keon Johnson – G League Assignment
Jay Scrubb – G League Assignment – 4:32 PM
Clippers Injury Report:
OUT:
Nicolas Batum – Health and Safety Protocols
Kawhi Leonard – right knee; ACL reconstruction-injury recovery
Jason Preston – right foot surgery; injury recovery
Keon Johnson – G League Assignment
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Keon Johnson and Jay Scrubb are in the G
Nicolas Batum still officially in health and safety protocols
Leonard and Preston out long term
And that is all for Clippers in Sacramento tonight. Paul George and Marcus Morris are set to play. – 4:27 PM
Keon Johnson and Jay Scrubb are in the G
Nicolas Batum still officially in health and safety protocols
Leonard and Preston out long term
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Per the Clippers, here’s who is out tonight in Sacramento:
Nicolas Batum – Health and Safety Protocols
Kawhi Leonard – right knee; ACL reconstruction-injury recovery
Jason Preston – right foot surgery; injury recovery
Keon Johnson – G League
Per the Clippers, here’s who is out tonight in Sacramento:
Nicolas Batum – Health and Safety Protocols
Kawhi Leonard – right knee; ACL reconstruction-injury recovery
Jason Preston – right foot surgery; injury recovery
Keon Johnson – G League
Dave McMenamin @mcten
From last night: LeBron James’ on-again, off-again restarted last night with a loss to the Clippers, after which LeBron didn’t hide his disappointment in health and safety protocols that kept him off the court es.pn/3dhj5tL – 4:13 PM
