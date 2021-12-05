Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (13-11) play against the Atlanta Hawks (11-11) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 5, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 42, Atlanta Hawks 36 (Q2 08:24)
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Danilo Gallinari’s offense is potent against this type of switching. – 6:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Solomon Hill (right hamstring injury) will not return to tonight’s game. – 6:39 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Solomon Hill (right hamstring injury) will not return to tonight’s game. – 6:39 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Solomon Hill (right hamstring injury) will not return to the game. – 6:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Solomon Hill has been ruled out with a right hamstring injury. – 6:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Hawks 30, Hornets 30
John Collins: 8 pts, 2 reb
Trae Young: 5 pts, 4 ast – 6:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Solomon Hill is gingerly walking back to the locker room, with some help.
Looked like he came down awkwardly on the play before. – 6:33 PM
Solomon Hill is gingerly walking back to the locker room, with some help.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Solomon Hill just awkwardly fell on that last defensive possession. He’s going straight to the locker room. – 6:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Clear the lane for SKY MILES! ✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/W1HuRymooy – 6:30 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Lou Williams Is appearing in his 1,086th career game tonight, tying Clyde Drexler for 84th place in NBA history. – 6:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sweet Spot 🍬
@Gordon Hayward | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/l5m7jrCegw – 6:25 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Scottie Lewis taking his chance and making his presence felt with A+ cheerleading on the sideline. But in all seriousness, a really solid start, Ish doing a good job of getting the team organized offensively and still playing with pace, Oubre’s getting his shots up tonight! – 6:22 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Randomly threw on the Hawks game and just saw @Lang Whitaker ‘s better half being honored during the first TV timeout. Congratulations! – 6:20 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first FGM, Clint Capela has 2,300 in his career … He is the 13th player since the 14-15 season to have at least 5,300 pts, 2,300 FGM and 4,400 rebs … In 421 career gms, he is tied for the 5th-quickest among that group in terms of games played to reach those marks. – 6:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
When the Hornets switch Ish Smith onto John Collins, it would behoove them to incite some Wake Forest on Wake Forest violence. – 6:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
If you weren’t aware that Hawks-Hornets was a 6:00 PM ET game, this tweet is your final warning. – 6:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Switching things up with a 6pm tip tonight! 🙌
📍 – Atlanta, GA
🆚 – @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ – 6PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/9JAIXalngJ – 5:59 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hornets are starting Hayward, Washington, Oubre, Richards, Smith.
TLC starts again for ATL. – 5:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot gets the starting nod again for the Hawks, alongside Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela. – 5:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Hornets
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
TImothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela – 5:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Hornets with a non-COVID illness #Sixers – 5:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Good luck tonight, all Hornets fans are excited to see you show out @James Bouknight – 5:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young (left knee soreness) is available for tonight’s game, Hawks say. – 5:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Hawks big man Clint Capela comes into tonight’s game as one of only three players in the NBA this season to be averaging at least 11.0 PPG and 12.5 RPG, while John Collins is one of only five players to be averaging at least 16.0 PPG on .570 FG%. – 5:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
On the latest Hawks injury report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Kevin Huerter (left quad soreness) is available.
Trae Young (left knee soreness) is questionable. – 5:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter is available for tonight’s game. Trae Young still listed as questionable. – 5:08 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego also suggested #Hornets aren’t getting LaMelo, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee or Jalen McDaniels back until after the conclusion of the 3-game homestand that begins tomorrow against Philadelphia. Sounds like they won’t be available until potentially Dec. 13 in Dallas. – 5:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
ICYMI: @Kelly Oubre sat down with @Rod Boone of @theobserver to discuss his strong start to the season, how much he enjoys playing for the @Charlotte Hornets and more #AllFly
Read about it here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 5:01 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego mentions James Bouknight and JT Thor as possibilities to get serious playing time against the Hawks. Asked him if was going to start Bouknight and he didn’t say for sure. But it’s all hands on deck.
“Everybody’s been looking for more of an opportunity,” he said. – 4:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ATL
LaMelo Ball (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
Mason Plumlee (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
Terry Rozier (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Yv9RBBMPzG – 4:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Asked Nate McMillan about the Hornets missing LaMelo Ball:
“He’s a big part of what they do. They still have a very high-powered offense. First in points, they shoot the 3-ball well, they establish their tempo.”
Hornets are No. 1 in ppg (114.9) and 3-point % (38.3) – 4:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young (left knee soreness) and Kevin Huerter (left quad soreness) will be game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan.
Cam Reddish (non-COVID illness) is out. – 4:19 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Cam Reddish is out.
Kevin Huerter and Trae Young are gametime decisions. – 4:18 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter, Trae Young are game time decisions. Cam Reddish is out, Nate McMillan said. – 4:18 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters today’s game tied for the most home wins in the Eastern Conference (8-3). In the Hawks eight wins, they’re outscoring their opponents by +8.5 PPG – the highest margin of victory in the East.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:14 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch said Karl-Anthony Towns was able to practice today. Things look good for tomorrow against Atlanta but they will see how he responds tomorrow before making a decision. – 1:55 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 15.06
2. Kevin Durant: 14.31
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.95
4. Nikola Jokic: 13.57
5. DeMar DeRozan: 13.28
6. Trae Young: 13.06
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.28 pic.twitter.com/6kaW9PLqze – 1:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
