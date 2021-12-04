San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (7-13) play against the Golden State Warriors (3-3) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday December 4, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 67, Golden State Warriors 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
I see Derrick is participating in #NationalCookieDay !🍪
@Derrick White | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/zkMSQZYhem – 9:38 PM
I see Derrick is participating in #NationalCookieDay !🍪
@Derrick White | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/zkMSQZYhem – 9:38 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
It’s such a privilege watching the Warriors play the Spurs, two teams that I covered as a beat writer. There are so many phenomenal people in both of these organizations who taught me so much and made me fall even deeper in love with this profession. pic.twitter.com/Yvxgyad9Mx – 9:38 PM
It’s such a privilege watching the Warriors play the Spurs, two teams that I covered as a beat writer. There are so many phenomenal people in both of these organizations who taught me so much and made me fall even deeper in love with this profession. pic.twitter.com/Yvxgyad9Mx – 9:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Both teams shooting efficiently in the paint and from three against each other.
San Antonio continuing to not go to the mid-range as much, like they’ve been doing lately pic.twitter.com/A48nQDvpEB – 9:37 PM
Both teams shooting efficiently in the paint and from three against each other.
San Antonio continuing to not go to the mid-range as much, like they’ve been doing lately pic.twitter.com/A48nQDvpEB – 9:37 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Spurs, 67-58. After digging a 22-point hole early in the second quarter, Golden State used a 37-19 run to get within four, only to give up a 5-0 spurt to San Antonio. Curry hit his first field goal of the night with 43 seconds left in Q2. – 9:35 PM
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Spurs, 67-58. After digging a 22-point hole early in the second quarter, Golden State used a 37-19 run to get within four, only to give up a 5-0 spurt to San Antonio. Curry hit his first field goal of the night with 43 seconds left in Q2. – 9:35 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kerr warned the Warriors that tonight was the perfect trap game. They were coming off a big win over the Suns. The game started at 5:30. He cautioned his guys that they needed the requisite energy. Warning not heeded. They trailed the Spurs by as many as 22 pts in the first half. – 9:34 PM
Kerr warned the Warriors that tonight was the perfect trap game. They were coming off a big win over the Suns. The game started at 5:30. He cautioned his guys that they needed the requisite energy. Warning not heeded. They trailed the Spurs by as many as 22 pts in the first half. – 9:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Warriors take a 13-5 run into the break pic.twitter.com/qucbxIfNLP – 9:34 PM
Warriors take a 13-5 run into the break pic.twitter.com/qucbxIfNLP – 9:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That three is dangerous.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/41UrX1waq6 – 9:34 PM
That three is dangerous.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/41UrX1waq6 – 9:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 9
Dubs take the 2Q 37-31
Spurs winning the paint by 8
SA’s lead from the 3PT line is down to 3 pic.twitter.com/0OHQhCGzlJ – 9:34 PM
Half: Spurs by 9
Dubs take the 2Q 37-31
Spurs winning the paint by 8
SA’s lead from the 3PT line is down to 3 pic.twitter.com/0OHQhCGzlJ – 9:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs up 67-58 at half. If you had told them before the game they would take a lead into intermission, they’d feel pretty good about that.
They aren’t going to get a worse version of Steph in the second half, however. – 9:33 PM
Spurs up 67-58 at half. If you had told them before the game they would take a lead into intermission, they’d feel pretty good about that.
They aren’t going to get a worse version of Steph in the second half, however. – 9:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph hits his first shot of the night and Chase bursts in joy. He’s now 1-for-11 from the field. Warriors, once down by as many as 22, finally have found a little consistency heading into the half. They trail by just 9 at the break. – 9:33 PM
Steph hits his first shot of the night and Chase bursts in joy. He’s now 1-for-11 from the field. Warriors, once down by as many as 22, finally have found a little consistency heading into the half. They trail by just 9 at the break. – 9:33 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
get you a guy that can do both
Big Body has finesse too ✨ pic.twitter.com/tRgmB9V9R1 – 9:32 PM
get you a guy that can do both
Big Body has finesse too ✨ pic.twitter.com/tRgmB9V9R1 – 9:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Steph’s first made three brings the Spurs’ lead down to 4
He has 10 points with 7 from the FT line – 9:32 PM
Steph’s first made three brings the Spurs’ lead down to 4
He has 10 points with 7 from the FT line – 9:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph finally gets his first field goal of the night. And it bring these Warriors within four points as the final seconds on the first half wind down. – 9:32 PM
Steph finally gets his first field goal of the night. And it bring these Warriors within four points as the final seconds on the first half wind down. – 9:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That’s tough 🗣
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/S7NXXnQh4G – 9:31 PM
That’s tough 🗣
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/S7NXXnQh4G – 9:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
9 point lead now for Spurs
Dubs have narrowed the paint deficit. Spurs winning that area by just 4 now – 9:30 PM
9 point lead now for Spurs
Dubs have narrowed the paint deficit. Spurs winning that area by just 4 now – 9:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Golden State cut the Spurs’ 24-point lead to 10 with Curry off the floor. Feels like a big win for them over those minutes. – 9:25 PM
Golden State cut the Spurs’ 24-point lead to 10 with Curry off the floor. Feels like a big win for them over those minutes. – 9:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dubs are down just 6 points from the 3PT line now.
That Spurs 22 point lead is down to 10 points – 9:24 PM
Dubs are down just 6 points from the 3PT line now.
That Spurs 22 point lead is down to 10 points – 9:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
building momentum 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/LeF0rYfPCl – 9:18 PM
building momentum 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/LeF0rYfPCl – 9:18 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That’s a big shot for Damion Lee. Not because it cut the Spurs lead to 13, but because he was 4 for his last 25 from 3. – 9:18 PM
That’s a big shot for Damion Lee. Not because it cut the Spurs lead to 13, but because he was 4 for his last 25 from 3. – 9:18 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors showing some signs of life midway through the second quarter. Have used a 12-4 spurt to cut a 22-point deficit to 13. – 9:17 PM
Warriors showing some signs of life midway through the second quarter. Have used a 12-4 spurt to cut a 22-point deficit to 13. – 9:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
13 combined points for Lee and Bjelica off the bench for the Dubs.
Spurs 22 point lead down to 13 points – 9:17 PM
13 combined points for Lee and Bjelica off the bench for the Dubs.
Spurs 22 point lead down to 13 points – 9:17 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
shooting lights out through 1️⃣
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/Ph9zTA7QXu – 9:13 PM
shooting lights out through 1️⃣
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/Ph9zTA7QXu – 9:13 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With Spurs alternating layup lines with 3-pointers to take a 47-27 lead 3 minutes into the second quarter, Kerr wants another timeout.
Spurs shooting 61.3 pct – 60pct from deep, 63pct inside the arc – 9:13 PM
With Spurs alternating layup lines with 3-pointers to take a 47-27 lead 3 minutes into the second quarter, Kerr wants another timeout.
Spurs shooting 61.3 pct – 60pct from deep, 63pct inside the arc – 9:13 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Lonnie Walker can get to the rim any time he wants to tonight. It turns out he wants to a lot. Early 2Q, he’s up to 16 points, already his highest-scoring game since Oct. 26. – 9:12 PM
Lonnie Walker can get to the rim any time he wants to tonight. It turns out he wants to a lot. Early 2Q, he’s up to 16 points, already his highest-scoring game since Oct. 26. – 9:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Spurs 47
Warriors 27
9:20 left, 2nd quarter
Spurs win you get $1 million
Warriors win you die instantly
You playing? pic.twitter.com/AXusMJ6SkZ – 9:12 PM
Spurs 47
Warriors 27
9:20 left, 2nd quarter
Spurs win you get $1 million
Warriors win you die instantly
You playing? pic.twitter.com/AXusMJ6SkZ – 9:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Update: Spurs’ largest leads in last 4 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
@ GSW: +22 (a while ago) – 9:12 PM
Update: Spurs’ largest leads in last 4 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
@ GSW: +22 (a while ago) – 9:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
16 points for Lonnie Walker IV
He’s been very aggressive attacking the Warriors defense inside
8 paint points
6 points from three
2 FT points
Spurs by 20 – 9:11 PM
16 points for Lonnie Walker IV
He’s been very aggressive attacking the Warriors defense inside
8 paint points
6 points from three
2 FT points
Spurs by 20 – 9:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Lonnie’s layup package so smooooth 😯
El Cuatro had 12 PTS in the first qtr!! pic.twitter.com/UJVVXP7MBV – 9:11 PM
Lonnie’s layup package so smooooth 😯
El Cuatro had 12 PTS in the first qtr!! pic.twitter.com/UJVVXP7MBV – 9:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph now 0-for-6 to start the game. Warriors look lifeless. Crowd is quiet. Warriors have just two fast break points. – 9:08 PM
Steph now 0-for-6 to start the game. Warriors look lifeless. Crowd is quiet. Warriors have just two fast break points. – 9:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This is the first time the Warriors have been down 20+ points this season: 43-21 Spurs in San Francisco. – 9:08 PM
This is the first time the Warriors have been down 20+ points this season: 43-21 Spurs in San Francisco. – 9:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
6th 20 point lead for the Spurs in 21 games
SA enters 4-1 when leading by 20 points – 9:08 PM
6th 20 point lead for the Spurs in 21 games
SA enters 4-1 when leading by 20 points – 9:08 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors trail Spurs 36-21
-FGpct: GSW 38, SAS 56
-Curry 0-5, incl 2 layups!
-Rebounds: 14-7 Spurs – 9:06 PM
After 1: Warriors trail Spurs 36-21
-FGpct: GSW 38, SAS 56
-Curry 0-5, incl 2 layups!
-Rebounds: 14-7 Spurs – 9:06 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Taping Warriors-Spurs but following Twitter live May be better than watching. – 9:06 PM
Taping Warriors-Spurs but following Twitter live May be better than watching. – 9:06 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Spurs, 36-21. Curry is 0-for-5 from the field (0-for-2 from 3). – 9:05 PM
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Spurs, 36-21. Curry is 0-for-5 from the field (0-for-2 from 3). – 9:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 15
Spurs hold Dubs to 21 points, scoring 36 on offense
Lonnie 12 pts | Poole 5 pts
White 8 pts
Keldon, Jakob 6 pts each
Spurs winning paint by 6 points and 3PT line by 9 points – 9:05 PM
1Q: Spurs by 15
Spurs hold Dubs to 21 points, scoring 36 on offense
Lonnie 12 pts | Poole 5 pts
White 8 pts
Keldon, Jakob 6 pts each
Spurs winning paint by 6 points and 3PT line by 9 points – 9:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs probably couldn’t have asked for a better start to this one. Up 36-21 after 1Q. Lonnie Walker with 12 points off the bench. Steph is 0 for 5, and has all his points on a pair of free throws. – 9:05 PM
Spurs probably couldn’t have asked for a better start to this one. Up 36-21 after 1Q. Lonnie Walker with 12 points off the bench. Steph is 0 for 5, and has all his points on a pair of free throws. – 9:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Rough start for the Warriors. They’re just 8-for-21 from the field and letting the Spurs get almost anything they want. They look emotionally hungover after snapping Phoenix’s winning streak last night. – 9:04 PM
Rough start for the Warriors. They’re just 8-for-21 from the field and letting the Spurs get almost anything they want. They look emotionally hungover after snapping Phoenix’s winning streak last night. – 9:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
12 point 1Q for Lonnie Walker IV
6 points from 3PT
4 paint pts
2 FT points – 9:04 PM
12 point 1Q for Lonnie Walker IV
6 points from 3PT
4 paint pts
2 FT points – 9:04 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Lonnie to beat the shot clock!!! 👀👌
@Lonnie Walker | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ODq1QOCjpZ – 9:03 PM
Lonnie to beat the shot clock!!! 👀👌
@Lonnie Walker | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ODq1QOCjpZ – 9:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Spurs in first 10 minutes: 30 points, 10 off Warriors turnovers – 8:59 PM
Spurs in first 10 minutes: 30 points, 10 off Warriors turnovers – 8:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Warriors get 2 buckets in a row = Pop timeout
Spurs are winning the 3PT line by 9 points, which is the biggest gap in scoring
Lonnie with a strong start with 8 points off the bench
6 points from 3PT
2 FT points – 8:58 PM
Warriors get 2 buckets in a row = Pop timeout
Spurs are winning the 3PT line by 9 points, which is the biggest gap in scoring
Lonnie with a strong start with 8 points off the bench
6 points from 3PT
2 FT points – 8:58 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Spurs use a 17-0 run to seize a 30-11 lead with 3-plus minutes left in the first quarter. Remember when Steve Kerr called this a “trap game?” – 8:56 PM
Spurs use a 17-0 run to seize a 30-11 lead with 3-plus minutes left in the first quarter. Remember when Steve Kerr called this a “trap game?” – 8:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs’ largest lead in last 4 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
@ GSW: +19 (right now) – 8:56 PM
Spurs’ largest lead in last 4 games:
vs BOS: +24
vs WAS: +18
@ POR: +31
@ GSW: +19 (right now) – 8:56 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs up 30-11 early and playing really well. Warriors are, well, not. It’s still early, etc. – 8:56 PM
Spurs up 30-11 early and playing really well. Warriors are, well, not. It’s still early, etc. – 8:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Spurs just put a 17-0 first quarter run on the Warriors. Scoreless stretch lasted five minutes, eight seconds. – 8:55 PM
The Spurs just put a 17-0 first quarter run on the Warriors. Scoreless stretch lasted five minutes, eight seconds. – 8:55 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
KJ stays having the hot hand from deep 🎯
he’s hit 21 of his last 35 triples 👀 pic.twitter.com/EfjJPNiDZg – 8:55 PM
KJ stays having the hot hand from deep 🎯
he’s hit 21 of his last 35 triples 👀 pic.twitter.com/EfjJPNiDZg – 8:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors trailing 25-10. Steve Kerr said pregame that this game — an early start on the second night of a back-to-back — was as classic of a trap game as they come. Said it was all about the energy the Warriors came out with. So far, their energy has been seriously lacking. – 8:54 PM
Warriors trailing 25-10. Steve Kerr said pregame that this game — an early start on the second night of a back-to-back — was as classic of a trap game as they come. Said it was all about the energy the Warriors came out with. So far, their energy has been seriously lacking. – 8:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
9th 15 point lead for the Spurs in 21 games
SA enters 6-2 when leading by 15 – 8:54 PM
9th 15 point lead for the Spurs in 21 games
SA enters 6-2 when leading by 15 – 8:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
2 games in a row Thad Young is the backup 5 off the bench.
Spurs winning the paint by 10 points – 8:54 PM
2 games in a row Thad Young is the backup 5 off the bench.
Spurs winning the paint by 10 points – 8:54 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Lonnie Walker got the nightly “step on the out of bounds line” turnover out of the way early tonight, at least. – 8:53 PM
Lonnie Walker got the nightly “step on the out of bounds line” turnover out of the way early tonight, at least. – 8:53 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 12 of their 21 games.
SA enters 7-4 when leading by 10 – 8:51 PM
The Spurs have led by double digits in 12 of their 21 games.
SA enters 7-4 when leading by 10 – 8:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr pregame on the ‘trap game’ situation the Warriors are in: Looking for energy. If it’s not there, may have to call a quick timeout.
Calls timeout 4 minutes after tipoff, trailing Spurs 15-9. – 8:49 PM
Steve Kerr pregame on the ‘trap game’ situation the Warriors are in: Looking for energy. If it’s not there, may have to call a quick timeout.
Calls timeout 4 minutes after tipoff, trailing Spurs 15-9. – 8:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr said pregame that he told his team that this game — an early start on the heels of an intense game last night — would be all about energy. San Antonio has a little more to start. Spurs getting up and down the floor and getting some easy looks. – 8:48 PM
Kerr said pregame that he told his team that this game — an early start on the heels of an intense game last night — would be all about energy. San Antonio has a little more to start. Spurs getting up and down the floor and getting some easy looks. – 8:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
After an early 5 point lead for the Dubs, the Spurs have started to get multiple stops on defense and their lead is up to 6.
Keldon with all 6 points from 3PT for SA
Jakob scoring in the paint with 2 makes. – 8:48 PM
After an early 5 point lead for the Dubs, the Spurs have started to get multiple stops on defense and their lead is up to 6.
Keldon with all 6 points from 3PT for SA
Jakob scoring in the paint with 2 makes. – 8:48 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Here is the second basket of the night for the Warriors by Andrew Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/iTQZJkcgUR – 8:47 PM
Here is the second basket of the night for the Warriors by Andrew Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/iTQZJkcgUR – 8:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP finds the bottom of the net to put the dubs on the board 💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/7oWm1jWYFj – 8:44 PM
JP finds the bottom of the net to put the dubs on the board 💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/7oWm1jWYFj – 8:44 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Warriors: Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Green, Looney – 8:38 PM
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Warriors: Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Green, Looney – 8:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
last game’s leading scorer looking to continue where he left off 🔥
@Bryn Forbes | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/y8nrWRy5iD – 8:38 PM
last game’s leading scorer looking to continue where he left off 🔥
@Bryn Forbes | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/y8nrWRy5iD – 8:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Best fans in the world
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/1DOvw3NQSA – 8:32 PM
Best fans in the world
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/1DOvw3NQSA – 8:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
all set in San Fran
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/GT57IxCWyg – 8:27 PM
all set in San Fran
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/GT57IxCWyg – 8:27 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
A quick look at how Steve Kerr leaned on Gregg Popovich for inspiration during the Warriors’ down years: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:22 PM
A quick look at how Steve Kerr leaned on Gregg Popovich for inspiration during the Warriors’ down years: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:22 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/g723e13T0T – 8:21 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/g723e13T0T – 8:21 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors will be without Otto Porter Jr. due to left foot injury management against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/04/inj… – 8:18 PM
The Golden State Warriors will be without Otto Porter Jr. due to left foot injury management against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/04/inj… – 8:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Are you ready #DubNation?
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/K4DpaEPcUm – 8:15 PM
Are you ready #DubNation?
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/K4DpaEPcUm – 8:15 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Here at Barclays tonight… my 1st in-person #NBA game since Feb. 2020 … still weird seeing Patty Mills in #Nets uniform … #Spurs pic.twitter.com/0tUkJp5NFb – 8:10 PM
Here at Barclays tonight… my 1st in-person #NBA game since Feb. 2020 … still weird seeing Patty Mills in #Nets uniform … #Spurs pic.twitter.com/0tUkJp5NFb – 8:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
There’s a great prize available in the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops tonight: an autographed ball!! 🏀✍️
Join in on the Spurs App at tip-off to play games for a chance to win! ➡️ https://t.co/GVeSmpH596 pic.twitter.com/jdCXPflb9U – 7:55 PM
There’s a great prize available in the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops tonight: an autographed ball!! 🏀✍️
Join in on the Spurs App at tip-off to play games for a chance to win! ➡️ https://t.co/GVeSmpH596 pic.twitter.com/jdCXPflb9U – 7:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
YEAH THAT JUST HAPPENED
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/JGwiYpisKG – 7:47 PM
YEAH THAT JUST HAPPENED
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/JGwiYpisKG – 7:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
30 minutes until tipoff between Nets & Bulls tonight. The Nets have split each of their 3 sets of back-to-backs so far this season.
10/24: L vs CHA
10/25: W vs WSH
11/7: W @ TOR
11/8: L @ CHI
11/16: L vs GSW
11/17: W vs CLE
Nets are also 0-5 against contenders this season. – 7:43 PM
30 minutes until tipoff between Nets & Bulls tonight. The Nets have split each of their 3 sets of back-to-backs so far this season.
10/24: L vs CHA
10/25: W vs WSH
11/7: W @ TOR
11/8: L @ CHI
11/16: L vs GSW
11/17: W vs CLE
Nets are also 0-5 against contenders this season. – 7:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Unprompted, Gregg Popovich ends his pregame press conference by shouting out Draymond for the contribution he made to Team USA over the summer.
“Everything he does for you all here in Golden State, he did for us in Tokyo.” – 7:21 PM
Unprompted, Gregg Popovich ends his pregame press conference by shouting out Draymond for the contribution he made to Team USA over the summer.
“Everything he does for you all here in Golden State, he did for us in Tokyo.” – 7:21 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Pop, unprompted, gave a shout-out to Draymond Green at the end of his presser, pointing out that everything he does for the Warriors, he did for the USA Team.
“He was a huge part of why we won,” he said. – 7:18 PM
Pop, unprompted, gave a shout-out to Draymond Green at the end of his presser, pointing out that everything he does for the Warriors, he did for the USA Team.
“He was a huge part of why we won,” he said. – 7:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Spurs’ Thaddeus Young unhappy with role in San Antonio: ‘This situation is not ideal for me’
cbssports.com/nba/news/spurs… – 7:18 PM
Spurs’ Thaddeus Young unhappy with role in San Antonio: ‘This situation is not ideal for me’
cbssports.com/nba/news/spurs… – 7:18 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Pop says Devin Vassell and Keita Bates-Diop’s injuries are day-to-day, nothing serious. – 7:09 PM
Pop says Devin Vassell and Keita Bates-Diop’s injuries are day-to-day, nothing serious. – 7:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
✌️✌️
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/0cfX2QrewM – 6:57 PM
✌️✌️
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/0cfX2QrewM – 6:57 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr called tonight’s matchup against the Spurs “a classic trap game” following yesterday’s hyped matchup against the Suns, also noting the 5:30 pm start. – 6:48 PM
Steve Kerr called tonight’s matchup against the Spurs “a classic trap game” following yesterday’s hyped matchup against the Suns, also noting the 5:30 pm start. – 6:48 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Spurs pic.twitter.com/o5ymMMk066 – 6:48 PM
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Spurs pic.twitter.com/o5ymMMk066 – 6:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“It’s a classic trap game,” says Steve Kerr of making sure the Warriors are focused tonight after a win last night.
He noted how the Spurs come in on a 3-game winning streak. – 6:48 PM
“It’s a classic trap game,” says Steve Kerr of making sure the Warriors are focused tonight after a win last night.
He noted how the Spurs come in on a 3-game winning streak. – 6:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter are both out tonight vs. Spurs. “We’re going to have to find the energy after last night’s game.” – 6:47 PM
Kerr says Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter are both out tonight vs. Spurs. “We’re going to have to find the energy after last night’s game.” – 6:47 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Our prediction and best bet for Saturday’s Warriors vs. Suns game, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/04/war… – 6:36 PM
Our prediction and best bet for Saturday’s Warriors vs. Suns game, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/04/war… – 6:36 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
No better symbol of this Warriors season than Gary Payton II, who is vastly outperforming projections that seemed reasonable two months ago nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:33 PM
No better symbol of this Warriors season than Gary Payton II, who is vastly outperforming projections that seemed reasonable two months ago nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Here early for tonight’s Spurs-Warriors tilt. Class is already in session for Spurs rookies Josh Primo and Joe Wieskamp. pic.twitter.com/noitltiOhp – 6:29 PM
Here early for tonight’s Spurs-Warriors tilt. Class is already in session for Spurs rookies Josh Primo and Joe Wieskamp. pic.twitter.com/noitltiOhp – 6:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cooling my heels watching wall-to-wall meaningful college football conference title games.
Switching back and forth from #SECChampionship and #SWAC title game on #ESPN2.
Looking back on #Suns and #Warriors splitting two games this week sets up that #Christmas game in #Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/GTigspDZpk – 5:58 PM
Cooling my heels watching wall-to-wall meaningful college football conference title games.
Switching back and forth from #SECChampionship and #SWAC title game on #ESPN2.
Looking back on #Suns and #Warriors splitting two games this week sets up that #Christmas game in #Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/GTigspDZpk – 5:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from #Warriors ending #Suns franchise-record 18-game win streak (w/videos) #NBA #DubNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:20 PM
5 takeaways from #Warriors ending #Suns franchise-record 18-game win streak (w/videos) #NBA #DubNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:20 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Bernard King pic.twitter.com/MWW76KxW8C – 4:48 PM
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Bernard King pic.twitter.com/MWW76KxW8C – 4:48 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors list Otto Porter Jr. (left foot injury management) as out tonight on the rough end of a back-to-back set. Moses Moody (G League), Jonathan Kuminga (G League) and Andre Iguodala (knee) are also out. – 4:39 PM
Warriors list Otto Porter Jr. (left foot injury management) as out tonight on the rough end of a back-to-back set. Moses Moody (G League), Jonathan Kuminga (G League) and Andre Iguodala (knee) are also out. – 4:39 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The injury report shows all Warriors starters available for the second night of a back to back against the Spurs. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) and Andre Iguodala (knee) are out. – 4:35 PM
The injury report shows all Warriors starters available for the second night of a back to back against the Spurs. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) and Andre Iguodala (knee) are out. – 4:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. is out tonight against the Spurs, resting (left foot injury management) on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors also don’t have Kuminga, Moody or Iguodala. – 4:34 PM
Otto Porter Jr. is out tonight against the Spurs, resting (left foot injury management) on the second night of a back-to-back. Warriors also don’t have Kuminga, Moody or Iguodala. – 4:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs notebook tips off with a look at sharpshooting Keldon Johnson, who is basically Steph Curry now expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:29 PM
Spurs notebook tips off with a look at sharpshooting Keldon Johnson, who is basically Steph Curry now expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:29 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors got revenge on the Suns and snapped Phoenix’s winning streak on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
The Warriors got revenge on the Suns and snapped Phoenix’s winning streak on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Winners of 11 in a row at home 💪
@Verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/L8TA0GLZrN – 3:37 PM
Winners of 11 in a row at home 💪
@Verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/L8TA0GLZrN – 3:37 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Thaddeus Young joined me on my podcast and talked about being blindsided when the Bulls traded him, his limited playing time in San Antonio, his name surfacing in trade rumors again, the key to longevity in the NBA, the Spurs’ young core and more. LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:26 PM
Thaddeus Young joined me on my podcast and talked about being blindsided when the Bulls traded him, his limited playing time in San Antonio, his name surfacing in trade rumors again, the key to longevity in the NBA, the Spurs’ young core and more. LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:26 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
And with 2 wins in the first 3 games of the road trip, the #Nuggets now have just 1 game left in this batch of games against a team with a winning record — Monday at Chicago. The trip finishes w/a game at New Orleans and 2 at San Antonio. – 3:17 PM
And with 2 wins in the first 3 games of the road trip, the #Nuggets now have just 1 game left in this batch of games against a team with a winning record — Monday at Chicago. The trip finishes w/a game at New Orleans and 2 at San Antonio. – 3:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
COOOKIIEEEES
Had to break out a steals mix for National Cookie Day 🍪 pic.twitter.com/E3hSI7Qwzl – 3:01 PM
COOOKIIEEEES
Had to break out a steals mix for National Cookie Day 🍪 pic.twitter.com/E3hSI7Qwzl – 3:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have downgraded Vassell (quad) and Bates-Diop (ankle) from questionable to out and have called up Primo and Wieskamp from Austin for tonight at GSW, per injury report. – 2:59 PM
Spurs have downgraded Vassell (quad) and Bates-Diop (ankle) from questionable to out and have called up Primo and Wieskamp from Austin for tonight at GSW, per injury report. – 2:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
New story: Klay Thompson is returning soon to a Warriors team that has the best record in the league.
It makes you wonder — Have we even seen this team’s potential yet?
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 2:55 PM
New story: Klay Thompson is returning soon to a Warriors team that has the best record in the league.
It makes you wonder — Have we even seen this team’s potential yet?
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 2:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keita Bates-Diop and Devin Vassell are out tonight per Spurs.
Primo and Wieskamp are available – 2:54 PM
Keita Bates-Diop and Devin Vassell are out tonight per Spurs.
Primo and Wieskamp are available – 2:54 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We average 27 points in the fourth quarter this season. Will we go over or under tonight? 🤔
Lock in picks like these with Call Your Shot in the Spurs App before tip-off for a chance to win a pair of 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 ➡️ https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW pic.twitter.com/JsREXcsbTz – 2:53 PM
We average 27 points in the fourth quarter this season. Will we go over or under tonight? 🤔
Lock in picks like these with Call Your Shot in the Spurs App before tip-off for a chance to win a pair of 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 ➡️ https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW pic.twitter.com/JsREXcsbTz – 2:53 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
D’Angelo Russell leads the NBA in clutch points scored. DLo discussed his expectations for the Timberwolves, Patrick Beverley’s impact, playing for coach Chris Finch, being traded from the Warriors, his time with the Nets, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/dangelo-… – 2:46 PM
D’Angelo Russell leads the NBA in clutch points scored. DLo discussed his expectations for the Timberwolves, Patrick Beverley’s impact, playing for coach Chris Finch, being traded from the Warriors, his time with the Nets, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/dangelo-… – 2:46 PM