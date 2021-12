Thaddeus Young: Spurs situation not ideal for me

Given roster turnover and their overall youth, I’m a little skeptical the Spurs will have an elite defense — as stingy overall as they were in the minutes DeRozan sat. A lot of those minutes came against backups, and San Antonio’s bench — long an efficiency machine — has been overhauled. Young seems like an obvious trade candidate; contenders have already inquired about him, sources said. -via ESPN / September 29, 2021