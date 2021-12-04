Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (14-9) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (9-9) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday December 4, 2021
Miami Heat 56, Milwaukee Bucks 69 (Q3 10:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson and Max Strus continuing the theme of not having good performances on the same night
But one seems to step up many times – 9:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks gave PJ Tucker his NBA championship ring tonight. pic.twitter.com/Med2An0iN9 – 9:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
31 points between Holiday and Middleton at the half
4 for 18 shooting between Lowry and Herro at the half
Heat trail by 17 – 9:19 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I joked about it at “An Evening with @SethPartnow“, but Khris Middleton will never, and I mean NEVER, miss the chance to fire up the 2-for-1 3-pointer at the end of a quarter or half.
Hit that shot tonight. Hit one in Toronto too. – 9:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis is whistled for a charge on his buzzer-beating attempt.
#Bucks lead 69-52 at the break. – 9:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is a great test for Tyler Herro tonight
They’re really throwing everything at him right now, which makes sense on a night without Butler/Bam – 9:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry has seven assists at a point the Heat only have 14 baskets. – 9:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMarcus Cousins is whistled for his fourth foul here in the first half. 2:35 left. – 9:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami’s offense so far has consisted of major discomfort due to the Bucks defense
But that has blended into a settling shot profile
They’re just taking the shot that is available, which may not be the best look – 9:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are now up 58-41 on the #Heat with 4:40 to go in the first half and they’re in the bonus as well. – 9:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s third 3-point attempt tied Chris Bosh for 18th on the Heat all-time list. – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami essentially doing exactly what Milwaukee wants them to
They gotta get back to the basics, and that starts with Tyler Herro on the ball – 8:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have their biggest lead of the game at 51-37 after eight straight Pat Connaughton points. – 8:58 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Erik Spoelstra not happy with his team there. They were trying to apply some full court pressure.
Khris Middleton (QB1) chucked one into the turkey hole on the left sideline to Rodney Hood. He skipped it to Connaughton for a 3.
Bucks up, 46-37, with 8:06 left in the first half. – 8:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Those were the first points of the night for #Heat guard Kyle Lowry. He’s now 1-for-6 from the floor. #Bucks lead 46-37. – 8:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin’s first 3-point attempt was the 200th of his career. – 8:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Recently signed two-way player Javonte Smart getting some minutes tonight for the #Bucks – has already surpassed that of Sandro Mamukelashvili… – 8:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks end the first quarter up 34-23 on the #Heat
Jrue Holiday had 12 points and two assists in 11 minutes. – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
End of the first
Dewayne Dedmon and PJ Tucker have to be completely staggered the rest of the way
Just feels Omer minutes need PJ lined up next to him, while Dedmon can handle his own – 8:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks 34, Heat 23 at end of one. Dedmon with 8 points, 4 rebounds for Heat. Both teams shorthanded. Holiday with 12 for Bucks. – 8:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Good idea by the defender to get out of the way 😅 pic.twitter.com/9y0yX31lD9 – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton is whistled for his second, first quarter foul with 28.3 seconds left. #Bucks lead 32-23 – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Who would’ve thought before the season that Miami would be running a Gabe Vincent-Max Strus-Caleb Martin-Omer Yurtseven lineup against the reigning champs – 8:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews checks in for the first time – nice welcome back applause for the #mubb alumnus. – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It’s Javonte Smart, Rodney Hood, T. Antetokounmpo, DeMarcus Cousins in with Jrue Holiday this stretch for the #Bucks – 8:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The Mechanic has clocked in 🔧
8 early points for the big man. pic.twitter.com/2pe7Zf6YBH – 8:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Dedmon opened the game with back-to-back 3s so…
🗣 WE GOT SHOOTERS! pic.twitter.com/RJD64sH5x8 – 8:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Omer Yurtseven and Gabe Vincent to play as Heat’s first two reserves tonight. – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Dewayne Dedmon has eight of the 14 #Heat points. Jrue Holiday has 7 of the #Bucks 19. – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton got up heated & wrapped up Dewayne Dedmon after Pat Connaughton’s missed dunk. Dedmon knocked Middleton to the floor in the open court trailing the play. #Bucks lead 10-6. – 8:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton is furious. He dropped the ball off to Pat Connaughton for a dunk and then cut in front of Dewayne Dedmon. Dedmon gave him a push and Middleton hit the ground.
No foul called. Connaughton missed the dunk. Middleton quickly fouled Dedmon following the rebound. – 8:23 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“We want to celebrate with him and acknowledge that and honor what he was able to accomplish. It’s awesome. It’s the toughest thing to do in this profession.” – Coach Spo pic.twitter.com/5ejqt6gUTM – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dewayne Dedmon with back to back threes
Has also made some nice kick outs in the middle of the floor
He’s plugging that hole in the starting lineup extremely well – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks and #Heat were nice enough to let most of the fans get to their seats before starting to score. 5-0 Milwaukee after about two and a half minutes gone by. – 8:19 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HEATNation’s showing out in Milwaukee 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/trOPhaYWoh – 8:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
All-Stars missing tonight’s game on both sides of the floor. See who’s out for both Miami and Milwaukee, plus the milestones Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are closing in on ⬇️ gohe.at/3Et4NSB – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pregame reading courtesy of @Lori Nickel ✍🏽: Bobby Portis spoke of how some tough love from #Bucks teammate Khris Middleton moved him forward: ‘I love when people yell. Because I know that you care.’ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue has set a new season-high in scoring in three of his last six games.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/9fVbMYi4su – 7:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks (lacking Giannis, Lopez, George Hill) are opening tonight with Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Khris Middleton, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Bobby Portis Jr. – 7:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Sandro Mamukelashvili will start for the #Bucks, along with Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. – 7:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Duncan Robinson moves past Jason Williams for 23rd on the Heat all-time list. – 7:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is the 171st consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 7:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Mamu gets his first start tonight for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/WLdDZzJfFc – 7:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat doing the Miami Mashup thing in Milwaukee tonight with new-normal starters: Dedmon, Tucker, Robinson, Herro and Lowry. – 7:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last time Miami was in town…
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/413brTxxkj – 7:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker plays hard every single night
Just wait to see him tonight back in Milwaukee
He’s going to fill up that box score – 7:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris passed Junior Bridgeman for 8th on the Bucks’ all-time scoring list on Thursday with 9,908 points.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/97cneTJtl3 – 7:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The new Jim Paschke Interview Room at @FiservForum. pic.twitter.com/bSD9zumswv – 7:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Spo:
“Even without Giannis, this is a great basketball team. They know what they want to do, and you have to play extremely well here.”
Talks about PJ Tucker returning to Milwaukee, and how his values match with Miami, “He was a big key to their championship run last year.” – 6:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Paschke (@Jim Paschke) made sure to acknowledge all of the previous TV & radio announcers for the #Bucks organization as well. Heck of a honor – one which caught him by surprise. pic.twitter.com/fU4nu4XXXB – 6:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks just dedicated the interview room to Jim Paschke (@Jim Paschke). Peter Feigin said head coach Mike Budenholzer was a big driver behind the honor. Paschke’s longtime partner Jon McGlocklin is in the house as well many team staff to see this happen. pic.twitter.com/hOSWa4ZNUD – 6:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf soreness, doubtful) will not play tonight vs. the #Heat – 6:18 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game tonight with right calf soreness. – 6:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And if course here in Milwaukee it’s #Bucks – #Heat and P.J. Tucker spoke to fans from the heart on his return to Fiserv Forum: ‘I’ll love the people of Milwaukee forever.’ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Domantas Sabonis went through his usual pre-game shooting — but then moments before tipoff against the Heat, he was scratched from the starting lineup.
Here’s why:
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/sabonis-didn… – 4:42 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Kinda disappointed the Bucks aren’t giving the first 10,000 adults commemorative gold champagne bottles for PJ Tucker’s ring night. For all he did on the court during the title run, the parade performance was the icing on the cake. – 4:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra, Kyle Lowry say the emotions are pure when Heat get technical https://t.co/dssjJPsBjY pic.twitter.com/ola2gBCWuA – 4:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Waiting was hardest part with NBA’s Lowry investigation sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Congrats to Drew Franklin — who was hired by the @NBA as the senior director of player development.
He spent the past seven seasons with the Bucks in player relations, and was with the Pacers in a similar role for three years before that. – 4:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was a late scratch after warmups in Toronto with right calf soreness, is doubtful for tonight’s #Bucks game with the #Heat.
When we were allowed into shootaround this morning, he was the one player I didn’t see. – 3:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Don’t forget to bring your BMO card to tonight’s @BMOHarrisBank Blue Carpet Night at 5:30PM!
All BMO cardholders can enter at the BMO East entrance giveaways until tipoff! Special 20% concession discounts all night for BMO Bucks Debit cardholders pic.twitter.com/wna2VkZUpS – 2:02 PM
