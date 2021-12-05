USA Today Sports

Jimmy Butler back on Monday?

Jimmy Butler back on Monday?

Main Rumors

Jimmy Butler back on Monday?

December 5, 2021- by

By |

Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) upgraded to questionable for Monday vs. visiting Grizzlies. Expect him to play. Still out for the Heat: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Marcus Garrett (G League), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Victor Oladipo (knee).
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Grizzlies. There’s optimism that he’ll be able to play.
Markieff Morris, Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett remain out. – 3:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) upgraded to questionable for Monday vs. visiting Grizzlies. Expect him to play.
Still out for the Heat: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Marcus Garrett (G League), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Victor Oladipo (knee). – 3:34 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 15.06
2. Kevin Durant: 14.31
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.95
4. Nikola Jokic: 13.57
5. DeMar DeRozan: 13.28
6. Trae Young: 13.06
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.28 pic.twitter.com/6kaW9PLqze1:02 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well, the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies up next, who could improve to a 4 game winning streak tonight
They will need Jimmy Butler on Monday – 10:12 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.85
2. Kevin Durant: 13.95
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.77
4. DeMar DeRozan: 13.06
5. Trae Young: 13.05
6. Nikola Jokic: 13.03
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.32
8. Anthony Davis: 11.95 pic.twitter.com/jB2poc18hx10:38 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
All Miami has to do is get past December 15th with a decent record
To finish off the month: Orlando twice, Detroit twice, Indiana, San Antonio, Houston, Washington
This team will be just fine, and Jimmy Butler will be back real soon – 10:16 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Our current RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and our Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.82
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.12
3. Kevin Durant: 13.78
4. DeMar DeRozan: 13.47
5. Nikola Jokic: 13.3
6. Trae Young: 13.05
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.57 pic.twitter.com/QNhJA01HH410:35 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Heat working to ‘recalibrate’ fast without Bam Adebayo. A breakdown of the options on Miami’s roster and a few options who aren’t miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat without Adebayo and Jimmy Butler tonight vs. Pacers – 9:20 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat working to ‘recalibrate’ fast without Bam Adebayo. A breakdown of the options on Miami’s roster and a few options who aren’t miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jimmy Butler will also miss tomorrow’s game in Indianapolis – 7:49 PM

More on this storyline

Marc J. Spears: Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight’s game vs the Pelicans. Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 17, 2021

, , Main Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home