Jimmy Butler back on Monday?

Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) upgraded to questionable for Monday vs. visiting Grizzlies. Expect him to play. Still out for the Heat: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Marcus Garrett (G League), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Victor Oladipo (knee).
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Grizzlies. There’s optimism that he’ll be able to play.
Markieff Morris, Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett remain out. – 3:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 15.06
2. Kevin Durant: 14.31
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.95
4. Nikola Jokic: 13.57
5. DeMar DeRozan: 13.28
6. Trae Young: 13.06
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.28 pic.twitter.com/6kaW9PLqze – 1:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.85
2. Kevin Durant: 13.95
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.77
4. DeMar DeRozan: 13.06
5. Trae Young: 13.05
6. Nikola Jokic: 13.03
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.32
8. Anthony Davis: 11.95 pic.twitter.com/jB2poc18hx – 10:38 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
All Miami has to do is get past December 15th with a decent record
To finish off the month: Orlando twice, Detroit twice, Indiana, San Antonio, Houston, Washington
This team will be just fine, and Jimmy Butler will be back real soon – 10:16 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Our current RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and our Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.82
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.12
3. Kevin Durant: 13.78
4. DeMar DeRozan: 13.47
5. Nikola Jokic: 13.3
6. Trae Young: 13.05
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.57 pic.twitter.com/QNhJA01HH4 – 10:35 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Not traveling with the Heat today to Indianapolis for the start of its two-game trip: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett. So life without Adebayo and Butler continues for the Heat. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 2, 2021
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler sitting out again tonight. Tyler Herro will play. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / December 1, 2021
Marc J. Spears: Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) & Marcus Garrett (wrist) are both available to play in tonight’s game vs the Pelicans. Bam Adebayo (knee), Kyle Lowry (rest) and Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 17, 2021
