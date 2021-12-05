Chauncey Billups bothered by lack of pride

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups: “Lack of pride, of course that bothers me. If that doesn’t bother you, there’s something going on. Sometimes it’s not your night, cool, it happens. There’s a way I’m willing to lose, and that’s not the way I’m willing to lose. It was embarrassing.”
Source: Twitter @highkin
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka not happy with that late-game team celebration of Pritchard’s last 3-pointer. “Got a little out of hand to some extent with our guys getting over-zealous and getting a technical. I told them in the locker room to keep that professional.” Later apologized to Chauncey Billups – 1:49 AM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
For those asking, Chauncey Billups said CJ McCollum was getting an x-ray on his ribs after the game, but had no other update. McCollum left the court and went straight back to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter. – 1:08 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups: “Lack of pride, of course that bothers me. If that doesn’t bother you, there’s something going on. Sometimes it’s not your night, cool, it happens. There’s a way I’m willing to lose, and that’s not the way I’m willing to lose. It was embarrassing.” – 12:38 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said he apologized to Chauncey Billups for the extra shots Payton Pritchard put up i in the closing seconds.
Udoka added that he was happy to see Pritchard make some shots. – 12:37 AM
Ime Udoka said he apologized to Chauncey Billups for the extra shots Payton Pritchard put up i in the closing seconds.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says he apologized to Chauncey Billups for the extra shots Payton Pritchard fired up at the end instead of holding it to close out the game. – 12:36 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Chauncey Billups has emptied the bench. Ime Udoka in process of doing the same. – 12:12 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
I’m with Chauncey Billups right there. If Grant Williams is hitting you with the pump fake followed by a baseline floater… pic.twitter.com/jyD5yztiQ0 – 10:30 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups just said that Dennis Smith Jr. will start at point guard against Boston with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out. #RipCity – 8:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups: “I’m forever thankful and grateful to Neil for giving me this opportunity. He saw something in me that maybe a lot of people saw in me, but he had the courage to give me the keys. … I’m sure he’ll land on his feet and be back doing what he loves to do.” – 8:20 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups, who has interviewed for front-office jobs before, on if he has any interest in being both coach and GM: “I’m just trying to figure this one job out. I’ve got enough on my plate. I’m going to stick to this one job.” – 8:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on Neil Olshey’s firing: “Obviously, it was kind of a tough day at the practice facility. Naturally, with the investigation people were anticipating what might happen.” – 8:16 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
There is definite irony that Neil Olshey is done in by a “you’ll have to take our word for it” investigation, but the silence is defeating from those who cried for transparency and integrity in the Billups hire. – 4:27 PM
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups: “Competitive fire and pride, that’s something you either have or don’t have. That’s something you can’t turn off and turn on.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 5, 2021
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups: “I’ve never seen a team that needs its bench to inspire our starters. That s— is crazy to me. It’s supposed to be the other way around.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 5, 2021
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups: “The young guys, they don’t know the politics of the league. But that’s something the vets should be teaching them. … I was more mad at the starters for putting [the bench] in that situation.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 5, 2021