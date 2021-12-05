Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Durant moves past Ray Allen and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kevin Durant No. 24 in points now
Moved ahead of Ray Allen with 24,512 points. He’s now 303 away from Patrick Ewing
James Harden No. 39 in assists now
Moved ahead of Sam Cassell with 5,949 assists. He’s now 23 away from Mookie Blaylock
Stephen Curry No. 60 in points now
Moved ahead of Reggie Theus with 19,040 points. He’s now 141 away from Gail Goodrich
LaMarcus Aldridge No. 61 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Dale Davis with 8,607 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Terry Cummings
DeMar DeRozan No. 72 in points now
Moved ahead of Tracy McGrady and Julius Erving with 18,384 points. He’s now 11 away from Rick Barry
Khris Middleton No. 103 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Goran Dragic, Rasheed Wallace and Cuttino Mobley with 1,087 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Dana Barros
Jrue Holiday No. 110 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 1,070 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Derek Harper
Marcus Morris No. 115 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nick Anderson and Jeff Green with 1,056 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Allen Iverson
Kevin Durant No. 151 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Marcin Gortat and Armen Gilliam with 6,409 rebounds. He’s now 15 away from Rony Seikaly
DeMarcus Cousins No. 153 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam with 6,403 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Marcin Gortat
Kyle Lowry No. 154 in points now
Moved ahead of Allan Houston with 14,553 points. He’s now 39 away from Spencer Haywood
Paul Millsap No. 157 in points now
Moved ahead of Hersey Hawkins with 14,483 points. He’s now 39 away from Bill Russell
Thaddeus Young No. 162 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Brad Miller and Rudy Tomjanovich with 6,203 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Walter Dukes
DeMar DeRozan No. 169 in assists now
Moved ahead of Chris Mullin with 3,453 assists. He’s now 20 away from Steve Francis
Eric Bledsoe No. 173 in assists now
Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 3,405 assists. He’s now 31 away from Eddie Johnson
Reggie Jackson No. 177 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Devin Booker and John Stockton with 848 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Sam Perkins
Eric Bledsoe No. 179 in steals now
Moved ahead of Craig Ehlo with 990 steals. He’s now 2 away from Foots Walker
Tristan Thompson No. 187 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rudy Gay with 5,919 rebounds. He’s now 21 away from Vern Mikkelsen
Ben McLemore No. 215 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Victor Oladipo with 730 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Toni Kukoc
Draymond Green No. 215 in steals now
Moved ahead of Spud Webb with 923 steals. He’s now tied with George McGinnis
Dennis Schroeder No. 243 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 674 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Danny Ferry
Jayson Tatum No. 249 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of DeMarre Carroll and Luol Deng with 662 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Lamar Odom and Kenny Smith
What's the buzz on Twitter?
The last duo to record at least 11 such games through the first 24 games of a season was Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in 2000-01. pic.twitter.com/WNyvvPTU9f – 10:21 AM
It was the 156th game in which Durant recorded multiple 3PM and multiple blocks, 20 more such games than any other player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/EVK2lmVx9R – 10:11 AM
178 PTS (1st in NBA)
7.7 PPG (1st)
53/46/90%
63 FGM (1st)
119 FGA (1st)
5-11 3P
52 FTA (3rd)
The Bulls are +69 with DeRozan in 4Qs, the highest +/- by any player with 200+ minutes. pic.twitter.com/wXHAtsIMwv – 9:03 AM
Adds that he’ll need “a couple more games to get in tip-top shape but I’m feeling good.” Credits the Clippers’ training staff for their work with him. – 1:47 AM
