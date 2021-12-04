Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (12-10) play against the Dallas Mavericks (10-10) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday December 4, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 49, Dallas Mavericks 37 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The offensively challenged Mavericks are down 49-37 at halftime. But Luka and KP look good on the sideline in street clothes. Mavs shooting 7-of-23 from both inside and outside the arc. That’s .304 if you didn’t have your calculator handy. – 9:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FORT WORTH STAND UP.
10 POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF FOR @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/7q8W9QpcKn – 9:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Since 2000, the Celtics have won 45% of their road games, but 65% of their games at the Moda Center.
It’s their 3rd best record in any city in the new millennium.
Minnesota 15-6
New York 29-13
PORTLAND 13-7
Charlotte 22-12
Memphis 12-8 – 9:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is BAD bad from Dallas in the second quarter. They can’t make anything. – 9:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dallas has six points this quarter less than 5:30 left to play.
Grizzlies D looking terrific. – 9:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks have been stuck on 24 points for what seems like an eternity. They are down 38-24. Actually, it’s only been 2 1/2 minutes of clock time. But seems longer. – 9:23 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Boban makes dunking look very easy.
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/dXsL9CJHRU – 9:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies in control here up 11 with 7:55 to go in the half.
Jaren looks strong. Defense is great again.
Trying to win a fourth straight game wire-to-wire. – 9:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
1. see a bucket.
2. get a bucket.
3. let the crowd know about said bucket. pic.twitter.com/CeEdN2j8Y9 – 9:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+4 after the first stanza.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/k80iFKBgDh – 9:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks tie an NBA record shared by many with zero personal fouls in the first quarter. After rough start, they are only down 22-18 going into the second. – 9:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies have outscored their opponents by 77 points in the last five quarters. – 9:04 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Well the Grizzlies are not on pace to score a kajillion points this game. Awful end to the quarter there – 9:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Classic Boban: He somehow forced Steven Adams into an offensive foul by running as fast as he could to get back on defense and then not being able to slow down his 7-4 body before toppling over.
Boban wrapped his arm around Adams’ cheeks after they got up. – 9:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Frank Ntilikina on the court for the first time in a long time. Mavericks down 22-16 in the last minute of the first quarter. – 9:01 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
They over helped so bad it looked like Burke was the only dude on the floor – 9:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
During that break, Luka was looking over papers and talking with Igor Kokoskov on the court.
Back to being what he called “the 10th coach,” though Luka admitted he doesn’t know the exact number of coaches the Mavs actually have. – 8:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No Luka and no Porzingis and Brunson and Hardaway are a combined 0-5. Talk about an uphill battle. – 8:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
will the real 🦄 please stand up?
6 quick ones for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/YQHFbXYVLJ – 8:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Not the sort of start the Mavericks were looking for — down 13-2 with 8:14 left in the opening quarter. They are 1-of-8 from the field. – 8:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Getting started in Dallas in the battle of the banged up between the Grizzlies and Mavericks. – 8:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 grizz gang roll call 🚨
what’s for dinner tonight while you watch the game? – 8:38 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The #Mavs are starting Jalen, Dorian, Maxi, Reggie and Dwight tonight against the Grizzlies. Luka snd KP are out with injuries. – 8:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting five 🆚 @Dallas Mavericks
🔵 @Tyus Jones
🦆 @Dillon Brooks
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🐶 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐈 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/hcPlDRfD0D – 8:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With three significant injuries in the backcourt (Lillard, Simons, Little), Dennis Smith Jr. will start at the point for the Blazers tonight against Boston.
He started nine games for Dallas last year after being traded from the Knicks. – 8:24 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s the latest on Mavericks’ injury situation with Luka, KP sidelined tonight.
mavs.com/mavs-injury-up… – 8:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
MEM starters: Brooks, Jackson, Adams, Bane, Jones
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello.
It’s me. @J_Timberfake_ checking in. Memphis basketball needs their spirits lifted, so let’s say the Grizz win by 80 tonight to even it all out.
Pre game question:
What’s in your cup as you watch tonight? – 8:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs starters vs. Grizzlies tonight: Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell – 8:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/5xMnOtszTT – 8:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic undergoes MRI for ‘lingering’ ankle injury; Kristaps Porzingis still treating knee dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:55 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Former @Memphis Grizzlies @Brian Cardinal immortalized on the floor in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ebesrsq5jc – 7:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Luka got an MRI on his left ankle today, but didn’t say what scans showed. Injury is “lingering” from original sprain Nov. 15.
“He’s been sore. It’s just been a busy stretch of games.”
Also, Kristaps Porzingis is still “getting treatment” on left knee contusion. – 7:09 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Ziaire Williams and Brandon Clarke will go through their pregame workout before deciding on their availability tonight. – 7:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Lookin’ 𝑓𝑟𝑒𝑠ℎ on this fine Saturday.
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Pdld5VKmHl – 7:09 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
A schism! Jealousy! The Memphis Tigers are coming apart. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 7:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Per Mavs coach Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic had an MRI today on the sore left ankle that he sprained recently and will be day-to-day after sitting out tonight.
Kristaps Porzingis (knee contusion) will also be day-to-day after sitting out the second straight night. – 6:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
A balanced attack and 30 assists lifted #Pelicans to 16-point win at Dallas on Friday. It was the latest quality victory for #Pelicans, who’ve beaten three top West teams over the last eight days on their home floors. Article: https://t.co/LDLTJCSr1J pic.twitter.com/CzpQaNS4q4 – 6:07 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: After another loss, what’s happening to Memphis basketball doesn’t make much sense. Especially what Penny Hardaway is saying.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight, the Grizzlies shoved from 4.5-point underdogs to a 1-point favorite. – 3:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
My first phone call after the Memphis game @willcoleman1988 pic.twitter.com/HqI7dbTLZq – 2:51 PM
