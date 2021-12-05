USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Durant moves past Ray Allen and more

December 5, 2021- by

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kevin Durant No. 24 in points now

Moved ahead of Ray Allen with 24,512 points. He’s now 303 away from Patrick Ewing

James Harden No. 39 in assists now

Moved ahead of Sam Cassell with 5,949 assists. He’s now 23 away from Mookie Blaylock

Stephen Curry No. 60 in points now

Moved ahead of Reggie Theus with 19,040 points. He’s now 141 away from Gail Goodrich

LaMarcus Aldridge No. 61 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Dale Davis with 8,607 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Terry Cummings

DeMar DeRozan No. 72 in points now

Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady and Julius Erving with 18,384 points. He’s now 11 away from Rick Barry

Khris Middleton No. 103 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Goran Dragic, Rasheed Wallace and Cuttino Mobley with 1,087 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Dana Barros

Jrue Holiday No. 110 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 1,070 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Derek Harper

Marcus Morris No. 115 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nick Anderson and Jeff Green with 1,056 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Allen Iverson

Kevin Durant No. 151 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Marcin Gortat and Armen Gilliam with 6,409 rebounds. He’s now 15 away from Rony Seikaly

DeMarcus Cousins No. 153 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam with 6,403 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Marcin Gortat

Kyle Lowry No. 154 in points now

Moved ahead of Allan Houston with 14,553 points. He’s now 39 away from Spencer Haywood

Paul Millsap No. 157 in points now

Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins with 14,483 points. He’s now 39 away from Bill Russell

Thaddeus Young No. 162 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Brad Miller and Rudy Tomjanovich with 6,203 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Walter Dukes

DeMar DeRozan No. 169 in assists now

Moved ahead of Chris Mullin with 3,453 assists. He’s now 20 away from Steve Francis

Eric Bledsoe No. 173 in assists now

Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 3,405 assists. He’s now 31 away from Eddie Johnson

Reggie Jackson No. 177 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Devin Booker and John Stockton with 848 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Sam Perkins

Eric Bledsoe No. 179 in steals now

Moved ahead of Craig Ehlo with 990 steals. He’s now 2 away from Foots Walker

Tristan Thompson No. 187 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rudy Gay with 5,919 rebounds. He’s now 21 away from Vern Mikkelsen

Ben McLemore No. 215 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo with 730 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Toni Kukoc

Draymond Green No. 215 in steals now

Moved ahead of Spud Webb with 923 steals. He’s now tied with George McGinnis

Dennis Schroeder No. 243 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 674 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Danny Ferry

Jayson Tatum No. 249 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of DeMarre Carroll and Luol Deng with 662 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Lamar Odom and Kenny Smith


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando Kevin Durant passes Ray Allen for 24th on NBA career scoring list sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran…12:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko The @Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine (31 points) and DeMar DeRozan (29) each scored at least 25 points in the same game for the 11th time this season.
The last duo to record at least 11 such games through the first 24 games of a season was Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in 2000-01. pic.twitter.com/WNyvvPTU9f10:21 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Kevin Durant recorded his 1,000th career block last night, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to reach 1,000 3PM and 1,000 blocks.
It was the 156th game in which Durant recorded multiple 3PM and multiple blocks, 20 more such games than any other player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/EVK2lmVx9R10:11 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire Before playing the Spurs, Steph Curry capped his pregame shooting routine with a ridiculous shot from the stands at Chase Center. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/04/wat…10:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse DeMar DeRozan in the 4Q this season:
178 PTS (1st in NBA)
7.7 PPG (1st)
53/46/90%
63 FGM (1st)
119 FGA (1st)
5-11 3P
52 FTA (3rd)
The Bulls are +69 with DeRozan in 4Qs, the highest +/- by any player with 200+ minutes. pic.twitter.com/wXHAtsIMwv9:03 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from December 4:
– N. Jokic: 32 pts, 11 reb, 27 min
– J. Tatum: 31 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast
– Z. LaVine: 31 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast
– D. Schroder: 31 pts, 8 ast, +29
– D. DeRozan: 29 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast
– D. Murray: 23 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast
– K. Middleton: 22 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast – 8:47 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan and the shorthanded Bulls outlast Nets, sweep New York trip theathletic.com/2997977/2021/1…8:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Even on off night, Stephen Curry drains new tunnel shot, puts on shooting show nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/05/eve…2:11 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Down four rotation players, the Bulls handed the Nets a ‘bad, tough loss’ for the second time this season to close within half a game of the East lead. James Harden said to “blame this one on me.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id…1:56 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Marcus Morris, via Zoom, says he’s a 3 playing the 4, but “it goes to my versatility.”
Adds that he’ll need “a couple more games to get in tip-top shape but I’m feeling good.” Credits the Clippers’ training staff for their work with him. – 1:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Marcus Morris Sr.: “I feel like I’m a 3 playing the 4, honestly.” – 1:46 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Marcus Morris drills a deep three after De’Aaon Fox goes 1/2 from the FT line. Kings timeout – up 3 with 10.4 to go. Kings still with one timeout left. LA has used all of theirs – 12:36 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The foul against Marcus Morris Sr. goes away after a successful coaches challenge. Clips trail 101-96 with 31 seconds to play. – 12:32 AM

